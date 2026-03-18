Investment Management for Nonprofits: Services and Examples

Nonprofits are built to make an impact. However, even the most mission-driven organization cannot do its best work without a stable financial foundation. While fundraising and grants are the lifeblood of many nonprofits, relying solely on outside funding leaves organizations vulnerable to budget shortfalls and economic uncertainty. Smart investment management gives nonprofits a way to grow their resources and protect their mission. It allows them to build the kind of long-term financial resilience that keeps programs running even when donations fluctuate.

A financial advisor can help nonprofits create the right investment strategy to suit their long-term goals.

Can Nonprofits Invest?

Many people assume that nonprofits exist solely to spend money on their mission, but nonprofit organizations can also invest . They can invest reserve funds, endowments and other assets to generate returns that support their long-term operational goals.

The IRS allows nonprofit organizations to invest, but investments must align with their tax-exempt purpose and not jeopardize the organization’s financial stability. For private foundations specifically, making investments that expose assets to significant risk can trigger a jeopardizing investment penalty. Public charities face fewer restrictions but still must act as responsible stewards of their funds.

Nonprofit boards carry a fiduciary duty to manage their organization’s assets prudently and in the best interest of the mission . This means investment decisions must be strategic, well-documented and guided by a formal investment policy. Failing to meet this standard can expose board members to legal liability and damage the organization’s reputation with donors and regulators.

For many nonprofits, investment income provides a critical buffer against funding gaps, economic downturns and unexpected expenses. A well-managed investment portfolio can reduce an organization’s dependence on grants and donations alone. Over time, strong investment returns can even fund program expansions and new initiatives that advance the organization’s core mission.

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Types of Nonprofit Funds and How Funding Works

Understanding the structure of nonprofit funds is essential to managing them effectively.

Most nonprofits operate with several distinct categories of funds. Each fund carries its own rules around how nonprofits can use and invest their money.

Unrestricted Funds

Unrestricted funds are the most flexible type, giving the organization full discretion over how the money is spent . These funds typically cover general operating expenses, staffing and other day-to-day needs. Because they are immediately accessible, unrestricted funds are often held in more conservative, liquid investments.

Temporarily Restricted Funds

Temporarily restricted funds come with donor-imposed conditions that a nonprofit must meet before any spending. These conditions might be tied to a specific program, project or time period. Once the restriction is satisfied, the funds are released and reclassified as unrestricted.

Permanently Restricted Funds

Permanently restricted funds, most commonly associated with endowments, are gifts a nonprofit must hold in perpetuity. They preserve and invest the original principal, while only spending investment income. They typically do this in accordance with a spending policy set by the board. These funds require a long-term investment strategy and careful stewardship.

Quasi-Endowments

Quasi-endowments, sometimes called funds functioning as endowments, are reserves that the board has designated for long-term investment rather than near-term spending. Unlike true endowments, the board can choose to spend these funds if circumstances require it.

This flexibility makes quasi-endowments a useful tool for organizations building long-term financial resilience.

Understanding Asset Allocation for Nonprofits

Asset allocation divides an investment portfolio across different assets, such as stocks, bonds and cash, to balance risk and return . For nonprofits, getting this balance right is especially important because investment portfolios often serve as a financial lifeline for the organization’s mission and operations.

A nonprofit’s ideal asset allocation depends heavily on its time horizon, liquidity needs and risk tolerance. An organization that relies on its portfolio for day-to-day operating expenses will likely need a more conservative allocation than one managing a long-term endowment with a stable base of donor support.

Stocks can offer strong long-term growth potential but come with greater short-term volatility. Bonds and other fixed-income investments tend to be more stable and can provide reliable income. This makes them a valuable counterbalance to equities in a nonprofit portfolio. Many organizations also hold a portion of assets in cash or cash equivalents to cover near-term expenses and unexpected costs.

Some larger nonprofits and endowments also allocate a portion of their portfolios to alternative investments, such as real estate, private equity and hedge funds. These assets can offer diversification and potentially higher returns, but they also carry greater complexity and reduced liquidity. Smaller organizations should carefully weigh whether alternative investments are appropriate given their staffing capacity and governance structure.

A written investment policy statement is the foundation of sound asset allocation for any nonprofit. This document outlines the organization’s financial goals, risk tolerance and target allocation ranges, giving the board and any outside investment managers a clear framework for decision-making. Revisiting and updating this policy regularly ensures it stays aligned with the organization’s evolving needs.

Tips for Nonprofit Investing

Managing investments effectively is one of the most important responsibilities a nonprofit board can take on. Whether your organization is just beginning to build a portfolio or looking to strengthen an existing one, following a set of core principles such as these can help ensure your investments serve the mission for years to come.

Engage the full board in oversight: Investment oversight should never fall to a single staff member or board member alone. Establishing a dedicated finance or investment committee ensures that decisions are made collectively and documented properly.

Establish a formal investment policy statement: An investment policy statement is the cornerstone of a sound nonprofit investment program, outlining your organization’s goals, risk tolerance and asset allocation targets .

Align investments with your mission: Many nonprofits choose to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into their investment strategy to ensure their portfolio reflects their organizational values .

Maintain adequate liquidity: Nonprofits should always maintain sufficient liquid assets to cover near-term operating expenses and unexpected costs. A common guideline is to maintain at least three to six months of operating reserves in easily accessible accounts .

Diversify across asset classes: Diversifying investments across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, cash and potentially alternative assets, helps manage risk and smooth out portfolio volatility over time. A diversified portfolio is less vulnerable to the poor performance of any single investment or market sector.

Nonprofit investing is ultimately about protecting and growing the resources that power your mission. By putting the right policies, people and partnerships in place, your organization can build a financial foundation strong enough to weather uncertainty and sustain impact for the long term.

Bottom Line

Nonprofits have both the ability and the responsibility to invest their assets wisely. From understanding the rules governing tax-exempt investing to building a diversified portfolio that aligns with the organization’s mission and financial goals, effective investment management is a critical component of long-term sustainability. The type of funds an organization holds, its liquidity needs and its risk tolerance all play a role in shaping the right investment strategy.

Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you determine the right course of action for your own investments. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Consider using an investment calculator if you need help identifying how potential investments might grow over time.

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