America’s Best-Value Universities for Veterans — 2026 Study

For many veterans, earning a post-service academic degree can be an important step toward civilian career advancement and a successful transition from military service. While GI Bill benefits help cover college costs, student outcomes and support for veterans vary by institution. Some universities offer a stronger combination of manageable costs and academic value, helping veterans make the most of their education benefits.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 1,800 regionally accredited U.S. universities to identify the best values for veterans. Schools were first filtered to include only “veteran value” institutions, which SmartAsset defined as those committed to the 8 Keys to Veterans’ Success and where most veterans eligible for full GI Bill benefits pay no tuition or fees for undergraduate coursework. This may result from a university’s public status or, for private universities, maximum participation in the Yellow Ribbon Program. These institutions received composite scores based on graduation rates and median earnings 10 years after initial enrollment. The 50 highest-scoring schools were named America’s best-value universities for veterans.

Key Findings

Northwestern University ranks No. 1. The Big Ten school in Evanston, Illinois, has a 96% graduation rate, while alumni earn a median annual income of $104,255 10 years after enrolling. Through the Yellow Ribbon Program, eligible veterans can receive funding that covers the difference between their GI Bill benefits and Northwestern’s tuition, with no effective limit on the number of participants. Notable veteran alumni include former U.S. Sen. George McGovern (Navy), Minnesota Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell (Army) and acclaimed jazz bassist Rufus Reid (Air Force).

The Big Ten school in Evanston, Illinois, has a 96% graduation rate, while alumni earn a median annual income of $104,255 10 years after enrolling. Through the Yellow Ribbon Program, eligible veterans can receive funding that covers the difference between their GI Bill benefits and Northwestern’s tuition, with no effective limit on the number of participants. Notable veteran alumni include former U.S. Sen. George McGovern (Navy), Minnesota Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell (Army) and acclaimed jazz bassist Rufus Reid (Air Force). The University of Virginia (UVA) is the highest-ranking public institution. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, UVA has a 95% graduation rate, while alumni earn a median income of $96,468 annually 10 years after first enrolling. Veterans living in Virginia when they enroll generally qualify for in-state tuition under Section 702 of the Veterans Choice Act, meaning those eligible for full GI Bill benefits typically have their tuition and mandatory fees covered. Notable veteran alumni include yellow fever researcher Walter Reed (Army), former U.S. Sen. John Warner (Navy) and polar explorer Richard Byrd (Navy).

Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, UVA has a 95% graduation rate, while alumni earn a median income of $96,468 annually 10 years after first enrolling. Veterans living in Virginia when they enroll generally qualify for in-state tuition under Section 702 of the Veterans Choice Act, meaning those eligible for full GI Bill benefits typically have their tuition and mandatory fees covered. Notable veteran alumni include yellow fever researcher Walter Reed (Army), former U.S. Sen. John Warner (Navy) and polar explorer Richard Byrd (Navy). Cal Poly Maritime Academy is the top-ranked accessible institution. Ranked No. 21 overall, the California Maritime Academy has an admissions rate of about 95%. Under the California State University test-blind policy, it requires no SAT or ACT scores for admission.

Ranked No. 21 overall, the California Maritime Academy has an admissions rate of about 95%. Under the California State University test-blind policy, it requires no SAT or ACT scores for admission. California has the most ranked institutions. With nine ranked schools, California hosts the most best-value universities for veterans. It’s followed by Florida with five.

Expert Insight

“The advice I would give to veterans attending college after military service is, one, to find other vets on campus. They have already faced similar challenges, and they can help you navigate through your transition and offer support. Learn as much from them as you can. The second piece of advice is just as important: Do not shy away from the tough courses, as they lead to better opportunities to support yourself and your family.”

— Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wayne Robinson

Wayne Robinson is a leadership consultant and a veteran of the U.S. Army. SmartAsset spoke with this expert to add outside perspective; they did not participate in the study’s analysis, methodology or findings.

Questions and Answers

What is the best-value university for veterans?

Northwestern University is the best-value university for veterans. It’s followed by the University of Southern California.



What is the best-value public university for veterans?

The University of Virginia is the best-value public university for veterans.



What is the Veterans Choice Act?

Under Section 702 of the Veterans Choice Act, an eligible veteran using the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Montgomery GI Bill–Active Duty, or VR&E can receive in-state tuition at a public university even without prior state residency. However, the veteran generally must be living in-state when they start school.



What is the Yellow Ribbon Program?

The Yellow Ribbon Program is a provision of the Post-9/11 GI Bill that helps pay for higher out-of-state and private school tuition and fees that standard GI Bill funding does not fully cover. Universities voluntarily contribute a certain amount of the funding gap — which is matched by the VA — and may set limits on the number of veteran students eligible for the benefit.



What are the 8 Keys to Veteran Success?

The 8 Keys to Veteran Success is a voluntary commitment universities can adopt to support veterans across eight areas: leadership support, campus culture, early academic/financial intervention, centralized veteran services, veteran outcome tracking, community partnerships, faculty/staff training and developing “systems that ensure the sustainability of effective practices for veterans.”



