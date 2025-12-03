What Is a Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity?

A non-qualified stretch annuity extends the payout of an inherited annuity over time, rather than receiving the full amount in a single lump sum. While qualified annuities (such as those within IRAs or 401(k)s) are subject to strict rules under the SECURE Act, non-qualified annuities, which are funded with after-tax dollars, may offer more flexible distribution options depending on the contract. A financial advisor can help you evaluate the contract’s payout choices, estimate the tax impact of each option and compare them to other strategies for managing inherited income.

How a Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity Works

You fund your non-qualified annuity with your after-tax dollars, meaning the contributions themselves are not deductible, and only the earnings are subject to taxation. When the original annuity owner passes away, the beneficiary typically has several options for how to receive the remaining funds. A stretch annuity allows the beneficiary to receive payments over a number of years rather than all at once.

The concept of a “stretch” is important because it enables the inherited annuity to continue growing tax-deferred. The longer the distribution period, the more time the contract has to accrue earnings, though you owe taxes on the gain portion of each payment. The IRS allows these earnings to be spread out using specific formulas, which can reduce the annual tax impact compared to taking a lump sum.

This strategy is particularly beneficial when the goal is to preserve wealth and avoid jumping into a higher tax bracket due to a one-time windfall. However, not all annuity contracts allow for stretch distributions, so it’s a good idea to know the terms of the agreement before making any decisions.

Who Can Use a Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity

In most cases, any named beneficiary of a non-qualified annuity can use the stretch option. However, eligibility depends heavily on the insurance company and the contract’s terms. Spousal beneficiaries often have more flexibility. They can assume ownership of the annuity and continue it as if it were their own, deferring distributions even longer.

The IRS requires non-spouse beneficiaries, such as adult children, to begin distributions. However, they may be eligible to receive payments over their life expectancy or a fixed period. This depends on when the original owner passed away and the insurer’s rules. Unlike IRAs and 401(k)s, the SECURE Act’s 10-year payout rule doesn’t necessarily apply to non-qualified annuities, though some insurers have adopted similar restrictions.

It’s essential to review the contract to determine if the life expectancy method is available or if the beneficiary must follow the 5-year rule or take a lump sum. A financial advisor or estate attorney can help assess the best option based on your goals and tax situation.

Taxation of Non-Qualified Stretch Annuities

The taxation of a non-qualified stretch annuity revolves around the idea of separating the principal (which was funded with after-tax dollars) from the earnings (which are taxable). The IRS considers only the gain portion of each payout as taxable income. It uses an annuity exclusion ratio to determine how much of each annuity payment is taxable.

Here’s how it works:

If the annuity had $100,000 in contributions and grew to $150,000, only the $50,000 in gains is taxable.



If the beneficiary chooses to stretch payments over 10 years, the IRS will allocate a portion of each payment as a return of principal (non-taxable) and a portion as taxable earnings.

This structure creates a tax-efficient way to receive the inheritance. It can help avoid the big tax spike that often comes with lump sum payouts, especially for high earners. However, if the beneficiary opts to withdraw all the funds immediately, the IRS will tax the full $50,000 in gains for that year.

Comparing Stretch Options: Lump Sum vs. Periodic Payments

When inheriting a non-qualified annuity, the choice is often a lump sum payout or stretching payments over time. Each option has trade-offs:

A lump sum gives you immediate access to the funds but can create a substantial tax bill all at once. This is often less favorable for beneficiaries in high tax brackets.



A stretch option allows you to gradually receive income, deferring taxes and potentially lowering the total tax paid over time. The annuity continues to grow tax-deferred, and the exclusion ratio ensures only a portion of each payment is taxable.

The decision should be made with an eye toward your current income, future financial needs, and how the annuity fits into your overall plan. Some contracts may limit stretch options to a fixed number of years or apply penalties for extended periods.

Benefits of a Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity

A stretch strategy offers several benefits for those inheriting a non-qualified annuity:

Tax efficiency: Spreading income over time can help you stay in a lower tax bracket. It can also reduce your overall tax bill.



Spreading income over time can help you stay in a lower tax bracket. It can also reduce your overall tax bill. Continued growth: The remaining annuity balance continues to grow tax-deferred, which can increase its long-term value.



The remaining annuity balance continues to grow tax-deferred, which can increase its long-term value. Income stream: Stretching payouts creates a predictable income source, which can support retirement, education, or lifestyle goals.



Stretching payouts creates a predictable income source, which can support retirement, education, or lifestyle goals. Estate planning alignment: For original annuity owners, a stretchable annuity allows assets to benefit future generations while limiting the tax burden they’ll face.

Potential Drawbacks and Limitations

Despite their benefits, non-qualified stretch annuities come with a few important limitations:

Not all contracts allow stretch options. Those that do may have strict deadlines or default rules (e.g., lump sum if no election is made).



Tax deferral does not mean tax-free; beneficiaries still owe ordinary income tax on the gains portion of each payment.



Surrender charges or administrative fees may apply depending on the annuity provider.



Estate tax concerns may still apply to the total value of the annuity, especially for high-net-worth estates.

Estate and Legacy Planning Considerations

For annuity owners, planning ahead is key. Structuring a contract that allows for stretch distributions can help pass wealth more tax-efficiently to heirs. This includes naming individual beneficiaries rather than trusts or estates, since doing so can preserve the stretch option.

However, if you name a trust as the beneficiary, it may limit or eliminate stretch options depending on how you structure the type of trust you use. Working with an estate planner can ensure the annuity fits into the broader wealth transfer strategy.

It’s also wise to periodically review your beneficiary designations. You should do this after life changes such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child. Many annuity contracts default to a lump-sum payout if no beneficiary is available.

Bottom Line

A non-qualified stretch annuity offers beneficiaries a tax-efficient way to receive inherited annuity funds. This often preserves more wealth and avoids higher tax burdens. While not every annuity contract allows for stretch options, those that do can be powerful estate planning tools. Because the rules and contract terms can be complex, it can be a good idea to consult with a financial advisor who can help you weigh your options, understand the tax impact and choose a payout approach that fits your long-term goals.

