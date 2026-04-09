How Life Insurance Can Fund a Buy-Sell Agreement

If you co-own a business, here’s a question worth sitting with: What would happen to your company if one of the partners were to die tomorrow? Without a plan in place, the answer could involve legal battles, unwanted new partners or a forced sale. A buy-sell agreement addresses this risk head-on by establishing clear terms for transferring an owner’s share. Often the most practical way to fund such an agreement is life insurance.

If you need help funding life insurance, or anything related to your overall financial plan, consider working with a financial advisor.

How a Buy-Sell Agreement Works

A buy-sell agreement is a legally binding contract between business co-owners that establishes what happens to an owner’s share of the business if they die, become disabled or decide to leave the company. Think of it as a prenup for your business, it sets the terms before emotions or disputes have a chance to muddy the waters. Without a plan in place, a departing owner’s share could end up in the hands of someone the remaining partners never intended to work with.

At its heart, a buy-sell agreement answers one critical question: Who gets to buy a departing owner’s interest, and at what price? The agreement typically includes a predetermined valuation method or a fixed price that gets updated periodically. As a result, there’s no guesswork when a triggering event occurs. This protects both the remaining owners and the departing owner’s family by ensuring a fair transaction for everyone involved.

Buy-sell agreements are designed to kick in under specific circumstances, most commonly the death or disability of an owner. Retirement, divorce, bankruptcy or a voluntary decision to sell can also trigger them. By spelling out these scenarios in advance, the agreement removes ambiguity and gives all parties a clear roadmap for how to handle the transition.

How Life Insurance Funds a Buy-Sell Agreement

Life insurance is one of the most common and practical ways to fund a buy-sell agreement, particularly when the triggering event is an owner’s death. It solves the fundamental cash flow problem by providing an immediate lump sum of money exactly when it’s needed most. Rather than scrambling to secure a loan or liquidate business assets, the surviving owners, or the business entity, receive a death benefit that can be used to purchase the deceased owner’s share.

The mechanics are relatively straightforward. Each policy’s death benefit is typically set to match the value of the respective owner’s share in the business. When an owner passes away, the insurance company pays out the benefit to the designated policyholder. This may be the surviving partners or the business entity.

That party then uses the money to buy the deceased owner’s interest, and the ownership share transfers according to the terms laid out in the buy-sell agreement. The deceased owner’s family or estate receives fair compensation. Meanwhile, the remaining owners maintain control of the company.

Business owners generally choose between term and permanent life insurance to fund their agreements:

Term life insurance is the more affordable option and works well when the agreement has a defined time horizon, such as a partnership expected to last until the owners reach retirement age.

is the more affordable option and works well when the agreement has a defined time horizon, such as a partnership expected to last until the owners reach retirement age. Permanent life insurance, like whole or universal life, costs more. However, it builds cash value over time and doesn’t expire as long as premiums are paid. For long-term business arrangements or those involving younger owners, permanent coverage can offer more flexibility and certainty.

Types of Buy-Sell Agreements Funded By Life Insurance

Not all buy-sell agreements have the same structure. The type you choose affects the ownership of life insurance policies, as well as who pays the premiums and how the buyout ultimately plays out.

Understanding the differences between the main agreement types can help business owners select the arrangement that best fits their company’s size, ownership structure and long-term goals. Each approach has its own advantages and potential drawbacks, so the decision is worth making carefully:

Cross-purchase agreement: In a cross-purchase agreement, each business owner buys and maintains a life insurance policy on every other owner. When one owner dies, the surviving owners use the death benefits they receive to buy the deceased owner’s share directly. This structure works best for businesses with a small number of partners, since the number of policies required grows quickly. A business with four owners, for example, would need 12 separate policies.

Entity-purchase agreement: With an entity-purchase agreement, the business itself owns the life insurance policies on each owner and pays the premiums. When an owner dies, the company collects the death benefit and uses it to buy back the deceased owner’s interest. This approach is simpler from an administrative standpoint because only one policy per owner is necessary regardless of how many partners there are.

Hybrid agreement: A hybrid agreement combines elements of both the cross-purchase and entity-purchase structures. This can offer business owners more flexibility when a triggering event occurs. Under this arrangement, the business and the individual owners both have the option to purchase the departing owner’s share. The agreement will outline the order in which to exercise those options.

Ultimately, the best type of buy-sell agreement depends on several factors. This includes the number of owners, the size of the business and each owner’s individual tax situation.

Tips for Setting Up Your Life Insurance With a Buy-Sell Agreement in Mind

Pairing life insurance with a buy-sell agreement entails more than just purchasing a policy and hoping for the best. The details matter, and getting the setup right from the start can save your business and your family from costly headaches later. Here are some key tips to keep in mind as you put the pieces together:

Align policy values with your business valuation : Make sure each life insurance policy’s death benefit matches the current value of the corresponding owner’s share. An outdated or mismatched policy amount can leave a funding gap that forces surviving owners to come up with additional capital out of pocket.

: Make sure each life insurance policy’s death benefit matches the current value of the corresponding owner’s share. An outdated or mismatched policy amount can leave a funding gap that forces surviving owners to come up with additional capital out of pocket. Choose the right policy type for your timeline : Term life insurance may be sufficient if owners plan to sell or retire within a set number of years. Permanent coverage, on the other hand, offers more stability for open-ended arrangements. Consider how long the agreement needs to remain in force before committing to one type.

: Term life insurance may be sufficient if owners plan to sell or retire within a set number of years. Permanent coverage, on the other hand, offers more stability for open-ended arrangements. Consider how long the agreement needs to remain in force before committing to one type. Review and update your policies regularly : As your business grows in value, the life insurance coverage funding your buy-sell agreement should grow with it. Schedule periodic reviews to ensure your coverage still reflects reality. Ideally, these will occur every one to two years or after major business milestones.

: As your business grows in value, the life insurance coverage funding your buy-sell agreement should grow with it. Schedule periodic reviews to ensure your coverage still reflects reality. Ideally, these will occur every one to two years or after major business milestones. Coordinate ownership and beneficiary designations carefully: Ownership of the policy and its named beneficiary must align with the structure of your buy-sell agreement. This is true whether it’s a cross-purchase, entity-purchase or hybrid arrangement.

Bottom Line

A buy-sell agreement is an essential safeguard for any business with multiple owners, and life insurance is one of the most effective ways to make sure that agreement is actually funded when it’s needed. Whether you choose a cross-purchase, entity-purchase or hybrid structure, the right life insurance policy ensures that surviving owners have immediate access to capital and that a deceased owner’s family receives fair compensation. The key is making sure you properly structure your policy from the outset, and then regularly updating it and ensuring continued alignment with your agreement’s terms.

Tips for Estate Planning

Whether you’re a business owner or not, estate planning can be difficult. A financial advisor can simplify your process for you by sharing their expertise and helping create the right plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Not sure where to start with your own estate plan? Consider these 10 steps for effective estate planning.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/sommart, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen, ©iStock.com/Ton Photograph