Debt Management Plan: Pros, Cons and Alternatives

Rising credit card balances and high interest rates can make it difficult to keep up with monthly payments, especially when juggling multiple debts simultaneously. A debt management plan (DMP) offers a potential solution by consolidating payments into a structured repayment program that reduces interest charges and simplifies budgeting. Understanding how debt management plans work, how they affect your credit and what alternatives are available can help you decide whether this approach fits your financial situation.

A financial advisor can help you evaluate whether a DMP, debt consolidation or another repayment strategy is the best way to pay down your debt based on your income, credit and financial goals.

Next Steps: Financial planning can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

What Is a Debt Management Plan?

A debt management plan is a structured repayment program for unsecured debts like credit card balances, personal loans and medical bills. A nonprofit credit counseling agency administers the plan by negotiating with your creditors for lower interest rates, waived fees or reduced monthly payments. Instead of paying each lender separately, you make one monthly payment to the agency, which distributes the funds to your creditors on your behalf.

The process starts with a financial counselor reviewing your income, expenses and outstanding debts. If the counselor determines that a DMP is appropriate, they contact your creditors to request better terms. Creditors often agree because a DMP lowers the risk that the borrower will default or file for bankruptcy.

Once enrolled, you commit to a repayment schedule that typically lasts three to five years. Most credit card accounts included in the plan are closed during that period, which can temporarily affect your credit score and limit access to new credit. However, consistent on-time payments through a DMP can strengthen your credit over time as balances decrease.

DMPs cover unsecured debts only. Credit card debt is the most common type, though some plans also include medical bills, collection accounts or unsecured personal loans. Secured debts like mortgages and auto loans are not eligible because they are backed by collateral.

Pros of a Debt Management Plan

A debt management plan can offer several advantages for borrowers who are struggling to keep up with multiple unsecured debts. Here are five you may want to consider:

Lower interest rates: Credit counseling agencies often negotiate reduced interest rates with creditors. A credit card charging 24% APR might be reduced to 8% or less through a DMP, which can significantly lower the total amount paid over the life of the plan.

Credit counseling agencies often negotiate reduced interest rates with creditors. A credit card charging 24% APR might be reduced to 8% or less through a DMP, which can significantly lower the total amount paid over the life of the plan. One monthly payment: Instead of tracking due dates and minimum payments across multiple accounts, borrowers make a single payment to the counseling agency each month. The agency distributes funds to each creditor on the borrower’s behalf.

Instead of tracking due dates and minimum payments across multiple accounts, borrowers make a single payment to the counseling agency each month. The agency distributes funds to each creditor on the borrower’s behalf. Structured timeline: A DMP provides a fixed repayment schedule, typically three to five years, with a clear end date. This can make it easier to plan ahead compared to making minimum payments with no defined payoff date.

A DMP provides a fixed repayment schedule, typically three to five years, with a clear end date. This can make it easier to plan ahead compared to making minimum payments with no defined payoff date. No new debt required: Unlike a debt consolidation loan, a DMP does not involve taking on additional borrowing. The borrower pays down existing balances under improved terms.

Unlike a debt consolidation loan, a DMP does not involve taking on additional borrowing. The borrower pays down existing balances under improved terms. Reduced collection activity: Creditors who agree to a DMP typically stop collection calls and late fee charges, which can reduce financial stress during the repayment period.

Example: How a DMP Can Reduce Total Costs

A borrower with $25,000 in credit card debt spread across four cards at an average APR of 22% is paying roughly $460 per month in interest alone. Through a DMP, the counseling agency negotiates the average rate down to 7%. The borrower now makes one monthly payment of about $580 to the agency, and a much larger share of each payment goes toward reducing the balance.

Over a four-year repayment period, the borrower could save thousands of dollars in interest compared to continuing with minimum payments at the original rates. The lower rate means more of each payment chips away at the principal, which shortens the timeline to becoming debt-free.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area. AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

Cons of a Debt Management Plan

A DMP can also come with drawbacks that borrowers should understand before enrolling. Here are five to keep in mind:

Accounts are closed: Most creditors require that credit card accounts included in the plan be closed. This reduces your available credit and can increase your credit utilization ratio, which may temporarily lower your credit score.

Most creditors require that credit card accounts included in the plan be closed. This reduces your available credit and can increase your credit utilization ratio, which may temporarily lower your credit score. Fees: Nonprofit credit counseling agencies typically charge a one-time setup fee and a monthly maintenance fee. These fees vary by agency but often range from $25 to $75 per month. While fees are usually modest compared to the interest savings, they add to the total cost of the plan.

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies typically charge a one-time setup fee and a monthly maintenance fee. These fees vary by agency but often range from $25 to $75 per month. While fees are usually modest compared to the interest savings, they add to the total cost of the plan. Long-term commitment: A DMP typically lasts three to five years. Missing payments during that period could cause creditors to revoke negotiated concessions, restoring original interest rates and fees. Borrowers should make sure the monthly payment is sustainable before enrolling.

