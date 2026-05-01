4 Bond Laddering Strategies for Steady Retirement Income

A bond ladder staggers bond maturities across multiple years, creating a schedule of predictable cash flows that does not depend on stock market returns or interest rate forecasts. There are several ways to build one, and the right approach depends on your income needs, tax situation, inflation concerns and how long you need the money to last.

A financial advisor can help you determine which bond laddering strategy makes sense for you.

How a Bond Ladder Works for Retirement Income

A bond ladder is a portfolio of individual bonds that have staggered maturity dates. For example, you might own bonds maturing in each year over a 5-year, 10-year or even 30-year period. Each maturity represents a “rung” on the ladder. As each bond reaches its maturity date, it provides a known amount of cash. You can then either use that cash for living expenses or reinvest it at the long end of the ladder.

For retirees, the core appeal of bond ladders is certainty. You know exactly what you will receive and when. This eliminates the guesswork associated with withdrawal rate strategies like the 4% rule. While stock portfolios can swing dramatically in value, and bond funds fluctuate with interest rates, individual bonds held to maturity return their full face value.

Bond ladders also hedge interest rate risk in both directions. If rates rise, the bonds maturing in the near term can be reinvested at higher yields. If rates fall, you continue earning the higher rates you locked in earlier on bonds that have not yet matured.

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Managing a Bond Ladder in Retirement

There are two main approaches to managing a bond ladder:

Spending ladder. With a spending ladder, you use maturing principal for living expenses. This approach gradually depletes the ladder over a fixed time horizon, such as 20 or 30 years. Once the final bond matures, the portfolio is fully liquidated. This can work well if you have a defined retirement timeline and want to use your portfolio to generate income during a specific period. For example, someone retiring at 62 might build an eight-year ladder to cover expenses until age 70, when they claim maximum Social Security benefits.

With a spending ladder, you use maturing principal for living expenses. This approach gradually depletes the ladder over a fixed time horizon, such as 20 or 30 years. Once the final bond matures, the portfolio is fully liquidated. This can work well if you have a defined retirement timeline and want to use your portfolio to generate income during a specific period. For example, someone retiring at 62 might build an eight-year ladder to cover expenses until age 70, when they claim maximum Social Security benefits. Rolling ladder. With a rolling ladder, you reinvest maturing proceeds at the long end of the ladder to maintain it indefinitely. For example, in a 10-year ladder, when the 1-year bond matures, you buy a new 10-year bond with those proceeds. This keeps the ladder in place and provides ongoing income while preserving principal for the long term or for heirs.

1. Treasury Bond Ladders: Maximum Safety With Tax Advantages

U.S. Treasury bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government, making a Treasury ladder the safest version of this strategy. There is zero default risk. As such, the only real concern is inflation eating into your purchasing power over time.

One often-overlooked advantage of Treasuries is their tax treatment. Interest income from Treasury bonds is exempt from state and local taxes. For retirees living in high-tax states like California, New York, New Jersey or Illinois, this can represent meaningful savings. Corporate bonds and CDs, for comparison, are fully taxable at all levels.

You can build a Treasury ladder through TreasuryDirect.gov, which allows commission-free purchases directly from the government. Alternatively, brokerage accounts offer Treasury purchases with the added convenience of integrated portfolio management and easier reinvestment.

A typical structure might involve buying Treasuries maturing annually over five to 10 years, with each rung sized to cover one year of estimated expenses. In today’s rate environment, where Treasury yields across the curve are substantially higher than they were for most of the 2010s, this strategy has become more attractive. A 10-year Treasury yielding 4% to 4.5% provides real income without taking on credit risk.

Treasury ladders are generally best suited for retirees who prioritize safety and tax efficiency and who either have other sources of inflation-adjusted income like Social Security or are comfortable accepting lower real returns in exchange for predictability.

2. TIPS Ladders: Inflation-Protected Income for Long Retirements

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) adjust their principal value based on changes in the Consumer Price Index. This means both the principal amount and the interest payments rise with inflation, providing a real (inflation-adjusted) return rather than a nominal one. A TIPS ladder staggers maturities the same way as a nominal Treasury ladder, but each rung’s payments automatically increase to keep pace with rising prices.

Research from Morningstar published in 2026 found that a 30-year TIPS ladder supports an inflation-adjusted withdrawal rate of 4.8%, compared to 3.9% for the highest-performing traditional portfolio strategy in their study. Further, TIPS ladder payments are fully secured by the U.S. government and immune to inflation, making this one of the most reliable retirement income strategies available for retirees concerned about maintaining purchasing power over long time horizons.

The mechanics of setting one up are straightforward. You purchase TIPS with maturities spread across your retirement horizon. The principal value of each bond increases by the rate of inflation. When the bond matures, you receive the adjusted (higher) principal amount. The coupon rate stays constant, but because it’s applied to the inflation-adjusted principal, the dollar amount of interest payments also rises.

TIPS prices can fluctuate sharply in the short term, as they did in 2022 when rising real interest rates caused significant price declines. However, this volatility is irrelevant for ladder holders who plan to keep every bond to maturity. What matters is the known real cash flow that each bond will provide at maturity, not the market price fluctuations along the way.

The significant trade-off with a TIPS ladder is that it is self-liquidating. Unlike a rolling ladder that can be maintained indefinitely, a TIPS ladder structured to provide retirement income gradually depletes the portfolio. When the last bond matures, the account is fully spent with no remaining balance for bequests or longevity beyond the ladder’s time horizon.

This makes TIPS ladders best-suited for retirees who prioritize income certainty and inflation protection over leaving an inheritance. It can be an excellent fit for someone who wants to ensure they can maintain their standard of living regardless of inflation and who is comfortable fully depleting their portfolio over a defined period.

