U.S. Cities With the Highest Income Growth – 2025 Study

Nationwide, the median household income reached $83,730 in 2024, growing just 1.3% year over year. This means many households did not keep pace with the roughly 3% inflation rate during the same time period, but that was not true everywhere. Especially in large cities where residents often pay a premium for convenience, infrastructure and amenities, the change in household income swung vastly, in some cases reaching double-digit growth, or even negative growth. Meanwhile, income trends among seniors and young families sometimes differed from the rest of local households.

Changes in incomes across a city can lead to different dynamics on local demand for businesses, job markets, and even have implications for how new tax legislation will affect residents. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 of the largest U.S. cities by population based on the one-year change in median household incomes between 2023 and 2024, including breakouts for seniors and families.

Key Findings

Income increased by more than 15% in Tampa, FL. Tampa saw the highest one-year change in household incomes, going from $72,851 to $84,114. However, the gains were distributed differently across demographics, with seniors seeing a 17.4% increase year over year, compared to a 6.2% decline in the median income for families with children.

Tampa saw the highest one-year change in household incomes, going from $72,851 to $84,114. However, the gains were distributed differently across demographics, with seniors seeing a 17.4% increase year over year, compared to a 6.2% decline in the median income for families with children. Three California cities also see double-digit growth in median income. The median household income in Long Beach jumped 11.9% to $91,318, the second-highest increase studywide. San Francisco took third place with a 10.3% increase to $139,801, while Fresno followed in fourth with a 10.2% increase to $74,491.

The median household income in Long Beach jumped 11.9% to $91,318, the second-highest increase studywide. San Francisco took third place with a 10.3% increase to $139,801, while Fresno followed in fourth with a 10.2% increase to $74,491. Seniors see the highest income bumps in these cities. Seniors in Seattle gained a whopping 24.1% in median household income to $80,550, despite a 1.5% decline in the median income across all households. Meanwhile, Arlington, TX seniors reported a 19.1% increase to $69,838, and those in Raleigh, NC reported a similar 18.2% increase to $69,882.

Seniors in Seattle gained a whopping 24.1% in median household income to $80,550, despite a 1.5% decline in the median income across all households. Meanwhile, Arlington, TX seniors reported a 19.1% increase to $69,838, and those in Raleigh, NC reported a similar 18.2% increase to $69,882. The median household income in this city tops $148,000. San Jose, CA remains the highest-paid large city in the United States, after median household income grew by 8.8%. For families with children, the growth was more prominent at 13.7%, compared to seniors, with a more modest 7.7% increase. San Jose ranked sixth for income growth overall.

San Jose, CA remains the highest-paid large city in the United States, after median household income grew by 8.8%. For families with children, the growth was more prominent at 13.7%, compared to seniors, with a more modest 7.7% increase. San Jose ranked sixth for income growth overall. The median family income now tops $200,000 in three cities. Families with children in San Francisco ($222,836); Seattle ($221,579); and San Jose ($201,721) earn more than in other large cities by far. Last year, Seattle was the only large city where families earned over the $200,000 mark. Across all other large U.S. cities, the median household income for families does not breach $140,000.

Families with children in San Francisco ($222,836); Seattle ($221,579); and San Jose ($201,721) earn more than in other large cities by far. Last year, Seattle was the only large city where families earned over the $200,000 mark. Across all other large U.S. cities, the median household income for families does not breach $140,000. Minneapolis households face the largest decline in income. The median income dropped by 4.0% to $77,732 in Minneapolis, dropping below the national median income. In particular, families saw a steep decline, dropping 19.4% from $127,078 to $102,424.

Income Changes by U.S. City

Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income according to the latest Census Bureau data.

