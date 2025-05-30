If you earn money from renting out property, you’ll need to determine whether that income qualifies as “earned income” for tax purposes. This distinction matters; the IRS treats earned and unearned income differently. It’s a major factor when it comes to eligibility for certain tax credits, contributions to retirement accounts, and Social Security considerations. While rental income can be a significant and steady cash flow stream, it doesn’t automatically qualify as earned income.

A financial advisor can help ensure you’re maximizing your tax benefits and staying compliant.

What Is Earned Income?

Earned income includes all the taxable income and wages you receive from working. This typically comes from a job (W-2 wages), self-employment, freelance work, commissions, bonuses, or any other type of labor-related compensation. The IRS determines eligibility for certain tax breaks based on whether the income is classified as earned or unearned.

The IRS usually considers rental income as unearned income because it comes from owning property, not from performing services or labor. That means most landlords who passively collect rent don’t receive earned income in the eyes of the IRS. However, there are exceptions.

When Does Rental Income Count as Earned Income?

As we mentioned above, In most cases, rental income does not count as earned income. The IRS considers it passive income, even though managing property can involve work. For tax purposes, this means rental income is not subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes. Nor does it count toward the income limits for contributing to certain retirement accounts.

However, if your rental activity rises to the level of a business and you actively manage it, the IRS might treat it as earned income. This typically happens when a taxpayer:

Qualifies as a real estate professional under IRS rules (spending at least 750 hours per year and more than half of their working time on real estate activities)

Operates short-term rentals and provides substantial services (similar to hotels or B&Bs)

Runs a rental business with employees and day-to-day operations

For example, the IRS might consider you self-employed if you’re a full-time landlord who is hands-on. This means you handle repairs, marketing, and other essential functions yourself. If you want earned income, prove to the IRS you have a high level of involvement in your rentals.

How the NIIT Applies to Rental Income

The Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) is a 3.8% tax that applies to individuals, estates, and trusts with income above certain thresholds. For individuals, it applies to the lesser of net investment income or the amount by which modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds $200,000 (single), $250,000 (married filing jointly), or $125,000 (married filing separately). For estates and trusts, it applies if their AGI exceeds $15,200 (for 2024), on the lesser of undistributed net investment income or the excess over that threshold.

Net investment income includes items such as interest, dividends, certain annuities, rents, royalties, and capital gains, unless they come from an active business in which the taxpayer materially participates. The tax does not apply to wages, unemployment benefits, or tax-exempt income like municipal bond interest or the excluded portion of home sale gains. MAGI for NIIT purposes is generally the same as AGI unless foreign income exclusions apply.

NIIT is reported on IRS Form 8960 and filed with the individual’s or entity’s tax return. Because this tax can add to total liability, taxpayers may need to adjust their withholding or estimated payments to avoid penalties. IRS tools and publications are available to assist with compliance and planning.

Passive Activity Loss Limitations for Rental Income

Most rental income is considered passive by the IRS, which means rental losses generally can’t be used to reduce other types of income, like wages or dividends. However, if you actively participate in managing the property—such as choosing tenants or approving repairs—you may be able to deduct up to $25,000 of rental losses from your non-passive income. This special rule starts to phase out once your modified adjusted gross income goes over $100,000 and ends completely at $150,000.

Some rental situations are not treated as passive under IRS rules. If you rent property for very short stays, provide personal services as part of the rental, or use the property in another business you own, the activity might be considered active instead. In these cases, the income and losses could be treated differently and may not fall under the passive loss limits.

If your rental losses are more than what you’re allowed to deduct in a year, the extra amount isn’t lost—it carries forward to future tax years. For example, if your rental loss is $30,000 but the limit allows only $15,000, you can carry the unused $15,000 into the next year. These rules make it important to keep track of your income level, how involved you are with the property, and any losses you couldn’t use right away.

Other Tax Implications

The distinction between earned and unearned income matters for several key tax-related reasons.

Retirement Account Contributions

To contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA, you must have earned income, typically income from employment or self-employment. Rental income, unless earned under specific exceptions such as being a real estate professional, does not qualify. This means passive landlords generally cannot use rental income alone to make IRA contributions. You’ll need another source of earned income, such as part-time work, to be eligible. This limitation can impact your ability to grow tax-advantaged retirement savings, especially if you are otherwise financially secure through your properties.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) benefits low- to moderate-income workers. Your eligibility largely depends on whether the IRS considers your income earned or unearned. Since it considers rental income unearned, the IRS does not count it toward EITC qualification. Even if your overall income is low, you must meet the earned income threshold — typically through wages, self-employment or similar sources — to qualify. Furthermore, high levels of investment income, including rental profits, can disqualify a filer from claiming the credit altogether. This is why it’s important to categorize your income correctly if you’re planning to claim EITC.

Self-Employment Tax

Passive rental income is generally not subject to self-employment tax, which covers Social Security and Medicare. However, if you materially participate in your rental activity — for example, by managing multiple properties, performing significant services or operating as a property manager — you may be classified as self-employed. In such cases, rental income may be subject to self-employment taxes, potentially increasing your total tax bill. This distinction is important because it affects not only what you owe, but also how you report your income and plan for your tax obligations throughout the year.

Tax Rates and Deductions

The IRS taxes rental income at ordinary income tax rates and it is typically reported on Schedule E. Unlike earned income, most rental income is not subject to payroll taxes such as Social Security and Medicare—unless the rental activity qualifies as a trade or business and is treated as earned income.

One advantage for landlords is the wide range of deductions available to offset rental income, including mortgage interest, property taxes, maintenance, insurance and depreciation. These deductions can sometimes result in a lower effective tax rate compared to wages or self-employment income. However, if the rental activity is treated as earned income—for example, in the case of short-term rentals with services or real estate professionals—payroll taxes may apply.

Earned vs. Unearned Income Tax Rates

Earned income is subject to both ordinary income tax and payroll taxes — Social Security and Medicare. Unearned income, like rental income, avoids payroll taxes but the IRS will tax it at your ordinary income tax rate.

That said, some types of unearned income, such as qualified dividends and long-term capital gains, receive favorable tax treatment. Rental income typically does not qualify for these lower rates. However, this can be offset through deductions and depreciation, often making it more tax-efficient than it initially appears.

Bottom Line

In most cases, rental income does not count as earned income. Rental income is usually considered passive or unearned income, which has different tax rules and limitations. However, if you actively manage properties or qualify as a real estate professional, it may be treated as earned income and could impact your ability to contribute to retirement accounts or qualify for certain tax credits.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you create a strategy to manage your tax liability. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Are you currently using any strategies to reduce or defer capital gains taxes on appreciated investments? One easy way to estimate how much you could pay in taxes for the sale on an investment is by using SmartAsset’s capital gains calculator.