Professional LLC: Definition, Uses and Examples

A professional LLC (PLLC) is a limited liability company specifically for licensed professionals, such as doctors, attorneys, accountants and engineers, who are prohibited by state law from forming a standard LLC. Like a regular LLC, a PLLC provides pass-through taxation and limited liability protection. There is one critical difference, however: members of a PLLC remain personally liable for their own professional malpractice. Not all states recognize PLLCs, and requirements vary significantly by state and by profession.

A financial advisor or business attorney can help you determine whether a PLLC, professional corporation or another entity structure best fits your practice and state requirements.

What Is a Professional LLC (PLLC)?

A PLLC is a state-authorized business entity specifically for licensed professionals who cannot use a standard LLC due to state licensing restrictions. State statute, not federal law, creates it, and it is not available in every state. California, for example, does not allow PLLCs at all; professionals in California must form a professional corporation (PC) instead.

The PLLC designation exists because states historically only allowed licensed professionals to form professional corporations. The PLLC was developed later as a more flexible alternative. Many states have been slow to adopt it, though. As a result, the landscape is fragmented: availability, qualifying professions and formation requirements vary considerably from one state to the next.

States may refer to a PLLC as a Professional Limited Liability Company, Registered Limited Liability Partnership (RLLP) or Professional Service LLC. Regardless of the name, the underlying concept is the same.

At the federal level, the IRS does not recognize “PLLC” as a distinct entity type. For tax purposes, the IRS treats a PLLC the same as a standard LLC. It is considered a disregarded entity, partnership or corporation depending on how many members it has and whether an election has been made.

Key Characteristics of PLLCs

A few defining characteristics apply in virtually every state that recognizes PLLCs:

Members must hold an active license: All members of a PLLC must be licensed in the profession the PLLC is organized to practice. An unlicensed investor, family member or business partner generally cannot hold a membership interest.

All members of a PLLC must be licensed in the profession the PLLC is organized to practice. An unlicensed investor, family member or business partner generally cannot hold a membership interest. Same-profession restrictions typically apply: In most states, all members must be licensed in the same profession. Some states permit multi-profession PLLCs with restrictions, but single-profession ownership is the default rule.

In most states, all members must be licensed in the same profession. Some states permit multi-profession PLLCs with restrictions, but single-profession ownership is the default rule. Personal malpractice liability is not eliminated: A PLLC protects each member from the professional negligence of other members, but it does not protect any individual from liability for their own malpractice. A physician who commits a medical error cannot shield personal assets behind the PLLC.

PLLC vs. LLC: Key Differences

A PLLC and a standard LLC share the same foundational structure, but they differ in meaningful ways across eligibility, liability, ownership and formation requirements. The table below summarizes the most important distinctions:

Factor Standard LLC Professional LLC (PLLC) Eligibility Any person or entity for any lawful business purpose Licensed professionals in qualifying professions as defined by state law Liability protection Members protected from all business debts and liabilities Members protected from business debts and other members’ malpractice, not from their own professional malpractice Ownership Anyone can be a member, including individuals, corporations, other LLCs, foreign nationals Members typically must hold a license in the same profession and state Formation File Articles of Organization with the state File Articles of Organization, plus proof of licensure; many states require licensing board approval Name requirement Must include LLC or Limited Liability Company Must include PLLC or Professional Limited Liability Company (state rules vary) Federal tax treatment Pass-through by default; can elect S-corp or C-corp treatment Identical; IRS does not recognize PLLC as a separate entity type State availability Available in all 50 states Not available in all states; California prohibits PLLCs entirely

The liability distinction is the most consequential difference in practice. In a standard LLC, members are generally shielded from all business liabilities. In a PLLC, that protection has a specific carve-out: each member remains personally liable for their own acts of professional negligence, errors or omissions. A malpractice claim arising from a partner’s mistake will not reach your personal assets, but one arising from your own work will.