1. Tampa, Florida

Change in household income: 15.46%

Household income, 2024: $84,114

Household income, 2023: $72,851

Change in senior income: 17.38%

Senior household income, 2024: $48,632

Senior household income, 2023: $41,431

Change in family income: -6.21%

Family household income, 2024: $97,219

Family household income, 2023: $103,657

2. Long Beach, California

Change in household income: 11.90%

Household income, 2024: $91,318

Household income, 2023: $81,606

Change in senior income: 14.74%

Senior household income, 2024: $73,695

Senior household income, 2023: $64,228

Change in family income: 16.65%

Family household income, 2024: $98,914

Family household income, 2023: $84,793

3. San Francisco, California

Change in household income: 10.31%

Household income, 2024: $139,801

Household income, 2023: $126,730

Change in senior income: 14.48%

Senior household income, 2024: $67,415

Senior household income, 2023: $58,888

Change in family income: 27.51%

Family household income, 2024: $222,836

Family household income, 2023: $174,759

4. Fresno, California

Change in household income: 10.19%

Household income, 2024: $74,491

Household income, 2023: $67,603

Change in senior income: 0.67%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,143

Senior household income, 2023: $55,768

Change in family income: 29.04%

Family household income, 2024: $81,314

Family household income, 2023: $63,013

5. Louisville, Kentucky

Change in household income: 9.37%

Household income, 2024: $67,251

Household income, 2023: $61,488

Change in senior income: -1.26%

Senior household income, 2024: $48,232

Senior household income, 2023: $48,846

Change in family income: 9.60%

Family household income, 2024: $76,692

Family household income, 2023: $69,977

6. San Jose, California

Change in household income: 8.81%

Household income, 2024: $148,226

Household income, 2023: $136,229

Change in senior income: 7.67%

Senior household income, 2024: $84,007

Senior household income, 2023: $78,026

Change in family income: 13.74%

Family household income, 2024: $201,721

Family household income, 2023: $177,360

7. Baltimore, Maryland

Change in household income: 8.73%

Household income, 2024: $64,778

Household income, 2023: $59,579

Change in senior income: 2.01%

Senior household income, 2024: $39,444

Senior household income, 2023: $38,667

Change in family income: 2.11%

Family household income, 2024: $65,554

Family household income, 2023: $64,201

8. Tucson, Arizona

Change in household income: 8.57%

Household income, 2024: $60,483

Household income, 2023: $55,708

Change in senior income: 3.09%

Senior household income, 2024: $48,721

Senior household income, 2023: $47,261

Change in family income: 15.03%

Family household income, 2024: $72,896

Family household income, 2023: $63,374

9. Chicago, Illinois

Change in household income: 8.24%

Household income, 2024: $80,613

Household income, 2023: $74,474

Change in senior income: 12.31%

Senior household income, 2024: $48,564

Senior household income, 2023: $43,242

Change in family income: 6.22%

Family household income, 2024: $86,936

Family household income, 2023: $81,845

10. Mesa, Arizona

Change in household income: 8.13%

Household income, 2024: $85,580

Household income, 2023: $79,145

Change in senior income: 4.94%

Senior household income, 2024: $63,719

Senior household income, 2023: $60,721

Change in family income: 10.63%

Family household income, 2024: $101,812

Family household income, 2023: $92,030

11. Columbus, Ohio

Change in household income: 7.59%

Household income, 2024: $67,084

Household income, 2023: $62,350

Change in senior income: 11.83%

Senior household income, 2024: $52,399

Senior household income, 2023: $46,857

Change in family income: 11.26%

Family household income, 2024: $67,152

Family household income, 2023: $60,354

12. Arlington, Texas

Change in household income: 7.48%

Household income, 2024: $74,388

Household income, 2023: $69,208

Change in senior income: 19.18%

Senior household income, 2024: $69,838

Senior household income, 2023: $58,600

Change in family income: 17.85%

Family household income, 2024: $78,499

Family household income, 2023: $66,607

13. Kansas City, Missouri

Change in household income: 7.26%

Household income, 2024: $69,958

Household income, 2023: $65,225

Change in senior income: 0.15%

Senior household income, 2024: $49,706

Senior household income, 2023: $49,633

Change in family income: -3.42%

Family household income, 2024: $85,518

Family household income, 2023: $88,548

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Change in household income: 7.24%

