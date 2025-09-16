U.S. Cities With the Highest Income Growth – 2025 Study

Nationwide, the median household income reached $83,730 in 2024, growing just 1.3% year over year. This means many households did not keep pace with the roughly 3% inflation rate during the same time period, but that was not true everywhere. Especially in large cities where residents often pay a premium for convenience, infrastructure and amenities, the change in household income swung vastly, in some cases reaching double-digit growth, or even negative growth. Meanwhile, income trends among seniors and young families sometimes differed from the rest of local households.
Changes in incomes across a city can lead to different dynamics on local demand for businesses, job markets, and even have implications for how new tax legislation will affect residents. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 of the largest U.S. cities by population based on the one-year change in median household incomes between 2023 and 2024, including breakouts for seniors and families.
Key Findings
- Income increased by more than 15% in Tampa, FL. Tampa saw the highest one-year change in household incomes, going from $72,851 to $84,114. However, the gains were distributed differently across demographics, with seniors seeing a 17.4% increase year over year, compared to a 6.2% decline in the median income for families with children.
- Three California cities also see double-digit growth in median income. The median household income in Long Beach jumped 11.9% to $91,318, the second-highest increase studywide. San Francisco took third place with a 10.3% increase to $139,801, while Fresno followed in fourth with a 10.2% increase to $74,491.
- Seniors see the highest income bumps in these cities. Seniors in Seattle gained a whopping 24.1% in median household income to $80,550, despite a 1.5% decline in the median income across all households. Meanwhile, Arlington, TX seniors reported a 19.1% increase to $69,838, and those in Raleigh, NC reported a similar 18.2% increase to $69,882.
- The median household income in this city tops $148,000. San Jose, CA remains the highest-paid large city in the United States, after median household income grew by 8.8%. For families with children, the growth was more prominent at 13.7%, compared to seniors, with a more modest 7.7% increase. San Jose ranked sixth for income growth overall.
- The median family income now tops $200,000 in three cities. Families with children in San Francisco ($222,836); Seattle ($221,579); and San Jose ($201,721) earn more than in other large cities by far. Last year, Seattle was the only large city where families earned over the $200,000 mark. Across all other large U.S. cities, the median household income for families does not breach $140,000.
- Minneapolis households face the largest decline in income. The median income dropped by 4.0% to $77,732 in Minneapolis, dropping below the national median income. In particular, families saw a steep decline, dropping 19.4% from $127,078 to $102,424.
Income Changes by U.S. City
Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income according to the latest Census Bureau data.
1. Tampa, Florida
Change in household income: 15.46%
- Household income, 2024: $84,114
- Household income, 2023: $72,851
- Change in senior income: 17.38%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,632
- Senior household income, 2023: $41,431
- Change in family income: -6.21%
- Family household income, 2024: $97,219
- Family household income, 2023: $103,657
2. Long Beach, California
Change in household income: 11.90%
- Household income, 2024: $91,318
- Household income, 2023: $81,606
- Change in senior income: 14.74%
- Senior household income, 2024: $73,695
- Senior household income, 2023: $64,228
- Change in family income: 16.65%
- Family household income, 2024: $98,914
- Family household income, 2023: $84,793
3. San Francisco, California
Change in household income: 10.31%
- Household income, 2024: $139,801
- Household income, 2023: $126,730
- Change in senior income: 14.48%
- Senior household income, 2024: $67,415
- Senior household income, 2023: $58,888
- Change in family income: 27.51%
- Family household income, 2024: $222,836
- Family household income, 2023: $174,759
4. Fresno, California
