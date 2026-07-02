How to Invest During Inflation: 3 Strategies and Risks

Inflation has a way of quietly undoing financial progress. A portfolio can post a positive return on paper and still lose ground if prices are climbing faster than the account is growing. After cooling toward the Federal Reserve’s target in early 2026, U.S. inflation has once again reaccelerated, reaching 4.2% for the 12 months ending in May 2026. This is its highest level in roughly three years, driven largely by an energy shock. So, how do you keep your money working when the cost of living is rising?

A financial advisor can help you build a portfolio designed to protect your purchasing power and align inflation hedges with your goals, time horizon and risk tolerance.

What Inflation Does to Your Investments

Inflation erodes the value of every future dollar, which means the return that matters is not the one on your account statement. It’s the real return—your nominal gain minus the inflation rate. An investment that earns 4% in a year when prices rise 4.2% has actually lost purchasing power, even though the balance went up.

That distinction reshapes how you evaluate risk. Assets that feel safe in nominal terms can be the most exposed when inflation runs hot, because their fixed payouts buy a little less every month. Savings accounts, CDs and long-duration, fixed-rate bonds, for example, lock in a payout that does not adjust upward. As a result, rising prices steadily chip away at their real value.

The damage compounds over time. Even modest inflation, sustained for years, meaningfully reduces real wealth. This is a particular concern for retirees, who are drawing down savings and have less time to recover from losses.

How Common Holdings Tend to Fare as Prices Rise

Asset Type Typical Inflation Behavior Key Vulnerability Cash & savings Nominal value stable; real value declines Yield usually trails inflation CDs (fixed-rate) Locked rate does not adjust upward Real return can turn negative Long-term bonds Prices fall as rates rise Duration risk plus eroded coupons Short-term bonds Reprice quickly at higher yields Lower yield in calm periods

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Investments That Have Historically Held Up During Inflation

No single asset wins in every inflationary environment, and the historical record comes with an important caveat: the type of inflation matters. Periods of high inflation paired with weak growth (stagflation) have historically punished almost every asset class at once. High inflation alongside healthy growth, on the other hand, has been far kinder to stocks and real assets. With that context, a number of investment categories have tended to hold up better against inflation than cash and fixed-rate bonds:

Equities, over long horizons: Companies with strong pricing power can pass higher costs to customers, and stocks have historically outpaced inflation across most long holding periods. The trade-off is that real returns can still go negative during high-inflation years, especially if growth is slowing.

Companies with strong pricing power can pass higher costs to customers, and stocks have historically outpaced inflation across most long holding periods. The trade-off is that real returns can still go negative during high-inflation years, especially if growth is slowing. Real assets: Real estate and commodities have often retained value as prices climb. This is because rents, property values and raw-material prices tend to rise with inflation. Commodities in particular have shown one of the strongest links to inflation surprises.

Real estate and commodities have often retained value as prices climb. This is because rents, property values and raw-material prices tend to rise with inflation. Commodities in particular have shown one of the strongest links to inflation surprises. Gold, mainly in stagflation and over the very long run: Gold has a strong reputation as an inflation hedge. However, its record is mixed over short and intermediate periods. Where it tends to shine is during stagflationary stretches and over multi-decade horizons, while underperforming for years at a time in between.

Gold has a strong reputation as an inflation hedge. However, its record is mixed over short and intermediate periods. Where it tends to shine is during stagflationary stretches and over multi-decade horizons, while underperforming for years at a time in between. Inflation-linked bonds: Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and floating-rate loans are among the few fixed-income instruments built to keep pace with rising prices. That’s because their principal or coupon adjusts with inflation or rates.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and floating-rate loans are among the few fixed-income instruments built to keep pace with rising prices. That’s because their principal or coupon adjusts with inflation or rates. Short-duration bonds and cash equivalents: Money market funds and short-term bonds have generally held up better than long-duration fixed income, since they reprice quickly as rates rise, even if they rarely beat inflation outright.

Investment Strategies During Inflation

When investing during inflation, here are some strategies to consider:

Strategy 1: Equities

For investors with a long time horizon, stocks remain one of the most reliable ways to grow purchasing power over time. The mechanism is straightforward: Businesses that can raise prices in step with their costs protect their profit margins, and those earnings ultimately support higher share prices and dividends.

One strategy involves leaning toward equities with durable pricing power, such as dividend payers, established blue chips and broad, low-cost index funds, rather than concentrating in a single sector or stock. Companies that pass rising costs to consumers can defend margins as prices climb. Further, equities have outpaced inflation over most long-term holding periods, making them a core engine of real growth.

That said, short-term volatility can be severe, particularly when inflation arrives alongside slowing growth. Real stock returns can turn negative in high-inflation years, and large-cap indexes can lag for an extended stretch, as the S&P 500 did across the 2000s.

Strategy 2: Inflation-Linked Bonds and Fixed Income Alternatives

Traditional, fixed-rate bonds are among the holdings most exposed to inflation. A growing set of fixed-income alternatives is designed specifically to adjust as prices or interest rates rise. This can take the form of supplementing some traditional bonds with TIPS, Series I savings bonds (“I bonds”) or floating-rate loans whose payouts move with inflation or short-term rates. These help preserve real value where conventional bonds cannot.