Household income, 2024: $86,416

Household income, 2023: $80,581

Change in senior income: 16.25%

Senior household income, 2024: $60,284

Senior household income, 2023: $51,855

Change in family income: 0.80%

Family household income, 2024: $101,022

Family household income, 2023: $100,220

15. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Change in household income: 7.23%

Household income, 2024: $60,930

Household income, 2023: $56,821

Change in senior income: 4.41%

Senior household income, 2024: $51,597

Senior household income, 2023: $49,420

Change in family income: 13.01%

Family household income, 2024: $66,730

Family household income, 2023: $59,049

16. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Change in household income: 7.17%

Household income, 2024: $56,792

Household income, 2023: $52,992

Change in senior income: -0.87%

Senior household income, 2024: $39,323

Senior household income, 2023: $39,670

Change in family income: 2.28%

Family household income, 2024: $49,787

Family household income, 2023: $48,679

17. Fort Worth, Texas

Change in household income: 7.03%

Household income, 2024: $82,503

Household income, 2023: $77,082

Change in senior income: 5.23%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,340

Senior household income, 2023: $53,540

Change in family income: 9.33%

Family household income, 2024: $100,426

Family household income, 2023: $91,859

18. Phoenix, Arizona

Change in household income: 7.01%

Household income, 2024: $85,246

Household income, 2023: $79,664

Change in senior income: 8.88%

Senior household income, 2024: $62,012

Senior household income, 2023: $56,952

Change in family income: 8.83%

Family household income, 2024: $91,106

Family household income, 2023: $83,717

19. Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in household income: 6.47%

Household income, 2024: $78,556

Household income, 2023: $73,784

Change in senior income: 6.06%

Senior household income, 2024: $60,236

Senior household income, 2023: $56,792

Change in family income: 11.68%

Family household income, 2024: $86,516

Family household income, 2023: $77,471

20. Sacramento, California

Change in household income: 6.35%

Household income, 2024: $91,387

Household income, 2023: $85,928

Change in senior income: 14.55%

Senior household income, 2024: $73,949

Senior household income, 2023: $64,555

Change in family income: -3.62%

Family household income, 2024: $96,061

Family household income, 2023: $99,673

21. Jacksonville, Florida

Change in household income: 6.35%

Household income, 2024: $72,389

Household income, 2023: $68,069

Change in senior income: 9.30%

Senior household income, 2024: $54,209

Senior household income, 2023: $49,598

Change in family income: 7.16%

Family household income, 2024: $75,212

Family household income, 2023: $70,185

22. Portland, Oregon

Change in household income: 6.30%

Household income, 2024: $91,478

Household income, 2023: $86,057

Change in senior income: -5.28%

Senior household income, 2024: $62,083

Senior household income, 2023: $65,542

Change in family income: 15.80%

Family household income, 2024: $134,839

Family household income, 2023: $116,439

23. San Antonio, Texas

Change in household income: 6.18%

Household income, 2024: $66,176

Household income, 2023: $62,322

Change in senior income: 13.56%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,008

Senior household income, 2023: $49,319

Change in family income: 1.40%

Family household income, 2024: $69,906

Family household income, 2023: $68,939

24. New York, New York

Change in household income: 6.07%

Household income, 2024: $81,228

Household income, 2023: $76,577

Change in senior income: 7.35%

Senior household income, 2024: $49,768

Senior household income, 2023: $46,359

Change in family income: 4.60%

Family household income, 2024: $84,234

Family household income, 2023: $80,530

25. Dallas, Texas

Change in household income: 5.99%

Household income, 2024: $74,323

Household income, 2023: $70,121

Change in senior income: 6.38%

Senior household income, 2024: $57,100

Senior household income, 2023: $53,676

Change in family income: 11.16%

Family household income, 2024: $76,837

Family household income, 2023: $69,124

26. Oakland, California

Change in household income: 5.58%

Household income, 2024: $102,235

Household income, 2023: $96,828

Change in senior income: 12.72%

Senior household income, 2024: $68,626

Senior household income, 2023: $60,881

Change in family income: -7.93%

Family household income, 2024: $111,624

Family household income, 2023: $121,238

27. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Change in household income: 5.28%

