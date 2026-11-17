Community and technical colleges offer an affordable alternative to four-year universities, providing students with opportunities to earn degrees or develop career skills. But the value of a two-year education varies by institution, with differences in institutional investment and student outcomes shaping the opportunities available to graduates.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 700 U.S. community and technical colleges. Each received a composite score based on advancement rate — the combined graduation and transfer rate — median alumni earnings 10 years after first enrollment and instructional spending per student. The top-scoring college in each of 40 qualifying states was named one of America’s Best Two-Year Colleges. Separately, the 10 highest-scoring colleges nationwide were included among America’s Best Two-Year Colleges and designated the “Best of the Best,” even if another institution ranked higher within their state.

Key Findings

The State Technical College of Missouri ranks No. 1. Among more than a dozen community and technical colleges in Missouri, State Tech ranks as the state’s best two-year college and tops the national “Best of the Best” list. Recently named Missouri’s fastest-growing college, the school enrolls about 2,400 students and reports a 99% job placement rate.

Among more than a dozen community and technical colleges in Missouri, State Tech ranks as the state’s best two-year college and tops the national “Best of the Best” list. Recently named Missouri’s fastest-growing college, the school enrolls about 2,400 students and reports a 99% job placement rate. Highlands College alumni have the greatest earnings upside. The vocational and transfer school shares a campus with and is operated by Montana Technological University. Among former students, those at the 75th percentile earn $90,644 or more 10 years after first enrollment.

The vocational and transfer school shares a campus with and is operated by Montana Technological University. Among former students, those at the 75th percentile earn $90,644 or more 10 years after first enrollment. Minnesota State Community and Technical College has the highest advancement rate. The combined graduation and transfer rate at the Fergus Falls school is 92%, the highest among the institutions recognized.

The combined graduation and transfer rate at the Fergus Falls school is 92%, the highest among the institutions recognized. All “Best of the Best” schools are west of the Mississippi River. Each of the 10 highest-scoring colleges nationwide is located in the western half of the country.

Best of the Best

In addition to recognizing the best two-year colleges in each of 40 eligible states, the 10 highest-scoring institutions nationwide, regardless of state, are designated “Best of the Best.”

1. State Technical College of Missouri (Missouri)

Advancement rate: 86%

Instructional spending per student: $7,371

Median earning alumni: $59,085

Top earning alumni: $83,347*

2. Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Minnesota)

Advancement rate: 92%

Instructional spending per student: $8,386

Median earning alumni: $49,055

Top earning alumni: $69,210*

3. Mitchell Technical College (South Dakota)

Advancement rate: 82%

Instructional spending per student: $9,439

Median earning alumni: $51,994

Top earning alumni: $78,965*

4. Ohlone College (California)

Advancement rate: 63%

Instructional spending per student: $6,588

Median earning alumni: $61,853

Top earning alumni: $90,466*

5. Alexandria Technical & Community College (Minnesota)

Advancement rate: 78%

Instructional spending per student: $8,621

Median earning alumni: $53,136

Top earning alumni: $71,761*

6. Northwest Iowa Community College (Iowa)

Advancement rate: 72%

Instructional spending per student: $6,830

Median earning alumni: $56,288

Top earning alumni: $79,996*

7. Manhattan Area Technical College (Kansas)

Advancement rate: 80%

Instructional spending per student: $7,166

Median earning alumni: $51,665

Top earning alumni: $74,241*

8. Fort Hays Tech North Central (Kansas)

Advancement rate: 79%

Instructional spending per student: $9,892

Median earning alumni: $51,558

Top earning alumni: $70,741*

9. Highlands College of Montana Tech (Montana)

Advancement rate: 62%

Instructional spending per student: $7,873

Median earning alumni: $59,491

Top earning alumni: $90,644*

10. Western Texas College (Texas)

Advancement rate: 85%

Instructional spending per student: $3,550

Median earning alumni: $48,061

Top earning alumni: $73,257*

* Top-earning alumni data, defined as 75th-percentile earnings 10 years after first enrollment, are provided for context but did not affect the rankings.

Methodology

Two-year colleges were ranked using a composite score incorporating three weighted metrics from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard: student advancement rate, calculated as the sum of graduation and transfer rates; median earnings of federally aided former students who were working and not enrolled 10 years after initial enrollment; and instructional expenditures per full-time-equivalent student. The highest-scoring two-year college in each state was identified. Eligible institutions were required to be public or private nonprofit institutions and to hold accreditation from one of the historically recognized regional institutional accrediting agencies. To ensure comparability, the study was limited to institutions whose highest degree awarded was an associate degree, excluding specialized institutions or those primarily focused on nursing, health care, mortuary science, military education and other fields. Some institutions that introduced bachelor’s degree programs after the College Scorecard reporting period were included, such as North Dakota State College of Science, which launched a bachelor’s degree program in dental hygiene in 2026. States with insufficient numbers of eligible institutions following the application of study criteria were excluded from the rankings. Earnings at the 75th percentile among federally aided former students who were working and not enrolled 10 years after initial enrollment are provided for additional context but do not affect rankings. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.



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