3. CD and Corporate Bond Ladders for Higher Yields

While Treasury ladders prioritize safety, CD and corporate bond ladders can deliver higher yields in exchange for accepting different forms of risk. Each has its own advantages and considerations for retirement income planning.

CD Ladders

CD ladders work the same way as bond ladders but with shorter maturities, typically ranging from three months to five years. The primary advantage is FDIC insurance of up to $250,000 per depositor per institution. This eliminates default risk as long as you stay within coverage limits.

As of 2026, competitive CD rates are around 4% APY, making CD ladders attractive for the short-term, safe portion of a retirement income plan. They can work particularly well for retirees who want to keep one to three years of expenses in ultra-safe assets while maintaining some yield.

The main drawback of CD ladders is tax treatment. CD interest is fully taxable at federal, state and local levels, making CDs less tax-efficient than Treasuries for retirees in high-tax states. Additionally, some banks charge early withdrawal penalties that can erode returns if you need to access money before maturity. That said, this is less of an issue with a properly structured ladder where some position is always maturing soon.

Corporate Bond Ladders

Investment-grade corporate bonds typically offer yields 0.5% to 1.5% higher than comparable-maturity Treasuries. This yield spread compensates investors for taking on credit risk, as it’s possible the issuer could default or experience financial distress.

When building a corporate bond ladder, experts generally recommend focusing on higher-rated bonds, which are those rated A or better by credit rating agencies. This reduces the probability of default while still capturing a meaningful yield pickup over Treasuries.

Diversification matters with corporate bond ladders. Spreading holdings across multiple companies and industries means that if one issuer runs into financial trouble, the impact on the overall ladder remains limited.

One consideration with corporate bonds is the bid-ask spread or markup. Retail investors typically pay 1% to 2% more than institutional prices when buying individual corporate bonds. Using a brokerage with competitive fixed-income pricing can help minimize this drag on returns.

Municipal Bond Ladders

Municipal bonds offer tax-free income at the federal level. They are also often tax-free at state level as well if you buy bonds issued by your home state. This makes them particularly valuable for retirees in higher tax brackets.

The tax-equivalent yield concept is key to evaluating municipal bonds. A municipal bond yielding 3.5% is equivalent to a 4.67% taxable bond for someone in the 24% federal tax bracket, and even more valuable for those in higher brackets. The math becomes increasingly compelling as your marginal tax rate rises.

Quality remains important with municipal bonds. Stick to highly-rated general obligation bonds backed by the taxing power of stable municipalities, or revenue bonds from essential services with strong cash flows. Some investors also prefer bonds with additional insurance for extra protection.

Combination Approaches

Bond ladders do not have to consist of a single bond type. Combining Treasuries, municipal bonds and corporate bonds within the same ladder can help balance safety, tax efficiency and yield based on your specific situation.

For example, you might use CDs for maturities in years one to three for maximum safety and liquidity. From there, you may switch to investment-grade corporate bonds or Treasuries for years four to 10 to capture higher yields. Or, you might use municipal bonds for your highest-income years to minimize taxes, then switch to Treasuries as income drops and tax brackets decline.

4. ETF-Based Bond Ladders: Accessibility and Diversification

Traditional bond ladders have an accessibility problem. To build a well-diversified ladder of individual bonds, you typically need at least $50,000 to $100,000 or more. Below that threshold, you cannot afford enough individual bonds across enough issuers and maturities to achieve meaningful diversification without taking on concentrated risk.

Defined-maturity bond ETFs solve this problem. These funds hold baskets of bonds that all mature in the same target year. When that year arrives, the fund liquidates and returns proceeds to shareholders, functioning much like an individual bond reaching maturity.

ETF-based bond ladders offer several key advantages over traditional individual bond ladders. For one, instead of needing tens of thousands of dollars to buy 10 individual bonds for a ladder, you can start with just a few hundred or thousand dollars. Each ETF purchase gives you exposure to dozens or hundreds of underlying bonds, spreading credit risk across many issuers. If one company in the portfolio defaults, the impact on your overall return is minimal because it represents such a small portion of the fund.

Plus, you don’t need to track individual bond positions, monitor call provisions, or manage reinvestment dates. The fund handles these tasks for you.

However, there are some important considerations when comparing them to to individual bonds. A big one is that they have no guaranteed maturity value. Unlike a specific bond that guarantees a known maturity value (assuming no default), an ETF does not guarantee a specific liquidation value. The final amount depends on market conditions when the fund winds down. That said, this risk is relatively small for high-quality, short-duration ETFs held to their target date. This is because bond prices converge toward par value as maturity approaches.

ETFs charge ongoing fees in the form of expense ratios. According to Charles Schwab, these costs vary depending on the fund and can range from as low as 0.03% for broad index ETFs to over 1% for actively managed funds . For a bond ladder built with ETFs, that fee compounds over time and can add up compared to holding individual bonds directly, which carry no ongoing management fee.

Bottom Line

Bond laddering offers multiple pathways to generate steady retirement income, each with distinct trade-offs. Income needs, tax bracket, inflation concerns, portfolio size and whether you want to leave an inheritance all factor into which approach makes sense. That said, execution matters as much as strategy.

“Bond ladders certainly aren’t for everyone, but can be worth considering if you’re seeking fixed income in retirement. To execute a bond ladder correctly, it’s best to work with a financial advisor to evaluate bond types, plan out maturity dates and determine appropriate investment amounts,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Tips for Retirement Planning

A financial advisor can help you build a ladder with your specific retirement timeline and income requirements in mind. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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