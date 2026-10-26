AI Capex Spending: Investor Uses for High-Growth Tech Stocks

AI capital expenditures (AI capex) are the money companies spend on data centers, chips, networking equipment and power infrastructure to build and run artificial intelligence systems. Investors track these budgets in quarterly earnings reports because they can signal future demand for suppliers such as chipmakers, equipment makers and utilities, while also showing how much cash the largest tech companies are committing before the returns are proven. Here’s how AI capex works, which companies it affects and how to weigh it when evaluating your portfolio.

A financial advisor can show how much of your portfolio already depends on AI spending before you add more exposure.

What AI Capex Spending Means for Tech Investors

Employee salaries, software subscriptions and research expenses tied to AI are generally treated as operating expenses rather than capex, which affects how spending shows up in a company’s financial statements. This table compares how each type of spending affects a company’s earnings and cash:

Category Capital Expenditures Operating Expenses What it covers Data centers, chips, servers and power and cooling equipment Salaries, software subscriptions and most research costs Effect on earnings Generally spread over several years through depreciation or amortization Typically recognized as expenses in the period incurred When cash leaves When the asset is purchased When the expense is paid Where it appears Balance sheet and cash flow statement, generally under investing activities Income statement and cash flow statement, generally under operating activities

Capex is generally paid when the asset is acquired but expensed through depreciation or amortization over several years. As a result, a company can report strong earnings even while its spending rises sharply.

Free cash flow is commonly described as the money a company has left after paying to run its business and buying long-term assets such as data centers and chips. This is similar to a household budget after you pay your bills and make a large purchase. As an example, if you earn $100,000 annually, spend $60,000 on daily expenses and pay $30,000 for a new roof, you’d have $10,000 left ($100,000 − $60,000 − $30,000).

Companies can use their leftover cash to pay dividends, buy back stock or pay down debt. When AI spending grows faster than operating cash flow, less cash may remain for those uses.

Rising capex can indicate that management expects strong future demand for AI services. Whether that spending pays off depends on how much new revenue and cash flow the assets eventually generate.

On a much bigger scale, a company that brings in $120 billion in cash from its business each year and spends $50 billion on capex has $70 billion left ($120 billion − $50 billion). Raising that spending to $70 billion, a 40% jump, would leave just $50 billion ($120 billion − $70 billion).

Next Steps: Managing your investments can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How Investors Can Compare AI Capex With Revenue and Cash Flow Growth

Capex on its own shows how much a company is spending, while comparing it with sales and cash flow can reveal whether that spending is working. The table breaks down five types of numbers to review in a company’s earnings reports:

Metric What It Measures What It Can Tell You Capex growth How fast investment spending is rising Whether spending is growing faster than the business Revenue growth How fast sales are rising Whether new data centers and equipment may be contributing to sales growth Operating cash flow Cash the business brings in from its day-to-day operations Whether the company may be able to fund expansion without borrowing Free cash flow Commonly, operating cash flow minus capex Cash remaining after capex under that definition Capex as a percentage of revenue Capex divided by revenue How investment spending compares with each dollar of sales

Free cash flow is one measure investors follow closely, because elevated AI capex can reduce the cash available for share repurchases, dividends, acquisitions or debt reduction.

A gap between capex growth and revenue growth doesn’t necessarily signal a problem. If a company’s AI capex goes up 40% in a year while revenue grows 15%, the difference may reflect timing, since building data centers is a lengthy process and companies often add capacity ahead of customer demand.

Results in later years carry more weight because accelerating revenue growth and rising operating cash flow can indicate the investment is generating returns. Capex that keeps climbing while revenue growth slows and free cash flow declines may indicate that capacity is growing faster than demand.

