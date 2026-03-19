6 High Yield Investment Strategies

Earning more from your money doesn’t have to mean taking on more risk or handing your portfolio over to a high-priced money manager. Whether you’re sitting on cash in a low-interest savings account or looking to diversify beyond a basic stock portfolio, there are proven strategies that can meaningfully boost your returns without requiring a finance degree to understand. The key is knowing which options are available to you and how each one fits into your broader financial picture.

A financial advisor can help you structure your investments to balance income, liquidity and tax efficiency across your overall portfolio.

High-yield savings accounts work like traditional savings accounts but offer interest rates that are often significantly higher than the national average. These accounts are typically offered by online banks and credit unions, which can pass on lower overhead costs to customers through more competitive rates.

Opportunity

A standard savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank might offer an annual percentage yield of 0.01% to 0.1%, while high-yield savings accounts have in recent years offered rates ranging from 4% to 5% or more depending on the interest rate environment. On a $10,000 balance, that difference could mean earning $400 to $500 a year instead of $1 to $10.

Risk

High-yield savings accounts are among the lowest-risk options available. The FDIC typically insures deposits up to $250,000, which means your principal is protected even if the bank fails. Your money also remains liquid, so you can access it without penalty whenever you need it. The primary risk is that rates are variable and can decline if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

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A CD ladder involves spreading your money across multiple certificates of deposit with staggered maturity dates rather than putting it all into a single CD. By structuring your CDs to mature at regular intervals, such as every six months or every year, you maintain periodic access to your funds while still capturing the higher rates that longer-term CDs typically offer.

Opportunity

Putting all your savings into one CD locks up your money for a fixed period and exposes you to reinvestment risk if rates drop by the time it matures. A ladder hedges against that by ensuring a portion of your savings is always coming due and available to reinvest at the current rate. For example, dividing $50,000 across five CDs maturing in one, two, three, four and five years means $10,000 becomes available each year while the rest continues earning longer-term rates.

Risk

CD ladders are low-risk since each CD is typically FDIC-insured up to $250,000. The main tradeoff is that your returns are locked in at the rate you purchased, so if interest rates rise significantly, the older rungs of your ladder will underperform. Early withdrawal penalties can also apply if you need to access funds before a CD matures.

When you invest in a corporate bond fund, you are pooling your money with other investors to lend capital to corporations, which pay regular interest over the life of the bond. These funds hold a diversified mix of bonds issued by various companies, giving you broad exposure to corporate debt without having to purchase individual bonds on your own.

Opportunity

Corporate bonds generally pay higher interest rates than government bonds because they carry more credit risk. Companies can default on their obligations in ways that the U.S. government typically does not. In exchange for that additional risk, investors receive a more attractive yield. Investment-grade corporate bond funds have historically offered yields 1% to 2% above comparable Treasury securities.

Risk

Investing through a fund rather than buying individual bonds provides built-in diversification. If one or two companies in the fund default, the remaining holdings help cushion the impact on your overall return. However, corporate bond funds are still sensitive to interest rate changes and economic downturns, which can cause bond prices to fall and increase the likelihood of defaults across the portfolio.

Dividend stock funds invest in a collection of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as dividends. Rather than relying solely on price appreciation, these funds generate a stream of income that investors can either reinvest or take as cash. This makes them a popular choice for those seeking both growth and yield.

Opportunity

While a broad market index fund might offer a dividend yield of around 1% to 2%, dedicated dividend stock funds can offer yields of 3% to 5% or higher depending on the fund’s focus and the broader interest rate environment. That additional income can make a meaningful difference in total return, particularly for investors in or approaching retirement who need their portfolio to generate cash flow.

Risk

Unlike savings accounts or CDs, dividend stock funds are not FDIC-insured and their share prices fluctuate with the market. Companies can also reduce or eliminate their dividends during economic downturns, which means the income stream is not guaranteed. Funds concentrated in high-yield sectors like utilities or energy may also carry more exposure to interest rate changes and industry-specific risks.

5. Treasury ETFs

Treasury ETFs are exchange-traded funds that hold a portfolio of U.S. government bonds, including Treasury bills, notes and bonds with varying maturities. Because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, they are widely considered among the safest investments available to everyday investors.

Opportunity

These funds earn income through the interest payments made by the U.S. Treasury on the underlying bonds they hold. That income flows through to shareholders as regular distributions. Short-term Treasury ETFs have in recent years offered yields above 4%, giving investors a competitive return with minimal credit risk.

Risk

While the underlying bonds carry virtually no default risk, Treasury ETFs are still sensitive to interest rate movements. When rates rise, bond prices fall, which can reduce the fund’s share price even as its yield increases. Longer-duration Treasury ETFs are especially exposed to this dynamic, meaning investors who need to sell before maturity could receive less than they originally invested.

An index fund is a type of investment fund that tracks the performance of a specific market index, such as the S&P 500 or the total U.S. stock market. Rather than trying to beat the market through active stock selection, index funds aim to mirror it, offering investors broad exposure to hundreds or even thousands of companies in a single purchase.

Opportunity

Index funds are primarily associated with capital growth, but many also generate meaningful dividend income by passing along dividends paid by the underlying companies they hold. A total market or S&P 500 index fund will typically distribute dividends quarterly, providing a modest but consistent income stream on top of any price appreciation. Expense ratios are also among the lowest of any fund type, often below 0.10%, which means more of your return stays in your pocket.

Risk

Because index funds track the full market, they offer no downside protection during broad declines. In a year like 2022, when the S&P 500 fell roughly 19%, an index fund tracking that benchmark would have declined by a similar amount . Index funds also cannot shift to cash or defensive positions during volatility, so investors need to be comfortable riding out downturns in exchange for long-term growth.

Bottom Line

Building a high yield investment strategy does not require taking on excessive risk or navigating complex financial products. The most effective approach for most investors is not to choose just one strategy. Instead, it’s to combine several strategies balancing growth, income and stability in a way that aligns with their specific goals. If you are unsure how to allocate across these options, a financial advisor can help.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you evaluate which combination of high-yield savings accounts, bond funds, dividend stocks and other income-generating investments fits your risk tolerance and timeline. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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