Change in household income: 10.19%
- Household income, 2024: $74,491
- Household income, 2023: $67,603
- Change in senior income: 0.67%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,143
- Senior household income, 2023: $55,768
- Change in family income: 29.04%
- Family household income, 2024: $81,314
- Family household income, 2023: $63,013
5. Louisville, Kentucky
Change in household income: 9.37%
- Household income, 2024: $67,251
- Household income, 2023: $61,488
- Change in senior income: -1.26%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,232
- Senior household income, 2023: $48,846
- Change in family income: 9.60%
- Family household income, 2024: $76,692
- Family household income, 2023: $69,977
6. San Jose, California
Change in household income: 8.81%
- Household income, 2024: $148,226
- Household income, 2023: $136,229
- Change in senior income: 7.67%
- Senior household income, 2024: $84,007
- Senior household income, 2023: $78,026
- Change in family income: 13.74%
- Family household income, 2024: $201,721
- Family household income, 2023: $177,360
7. Baltimore, Maryland
Change in household income: 8.73%
- Household income, 2024: $64,778
- Household income, 2023: $59,579
- Change in senior income: 2.01%
- Senior household income, 2024: $39,444
- Senior household income, 2023: $38,667
- Change in family income: 2.11%
- Family household income, 2024: $65,554
- Family household income, 2023: $64,201
8. Tucson, Arizona
Change in household income: 8.57%
- Household income, 2024: $60,483
- Household income, 2023: $55,708
- Change in senior income: 3.09%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,721
- Senior household income, 2023: $47,261
- Change in family income: 15.03%
- Family household income, 2024: $72,896
- Family household income, 2023: $63,374
9. Chicago, Illinois
Change in household income: 8.24%
- Household income, 2024: $80,613
- Household income, 2023: $74,474
- Change in senior income: 12.31%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,564
- Senior household income, 2023: $43,242
- Change in family income: 6.22%
- Family household income, 2024: $86,936
- Family household income, 2023: $81,845
10. Mesa, Arizona
Change in household income: 8.13%
- Household income, 2024: $85,580
- Household income, 2023: $79,145
- Change in senior income: 4.94%
- Senior household income, 2024: $63,719
- Senior household income, 2023: $60,721
- Change in family income: 10.63%
- Family household income, 2024: $101,812
- Family household income, 2023: $92,030
11. Columbus, Ohio
Change in household income: 7.59%
- Household income, 2024: $67,084
- Household income, 2023: $62,350
- Change in senior income: 11.83%
- Senior household income, 2024: $52,399
- Senior household income, 2023: $46,857
- Change in family income: 11.26%
- Family household income, 2024: $67,152
- Family household income, 2023: $60,354
12. Arlington, Texas
Change in household income: 7.48%
- Household income, 2024: $74,388
- Household income, 2023: $69,208
- Change in senior income: 19.18%
- Senior household income, 2024: $69,838
- Senior household income, 2023: $58,600
- Change in family income: 17.85%
- Family household income, 2024: $78,499
- Family household income, 2023: $66,607
13. Kansas City, Missouri
Change in household income: 7.26%
- Household income, 2024: $69,958
- Household income, 2023: $65,225
- Change in senior income: 0.15%
- Senior household income, 2024: $49,706
- Senior household income, 2023: $49,633
- Change in family income: -3.42%
- Family household income, 2024: $85,518
- Family household income, 2023: $88,548
14. Charlotte, North Carolina
Change in household income: 7.24%
- Household income, 2024: $86,416
- Household income, 2023: $80,581
- Change in senior income: 16.25%
- Senior household income, 2024: $60,284
- Senior household income, 2023: $51,855
- Change in family income: 0.80%
- Family household income, 2024: $101,022
- Family household income, 2023: $100,220
15. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Change in household income: 7.23%
- Household income, 2024: $60,930
- Household income, 2023: $56,821
- Change in senior income: 4.41%
- Senior household income, 2024: $51,597
- Senior household income, 2023: $49,420
- Change in family income: 13.01%
- Family household income, 2024: $66,730
- Family household income, 2023: $59,049
16. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Change in household income: 7.17%
