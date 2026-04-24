4 Value Investing Strategies: How They Work and Examples

Value investing is built on a simple idea: markets don’t always price companies accurately, and patient investors can take advantage of that gap. The approach looks different depending on the investor, ranging from hunting for deep discounts to buying high-quality businesses at a fair price. Understanding the different styles could help you identify opportunities that others may be overlooking.

A financial advisor could help you determine which value investing approach, if any, makes sense given your portfolio, tax situation, and timeline.

What Is Value Investing?

Value investing is an investment strategy focused on finding stocks that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value. Instead of chasing high-growth companies, value investors look for businesses that may be overlooked or temporarily out of favor. The goal is to buy these stocks at a discount and benefit as their true value is recognized over time.

Value investing typically takes a long-term approach. Investors are willing to hold onto undervalued stocks for extended periods, allowing time for market perceptions to shift. This patience is key, as it may take months or even years for a stock’s price to reflect underlying fundamentals.

To identify potential opportunities, value investors closely examine a company’s financial health. This often includes metrics such as earnings, revenue, debt levels and cash flow. Also important are valuation ratios such as price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B). The aim is to determine whether the current stock price accurately reflects the company’s true worth.

Value investing gained widespread recognition through investors like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Their approach emphasizes discipline, research and a margin of safety when making investment decisions.

Today, value investing remains a widely used strategy for those seeking steady, long-term returns.

Next Steps: Managing your investments can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

Types of Value Investing Strategies

Value investing is not a single approach. It is a broad philosophy that plays out in different ways. It depends on the type of of stocks you are seeking and how much risk you are willing to assume. Also important is how hands-on you will be with your analysis.

Some value investors dig through beaten-down companies for bargains the rest of the market has given up on. Others focus on strong businesses that are going through a rough patch in their stock prices. Some build spreadsheets and let the data tell them what to buy. Others look for moments when the crowd is panicking and bet that the fear is an exaggeration.

Each of these approaches shares the same core idea, which is buying something for less than it is worth. However, they differ in where they look, how much risk they carry and what kind of investor they suit best. A retiree seeking steady income and a 30-year-old waiting out a volatile position for five years are both value investors. Still, they are probably not buying the same stocks or using the same criteria.

The four strategies below represent the most common ways value investing shows up in practice.

Deep Value Investing

Deep value investing focuses on stocks trading well below what an investor believes they are worth. These companies are often out of favor due to negative news, poor recent performance, or broader market sentiment. The goal is to buy at a steep discount and wait for the market to reflect a higher value over time.

A key principle of deep value investing is the concept of a margin of safety, popularized by Benjamin Graham. This means purchasing stocks at prices well below their estimated worth to reduce downside risk. The larger the gap between price and value, the more protection investors believe they have against potential losses.

Deep value stocks can offer significant upside, but they also carry greater risk. Some companies trade at a discount for reasons that may not be temporary, such as a declining business model or financial instability. Distinguishing between a short-term setback and a longer-term problem can require careful analysis.

Quality Value Investing

Quality value investing emphasizes buying financially sound companies that are temporarily undervalued. Rather than distressed or deeply discounted stocks, this approach looks for businesses with solid earnings, competitive advantages and consistent performance. The goal is to invest in companies that are both high quality and reasonably priced.

Investors often look for companies with durable economic moats, a concept popularized by Warren Buffett . These advantages, such as strong brand recognition, pricing power or proprietary technology, can help a company maintain profitability over time. Identifying these traits can increase confidence that the business will continue to perform well.

Unlike deep value investing, this strategy prioritizes stability and long-term growth potential. Investors may accept a slightly higher valuation in exchange for lower risk and more predictable performance. This balance can make value investing appealing to those seeking exposure to value strategies without excessive risk.

Quantitative Value Investing

Quantitative value investing relies on data-driven models to identify undervalued stocks. Instead of analyzing individual companies in depth, investors use screening tools and algorithms. This helps them evaluate large groups of stocks based on specific financial metrics. This approach helps uncover opportunities that traditional analysis may overlook.

Common factors in quantitative value strategies include valuation ratios such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/B) and price-to-cash flow. Investors may also incorporate profitability, momentum or earnings stability into their models. By applying consistent criteria, they can systematically identify stocks that meet their definition of value.