A DMP typically lasts three to five years. Missing payments during that period could cause creditors to revoke negotiated concessions, restoring original interest rates and fees. Borrowers should make sure the monthly payment is sustainable before enrolling. Limited to unsecured debt: A DMP does not cover mortgages, auto loans or other secured debts. Borrowers with a mix of secured and unsecured debt may need additional strategies alongside a DMP.

A DMP does not cover mortgages, auto loans or other secured debts. Borrowers with a mix of secured and unsecured debt may need additional strategies alongside a DMP. Restricted access to new credit: While enrolled in a DMP, borrowers are generally expected not to open new credit accounts. This can be a challenge for anyone who may need access to credit during the repayment period.

How to Get a Debt Management Plan

A DMP starts with a nonprofit credit counseling agency. These agencies review your income, expenses and debts to determine whether a DMP is the right option or whether another approach makes more sense. Most offer an initial counseling session for free or at a low cost, and many also provide budgeting help and financial education whether or not you enroll in a plan.

Before choosing an agency, check that it is accredited by a recognized industry group like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) or the Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA). Be cautious of any company that promises to eliminate your debt quickly, pressures you to enroll or charges high upfront fees. A legitimate credit counselor should explain the costs, repayment terms and credit impact clearly before you commit to anything.

During the counseling process, you provide details about your income, monthly expenses, debts and financial goals. The counselor uses this information to build a realistic budget and determine whether you can afford the monthly payment a DMP would require. If the counselor recommends a plan, the agency contacts your creditors to negotiate lower interest rates, reduced fees or adjusted payment schedules on your behalf.

Before you sign up, make sure you understand two things. First, most creditors require that credit card accounts included in the plan be closed, which can temporarily lower your credit score and limit your access to new credit. Second, missing payments can cause creditors to revoke the negotiated terms, which means your interest rates and fees could go back to where they started.

How a Debt Management Plan Can Impact Your Credit

Enrolling in a DMP can initially have a negative effect on your credit. Most creditors require that accounts included in the plan be closed, which reduces your available credit and increases your credit utilization ratio. Closing older accounts can also shorten the average age of your credit history. Both factors can lower your credit score in the short term.

A DMP itself does not appear as a separate item on your credit report. However, creditors may add a notation indicating that the account is being repaid through a counseling agency. This notation does not directly affect your credit score, but some lenders may view it as a sign of financial difficulty when evaluating future credit applications.

Over time, a DMP can help improve your credit if you make payments consistently. Payment history is one of the most important factors in credit scoring models, so staying current on your debts may gradually strengthen your score. As balances decrease through structured repayment, your credit utilization also drops, which can further support long-term credit improvement.

That improvement depends on sticking to the repayment schedule. Missing payments could cause creditors to cancel negotiated concessions like lower interest rates or waived fees. If that happens, balances may grow more quickly and delinquent payments could appear on your credit report. Because most DMPs last three to five years, borrowers should make sure the monthly payment is sustainable before enrolling.

Is a Debt Management Plan Right for You?

A DMP tends to work best if you have a steady income, owe primarily unsecured debt like credit cards or medical bills, and are paying high interest rates that make it hard to reduce your balances.

It is also a good fit if you want a fixed repayment schedule with a clear end date and would rather work with a counselor than manage multiple payments on your own. Most borrowers who succeed with a DMP can afford the monthly payment without falling behind on rent, utilities or other essentials.

A DMP may not make sense if most of your debt is secured, if your income is too inconsistent to commit to a fixed payment for three to five years, or if you need access to new credit during the repayment period.

If your total unsecured debt is relatively small, a DIY approach like the debt avalanche method could get you to the same result without monthly fees or closed accounts.

Alternatives to Using a Debt Management Plan

A debt management plan is not the only option for dealing with overwhelming debt. Depending on your financial situation, other strategies may offer more flexibility, lower costs or faster relief. Here is how the most common alternatives compare.

Strategy How It Works Best For Key Risk DIY repayment (snowball or avalanche) Pay down balances systematically on your own using a structured method Borrowers with discipline who want to avoid fees and keep accounts open No professional guidance or creditor negotiations to lower rates Debt consolidation loan Combine multiple debts into one loan with a single monthly payment Borrowers with good credit who can qualify for a lower interest rate Taking on new debt can backfire if spending habits do not change Balance transfer credit card Move balances to a card with an introductory 0% APR period Borrowers who can pay off the balance before the promotional rate expires High interest kicks in after the promo period, often 15% to 25% or more Debt settlement Negotiate with creditors to accept less than the full amount owed Borrowers in serious financial hardship who cannot repay in full Can significantly damage credit and may result in fees or taxable income Bankruptcy Legal process that discharges certain debts or restructures repayment Borrowers with no realistic path to repayment through other options Stays on your credit report for 7 to 10 years Credit counseling without a DMP Nonprofit agency provides budgeting help and financial education without a formal plan Borrowers who need guidance but can manage repayment on their own No creditor negotiations or interest rate reductions

Note: Bankruptcy can also provide legal protection from creditors during the process, which other strategies do not offer. Many nonprofit credit counseling agencies provide an initial session for free or at a low cost, even if you do not enroll in a formal debt management plan.