Household income, 2024: $71,494

Household income, 2023: $67,907

Change in senior income: 3.90%

Senior household income, 2024: $57,180

Senior household income, 2023: $55,034

Change in family income: 30.42%

Family household income, 2024: $87,464

Family household income, 2023: $67,061

28. San Diego, California

Change in household income: 4.97%

Household income, 2024: $111,032

Household income, 2023: $105,780

Change in senior income: 5.80%

Senior household income, 2024: $80,906

Senior household income, 2023: $76,472

Change in family income: 5.39%

Family household income, 2024: $139,852

Family household income, 2023: $132,705

29. El Paso, Texas

Change in household income: 4.56%

Household income, 2024: $59,932

Household income, 2023: $57,317

Change in senior income: -9.93%

Senior household income, 2024: $37,527

Senior household income, 2023: $41,664

Change in family income: 21.07%

Family household income, 2024: $73,513

Family household income, 2023: $60,721

30. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Change in household income: 4.51%

Household income, 2024: $70,040

Household income, 2023: $67,015

Change in senior income: -0.10%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,261

Senior household income, 2023: $56,320

Change in family income: -0.16%

Family household income, 2024: $81,803

Family household income, 2023: $81,935

31. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Change in household income: 3.77%

Household income, 2024: $94,579

Household income, 2023: $91,141

Change in senior income: 4.81%

Senior household income, 2024: $75,762

Senior household income, 2023: $72,286

Change in family income: -0.81%

Family household income, 2024: $100,035

Family household income, 2023: $100,848

32. Bakersfield, California

Change in household income: 3.45%

Household income, 2024: $82,093

Household income, 2023: $79,355

Change in senior income: -14.25%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,714

Senior household income, 2023: $66,136

Change in family income: 12.90%

Family household income, 2024: $80,902

Family household income, 2023: $71,660

33. Los Angeles, California

Change in household income: 3.21%

Household income, 2024: $82,263

Household income, 2023: $79,701

Change in senior income: 3.72%

Senior household income, 2024: $58,312

Senior household income, 2023: $56,219

Change in family income: 2.34%

Family household income, 2024: $82,776

Family household income, 2023: $80,886

34. Detroit, Michigan

Change in household income: 2.96%

Household income, 2024: $39,209

Household income, 2023: $38,080

Change in senior income: 7.91%

Senior household income, 2024: $38,666

Senior household income, 2023: $35,831

Change in family income: 0.39%

Family household income, 2024: $37,407

Family household income, 2023: $37,262

35. Houston, Texas

Change in household income: 2.75%

Household income, 2024: $64,361

Household income, 2023: $62,637

Change in senior income: -0.76%

Senior household income, 2024: $48,574

Senior household income, 2023: $48,945

Change in family income: -4.43%

Family household income, 2024: $60,027

Family household income, 2023: $62,808

36. Atlanta, Georgia

Change in household income: 2.66%

Household income, 2024: $88,165

Household income, 2023: $85,880

Change in senior income: 7.89%

Senior household income, 2024: $49,338

Senior household income, 2023: $45,731

Change in family income: -15.59%

Family household income, 2024: $120,231

Family household income, 2023: $142,435

37. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in household income: 2.49%