TIPS principal rises with the Consumer Price Index, directly protecting purchasing power. I bonds pair an inflation-linked component with a fixed rate (the composite rate is 4.26% for bonds issued from May 1 through Oct. 31, 2026, built on a 0.90% fixed rate that stays locked in for the life of the bond). Floating-rate loans, meanwhile, have one of the strongest historical records of outpacing inflation because their coupons reset higher as rates climb.

There are downsides, though. TIPS can be richly priced when inflation expectations are already elevated, limiting their upside. I bonds cap purchases (generally $10,000 per person per year electronically), and you cannot redeem them in the first 12 months. Meanwhile, floating-rate loans are typically below investment grade and carry meaningful default risk if the economy weakens.

Inflation-Linked Fixed Income at a Glance

Instrument How It Adjusts Watch Out For TIPS Principal rises with CPI Can be overpriced when inflation expectations are high I bonds (4.26% through Oct. 2026) Composite of fixed + inflation rate, reset every 6 months $10,000 annual limit; no redemption in first year Floating-rate loans Coupon resets higher as rates rise Often below investment grade; default risk

Strategy 3: Real Assets: Real Estate, Commodities and Gold

Real assets are tangible holdings whose values are tied to physical goods and property rather than fixed contracts, which is part of why they have historically tracked rising prices. They tend to do their best work when inflation is running above roughly 3%, as it is now.

One strategy is to add measured exposure through real estate investment trusts (REITs), commodity ETFs and gold, either via bullion or gold-focused funds. Typically, these make sense as satellite positions rather than as the core of a portfolio.

Commodities have shown the tightest statistical link to inflation surprises of any major asset class, though rents and property values often rise with the general price level. Gold has a strong track record specifically in stagflationary environments and over very long horizons.

However, these investments are not foolproof. Commodities are highly volatile and exposed to supply shocks, geopolitical disruption and regulatory risk. Real estate, meanwhile, is sensitive to economic downturns and rising financing costs. And gold generates no income and can underperform for years at a stretch. It is a dependable hedge mainly over extended periods.

Because these assets behave so differently from one another, and from stocks and bonds, a small, diversified slice of real assets can improve a portfolio’s resilience without exposing it to the full volatility of any single one.

Additional Portfolio-Level Strategies

Beyond picking individual asset classes, several portfolio-wide adjustments can improve your real, after-tax return without requiring a wholesale overhaul or a concentrated bet on any one hedge.

Reduce tax drag : Tax-loss harvesting, thoughtful asset location and the use of tax-advantaged accounts all protect more of your real return. That’s what matters more, not less, when inflation is high.

: Tax-loss harvesting, thoughtful asset location and the use of tax-advantaged accounts all protect more of your real return. That’s what matters more, not less, when inflation is high. Shorten bond duration : Favoring shorter maturities reduces the price hit when rates rise and lets you reinvest sooner at higher yields.

: Favoring shorter maturities reduces the price hit when rates rise and lets you reinvest sooner at higher yields. Avoid excess idle cash: Keeping more than your emergency reserve and near-term needs in low-yield cash locks in a near-guaranteed loss of purchasing power.

Keeping more than your emergency reserve and near-term needs in low-yield cash locks in a near-guaranteed loss of purchasing power. Diversify internationally: Exposure to non-U.S. assets can benefit from potential dollar weakness and spread risk across economies with different inflation dynamics.

How to Build an Inflation-Resilient Portfolio

Pulling these ideas together, an inflation-resilient portfolio starts from diversification rather than a single concentrated hedge. From there, you’ll want to tailor its mix to your specific time horizon and tax situation. Here are the general steps to take:

Start with a diversified base rather than a concentrated inflation bet: Remember, no single asset class outperforms in every inflationary environment. Match hedges to your time horizon: Long-horizon investors can lean more heavily on equities. Meanwhile, those in or near retirement need more stable real-return assets, such as TIPS and I bonds. Review real-return targets annually instead of nominal targets: This will help you confirm the portfolio is actually keeping pace with prices. Evaluate your tax situation before making changes: After-tax real return is what ultimately determines whether purchasing power is preserved.

A financial advisor can assess which combination of these strategies fits your plan, risk tolerance and tax profile. They can also help you avoid reactive decisions driven by short-term inflation data.

Bottom Line

Investing during inflation comes down to defending real purchasing power, not chasing the highest nominal return. With U.S. inflation back above 4% in mid-2026, the playbook is less about finding a single magic hedge and more about combining tools. These include equities for long-term growth, inflation-linked bonds like TIPS and I bonds for direct protection, real assets for diversification and portfolio-level tweaks to limit tax drag and idle cash. History shows no asset wins in every environment, and stagflation can punish nearly all of them at once. A diversified, regularly reviewed plan matched to your time horizon remains the most dependable defense.

Tips for Investment Management

A financial advisor has the expertise to help your long-term investment portfolio. They can help you take into account things like inflation and how it might impact your long-term financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

You may want to consider using an inflation calculator how your purchasing power can change over time.

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