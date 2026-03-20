Does War Cause Inflation? Iran vs. Afghanistan vs. Iraq

The relationship between military conflict and rising prices is complex. Wars can trigger inflation through supply disruptions and government spending. However, whether they actually do depends on economic conditions at the time. How governments finance military operations, along with central bank policy responses, also play a role. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has already contributed to oil price spikes through energy market disruptions. However, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan showed that prolonged conflicts don’t automatically generate high inflation when economies have slack capacity and central banks maintain accommodative policies.

A financial advisor can help you adjust your portfolio and withdrawal strategy to manage the inflation pressures created by the current conflict with Iran and volatility from other wars.

How War Causes Inflation

War can trigger inflation through distinct supply and demand pressures that compound over time. On the supply side, military conflicts disrupt production and distribution networks. Battles damage factories, roads, and ports, while labor shifts from civilian manufacturing to military service. When major oil-producing regions become war zones, energy supplies contract sharply. This raises costs throughout the economy since petroleum products are inputs for nearly everything from transportation to plastics.

Demand-side pressures can emerge from how governments pay for war. When financing relies on printing money or central bank bond purchases rather than taxation, the money supply expands without corresponding increases in available goods and services. This creates classic demand-pull inflation as more currency chases the same or fewer products. Even debt-financed wars can prove inflationary if government borrowing crowds out private investment or if central banks keep interest rates artificially low to help manage the debt burden.

The financing method matters considerably. World War II saw controlled inflation despite massive spending. The government raised taxes significantly, but also sold war bonds to citizens and instituted price controls. By contrast, the Vietnam War combined increased spending with reluctance to raise taxes. This led to persistent inflation that required years of restrictive monetary policy to contain. The Korean War initially sparked sharp inflation. However, the government implemented wage and price controls alongside tax increases to fund operations.

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Iran vs. Afghanistan vs. Iraq Wars: Inflation Impact

The wars of the 21st century offer more recent examples of how military conflicts affect price levels in modern economies. The Iraq War, Afghanistan War and ongoing Iran War demonstrate that wartime inflation is not inevitable. Rather, it depends on financing methods, energy market disruptions, and broader economic conditions at the time of conflict.

Afghanistan War (2001-2021)

The Afghanistan War generated less direct inflationary pressure than the subsequent war in Iraq. The conflict began during a period of economic weakness and deflation concerns following the September 11 attacks. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace’s report “Economic Consequences of War on the U.S. Economy,” the Afghanistan and Iraq wars were financed entirely through deficit spending. This occurred while taxes were being cut, marking an unprecedented approach to war financing in American history.

The Federal Reserve maintained accommodative monetary policy with low interest rates throughout most of the conflict to support economic growth. This prevented the war spending from translating into immediate inflation, though it contributed to asset bubbles and longer-term fiscal imbalances. The war’s peak spending occurred in 2010 when costs reached approximately 2% of GDP . Inflation remained below 4% during most years of the conflict.

Iraq War (2003-2011*)

The Iraq War’s inflationary impact operated primarily through energy markets. According to Brown University’s Costs of War Project report “Blood and Treasure: United States Budgetary Costs and Human Costs of 20 Years of War in Iraq and Syria,” Iraq-related uncertainty contributed approximately $5 per barrel to oil price increases.

Oil prices rose from $23 per barrel just before the war in 2003 to almost $130 at peak levels in 2008. From 2003 to 2008, this oil price effect transferred approximately $124 billion from the U.S. economy to oil-producing nations.

However, broader inflation remained relatively muted during much of the Iraq War. This was due to weak economic conditions following the 2001-2003 recession. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Consumer Price Index data, U.S. inflation rates during the Iraq War years varied considerably: 2.3% in 2003, 2.7% in 2004, 3.4% in 2005, 3.2% in 2006, 2.9% in 2007 and 3.8% in 2008 before falling to -0.4% during the 2009 recession.

While energy price shocks contributed to inflation spikes in 2005, 2006 and 2008, the Federal Reserve kept its low interest rate policies. This helped prevent the kind of sustained double-digit inflation seen during earlier conflicts.

* Major combat operations in Iraq lasted from 2003 to 2011, but the U.S. military’s presence and operations against ISIS continued into 2023 and beyond.

Iran War (2026)

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that began in February 2026 has already demonstrated rapid inflationary effects. This is due to the energy market disruption caused by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It has disrupted approximately 20% of global oil supplies. Brent crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel within days of the conflict’s start, briefly topping $119. This increase was more than 30% from pre-war levels.

According to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, every 10% increase in oil prices that persists for most of the year will push up global inflation by 0.40% and reduce worldwide economic output by as much as 0.20%.

Unlike the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, which occurred during periods of economic slack, the Iran conflict arrives when many economies are already experiencing elevated inflation from pandemic-era supply chain disruptions and monetary expansion, potentially amplifying the war’s inflationary impact.

Protecting Your Finances During War and Inflation

War-driven inflation requires proactive financial planning to protect retirement savings and household budgets.

Inflation-Protected Investments

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) adjust their principal value based on the Consumer Price Index, providing direct protection against rising prices. During the Iraq War period when inflation ranged from 2.3% to 3.8% annually, TIPS holders maintained purchasing power while conventional bond investors saw real returns eroded. Bonds offer similar protection for smaller savers with added tax benefits.

Flexible Income Strategies

The traditional 4% withdrawal rule assumes stable inflation, but war-driven price spikes may require temporarily reducing withdrawals to preserve capital. Workers still accumulating savings should maintain consistent retirement contributions during volatile periods rather than attempting to time the market.

Delaying Social Security claims can provide larger inflation-adjusted benefits throughout retirement, offering protection against prolonged price increases. Each year of delay until age 70 increases monthly benefits by approximately 8%, with all future cost-of-living adjustments applied to that higher base.

Part-time work during high inflation periods reduces the need to withdraw from retirement accounts when asset values may be temporarily depressed. Dividend-paying stocks from established companies offer income streams that often grow over time, providing some inflation protection compared to fixed-rate bonds.

Specific Asset Positioning

Commodity-focused investments like gold, oil or broad commodity ETFs have historically performed well during inflationary periods, though they add volatility to portfolios. Floating-rate bond funds adjust their interest payments as rates rise, offering protection against the capital losses that fixed-rate bonds experience when the Federal Reserve combats inflation.

Series I Bonds reset their rates every six months based on CPI changes, making their purchase timing around rate announcements particularly valuable. These specialized positions work best as investment portfolio complements rather than replacements for diversified stock and bond holdings.

Bottom Line

Does war cause inflation? The answer depends on economic conditions, financing methods, and policy responses rather than conflict itself. While the Iran war has triggered immediate energy price shocks, the Iraq and Afghanistan experiences show that massive increases in inflation aren’t inevitable during wartime. Protecting your finances requires understanding these dynamics and implementing strategies like inflation-protected securities, flexible withdrawal plans and diversified portfolios.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you position your investments to account for the inflation and market disruption that military conflicts and other sources of volatility could create. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Diversifying across multiple asset classes can help reduce your exposure to any single source of risk during periods of market volatility. Here are 13 investments to consider.

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