The 50 Best-Value Universities for Veterans

#1 Northwestern University (Evanston, Illinois)

Graduation rate: 96%

Median alumni earnings: $104,255

#2 University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

Graduation rate: 91%

Median alumni earnings: $103,420

#3 University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Graduation rate: 95%

Median alumni earnings: $96,468

#4 University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Graduation rate: 93%

Median alumni earnings: $92,832

#5 UCLA (Los Angeles, California)

Graduation rate: 93%

Median alumni earnings: $88,581

#6 University of Maryland-College Park (College Park, Maryland)

Graduation rate: 89%

Median alumni earnings: $89,228

#7 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

Graduation rate: 91%

Median alumni earnings: $81,094

#8 University of Florida (Gainesville, Florida)

Graduation rate: 92%

Median alumni earnings: $78,456

#9 Binghamton University (Vestal, New York)

Graduation rate: 82%

Median alumni earnings: $89,136

#10 University of Washington (Seattle, Washington)

Graduation rate: 85%

Median alumni earnings: $83,105

#11 University of Georgia (Athens, Georgia)

Graduation rate: 89%

Median alumni earnings: $77,246

#12 University of Connecticut (Storrs, Connecticut)

Graduation rate: 83%

Median alumni earnings: $82,098

#13 Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey)

Graduation rate: 84%

Median alumni earnings: $80,490

#14 Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, California)

Graduation rate: 79%

Median alumni earnings: $86,034

#15 Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Graduation rate: 84%

Median alumni earnings: $80,082

#16 North Carolina State University (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Graduation rate: 85%

Median alumni earnings: $77,810

#17 University of Delaware (Newark, Delaware)

Graduation rate: 79%

Median alumni earnings: $83,800

#18 Texas A&M University (College Station, Texas)

Graduation rate: 84%

Median alumni earnings: $78,159

#19 University of Massachusetts-Amherst (Amherst, Massachusetts)

Graduation rate: 82%

Median alumni earnings: $80,486

#20 New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, New Jersey)

Graduation rate: 72%

Median alumni earnings: $90,769

#21 Cal Poly Maritime Academy (Vallejo, California)

Graduation rate: 59%

Median alumni earnings: $105,475

#22 University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Graduation rate: 85%

Median alumni earnings: $74,314

#23 Pennsylvania State University (University Park, Pennsylvania)

Graduation rate: 86%

Median alumni earnings: $71,762

#24 Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio)

Graduation rate: 87%

Median alumni earnings: $67,080

#25 James Madison University (Harrisonburg, Virginia)

Graduation rate: 80%

Median alumni earnings: $75,482

#26 Florida State University (Tallahassee, Florida)

Graduation rate: 86%

Median alumni earnings: $68,225

#27 Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan)

Graduation rate: 81%

Median alumni earnings: $74,168

#28 Baruch College (New York, New York)

Graduation rate: 71%

Median alumni earnings: $83,742

#29 University of Texas at Dallas (Richardson, Texas)

Graduation rate: 78%

Median alumni earnings: $74,762

#30 University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

Graduation rate: 74%

Median alumni earnings: $77,574

#31 Indiana University (Bloomington, Indiana)

Graduation rate: 80%

Median alumni earnings: $70,105

#32 San Diego State University (San Diego, California)

Graduation rate: 77%

Median alumni earnings: $73,494

#33 San Jose State University (San Jose, California)

Graduation rate: 68%

Median alumni earnings: $83,493

#34 Missouri University of Science and Technology (Rolla, Missouri)

Graduation rate: 66%

Median alumni earnings: $85,917

#35 University at Buffalo (Buffalo, New York)

Graduation rate: 74%

Median alumni earnings: $75,679

#36 University of California-Riverside (Riverside, California)

Graduation rate: 76%

Median alumni earnings: $72,974

#37 University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina)

Graduation rate: 79%

Median alumni earnings: $69,024

#38 University of California-Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, California)

Graduation rate: 74%

Median alumni earnings: $73,362

#39 University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa)

Graduation rate: 75%

Median alumni earnings: $70,727

#40 University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri)

Graduation rate: 76%

Median alumni earnings: $69,958

#41 George Mason University (Fairfax, Virginia)

Graduation rate: 67%

Median alumni earnings: $79,923

#42 Miami University-Oxford (Oxford, Ohio)

Graduation rate: 81%

Median alumni earnings: $63,814

#43 California State Polytechnic University-Pomona (Pomona, California)

Graduation rate: 68%

Median alumni earnings: $77,464

#44 Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa)

Graduation rate: 76%

Median alumni earnings: $67,568

#45 University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Lowell, Massachusetts)

Graduation rate: 67%

Median alumni earnings: $77,989

#46 University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland)

Graduation rate: 69%

Median alumni earnings: $74,881

#47 University of Central Florida (Orlando, Florida)

Graduation rate: 78%

Median alumni earnings: $63,483

#48 University of Oklahoma (Norman, Oklahoma)

Graduation rate: 75%

Median alumni earnings: $66,905

#49 Florida International University (Miami, Florida)

Graduation rate: 76%

Median alumni earnings: $65,722

#50 University of South Florida (Tampa, Florida)

Graduation rate: 77%

Median alumni earnings: $63,660

Methodology

Bachelor’s degree-granting institutions listed in the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard were filtered to include those considered by SmartAsset to be “veteran value” schools. “Veteran value” schools are regionally accredited, non-profit institutions which have committed to the U.S. Department of Education’s 8 Keys to Veterans’ Success initiative, and are either public universities offering in-state tuition to veterans under Section 702 of the Veterans Choice Act, or private universities which offer maximum Yellow Ribbon benefits to eligible veterans, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as of October 28, 2026. Maximum Yellow Ribbon benefits are defined as all tuition and fees not covered by the GI Bill with funding for at least 9,999 students offered. Eligible institutions were then ranked using a composite score based on graduation rate (pooled) six years after first enrollment and the median earnings of students who received federal financial aid 10 years after first enrollment. All metrics are based on data published in October 2026 and may not reflect current conditions. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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