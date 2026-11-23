This week, millions of households will take on the added expense of traveling to Thanksgiving gatherings. For those driving, the cost depends not only on the distance traveled but also on where they fill up. Prices at the pump vary by state, as does the share of household income required to fill a tank. In some places, relatively low gas prices and higher incomes make fueling up less of a financial strain. In others, a routine fill-up takes a much larger bite out of household budgets.

SmartAsset calculated each state’s gas price burden, defined as the cost of filling a 15-gallon tank as a share of estimated median weekly household income. The analysis also measured year-over-year changes in average gas prices across all 50 states, comparing prices during the pre-Thanksgiving weeks of 2025 and 2026.

Key Findings

West Virginians face the highest gas price burden. Although the state’s average gas price of $3.73 ranks No. 20 nationwide, the Mountain State has the highest gas price burden. A typical fill-up costs about 4.6% of the median West Virginia household’s weekly income.

Although the state’s average gas price of $3.73 ranks No. 20 nationwide, the Mountain State has the highest gas price burden. A typical fill-up costs about 4.6% of the median West Virginia household’s weekly income. Maryland motorists enjoy the lowest gas price burden. A fill-up during Thanksgiving week will cost about 2.6% of the median Maryland household’s weekly income.

A fill-up during Thanksgiving week will cost about 2.6% of the median Maryland household’s weekly income. Gas prices have increased the most in Wyoming. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is $3.75 per gallon, a year-over-year increase of about 32%. Wyoming is followed by Mississippi with a 30.3% increase.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is $3.75 per gallon, a year-over-year increase of about 32%. Wyoming is followed by Mississippi with a 30.3% increase. Indiana has seen the smallest increase since Thanksgiving 2025. Hoosier motorists pay $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Indiana suspended its gas tax in April 2026 and has repeatedly extended the suspension, most recently through Dec. 4.

Hoosier motorists pay $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Indiana suspended its gas tax in April 2026 and has repeatedly extended the suspension, most recently through Dec. 4. Hawaii motorists pay the most at the pump. The Aloha State has the nation’s highest price for regular unleaded gasoline going into Thanksgiving, at $5.59 per gallon. North Carolina has the lowest price, at $3 per gallon.

Questions and Answers

What is the “gas-price burden?” The gas-price burden measures gasoline cost relative to ability to pay. As used here, it’s the percentage of median weekly household income needed to pay for 15 gallons of regular gasoline.

Which state has the highest gas price burden? West Virginia. A typical fill-up costs about 4.6% of the state’s estimated median weekly household income.

Which state has the lowest gas price burden? Maryland. A typical fill-up costs about 2.6% of the state’s estimated median weekly household income.

Going into Thanksgiving 2026, which state had the highest gas prices? Hawaii. Regular unleaded gasoline costs an average of $5.59 per gallon.

Going into Thanksgiving 2026, which state had the lowest gas prices? North Carolina. Regular unleaded gasoline costs a statewide average of $3 per gallon.

Which state saw the largest year-over-year increase in pre-Thanksgiving gas prices? Wyoming. Regular unleaded gasoline averages $3.75 per gallon, a year-over-year increase of about 32%.

Which state saw the smallest year-over-year increase in pre-Thanksgiving gas prices? Indiana. Prices increased 6.7% from Thanksgiving 2025.

Methodology

The average retail gasoline price for each of the 50 states, reported by AAA as of November 22, 2026, was compared with estimated current median household income. Estimated current median household income was calculated by adjusting each state’s 2025 median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-year estimates using growth in the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for private-industry wages and salaries from the 2025 annual average through the third quarter of 2026. Because 2026 state-level wage growth data was not available at the time of publication, this analysis applied the national ECI growth rate uniformly to all states, which may over- or understate income gains in states whose wage growth diverged from the national average. Estimated annual median household income was divided by 52 to express the cost of a 15-gallon fill-up as a share of weekly income. AAA gasoline prices from November 26, 2025, were used to measure the year-over-year change through November 22, 2026. Gas-price burden percentages were calculated using greater precision than shown for display. Rankings reflect the underlying unrounded values, so percentages that appear identical in the chart may not represent actual ties. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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