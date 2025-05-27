What Tax Bracket Does It Make Sense to Start Converting Traditional IRA to a Roth?

Your current tax bracket is an important consideration when evaluating whether to convert a tax-deferred retirement account to a Roth account. However, it’s just one of several elements to keep in mind.

For example, your tax bracket in retirement is just as important as the one you’re in now. If you’re in a lower tax bracket after retirement, as is often the case, conversion may be an expensive move. Other concerns include your current age, when you plan to retire, and how well your investments will do between now and when you stop working. Some of these, like your age and current income, you know now. Others, such as when you plan to retire, are under your control, and can be changeable. However, factors including future tax rates, investment performance and inflation can only be estimated.

Ultimately, the decision to convert involves making a number of assumptions and balancing the trade-offs. This is where a financial advisor can help you take a closer look at your situation now and in the future, and determine which option might be best for you.

Roth Conversion Concepts

In a Roth conversion, an investor transfers funds from an IRA or other pre-tax retirement account into a Roth IRA. This allows for tax-free withdrawals in the future, as well as some other flexibility like avoiding required minimum distributions (RMDs), but requires paying taxes upfront on the converted funds.

Tax Bracket

Your current tax bracket is a key starting point in deciding whether to perform a conversion. For example, say you’re in the top 37% marginal income tax bracket. A conversion of $1 million may require paying taxes on all the converted funds at the top rate. This means an immediate tax bill of $370,000.

It’s difficult to say an investor in one tax bracket should do a conversion while an investor in another shouldn’t. However, generally speaking, a investor who can convert without their current taxable income pushing them above the 12% bracket is likely to profit from a conversion. The same may go for a investor who will be moved from the 22% bracket to the 24% bracket. But an investor who will jump two brackets, or from the 24% bracket to the 32% bracket? They’re less likely to see a significant benefit.

Investors can potentially reduce the tax bill or at least manage its impact with the help of a gradual or staggered conversion. A typical approach is to convert only enough funds to bring the investor up to the top of the current or next-highest tax bracket.

Whether done all at once or gradually, it’s generally advisable to pay taxes on conversions with funds other than those being converted. This allows the investor to keep all of the retirement money in the tax-advantaged account, where it can grow without incurring income taxes. Depending on the investors age at the time of the conversion and the account the money is coming from, this may even be a requirement. A financial advisor can help you navigate all the rules and tradeoffs involved in a Roth conversion.

Timing

Timing is a key consideration. Converted funds can’t be withdrawn without penalty for five years, depending on your age and potentially other circumstances. Because of that restriction, people who are close to retirement and will need the converted funds for living expenses sooner than in five years often opt not to go ahead with a conversion.

Required minimum distributions (RMDs), which mandate investors start making minimum withdrawals starting at age 73 or 75, may require additional complications many retirees may seek to avoid. A Roth IRA does not have RMD requirements, allowing more flexibility for converters.

Estate planning may also play a role. Funds in a Roth can be passed on to heirs tax-free, which can increase the effective value of a bequest.

The major factor, however, is the anticipated tax bracket after retirement. In most cases, people have less income after retirement. Thus they’re in a lower tax bracket than while they are while working. This reduces the tax benefit of a conversion. It may also cost them more in taxes than if they didn’t do a conversion. If an investor expects to be in a higher tax bracket after retirement, on the other hand, a conversion is more likely to make financial sense.

A financial advisor can help you figure out what makes the most sense for you depending on your financial situation.

Roth Conversion Strategy

The staggered conversion strategy is just one of several ways to manage or reduce the tax cost of a conversion. For instance, say an investor doing a conversion experiences uneven income flows. They may choose to convert larger amounts in years when their income is down. By reducing their taxable income, this could subject the converted money to taxes at a lower rate.

Another tax strategy is to convert when the financial markets are down. This allows an investor to convert at a lower value, reducing taxes. All while taking advantage of the enhanced future growth prospects as the market recovers.

One aspect of a conversion that’s important to keep in mind is that a conversion is one-way and cannot be undone. If you convert and pay taxes now, the money used to settle the conversion tax is forever gone from your nest egg. Given the uncertainty about important future elements such as tax rates many years from now, converting is a move to be made only after duly considering and balancing the tradeoffs.

Bottom Line

Converting from an IRA to a Roth can preserve tax-free growth while allowing for tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Conversion can be costly, however, because converted funds are taxed as current income for the year when the conversion is completed. This can lead to a large tax bill. Your current tax bracket is one of several factors that can help you decide whether or not the move makes sense. In addition, investors will likely consider several other elements, including current age and age of planned retirement, anticipated tax bracket after retirement, and expected future income growth.