One advantage of a quantitative approach is that it minimizes emotional decision-making. Because investment choices are based on predefined rules, investors are less likely to react impulsively to market volatility or headlines. This disciplined process can help maintain consistency over time.

Contrarian Value Investing

Contrarian value investing involves buying stocks that are unpopular or overlooked by the broader market. These companies may be facing negative headlines, short-term setbacks or declining investor interest. Contrarian investors believe that the market can overreact, creating opportunities to buy solid businesses at discounted prices.

The core idea behind this strategy is that fear and pessimism can push stock prices below their true value. Investors look for situations where negative sentiment may be temporary rather than reflective of long-term fundamentals. Careful analysis is essential to determine whether a company is not priced correctly or is facing deeper structural issues.

Contrarian investing often requires going against the crowd, which can be uncomfortable. It may take time for market perception to shift and for the stock price to recover.

Staying disciplined and focused on the underlying value of the investment is key to making this strategy work.

How to Evaluate Whether a Stock Is Undervalued

Price-to-Earnings Ratio

The most common starting point is the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). This tells you how much you are paying for each dollar of a company’s earnings. If a stock is trading at $40 per share and the company earned $4 per share last year, the P/E is 10.

On its own, that number means very little. It only becomes useful when you compare it to something. If the company’s P/E has averaged 16 over the past decade and the industry average is 15, a P/E of 10 suggests the stock price may be below where it normally trades. That does not automatically mean it is a good buy, but it does mean something has changed, and it is worth finding out what.

Price-to-Book Ratio

Price-to-book ratio works differently. It compares the stock price to the company’s net asset value, which equals total assets minus total liabilities. A P/B below 1.0 means the market is valuing the company at less than the sum of its parts.

That can be a sign of opportunity. However, it can also mean the market thinks those assets are not worth what the balance sheet says. A retailer sitting on a pile of unsold inventory may show a low P/B, but if that inventory is going out of style, the book value is inflated. The number points you in a direction. It does not give you the answer.

Cash Flow

Cash flow is where many value investors spend most of their time because it is harder to manipulate than earnings. Free cash flow tells you how much actual money the business generates after paying for its mandatory expenses. A company with strong free cash flow and a low stock price relative to that cash flow is generating real money that the share price does not reflect.

Compare the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio against the company’s historical performance and that of similar businesses in the same sector. If the ratio is near a five-year low and the business itself has not fundamentally changed, that gap between price and cash generation is where value investors see opportunity.

None of these metrics works well in isolation. A stock can have a low P/E because earnings are about to fall off a cliff. It can have a low P/B because the assets on the books are losing value. It can show strong cash flow today that dries up next quarter.

The evaluation process is about stacking multiple signals on top of each other and then asking why the stock is cheap. If the answer is expected to be a temporary, fleeting problem, you may have found an undervalued asset. If the answer is a structural decline in the business, the low price might be exactly right.

What a Margin of Safety Looks Like in Practice

The margin of safety is the gap between what you think a stock is worth and what you actually pay for it. If you estimate a company’s intrinsic value at $50 per share and buy at $35, your margin of safety is 30%. That buffer exists to protect you from being wrong.

And you will be wrong sometimes, because estimating a company’s worth involves assumptions about future earnings, growth rates and risks. These are all factors that nobody can predict with certainty. The wider the margin, the more room you have for your assumptions to be off without losing money.

How wide that margin must be depends on your confidence in your estimate and the stability of the business. For a large, well-established company with predictable earnings and low debt, some investors are comfortable buying at a 15% to 20% discount to their estimated value. The business is steady enough that the range of possible outcomes is fairly narrow.

For a smaller, more volatile company or one going through a rough patch, many value investors want a 30% to 40% margin before committing money. The less certain you are about the future, the bigger the cushion you need.

Benjamin Graham, who essentially created the framework for value investing, was famously conservative about this. He wanted to buy stocks at such low prices that even a mediocre outcome does not result in a permanent loss .

Warren Buffett allowed greater flexibility. He shifted the focus toward high-quality businesses and accepting a smaller discount for companies with durable competitive advantages.

Both approaches have merit. The difference depends on whether you are getting protection from the price you pay or from the quality of the business you are buying. Most successful value investors use some combination of both.

In practice, the margin of safety is not a precise calculation. Two investors can look at the same company, use different assumptions about future growth and arrive at different intrinsic values. One might see a 25% margin at today’s price, while the other sees only a 10% margin.

