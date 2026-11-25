The holiday shopping season presents a major opportunity for online scammers as Americans search for discounts and last-minute deals. Fraudulent retail websites, counterfeit merchandise and deceptive advertisements can lure shoppers into paying for products that never arrive. As holiday spending accelerates, consumers face increased pressure to distinguish legitimate offers from scams.

SmartAsset analyzed reports of online shopping fraud and scams filed with the Federal Trade Commission by state to determine which areas show the highest rate of reported scams during the holiday season, and where the overall prevalence of online shopping fraud is growing. The findings reveal where consumers are reporting the greatest concentration of online shopping scams and where those reports are increasing fastest.

Key Findings

Delaware has the highest rate of reported holiday season online shopping scams. Delawareans reported approximately 36 instances of online shopping fraud per 100,000 residents during the fourth quarter of 2025, ranking the state No. 1.

Delawareans reported approximately 36 instances of online shopping fraud per 100,000 residents during the fourth quarter of 2025, ranking the state No. 1. Nebraska had the lowest rate of reported online shopping scams, but reports are rising. During the 2025 holiday season, residents of the Cornhusker State reported about 17 instances per 100,000 people, the nation’s lowest rate. However, reports increased 20% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

During the 2025 holiday season, residents of the Cornhusker State reported about 17 instances per 100,000 people, the nation’s lowest rate. However, reports increased 20% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026. Hawaii sees the biggest surge in online shopping scams. Reports of online shopping fraud increased by about 32% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026, the largest rise nationwide.

Reports of online shopping fraud increased by about 32% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026, the largest rise nationwide. The District of Columbia is the only location where reports of online shopping fraud declined. Reported incidents fell by nearly 2% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

Key Findings

“If you don’t have any high-interest consumer debt, consider paying by credit card whenever possible. If your order never arrives or the retailer refuses to issue a refund, you may be able to dispute the charge and recover your money.”

— Patrick Villanova, CEPF®, editor at SmartAsset

Questions and Answers

How can consumers protect themselves from potential e-commerce or online shopping scams? When shopping online, consumers who don’t have any high-interest debt should consider paying by credit card whenever possible. If an order never arrives or the retailer refuses to issue a refund, it may be possible to dispute the charge.

Are e-commerce or online shopping scams increasing? According to Federal Trade Commission data, reports of e-commerce and online shopping scams increased in every state from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

Where are e-commerce or online shopping scams increasing the most? In Hawaii, reports of online shopping fraud increased by about 32% from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026, the largest rise nationwide.

Where can consumers report incidences of e-commerce or online shopping scams? Consumers who believe they have been victimized by an e-commerce or online shopping scam can report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Although the FTC doesn’t resolve individual reports, it uses them to investigate fraudulent practices and bring cases against businesses.

Methodology

The analysis examined reports categorized as “online shopping” and submitted to the Federal Trade Commission during the fourth quarter of 2025. Reports per 100,000 residents were calculated using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2025 Population Estimates Program. These figures differ from the population estimates used by the FTC. For additional context, the analysis calculated the percentage change in reports from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026. FTC data reflect reported incidents rather than all instances of fraud, so actual levels may be higher, and differences in reporting behavior may affect comparisons. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Liubomyr Vorona