5 Ways a Financial Advisor Can Help With Debt Management

A financial advisor can review your debts, income, expenses and credit to help you figure out whether a DMP is the right move or whether a different strategy would work better. Here are five specific ways they can help.

1. Determine Whether a DMP Is Your Best Option

Not everyone with credit card debt needs a DMP. An advisor can compare what a DMP would cost you in fees and time against alternatives like a consolidation loan, the avalanche method or a balance transfer card, and tell you which one gets you out of debt faster or cheaper.

Example: A borrower with $18,000 in credit card debt and a credit score of 720 asks their advisor about enrolling in a DMP. The advisor runs the numbers and finds the borrower qualifies for a debt consolidation loan at 9% APR, which would save more in interest than a DMP and avoid closing credit card accounts. The borrower consolidates instead and pays off the balance in three years.

2. Figure Out What You Can Actually Afford to Pay Each Month

An advisor can go through your budget line by line, separate the essentials from the flexible spending and identify how much you can realistically direct toward debt without falling behind on everything else.

Example: A client earning $55,000 per year has $22,000 in unsecured debt and is spending more than they bring in each month. The advisor identifies $400 in monthly expenses that can be cut or reduced and redirects that money toward the highest-interest balances first using the avalanche method.

3. Protect Your Credit Score Before You Enroll

A DMP requires closing most credit card accounts, which can temporarily lower your score. If you have a major financial goal on the horizon that depends on your credit, an advisor can help you weigh whether the trade-off is worth it or whether another approach protects your score while still paying down debt.

Example: A client planning to buy a home in two years is considering a DMP to pay off $15,000 in credit card debt. The advisor explains that closing accounts under a DMP could lower the client’s score right when they need it most for a mortgage application. Instead, the advisor recommends an aggressive paydown strategy that keeps accounts open and preserves the client’s credit ahead of the purchase.

4. Balance Debt Repayment With Retirement and Savings Goals

Putting every dollar toward debt can mean falling further behind on retirement savings or draining your emergency fund. An advisor can help you split your available cash flow so you make progress on debt without sacrificing other financial priorities.

Example: A client wants to pay off $20,000 in credit card debt but is also behind on retirement savings with no employer match. The advisor builds a plan that directs part of each paycheck toward debt and part toward a Roth IRA, so the client does not lose years of tax-free growth while paying down balances.

5. Review a DMP Proposal Before You Sign

Not all credit counseling agencies charge the same fees or negotiate the same terms. An advisor can review a DMP proposal, compare it against other agencies and flag anything that does not add up, like high fees, vague terms or pressure to enroll quickly.

Example: A client receives a DMP proposal from a credit counseling agency that charges a $200 setup fee and $75 per month in maintenance fees. The advisor compares it to two other agencies offering similar services at lower cost. Switching agencies saves the client over $1,000 in fees over the life of the plan.

Bottom Line

A debt management plan can help borrowers simplify repayment, lower interest costs and regain control of their finances without taking on new debt. While enrolling in a DMP may temporarily affect credit and require a long-term repayment commitment, it can also provide a structured path toward becoming debt-free. Before choosing a plan, borrowers should compare alternatives like debt consolidation, balance transfers or credit counseling to determine which strategy best fits their financial goals and repayment ability. Whichever route you choose, the company you work with matters as much as the strategy itself.

“Be on the lookout for red flags when shopping for a debt relief company. In general, stay away from companies or individuals who require a large upfront fee before any services are rendered, promise to eliminate your debt in a short period of time, or encourage you to stop communicating with your lender. Instead, look for companies that are transparent, set realistic expectations and timelines, and have a good track record of helping customers as evidenced by their public business profiles and review sites like Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau. Any company with only glowing reviews, or very few to no reviews, is suspicious,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Financial Planning Tips

A financial advisor can work with you to compare a DMP against other repayment strategies and choose the approach that fits your debt, income, credit goals and timeline. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Not sure how aggressively to pay down your debt? Your debt-to-income ratio can help you decide. The higher it is, the more urgently you may want to focus on reducing your balances.

One way to stay consistent with saving is to set up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings account. Automating the process removes the temptation to skip a month or redirect the money elsewhere.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/designer491, ©iStock.com/AndreyPopov