- Household income, 2024: $56,792
- Household income, 2023: $52,992
- Change in senior income: -0.87%
- Senior household income, 2024: $39,323
- Senior household income, 2023: $39,670
- Change in family income: 2.28%
- Family household income, 2024: $49,787
- Family household income, 2023: $48,679
17. Fort Worth, Texas
Change in household income: 7.03%
- Household income, 2024: $82,503
- Household income, 2023: $77,082
- Change in senior income: 5.23%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,340
- Senior household income, 2023: $53,540
- Change in family income: 9.33%
- Family household income, 2024: $100,426
- Family household income, 2023: $91,859
18. Phoenix, Arizona
Change in household income: 7.01%
- Household income, 2024: $85,246
- Household income, 2023: $79,664
- Change in senior income: 8.88%
- Senior household income, 2024: $62,012
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,952
- Change in family income: 8.83%
- Family household income, 2024: $91,106
- Family household income, 2023: $83,717
19. Las Vegas, Nevada
Change in household income: 6.47%
- Household income, 2024: $78,556
- Household income, 2023: $73,784
- Change in senior income: 6.06%
- Senior household income, 2024: $60,236
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,792
- Change in family income: 11.68%
- Family household income, 2024: $86,516
- Family household income, 2023: $77,471
20. Sacramento, California
Change in household income: 6.35%
- Household income, 2024: $91,387
- Household income, 2023: $85,928
- Change in senior income: 14.55%
- Senior household income, 2024: $73,949
- Senior household income, 2023: $64,555
- Change in family income: -3.62%
- Family household income, 2024: $96,061
- Family household income, 2023: $99,673
21. Jacksonville, Florida
Change in household income: 6.35%
- Household income, 2024: $72,389
- Household income, 2023: $68,069
- Change in senior income: 9.30%
- Senior household income, 2024: $54,209
- Senior household income, 2023: $49,598
- Change in family income: 7.16%
- Family household income, 2024: $75,212
- Family household income, 2023: $70,185
22. Portland, Oregon
Change in household income: 6.30%
- Household income, 2024: $91,478
- Household income, 2023: $86,057
- Change in senior income: -5.28%
- Senior household income, 2024: $62,083
- Senior household income, 2023: $65,542
- Change in family income: 15.80%
- Family household income, 2024: $134,839
- Family household income, 2023: $116,439
23. San Antonio, Texas
Change in household income: 6.18%
- Household income, 2024: $66,176
- Household income, 2023: $62,322
- Change in senior income: 13.56%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,008
- Senior household income, 2023: $49,319
- Change in family income: 1.40%
- Family household income, 2024: $69,906
- Family household income, 2023: $68,939
24. New York, New York
Change in household income: 6.07%
- Household income, 2024: $81,228
- Household income, 2023: $76,577
- Change in senior income: 7.35%
- Senior household income, 2024: $49,768
- Senior household income, 2023: $46,359
- Change in family income: 4.60%
- Family household income, 2024: $84,234
- Family household income, 2023: $80,530
25. Dallas, Texas
Change in household income: 5.99%
- Household income, 2024: $74,323
- Household income, 2023: $70,121
- Change in senior income: 6.38%
- Senior household income, 2024: $57,100
- Senior household income, 2023: $53,676
- Change in family income: 11.16%
- Family household income, 2024: $76,837
- Family household income, 2023: $69,124
26. Oakland, California
Change in household income: 5.58%
- Household income, 2024: $102,235
- Household income, 2023: $96,828
- Change in senior income: 12.72%
- Senior household income, 2024: $68,626
- Senior household income, 2023: $60,881
- Change in family income: -7.93%
- Family household income, 2024: $111,624
- Family household income, 2023: $121,238
27. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Change in household income: 5.28%
- Household income, 2024: $71,494
- Household income, 2023: $67,907
- Change in senior income: 3.90%
- Senior household income, 2024: $57,180
- Senior household income, 2023: $55,034
- Change in family income: 30.42%
- Family household income, 2024: $87,464
- Family household income, 2023: $67,061
28. San Diego, California
