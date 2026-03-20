How to Protect Your Money During War: Investment Types and Strategies

During periods of armed conflict, investors typically shift toward defensive assets that historically maintain value during geopolitical instability. Commodities like gold and oil, defense sector stocks, Treasury bonds, and consumer staples companies top the list of what to invest in during war. The flight-to-safety phenomenon drives capital toward stable currencies such as the U.S. dollar and Swiss franc. War-related market volatility creates both risks and opportunities. This is why portfolio diversification across these asset classes serves as a foundational approach for protecting wealth.

A financial advisor can help you evaluate your portfolio and make recommendations for how to respond to geopolitical events.

Investments That Tend to Perform Well During War

Certain sectors and asset classes demonstrate stronger performance during wartime due to increased demand, perceived safety or strategic value. Understanding these investment categories helps investors position their portfolios to weather geopolitical turbulence while potentially capitalizing on shifting market dynamics.

Gold and Precious Metals

Gold has served as a store of value for thousands of year. It consistently attracts investors during periods of uncertainty, like when war disrupts traditional markets or threatens currency stability. Precious metals offer tangible assets that exist independently of any government or financial system. Silver, platinum and palladium also see increased interest during wartime, though gold remains the standard. Investors see it as the primary safe-haven metal due to its liquidity and universal recognition as a monetary asset.

Defense and Aerospace Stocks

Companies that manufacture military equipment, weapons systems, aircraft, and defense technology often experience revenue growth during armed conflicts as government defense spending increases. Major defense contractors typically secure long-term government contracts that provide stable cash flows even during economic downturns. The defense sector includes manufacturers of everything from ammunition and armored vehicles to cybersecurity systems and satellite technology, offering investors multiple entry points into this specialized industry.

Energy and Oil Companies

War frequently disrupts global oil supplies, particularly when conflicts occur in or near major petroleum-producing regions. Supply constraints combined with steady or increasing demand typically drive oil prices higher, benefiting energy companies through improved profit margins. The energy sector includes more than crude oil producers. Natural gas companies, pipeline operators and refining businesses may all see performance improvements when geopolitical tensions affect energy markets.

U.S. Treasury Bonds

Government bonds issued by stable nations, particularly U.S. Treasuries, attract significant capital during wartime as investors seek guaranteed returns backed by governmental authority. These fixed-income securities offer predictable interest payments and principal protection, making them attractive when equity markets experience heightened volatility. Treasury bonds become particularly appealing during flight-to-safety periods when investors prioritize capital preservation over growth potential.

Consumer Staples

Companies producing food, beverages, household products, and other daily necessities maintain steady demand regardless of geopolitical conditions or economic cycles. Consumer staples stocks typically demonstrate lower volatility than the broader market during wartime because people continue purchasing basic goods. This sector includes grocery retailers, packaged food manufacturers, beverage companies, and personal care product makers that generate consistent revenue streams even during periods of significant market stress.

Stable Foreign Currencies

The U.S. dollar and Swiss franc traditionally strengthen during international conflicts as global investors seek monetary stability. Currency markets respond quickly to geopolitical developments, with capital flowing toward nations perceived as safe, neutral or economically resilient. Currency investments can take various forms including foreign exchange trading, currency-hedged funds or simply holding cash deposits in stable foreign denominations as a portfolio diversification strategy.

Next Steps: Managing your investments can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

Investments That Tend to Underperform During War

War and geopolitical conflict create headwinds for specific sectors and asset classes that rely on stable economic conditions, consumer confidence, or international trade. Recognizing these vulnerable investments allows investors to adjust their exposure and avoid concentrated risk in areas likely to face sustained pressure.

Growth and Technology Stocks

High-growth technology companies often experience significant declines during wartime as investors rotate away from speculative assets toward more conservative holdings. These businesses typically trade at elevated valuations based on future earnings projections, which become harder to justify when economic uncertainty increases. Technology stocks also tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes, and central banks may adjust monetary policy in response to war-related economic disruptions.

Luxury Goods and Discretionary Retail

Companies selling non-essential products face declining sales during armed conflicts as consumers reduce discretionary spending and prioritize necessities. Luxury brands, high-end retailers, restaurants, and entertainment businesses typically see less revenue when economic anxiety rises and household budgets tighten. International luxury goods companies face additional challenges when war disrupts global supply chains or reduces wealthy consumer spending in affected regions.

International Emerging Market Stocks

Developing nations’ equity markets often experience sharp declines during major conflicts, even when those countries have no direct involvement in the fighting. Emerging market stocks generally carry higher risk premiums, and during wartime investors abandon these positions in favor of developed market securities. Currency volatility in developing nations intensifies during geopolitical crises, adding another layer of risk for international investors and further pressuring emerging market returns.

Airlines and Travel Companies

The transportation and tourism sectors typically suffer immediate and sustained damage during armed conflicts as both business and leisure travel decline sharply. Airlines face rising fuel costs when oil prices increase due to war-related supply concerns, while simultaneously experiencing reduced passenger demand. Hotels, cruise lines, travel booking platforms and related businesses see revenue collapse during major conflicts, particularly when wars involve or threaten popular tourist destinations.

Building a War-Resilient Portfolio

Constructing an investment portfolio designed to withstand geopolitical shocks involves balancing defensive positioning with maintaining long-term growth potential. The strategies below represent approaches that investors may consider when preparing for or responding to wartime market conditions.

Core Allocation

A foundation of globally diversified equity index funds paired with investment-grade bonds may occupy 60-70% of a war-resilient portfolio. This combination provides broad market exposure while fixed-income securities offer stability during equity market turbulence. International diversification across developed markets helps reduce concentration risk in any single economy.

Tactical Positions

Allocating 20-30% to targeted opportunities could include overweighting energy upstream producers, defense manufacturers, precious metals, and select emerging market positions. These tactical holdings allow investors to potentially benefit from war-related market dynamics while maintaining diversified core exposure.

Liquidity Reserve

Holding 10-20% in cash equivalents, short-term government securities, and money market funds provides flexibility to capitalize on dislocations. Liquid reserves enable opportunistic purchases during volatility without forcing asset sales at unfavorable prices.

Avoiding Panic-Driven Decisions

Historical market data shows that equities have recovered from wars, recessions, and crises over long time horizons, rewarding investors who maintained their positions through turbulent periods. Geopolitical risk appears increasingly persistent rather than episodic, suggesting investors may need to price in a world where regional competition and strategic rivalry continuously influence markets.

Bottom Line

War creates distinct patterns in financial markets, with capital flowing toward defensive assets like gold, Treasury bonds, and stable currencies while avoiding growth stocks and discretionary sectors. A resilient portfolio might combine diversified core holdings with tactical positions in energy, defense and precious metals, alongside adequate cash reserves.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you evaluate whether your portfolio is positioned for geopolitical uncertainty and identify defensive assets that may fit your risk tolerance and goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Spreading your investments across different asset classes can help manage risk during uncertain times, and here are 13 options that you may want to compare.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Konoplytska, ©iStock.com/MadamLead, ©iStock.com/ChayTee