Household income, 2024: $52,679

Household income, 2023: $51,399

Change in senior income: 0.31%

Senior household income, 2024: $44,558

Senior household income, 2023: $44,419

Change in family income: 15.08%

Family household income, 2024: $51,015

Family household income, 2023: $44,331

38. Washington, District of Columbia

Change in household income: 1.38%

Household income, 2024: $109,707

Household income, 2023: $108,210

Change in senior income: 7.18%

Senior household income, 2024: $70,668

Senior household income, 2023: $65,937

Change in family income: -20.97%

Family household income, 2024: $128,948

Family household income, 2023: $163,171

39. Boston, Massachusetts

Change in household income: 0.89%

Household income, 2024: $97,791

Household income, 2023: $96,931

Change in senior income: 10.29%

Senior household income, 2024: $50,467

Senior household income, 2023: $45,757

Change in family income: 2.45%

Family household income, 2024: $94,119

Family household income, 2023: $91,868

40. Omaha, Nebraska

Change in household income: 0.56%

Household income, 2024: $71,640

Household income, 2023: $71,238

Change in senior income: 1.05%

Senior household income, 2024: $56,769

Senior household income, 2023: $56,178

Change in family income: 1.85%

Family household income, 2024: $94,358

Family household income, 2023: $92,644

41. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Change in household income: 0.55%

Household income, 2024: $83,672

Household income, 2023: $83,215

Change in senior income: -5.07%

Senior household income, 2024: $64,246

Senior household income, 2023: $67,677

Change in family income: 0.24%

Family household income, 2024: $101,688

Family household income, 2023: $101,444

42. Indianapolis, Indiana

Change in household income: 0.41%

Household income, 2024: $66,900

Household income, 2023: $66,629

Change in senior income: -2.16%

Senior household income, 2024: $49,277

Senior household income, 2023: $50,364

Change in family income: 1.46%

Family household income, 2024: $71,925

Family household income, 2023: $70,887

43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Change in household income: 0.36%

Household income, 2024: $60,521

Household income, 2023: $60,302

Change in senior income: 13.62%

Senior household income, 2024: $40,740

Senior household income, 2023: $35,855

Change in family income: 3.54%

Family household income, 2024: $62,456

Family household income, 2023: $60,318

44. Nashville, Tennessee

Change in household income: -0.16%

Household income, 2024: $80,090

Household income, 2023: $80,217

Change in senior income: -2.29%

Senior household income, 2024: $58,258

Senior household income, 2023: $59,621

Change in family income: -0.23%

Family household income, 2024: $86,759

Family household income, 2023: $86,963

45. Austin, Texas

Change in household income: -1.17%

Household income, 2024: $90,430

Household income, 2023: $91,501

Change in senior income: -5.15%

Senior household income, 2024: $71,308

Senior household income, 2023: $75,183

Change in family income: -10.68%

Family household income, 2024: $125,672

Family household income, 2023: $140,691

46. Raleigh, North Carolina

Change in household income: -1.45%

Household income, 2024: $85,060

Household income, 2023: $86,309

Change in senior income: 18.25%

Senior household income, 2024: $69,882

Senior household income, 2023: $59,098

Change in family income: -17.51%

Family household income, 2024: $101,417

Family household income, 2023: $122,950

47. Seattle, Washington

Change in household income: -1.54%

Household income, 2024: $118,745

Household income, 2023: $120,608

Change in senior income: 24.13%

Senior household income, 2024: $80,550

Senior household income, 2023: $64,894

Change in family income: 6.95%

Family household income, 2024: $221,579

Family household income, 2023: $207,188

48. Denver, Colorado

Change in household income: -1.76%

Household income, 2024: $92,504

Household income, 2023: $94,157

Change in senior income: 3.79%

Senior household income, 2024: $59,002

Senior household income, 2023: $56,846

Change in family income: 12.84%

Family household income, 2024: $138,547

Family household income, 2023: $122,787

49. Miami, Florida

Change in household income: -3.35%

Household income, 2024: $66,337

Household income, 2023: $68,635

Change in senior income: 3.01%

Senior household income, 2024: $27,353

Senior household income, 2023: $26,554

Change in family income: 24.46%

Family household income, 2024: $69,030

Family household income, 2023: $55,462

50. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Change in household income: -4.04%

Household income, 2024: $77,732

Household income, 2023: $81,001

Change in senior income: 6.75%

Senior household income, 2024: $59,322

Senior household income, 2023: $55,573

Change in family income: -19.40%

Family household income, 2024: $102,424

Family household income, 2023: $127,078

Data and Methodology

This study considers the 50 largest U.S. cities by population with available data. Population and income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and 2023. Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income. Median household income for seniors and families with children under age 18 are also examined.