Change in household income: 4.97%
- Household income, 2024: $111,032
- Household income, 2023: $105,780
- Change in senior income: 5.80%
- Senior household income, 2024: $80,906
- Senior household income, 2023: $76,472
- Change in family income: 5.39%
- Family household income, 2024: $139,852
- Family household income, 2023: $132,705
29. El Paso, Texas
Change in household income: 4.56%
- Household income, 2024: $59,932
- Household income, 2023: $57,317
- Change in senior income: -9.93%
- Senior household income, 2024: $37,527
- Senior household income, 2023: $41,664
- Change in family income: 21.07%
- Family household income, 2024: $73,513
- Family household income, 2023: $60,721
30. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Change in household income: 4.51%
- Household income, 2024: $70,040
- Household income, 2023: $67,015
- Change in senior income: -0.10%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,261
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,320
- Change in family income: -0.16%
- Family household income, 2024: $81,803
- Family household income, 2023: $81,935
31. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Change in household income: 3.77%
- Household income, 2024: $94,579
- Household income, 2023: $91,141
- Change in senior income: 4.81%
- Senior household income, 2024: $75,762
- Senior household income, 2023: $72,286
- Change in family income: -0.81%
- Family household income, 2024: $100,035
- Family household income, 2023: $100,848
32. Bakersfield, California
Change in household income: 3.45%
- Household income, 2024: $82,093
- Household income, 2023: $79,355
- Change in senior income: -14.25%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,714
- Senior household income, 2023: $66,136
- Change in family income: 12.90%
- Family household income, 2024: $80,902
- Family household income, 2023: $71,660
33. Los Angeles, California
Change in household income: 3.21%
- Household income, 2024: $82,263
- Household income, 2023: $79,701
- Change in senior income: 3.72%
- Senior household income, 2024: $58,312
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,219
- Change in family income: 2.34%
- Family household income, 2024: $82,776
- Family household income, 2023: $80,886
34. Detroit, Michigan
Change in household income: 2.96%
- Household income, 2024: $39,209
- Household income, 2023: $38,080
- Change in senior income: 7.91%
- Senior household income, 2024: $38,666
- Senior household income, 2023: $35,831
- Change in family income: 0.39%
- Family household income, 2024: $37,407
- Family household income, 2023: $37,262
35. Houston, Texas
Change in household income: 2.75%
- Household income, 2024: $64,361
- Household income, 2023: $62,637
- Change in senior income: -0.76%
- Senior household income, 2024: $48,574
- Senior household income, 2023: $48,945
- Change in family income: -4.43%
- Family household income, 2024: $60,027
- Family household income, 2023: $62,808
36. Atlanta, Georgia
Change in household income: 2.66%
- Household income, 2024: $88,165
- Household income, 2023: $85,880
- Change in senior income: 7.89%
- Senior household income, 2024: $49,338
- Senior household income, 2023: $45,731
- Change in family income: -15.59%
- Family household income, 2024: $120,231
- Family household income, 2023: $142,435
37. Memphis, Tennessee
Change in household income: 2.49%
- Household income, 2024: $52,679
- Household income, 2023: $51,399
- Change in senior income: 0.31%
- Senior household income, 2024: $44,558
- Senior household income, 2023: $44,419
- Change in family income: 15.08%
- Family household income, 2024: $51,015
- Family household income, 2023: $44,331
38. Washington, District of Columbia
Change in household income: 1.38%
- Household income, 2024: $109,707
- Household income, 2023: $108,210
- Change in senior income: 7.18%
- Senior household income, 2024: $70,668
- Senior household income, 2023: $65,937
- Change in family income: -20.97%
- Family household income, 2024: $128,948
- Family household income, 2023: $163,171
39. Boston, Massachusetts
Change in household income: 0.89%
- Household income, 2024: $97,791
- Household income, 2023: $96,931
- Change in senior income: 10.29%
- Senior household income, 2024: $50,467
- Senior household income, 2023: $45,757
- Change in family income: 2.45%
- Family household income, 2024: $94,119
- Family household income, 2023: $91,868
