Realized vs. Unrealized Gains: Tax Timing and Reporting Rules

Tracking your portfolio growth, is important but knowing when your gains become taxable is just as critical. There is a key difference between gains you have locked in by selling and gains that only exist on paper. This distinction between realized and unrealized gains drives most of the tax decisions investors face. Selling a stock a few weeks too early can mean paying ordinary income tax rates instead of the lower long-term capital gains rate.

A financial advisor can track your holding periods and time your sales with the goal of minimizing taxes on your gains.

What Is a Realized Gain?

A realized gain happens when you sell an investment for more than you originally paid for it. Until that transaction happens, any increase in your portfolio’s value remains hypothetical. This means it has no immediate tax consequences. The act of selling “realizes” the gain and triggers your tax liability.

To calculate a realized gain, you first need to know your cost basis. It includes the original price you paid for an investment, including any commissions or fees at the time of purchase. The IRS uses the difference between your cost basis and your sale price to determine the realized gain. This, in turn, determines how much you owe in taxes.

The IRS does not tax all realized gains equally. If you sell an investment you’ve held for one year or less, the IRS considers it a short term gain. It taxes short term gains at your ordinary income tax rate. Hold the same investment for more than a year and now it qualifies as a long term realized gain. This subjects it to the more favorable 0%, 15% or 20% capital gains tax rates.

Realized gains apply to more than stocks. Selling bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, real estate, or cryptocurrency at a profit all produce realized gains. You must report these to the IRS. Each asset class comes with its own nuances around cost basis calculation and tax treatment, making it important to track your purchase history carefully across your entire portfolio.

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What Is an Unrealized Gain?

An unrealized gain is the increase in value of an investment you still own but haven’t yet sold. If shares you bought for $5,000 are now worth $8,000, you have an unrealized gain of $3,000. That profit exists in your investment portfolio on paper, but it isn’t taxable until you decide to sell.

Under current U.S. tax law, unrealized gains are not subject to federal income tax. The tax code operates on a realization principle. This means a taxable event only occurs through a sale or exchange that makes the gain occur in real dollars. It is a foundational feature of how investment taxation works. This principle gives investors considerable flexibility in managing when and how much they owe.

Unrealized gains can compound over time without triggering any taxes. As long as you hold your position, your gains continue to grow on a pre-tax basis. This is a significant advantage compared to assets where returns are taxed annually, such as interest-bearing accounts or bonds.

Tax Rules for Realized vs. Unrealized Gains

The entire framework of investment taxation rests on one fundamental principle: you only owe taxes when a gain is realized. Unrealized gains, no matter how large, generate no tax liability while you remain invested. The moment you sell, that changes, and understanding what happens next is essential to managing your portfolio.

Once a gain is realized, the IRS looks at how long you held the investment. The IRS taxes gains on assets held one year or less as ordinary income. These rates range from 10% to 37% depending on your tax bracket. Assets held longer than one year qualify for long term capital gains rates of 0%, 15% or 20%. For most investors this represents a substantial reduction in tax liability.

The tax code allows investors to use realized losses to offset realized gains in the same tax year, a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting. If your realized losses exceed your realized gains, you can apply up to $3,000 of the remaining loss against ordinary income annually, with any additional losses carried forward to future tax years.

How to Report Realized vs. Unrealized Gains

You don’t need to report unrealized gains anywhere on your tax return. As long as you haven’t sold the investment, there is no taxable event and no filing requirement related to that growth. You can hold an investment with significant paper profits for decades without ever mentioning it to the IRS.

When you do sell an investment, your brokerage will issue a Form 1099-B at the start of the following tax year summarizing your transactions. This form details the proceeds from each sale, your cost basis where the broker has it on record, and whether each gain or loss is short or long term. Reviewing your 1099-B carefully before filing is one of the most important steps in accurate tax reporting.

You must compile and report all realized capital gains and losses from the tax year on Schedule D of your federal tax return. Schedule D separates your transactions into short term and long term categories, calculates your net gain or loss in each, and ultimately determines how much of your income is subject to capital gains tax rates. Most tax software populates Schedule D automatically once you enter your transaction data.

For most investors, Schedule D works in tandem with Form 8949, where individual transactions are listed line by line with the sale date, cost basis, proceeds, and any necessary adjustments. If your brokerage has already reported accurate cost basis information to the IRS, some transactions can be summarized directly on Schedule D without a full Form 8949 breakdown, which can simplify the filing process.

Bottom Line

The difference between realized and unrealized gains determines how much of your investment growth you actually get to keep. As long as you haven’t sold, your gains are unrealized and continue to grow without being taxed. That lets your money compound on the full amount instead of a reduced after-tax balance. Once you sell and realize the gain, taxes kick in and the rules around holding periods, capital losses and reporting all matter. Knowing when to sell and when to hold is one of the most valuable tax decisions an investor can make.

Tax Planning for Investments

A financial advisor can monitor your realized and unrealized gains throughout the year and time your sales to minimize taxes and ensure accurate reporting. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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