Tax treatment is also worth emphasizing for planning purposes. Because the IRS treats a PLLC identically to a standard LLC, the same tax elections are available, including S-corp status, which many professional practices use to reduce self-employment tax on a portion of their income.

Who Needs a PLLC? Qualifying Professions and State Rules

Whether a PLLC is available to you depends on two variables: your state and your profession. The combination of those two factors determines whether a PLLC is an option, whether you must use it instead of a standard LLC or whether you must use a different structure entirely.

Professions That Qualify

Professions that commonly qualify for PLLC formation include:

Healthcare: Physicians, surgeons, dentists, optometrists, chiropractors, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, nurses and pharmacists

Physicians, surgeons, dentists, optometrists, chiropractors, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, nurses and pharmacists Legal: Attorneys and, in some states, paralegals

Attorneys and, in some states, paralegals Financial: Certified public accountants (CPAs) and public accountants

Certified public accountants (CPAs) and public accountants Engineering and design: Licensed engineers, architects and surveyors

Licensed engineers, architects and surveyors Other: Veterinarians, real estate brokers and social workers, depending on state law

State Rules to Know

Because PLLC availability is so state-dependent, professionals planning to practice in multiple states should verify requirements in each state where they intend to operate, not just the state where the entity is formed. Here are some of the key state-by-state rules to be aware of:

California: Does not allow PLLCs. Licensed professionals must form a professional corporation (PC or APC) under the California Corporations Code. This is the most common source of confusion for professionals relocating from PLLC-friendly states.

Does not allow PLLCs. Licensed professionals must form a professional corporation (PC or APC) under the California Corporations Code. This is the most common source of confusion for professionals relocating from PLLC-friendly states. Texas: One of the most PLLC-friendly states. Texas allows PLLCs broadly across professions. Professionals frequently choose it as the formation state for multi-state practices.

One of the most PLLC-friendly states. Texas allows PLLCs broadly across professions. Professionals frequently choose it as the formation state for multi-state practices. New York: Allows licensed professionals, including physicians, to form either a PLLC or a Professional Corporation (PC). Physicians cannot operate a medical practice through a standard LLC or general business corporation; instead, they must use a professional entity, such as a PLLC, PC or certain other authorized professional structures.

Allows licensed professionals, including physicians, to form either a PLLC or a Professional Corporation (PC). Physicians cannot operate a medical practice through a standard LLC or general business corporation; instead, they must use a professional entity, such as a PLLC, PC or certain other authorized professional structures. Virginia: Requires all members to be licensed in Virginia in the same profession. The PLLC must register with the relevant licensing board, and foreign PLLCs organized in other states must also register before practicing in Virginia.

PLLC vs. Professional Corporation (PC): Which Is Better?

For professionals in states where both options are available, the choice between a PLLC and a PC is the more consequential decision, not the comparison to a standard LLC. Both structures are designed for licensed professionals. The differences come down to taxation, governance and flexibility.

Factor PLLC Professional Corporation (PC) Default tax treatment Pass-through (like a partnership or sole proprietorship) C-corporation, subject to double taxation unless S-corp election is made S-corp election Available; no ownership cap in most states Available but limited to 100 shareholders who must be U.S. citizens or residents Governance requirements Minimal; no mandatory board meetings, bylaws or minutes Corporate formalities required; board of directors, annual meetings, recorded minutes, bylaws Ownership transfer Flexible; governed by operating agreement Share-based; transfer restrictions common; harder to admit new owners Profit distribution Flexible; defined in operating agreement Based on share ownership; less flexibility for custom arrangements Personal malpractice liability Member liable for own malpractice; protected from others’ Shareholder liable for own malpractice; protected from others’ State availability Not available in all states (e.g., California) Available in all 50 states

For most solo practitioners and small professional groups, a PLLC with an S-corp tax election is more tax-efficient than a PC. The default C-corp taxation of a professional corporation creates a double-taxation problem, where the PC pays corporate income tax and then shareholders pay personal income tax on dividends. This applies unless the professional makes an S-corp election, though this carries ownership restrictions that a PLLC does not. That said, a professional corporation may still be the better choice in specific circumstances. This may include if:

State law requires it: California mandates the PC structure for most licensed professions. Some state medical and dental boards also require the corporate form for certain types of practices.