That is normal. The point is not to arrive at a perfect number. It is to build a habit of only buying when there is a meaningful gap between price and value, so that the odds are in your favor even when your analysis is not perfect. If you cannot find that gap, you wait.

Patience is not a side effect of value investing. It is a requirement.

When Value Investing Does Not Work

Value investing has a long track record of producing solid returns. However, it does not work all the time, nor does it work in every market environment.

From roughly 2010 to 2020, value stocks as a group significantly trailed growth stocks . Investors who held cheap, steady businesses watched as money poured into high-growth technology companies that kept getting more expensive by traditional measures yet kept rising. A decade is a long time to be on the wrong side of a trend. During this stretch, plenty of value-oriented investors questioned the strategy.

One of the biggest risks in value investing is the value trap. This is a stock that looks cheap by every metric but stays cheap, or gets cheaper, because the business is genuinely deteriorating.

A brick-and-mortar retailer losing market share to online competitors might trade at a low P/E for years. However, if revenue keeps shrinking and the company is burning cash, the low valuation is not a mispricing. It is the market telling you something accurate about the future.

The numbers on the screen say bargain, and the underlying business says decline. Telling the difference is the hardest part of value investing. Unfortunately, there is no formula that reliably does it for you.

Some entire sectors look permanently cheap, and it is tempting to view them as value opportunities. Traditional media companies, legacy energy firms and certain types of brick-and-mortar banks may trade at low multiples for years. This is not because the market has overlooked them but because their growth prospects are limited and their business models face structural headwinds. Buying a stock with a low P/E without considering the industry’s sustainability is one of the fastest ways to underperform.

Value investing also requires a tolerance for being early and looking wrong. Even when your analysis is right, the market can take years to agree with you.

During this time, you are sitting on a position that is not moving while other parts of the market are running. It tests your conviction in a way that newcomers may not be prepared for. The strategy rewards patience, but patience without ongoing reassessment can turn into stubbornness.

The best value investors keep revisiting their thesis and are willing to sell when the facts change - even if the stock has not yet reached their target.

How Value Investing Fits Into a Broader Portfolio

Value investing works best when investors treat it as one piece of a larger portfolio.

Concentrating entirely in value stocks exposes you to long stretches where the strategy underperforms. This can be hard to sit through, even if you believe in the approach. Blending value holdings with different asset classes, such as growth stocks, international equities and bonds, provides greater balance. It reduces the risk that any single style drives your portfolio’s results in a given year.

Value stocks and growth stocks tend to take turns leading the market. During economic recoveries and periods of rising interest rates, value stocks have historically done well. This is because investors rotate into cheaper, more established businesses. During periods of low rates and rapid innovation, growth stocks tend to dominate. Investors are willing to pay higher prices for faster earnings growth.

Owning both means you are not betting everything on one environment. You are positioned to participate regardless of which style the market is favoring at the moment.

How much of your portfolio belongs in value stocks depends on your age and risk tolerance. Consider how much volatility you can handle without making impulsive decisions.

A younger investor with decades ahead might allocate 20% to 30% of their equity holdings to value and let it compound over time. Someone closer to retirement might use value stocks for their dividend income and relative stability. They may keep the allocation moderate to avoid overexposure to any single strategy. There is no universal right answer, but the allocation should reflect your actual financial situation, not just your investment philosophy.

For investors who follow the value approach but don’t want to pick individual stocks, value-oriented index funds and ETFs are an option. Funds that track value indexes give you broad exposure to hundreds of undervalued companies at a low cost, without requiring the typical individual stock analysis. This removes the risk of betting too heavily on any single company and keeps your costs down.

It is not as exciting as finding a hidden gem on your own. However, it can be a realistic and sustainable way to gain value exposure without it becoming a second job.

Bottom Line

Value investing covers a range of approaches, from deep value and contrarian strategies to quality-focused and data-driven methods. Each carries its own balance of risk, research requirements, and potential rewards, but all share the same core idea: buying assets for less than what you believe they are worth. Which approach fits best can depend on your goals, risk tolerance, and investing style.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor could help you screen for undervalued stocks, assess whether a company’s fundamentals support its valuation, and determine how a value strategy fits within your broader portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/seb_ra, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen