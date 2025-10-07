Email FacebookTwitterMenu burgerClose thin

U.S. Population Trends by State: Winners and Losers – 2025 Study

Byline profile imageWritten by Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP®
Across all 50 states, the population increased by an average of 1.55% over one year. But some states saw a much larger boom in the number of residents, while others lagged behind. And within each state, population growth – or decline – varied from county to county. Birth rates, immigration, and households moving within the U.S. can all contribute to these changes. Sudden shifts in demographics can lead to ripple effects through the local economy. Demand for local amenities like housing, schools, roadways, public infrastructure and more can lead to subsequent changes in local costs, voter rolls, businesses and more.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the one-year change in population between 2023 and 2024 according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For each state, the population change within each county is also noted.  

Key Findings

  • Florida’s population is increasing fastest. The population grew 3.37% in Florida between 2023 and 2024, going from 22.61 million to 23.27 million. The proportion of children under five declined slightly from 4.96% to 4.91%, while the share of senior citizens similarly declined from 21.79 to 21.75%, indicating that working age adults may be flocking to the state.
  • Only one state’s population declined. The number of residents in West Virginia dwindled slightly, losing a net of 92 residents year over year while every other state’s population grew. The remaining population of 1,769,979 also aged, with a 1.18% decline in the number of children over five and 1.75% annual growth in the number of seniors 65 and over.
  • The population is aging most quickly in New Hampshire. New Hampshire saw the most growth in the proportion of people over age 65. The number of these residents climbed from 289,958 to 303,232, taking representation from 20.7% of the state population to 21.5% in just one year. Wyoming, Montana, Vermont and Alaska also were among the most rapidly aging states.
  • Only two states are getting younger. The proportion of children under five expanded only in Iowa and South Carolina. In Iowa, the number of children under five grew from 182,063 to 186,076 between 2023 and 2024, going from 5.68% to 5.74% of the total Iowa population. In South Carolina, the growth from 285,830 to 293,334 young children over one year led to a representative increase from 5.32% to 5.35%.

Population Changes by States and Counties

States are ranked based on the highest one-year percentage change in total population. For each state, counties are then ranked by their own respective population changes.

  1. Florida
    • Population growth over one year: 3.37%
    • Population, 2024: 23,372,215
    • Population, 2023: 22,610,726
  2. Texas
    • Population growth over one year: 2.58%
    • Population, 2024: 31,290,831
    • Population, 2023: 30,503,301
  3. Utah
    • Population growth over one year: 2.51%
    • Population, 2024: 3,503,613
    • Population, 2023: 3,417,734
  4. Nevada
    • Population growth over one year: 2.29%
    • Population, 2024: 3,267,467
    • Population, 2023: 3,194,176
  5. New Jersey
    • Population growth over one year: 2.26%
    • Population, 2024: 9,500,851
    • Population, 2023: 9,290,841
  6. Arizona
    • Population growth over one year: 2.03%
    • Population, 2024: 7,582,384
    • Population, 2023: 7,431,344
  7. South Carolina
    • Population growth over one year: 1.96%
    • Population, 2024: 5,478,831
    • Population, 2023: 5,373,555
  8. North Carolina
    • Population growth over one year: 1.94%
    • Population, 2024: 11,046,024
    • Population, 2023: 10,835,491
  9. Delaware
    • Population growth over one year: 1.94%
    • Population, 2024: 1,051,917
    • Population, 2023: 1,031,890
  10. Massachusetts
    • Population growth over one year: 1.92%
    • Population, 2024: 7,136,171
    • Population, 2023: 7,001,399
  11. Idaho
    • Population growth over one year: 1.88%
    • Population, 2024: 2,001,619
    • Population, 2023: 1,964,726
  12. Washington
    • Population growth over one year: 1.86%
    • Population, 2024: 7,958,180
    • Population, 2023: 7,812,880
  13. North Dakota
    • Population growth over one year: 1.61%
    • Population, 2024: 796,568
    • Population, 2023: 783,926
  14. Connecticut
    • Population growth over one year: 1.60%
    • Population, 2024: 3,675,069
    • Population, 2023: 3,617,176
  15. New York
    • Population growth over one year: 1.51%
    • Population, 2024: 19,867,248
    • Population, 2023: 19,571,216
  16. Rhode Island
    • Population growth over one year: 1.49%
    • Population, 2024: 1,112,308
    • Population, 2023: 1,095,962
  17. Tennessee
    • Population growth over one year: 1.42%
    • Population, 2024: 7,227,750
    • Population, 2023: 7,126,489
  18. Georgia
    • Population growth over one year: 1.37%
    • Population, 2024: 11,180,878
    • Population, 2023: 11,029,227
  19. Kentucky
    • Population growth over one year: 1.37%
    • Population, 2024: 4,588,372
    • Population, 2023: 4,526,154
  20. Nebraska
    • Population growth over one year: 1.37%
    • Population, 2024: 2,005,466
    • Population, 2023: 1,978,379
  21. Colorado
    • Population growth over one year: 1.36%
    • Population, 2024: 5,957,494
    • Population, 2023: 5,877,610
  22. Maryland
    • Population growth over one year: 1.34%
    • Population, 2024: 6,263,220
    • Population, 2023: 6,180,253
  23. Illinois
    • Population growth over one year: 1.28%
    • Population, 2024: 12,710,158
    • Population, 2023: 12,549,689
  24. California
    • Population growth over one year: 1.20%
    • Population, 2024: 39,431,263
    • Population, 2023: 38,965,193
  25. Virginia
    • Population growth over one year: 1.10%
    • Population, 2024: 8,811,195
    • Population, 2023: 8,715,698
  26. Iowa
    • Population growth over one year: 1.08%
    • Population, 2024: 3,241,488
    • Population, 2023: 3,207,004
  27. Michigan
    • Population growth over one year: 1.03%
    • Population, 2024: 10,140,459
    • Population, 2023: 10,037,261
  28. Oklahoma
    • Population growth over one year: 1.03%
    • Population, 2024: 4,095,393
    • Population, 2023: 4,053,824
  29. Kansas
    • Population growth over one year: 1.02%
    • Population, 2024: 2,970,606
    • Population, 2023: 2,940,547
  30. Alabama
    • Population growth over one year: 0.96%
    • Population, 2024: 5,157,699
    • Population, 2023: 5,108,468
  31. Minnesota
    • Population growth over one year: 0.96%
    • Population, 2024: 5,793,151
    • Population, 2023: 5,737,915
  32. Oregon
    • Population growth over one year: 0.92%
    • Population, 2024: 4,272,371
    • Population, 2023: 4,233,358
  33. Alaska
    • Population growth over one year: 0.92%
    • Population, 2024: 740,133
    • Population, 2023: 733,406
  34. Indiana
    • Population growth over one year: 0.90%
    • Population, 2024: 6,924,275
    • Population, 2023: 6,862,199
  35. Pennsylvania
    • Population growth over one year: 0.90%
    • Population, 2024: 13,078,751
    • Population, 2023: 12,961,683
  36. Wisconsin
    • Population growth over one year: 0.85%
    • Population, 2024: 5,960,975
    • Population, 2023: 5,910,955
  37. Ohio
    • Population growth over one year: 0.83%
    • Population, 2024: 11,883,304
    • Population, 2023: 11,785,935
  38. Missouri
    • Population growth over one year: 0.80%
    • Population, 2024: 6,245,466
    • Population, 2023: 6,196,156
  39. Hawaii
    • Population growth over one year: 0.77%
    • Population, 2024: 1,446,146
    • Population, 2023: 1,435,138
  40. New Mexico
    • Population growth over one year: 0.75%
    • Population, 2024: 2,130,256
    • Population, 2023: 2,114,371
  41. Arkansas
    • Population growth over one year: 0.67%
    • Population, 2024: 3,088,354
    • Population, 2023: 3,067,732
  42. Maine
    • Population growth over one year: 0.67%
    • Population, 2024: 1,405,012
    • Population, 2023: 1,395,722
  43. Wyoming
    • Population growth over one year: 0.61%
    • Population, 2024: 587,618
    • Population, 2023: 584,057
  44. South Dakota
    • Population growth over one year: 0.58%
    • Population, 2024: 924,669
    • Population, 2023: 919,318
  45. Louisiana
    • Population growth over one year: 0.52%
    • Population, 2024: 4,597,740
    • Population, 2023: 4,573,749
  46. New Hampshire
    • Population growth over one year: 0.50%
    • Population, 2024: 1,409,032
    • Population, 2023: 1,402,054
  47. Montana
    • Population growth over one year: 0.39%
    • Population, 2024: 1,137,233
    • Population, 2023: 1,132,812
  48. Vermont
    • Population growth over one year: 0.16%
    • Population, 2024: 648,493
    • Population, 2023: 647,464
  49. Mississippi
    • Population growth over one year: 0.11%
    • Population, 2024: 2,943,045
    • Population, 2023: 2,939,690
  50. West Virginia
    • Population growth over one year: -0.01%
    • Population, 2024: 1,769,979
    • Population, 2023: 1,770,071

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the one-year change in total population between 2023 and 2024 according to data from the 1-Year American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Changes in the relative frequencies and number of children under five and seniors 65 and over were also reported, as well as county-level estimates for total population growth.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/krblokhin