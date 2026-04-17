Steps to Unfreeze Your Credit With All 3 Credit Bureaus

If you’ve frozen your credit to protect yourself from identity theft, you’ll need to unfreeze it before applying for a loan, credit card, or other financial product. The good news is that unfreezing your credit is quick, free, and can often be done instantly online. We’ll review how the process works at each of the three major credit bureaus, so you can access your credit when you need it without unnecessary delays.

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What Unfreezing Your Credit Means and When You Need to Do It

A credit freeze, also called a security freeze, blocks lenders and creditors from accessing your credit report, which prevents new accounts from being opened in your name. Unfreezing, also called lifting or thawing, restores access so lenders can review your credit when you apply for financial products or services.

You must unfreeze your credit before applying for a new credit card, mortgage, auto loan, personal loan or any other product that requires a credit check. You may also need to unfreeze for apartment rental applications, utility accounts, cell phone plans or insurance quotes, though not all of these situations require access to your full credit report.

A freeze only blocks new account openings. Your existing credit cards, loans and accounts continue to function normally. You can still use your credit cards, make payments and access your accounts as usual. The freeze simply prevents potential creditors from viewing your credit report to approve new applications.

You must unfreeze with each credit bureau separately. Unfreezing at Equifax does not lift the freeze at Experian or TransUnion. Each bureau maintains its own freeze, so if you want full access to your credit, you’ll need to contact all three.

When unfreezing, you have two options. A temporary lift allows access for a specific date range you choose, after which the freeze automatically reinstates. A permanent removal keeps your credit report accessible until you request another freeze. Most people choose temporary lifts when applying for specific credit products, then let the freeze automatically reactivate for ongoing protection.

Step-By-Step Instructions for Each Credit Bureau

Each of the three major credit bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – has its own system for managing credit freezes. Here’s how to unfreeze your credit at each one, with online, phone, and mail options.

Equifax

The fastest way to unfreeze with Equifax is online. You’ll need to log in to your myEquifax account. Navigate to “Freeze” under the identity panel, then select “Manage a Freeze.” Choose whether to temporarily lift or permanently remove the freeze. If you select a temporary lift, set your start and end dates.

You can also unfreeze by phone by calling 888-298-0045. You’ll need to verify your identity through security questions or a one-time PIN sent via text message.

For mail requests, download and complete Equifax’s security freeze request form. Include proof of identity and proof of address, then mail everything to Equifax Security Freeze, P.O. Box 105788, Atlanta, GA 30348.

Experian

Unfreezing your credit with Experian is as easy as using your online bank account. Simply log in to your Experian account and navigate to “Security Freeze.” Toggle the freeze off for permanent removal, or set a temporary lift window with specific start and end dates.

By phone, call 888-397-3742. The representative will verify your identity and process your unfreeze request.

To unfreeze by mail, send a written request with proof of identity to Experian Security Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013.

TransUnion

TransUnion’s online process starts by logging in to the TransUnion Service Center and selecting either “Temporarily Lift Freeze” or “Remove Freeze.” If you choose a temporary lift, set your start and end dates. TransUnion allows you to schedule a freeze lift up to 15 days in advance, which can be helpful if you know when you’ll be applying for credit.

To unfreeze by phone, call 800-916-8800 or 888-909-8872. You’ll need to verify your identity with your Social Security number and personal information.

For mail requests, send a written request with one photocopied proof of your Social Security number and two proofs of your current address to TransUnion, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094.

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How Long Unfreezing Takes and What It Costs

Federal law guarantees that unfreezing your credit is both fast and free, regardless of which method you use or how many times you do it.

For online or phone requests, credit bureaus must process your unfreeze request within one hour according to federal law. In practice, most online unfreezes happen immediately or within minutes. This makes online unfreezing the most reliable method when you need quick access to your credit.

Mail requests must be processed within three business days after the bureau receives your letter, plus additional time for mail delivery. If you’re mailing your request, factor in several days for the postal service to deliver your letter before the three-day processing window even begins.

Unfreezing is completely free at all three bureaus, every time, with no exceptions. This has been federally mandated since the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018. Before this law, some states allowed bureaus to charge fees for freezing and unfreezing credit.

You can freeze and unfreeze as many times as you want with zero fees. There’s no limit to how often you can lift a freeze or reinstate one. Freezing and unfreezing also has no impact on your credit score whatsoever.

For time-sensitive situations like mortgage closings or urgent loan applications, use online or phone methods. Never rely on mail if you’re on a deadline, as delivery times can vary and add several days to the process.

Do You Need to Unfreeze at All Three Bureaus?

Whether you need to unfreeze all three credit bureaus depends on which ones your lender checks. If you’re not sure which bureau a lender will check, the safest approach is to unfreeze all three. This ensures your application won’t be delayed or denied due to an inaccessible credit report.

If you know which bureau the lender uses, you can save time by only unfreezing that one. Many lenders are willing to tell you which bureau they check if you ask before submitting your application. Credit card issuers often check only one bureau, though which one varies by issuer. Mortgage lenders typically pull all three bureaus to get a comprehensive view of your credit. Auto lenders often check one or two bureaus. Personal loan providers vary; some check all three while others check just one.

Keeping the other bureaus frozen while you apply reduces your exposure to identity theft during the window when one report is accessible. If you only need to unfreeze Experian for a credit card application, keeping Equifax and TransUnion frozen means potential identity thieves still can’t open accounts in your name with lenders who check those bureaus.

After your application is processed and you receive an approval or denial, consider refreezing the bureau you unfroze. The process to refreeze is just as fast and free as unfreezing, giving you continuous protection with minimal effort.

What to Do If You Lost Your PIN or Can’t Access Your Account

If you can’t remember your PIN or are locked out of your account, each bureau offers straightforward recovery options online and by phone.

Equifax PIN Recovery

To recover your Equifax PIN online, visit myEquifax.com and select “Forgot PIN.” Enter your Social Security number, date of birth and answer security questions. Your new PIN will be emailed to you immediately.

You can also call 888-298-0045 for a phone-based reset. The representative will verify your identity and help you establish a new PIN.

Experian PIN Recovery

You no longer need a PIN to manage your credit freeze with Experian. But you can call 888-397-3742 for phone-based assistance.

TransUnion PIN Recovery

You no longer need a PIN to change your freeze. However, if you want to manage your freeze online, you can do so through the TransUnion Service Center.

For phone-based PIN reset, call 800-680-7289. The representative will verify your identity and issue a new PIN over the phone.

Best Practices for Managing Your Freeze

Store your PINs and login credentials for all three bureaus in a password manager so you can access them quickly when needed. This prevents delays when you need to unfreeze your credit on short notice during an emergency.

If online reset fails at any bureau, calling is the most reliable backup. The phone representatives can verify your identity through security questions and issue a new PIN immediately.

Not sure if your credit is frozen? You can check your freeze status by logging in to each bureau’s portal. There’s no fee to check your status and no impact to your credit score.

Bottom Line

Unfreezing your credit is a straightforward process that’s both fast and free by federal law. Online and phone requests must be processed within one hour, though most happen instantly. You must contact each credit bureau separately to lift a freeze, and you can choose between a temporary lift for a specific date range or permanent removal.

Financial Planning Tips

A financial advisor can walk you through the process, and also help you manage your credit and investment portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to build your savings up consistently, consider setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings accounts. This approach could help you make saving a routine part of your financial life.

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