California mandates the PC structure for most licensed professions. Some state medical and dental boards also require the corporate form for certain types of practices. There are plans for outside investment: While rare for professional practices, corporate share structures are more familiar to outside investors than LLC membership interests.

While rare for professional practices, corporate share structures are more familiar to outside investors than LLC membership interests. Profession-specific regulations apply: Some licensing boards impose requirements that align better with a corporate structure. Always check with the relevant state board before choosing a formation type.

But, overall, for multi-member practices that want flexible profit-sharing arrangements and minimal administrative overhead, the PLLC is generally the simpler and more tax-efficient vehicle where it is available.

How to Form a PLLC: Steps, Costs and Examples

Forming a PLLC follows a similar process to forming a standard LLC, with additional steps related to professional licensure and, in many states, approval from the relevant licensing board. The following general sequence applies in most states, though specific requirements vary.

Step 1: Verify Eligibility

Confirm that your state recognizes PLLCs and that your specific profession qualifies. It’s necessary to answer these two questions prior to filing any formation paperwork. A state may allow PLLCs generally but exclude certain professions.

Step 2: Choose a Compliant Name

The business name must include “PLLC” or “Professional Limited Liability Company” as required by state law. Check name availability with the Secretary of State’s office or equivalent business registration authority before filing.

Step 3: Gather License Documentation

Collect current, active professional license documentation for all members. Most states require this at the time of filing, and some require verification that all licenses are in good standing.

Step 4: File Articles of Organization

Submit Articles of Organization to the Secretary of State (or equivalent agency) with PLLC-specific disclosures. State filing fees typically range from $50 to $500 depending on the state. Some states use a separate form for PLLCs rather than the standard LLC Articles.

Step 5: Obtain Licensing Board Approval

Many states require the relevant professional licensing board to approve the PLLC before the entity can legally practice. This may be the state bar association, medical board, CPA board or engineering board. In some states, this approval must precede the Secretary of State filing; in others it follows. Confirm the sequence for your state.

Step 6: Draft an Operating Agreement

The operating agreement governs how the PLLC operates. This includes membership interests, profit distributions, management structure, voting rights and what happens if a member loses their professional license. This last provision is the most commonly overlooked clause in PLLC operating agreements.

Most state PLLC statutes require the removal of an unlicensed member within a defined window, often 90 days, or the PLLC risks dissolution or loss of its professional status. An operating agreement that addresses this explicitly, including buyout terms and dispute resolution procedures, protects all remaining members from an outcome that could shut down the entire practice.

Step 7: Obtain an EIN and Open a Business Account

Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Any PLLC with employees and any PLLC that is electing S-corp status must have an EIN. It is generally advisable even for single-member entities as well. Also open a dedicated business bank account separate from personal finances.

It’s possible to form most PLLCs for between $200 and $1,000 in total government fees, depending on the state. Ongoing annual report fees typically range from $50 to $300. Attorney fees for drafting an operating agreement add to the overall cost. Still, l egal guidance is advisable, particularly for multi-member practices.

Bottom Line

A professional LLC gives licensed professionals the liability protection and tax flexibility of an LLC while accounting for the licensing requirements that govern their fields. The key limitation, that members remain personally liable for their own malpractice, is non-negotiable and applies regardless of the state. Whether a PLLC is the right structure depends on where you practice, what profession you are in and how you want to handle taxation and ownership. For any multi-member practice, an operating agreement that explicitly addresses member licensure loss is not optional but rather the provision most likely to matter in a real-world crisis.

Tips for Financial Planning

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