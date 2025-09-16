Email FacebookTwitterMenu burgerClose thin

U.S. Cities With the Highest Income Growth – 2025 Study

Written by Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP®
Published on
Fact Checked


Nationwide, the median household income reached $83,730 in 2024, growing just 1.3% year over year. This means many households did not keep pace with the roughly 3% inflation rate during the same time period, but that was not true everywhere. Especially in large cities where residents often pay a premium for convenience, infrastructure and amenities, the change in household income swung vastly, in some cases reaching double-digit growth, or even negative growth. Meanwhile, income trends among seniors and young families sometimes differed from the rest of local households.

Changes in incomes across a city can lead to different dynamics on local demand for businesses, job markets, and even have implications for how new tax legislation will affect residents. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 of the largest U.S. cities by population based on the one-year change in median household incomes between 2023 and 2024, including breakouts for seniors and families.

Key Findings

  • Income increased by more than 15% in Tampa, FL. Tampa saw the highest one-year change in household incomes, going from $72,851 to $84,114. However, the gains were distributed differently across demographics, with seniors seeing a 17.4% increase year over year, compared to a 6.2% decline in the median income for families with children.
  • Three California cities also see double-digit growth in median income. The median household income in Long Beach jumped 11.9% to $91,318, the second-highest increase studywide. San Francisco took third place with a 10.3% increase to $139,801, while Fresno followed in fourth with a 10.2% increase to $74,491.
  • Seniors see the highest income bumps in these cities. Seniors in Seattle gained a whopping 24.1% in median household income to $80,550, despite a 1.5% decline in the median income across all households. Meanwhile, Arlington, TX seniors reported a 19.1% increase to $69,838, and those in Raleigh, NC reported a similar 18.2% increase to $69,882.
  • The median household income in this city tops $148,000. San Jose, CA remains the highest-paid large city in the United States, after median household income grew by 8.8%. For families with children, the growth was more prominent at 13.7%, compared to seniors, with a more modest 7.7% increase. San Jose ranked sixth for income growth overall.
  • The median family income now tops $200,000 in three cities. Families with children in San Francisco ($222,836); Seattle ($221,579); and San Jose ($201,721) earn more than in other large cities by far. Last year, Seattle was the only large city where families earned over the $200,000 mark. Across all other large U.S. cities, the median household income for families does not breach $140,000. 
  • Minneapolis households face the largest decline in income. The median income dropped by 4.0% to $77,732 in Minneapolis, dropping below the national median income. In particular, families saw a steep decline, dropping 19.4% from $127,078 to $102,424.

Income Changes by U.S. City

Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income according to the latest Census Bureau data.

1. Tampa, Florida

Change in household income: 15.46%

  • Household income, 2024: $84,114
  • Household income, 2023: $72,851
  • Change in senior income: 17.38%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,632
  • Senior household income, 2023: $41,431
  • Change in family income: -6.21%
  • Family household income, 2024: $97,219
  • Family household income, 2023: $103,657

2. Long Beach, California

Change in household income: 11.90%

  • Household income, 2024: $91,318
  • Household income, 2023: $81,606
  • Change in senior income: 14.74%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $73,695
  • Senior household income, 2023: $64,228
  • Change in family income: 16.65%
  • Family household income, 2024: $98,914
  • Family household income, 2023: $84,793

3. San Francisco, California

Change in household income: 10.31%

  • Household income, 2024: $139,801
  • Household income, 2023: $126,730
  • Change in senior income: 14.48%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $67,415
  • Senior household income, 2023: $58,888
  • Change in family income: 27.51%
  • Family household income, 2024: $222,836
  • Family household income, 2023: $174,759

4. Fresno, California

Change in household income: 10.19%

  • Household income, 2024: $74,491
  • Household income, 2023: $67,603
  • Change in senior income: 0.67%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,143
  • Senior household income, 2023: $55,768
  • Change in family income: 29.04%
  • Family household income, 2024: $81,314
  • Family household income, 2023: $63,013

5. Louisville, Kentucky

Change in household income: 9.37%

  • Household income, 2024: $67,251
  • Household income, 2023: $61,488
  • Change in senior income: -1.26%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,232
  • Senior household income, 2023: $48,846
  • Change in family income: 9.60%
  • Family household income, 2024: $76,692
  • Family household income, 2023: $69,977

6. San Jose, California

Change in household income: 8.81%

  • Household income, 2024: $148,226
  • Household income, 2023: $136,229
  • Change in senior income: 7.67%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $84,007
  • Senior household income, 2023: $78,026
  • Change in family income: 13.74%
  • Family household income, 2024: $201,721
  • Family household income, 2023: $177,360