40. Omaha, Nebraska
Change in household income: 0.56%
- Household income, 2024: $71,640
- Household income, 2023: $71,238
- Change in senior income: 1.05%
- Senior household income, 2024: $56,769
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,178
- Change in family income: 1.85%
- Family household income, 2024: $94,358
- Family household income, 2023: $92,644
41. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Change in household income: 0.55%
- Household income, 2024: $83,672
- Household income, 2023: $83,215
- Change in senior income: -5.07%
- Senior household income, 2024: $64,246
- Senior household income, 2023: $67,677
- Change in family income: 0.24%
- Family household income, 2024: $101,688
- Family household income, 2023: $101,444
42. Indianapolis, Indiana
Change in household income: 0.41%
- Household income, 2024: $66,900
- Household income, 2023: $66,629
- Change in senior income: -2.16%
- Senior household income, 2024: $49,277
- Senior household income, 2023: $50,364
- Change in family income: 1.46%
- Family household income, 2024: $71,925
- Family household income, 2023: $70,887
43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Change in household income: 0.36%
- Household income, 2024: $60,521
- Household income, 2023: $60,302
- Change in senior income: 13.62%
- Senior household income, 2024: $40,740
- Senior household income, 2023: $35,855
- Change in family income: 3.54%
- Family household income, 2024: $62,456
- Family household income, 2023: $60,318
44. Nashville, Tennessee
Change in household income: -0.16%
- Household income, 2024: $80,090
- Household income, 2023: $80,217
- Change in senior income: -2.29%
- Senior household income, 2024: $58,258
- Senior household income, 2023: $59,621
- Change in family income: -0.23%
- Family household income, 2024: $86,759
- Family household income, 2023: $86,963
45. Austin, Texas
Change in household income: -1.17%
- Household income, 2024: $90,430
- Household income, 2023: $91,501
- Change in senior income: -5.15%
- Senior household income, 2024: $71,308
- Senior household income, 2023: $75,183
- Change in family income: -10.68%
- Family household income, 2024: $125,672
- Family household income, 2023: $140,691
46. Raleigh, North Carolina
Change in household income: -1.45%
- Household income, 2024: $85,060
- Household income, 2023: $86,309
- Change in senior income: 18.25%
- Senior household income, 2024: $69,882
- Senior household income, 2023: $59,098
- Change in family income: -17.51%
- Family household income, 2024: $101,417
- Family household income, 2023: $122,950
47. Seattle, Washington
Change in household income: -1.54%
- Household income, 2024: $118,745
- Household income, 2023: $120,608
- Change in senior income: 24.13%
- Senior household income, 2024: $80,550
- Senior household income, 2023: $64,894
- Change in family income: 6.95%
- Family household income, 2024: $221,579
- Family household income, 2023: $207,188
48. Denver, Colorado
Change in household income: -1.76%
- Household income, 2024: $92,504
- Household income, 2023: $94,157
- Change in senior income: 3.79%
- Senior household income, 2024: $59,002
- Senior household income, 2023: $56,846
- Change in family income: 12.84%
- Family household income, 2024: $138,547
- Family household income, 2023: $122,787
49. Miami, Florida
Change in household income: -3.35%
- Household income, 2024: $66,337
- Household income, 2023: $68,635
- Change in senior income: 3.01%
- Senior household income, 2024: $27,353
- Senior household income, 2023: $26,554
- Change in family income: 24.46%
- Family household income, 2024: $69,030
- Family household income, 2023: $55,462
50. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Change in household income: -4.04%
- Household income, 2024: $77,732
- Household income, 2023: $81,001
- Change in senior income: 6.75%
- Senior household income, 2024: $59,322
- Senior household income, 2023: $55,573
- Change in family income: -19.40%
- Family household income, 2024: $102,424
- Family household income, 2023: $127,078
Data and Methodology
This study considers the 50 largest U.S. cities by population with available data. Population and income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and 2023. Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income. Median household income for seniors and families with children under age 18 are also examined.