Using AI Capex to Find Infrastructure Beneficiaries

The firms spending billions on AI direct much of that capital across a broad supply chain, giving investors alternatives to businesses focused on consumer-facing AI tools. The table highlights key beneficiaries and the products or services they provide:

Type of Company What It Supplies What Investors Can Track Semiconductor manufacturers Processors and memory chips for AI servers Sales trends among data center customers Networking companies Switches, cables and equipment that connect servers Bookings and revenue from cloud providers Data center operators Facilities that house and power servers Occupancy rates and new leasing contracts Cloud infrastructure providers Computing capacity rented to other businesses Expansion in AI-related cloud revenue Power equipment suppliers Generators, transformers and grid connections New contracts tied to data center projects Cooling and electrical system companies Systems that keep servers running at safe temperatures Project wins and remaining contracted work

To see how this works, consider a networking supplier whose annual revenue increases from $10 billion to $13 billion as major cloud providers expand their AI data centers. That’s 30% growth (($13 billion − $10 billion) ÷ $10 billion). An investor could then examine how much of the increase comes from infrastructure demand, whether bookings are still rising and how much unfilled business remains.

Investors can also check how much of that $13 billion comes from a handful of customers. If two cloud companies account for most of the supplier’s AI-related sales, they may have significant bargaining power over pricing, and a spending cut by either one could quickly affect its results. Tracking order growth, backlog and management guidance can help show whether AI spending is creating lasting demand or a temporary surge.

How AI Capex Can Affect High-Growth Tech Stock Valuations

Investors often expect high-growth technology stocks to deliver rapid sales growth and strong free cash flow, which can make these shares react sharply to capex increases. Heavy infrastructure spending may also widen the gap between those two measures. The table shows how two hypothetical companies can each grow revenue 20% while producing different levels of free cash flow:

Company A Company B Revenue growth 20% 20% Operating cash flow $20 billion $20 billion Capex $5 billion $12 billion Free cash flow $15 billion ($20 billion − $5 billion) $8 billion ($20 billion − $12 billion)

Both companies have the same revenue growth, but Company B generates $7 billion less in free cash flow ($15 billion − $8 billion) because of its larger capex outlay. That alone doesn’t make it a weaker investment, and the extra spending could still lead to faster sales and profit growth in later years.

For Company B, the risk depends on how much of that future growth actually materializes and whether it produces enough earnings and cash flow to justify the higher spending.

Strategies and Risks for Investing Around AI Capex Growth

Investors seeking exposure to AI can buy shares of the large technology firms funding the buildout, own suppliers that serve them or use diversified funds that spread holdings across the sector. The table compares those three approaches, their potential return drivers and the main risks involved:

Approach Examples Potential Return Drivers Key Risks Investing in the largest technology companies Cloud providers and other major platforms New revenue from AI-powered cloud, advertising and subscription services Slow customer adoption of paid AI features Investing in suppliers Chipmakers, networking firms and data center operators Rising orders as construction expands Sharp revenue declines when customers reduce purchases Investing in diversified funds Technology, semiconductor or data center funds Broad exposure without selecting individual stocks Fees and heavy concentration in the largest holdings

Newer chips or facility designs could make existing equipment obsolete faster than expected, while rising electricity costs and increased competition may compress profit margins across all three approaches. Slower adoption among businesses and consumers might also delay the revenue these investments are intended to generate.

Many investors already hold AI-related positions through broad index funds, since the largest AI spenders account for a significant share of benchmarks such as the S&P 500. A financial advisor can help you map your current holdings across those companies, semiconductor makers and infrastructure suppliers to see whether positions that seem different are tied to the same trend.

Bottom Line

AI capex can indicate how much the largest technology companies are betting on future demand, but the spending creates value only if it eventually produces adequate returns. Tracking revenue, free cash flow, orders and supplier backlogs in earnings reports can help you judge whether the buildout is paying off. Reviewing how much of your portfolio already rests on that same cycle can keep a single theme from driving too much of your risk.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can review how much of your portfolio is concentrated in companies tied to AI infrastructure spending. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If much of your portfolio already depends on AI capex, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider to diversify beyond the technology sector.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/KanawatTH, ©iStock.com/Autthapol Champathong