7. Baltimore, Maryland

Change in household income: 8.73%

  • Household income, 2024: $64,778
  • Household income, 2023: $59,579
  • Change in senior income: 2.01%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $39,444
  • Senior household income, 2023: $38,667
  • Change in family income: 2.11%
  • Family household income, 2024: $65,554
  • Family household income, 2023: $64,201

8. Tucson, Arizona

Change in household income: 8.57%

  • Household income, 2024: $60,483
  • Household income, 2023: $55,708
  • Change in senior income: 3.09%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,721
  • Senior household income, 2023: $47,261
  • Change in family income: 15.03%
  • Family household income, 2024: $72,896
  • Family household income, 2023: $63,374

9. Chicago, Illinois

Change in household income: 8.24%

  • Household income, 2024: $80,613
  • Household income, 2023: $74,474
  • Change in senior income: 12.31%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,564
  • Senior household income, 2023: $43,242
  • Change in family income: 6.22%
  • Family household income, 2024: $86,936
  • Family household income, 2023: $81,845

10. Mesa, Arizona

Change in household income: 8.13%

  • Household income, 2024: $85,580
  • Household income, 2023: $79,145
  • Change in senior income: 4.94%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $63,719
  • Senior household income, 2023: $60,721
  • Change in family income: 10.63%
  • Family household income, 2024: $101,812
  • Family household income, 2023: $92,030

11. Columbus, Ohio

Change in household income: 7.59%

  • Household income, 2024: $67,084
  • Household income, 2023: $62,350
  • Change in senior income: 11.83%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $52,399
  • Senior household income, 2023: $46,857
  • Change in family income: 11.26%
  • Family household income, 2024: $67,152
  • Family household income, 2023: $60,354

12. Arlington, Texas

Change in household income: 7.48%

  • Household income, 2024: $74,388
  • Household income, 2023: $69,208
  • Change in senior income: 19.18%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $69,838
  • Senior household income, 2023: $58,600
  • Change in family income: 17.85%
  • Family household income, 2024: $78,499
  • Family household income, 2023: $66,607

13. Kansas City, Missouri

Change in household income: 7.26%

  • Household income, 2024: $69,958
  • Household income, 2023: $65,225
  • Change in senior income: 0.15%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $49,706
  • Senior household income, 2023: $49,633
  • Change in family income: -3.42%
  • Family household income, 2024: $85,518
  • Family household income, 2023: $88,548

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Change in household income: 7.24%

  • Household income, 2024: $86,416
  • Household income, 2023: $80,581
  • Change in senior income: 16.25%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $60,284
  • Senior household income, 2023: $51,855
  • Change in family income: 0.80%
  • Family household income, 2024: $101,022
  • Family household income, 2023: $100,220

15. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Change in household income: 7.23%

  • Household income, 2024: $60,930
  • Household income, 2023: $56,821
  • Change in senior income: 4.41%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $51,597
  • Senior household income, 2023: $49,420
  • Change in family income: 13.01%
  • Family household income, 2024: $66,730
  • Family household income, 2023: $59,049

16. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Change in household income: 7.17%

  • Household income, 2024: $56,792
  • Household income, 2023: $52,992
  • Change in senior income: -0.87%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $39,323
  • Senior household income, 2023: $39,670
  • Change in family income: 2.28%
  • Family household income, 2024: $49,787
  • Family household income, 2023: $48,679

17. Fort Worth, Texas

Change in household income: 7.03%

  • Household income, 2024: $82,503
  • Household income, 2023: $77,082
  • Change in senior income: 5.23%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,340
  • Senior household income, 2023: $53,540
  • Change in family income: 9.33%
  • Family household income, 2024: $100,426
  • Family household income, 2023: $91,859

18. Phoenix, Arizona

Change in household income: 7.01%

  • Household income, 2024: $85,246
  • Household income, 2023: $79,664
  • Change in senior income: 8.88%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $62,012
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,952
  • Change in family income: 8.83%
  • Family household income, 2024: $91,106
  • Family household income, 2023: $83,717

19. Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in household income: 6.47%

  • Household income, 2024: $78,556
  • Household income, 2023: $73,784
  • Change in senior income: 6.06%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $60,236
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,792
  • Change in family income: 11.68%
  • Family household income, 2024: $86,516
  • Family household income, 2023: $77,471

20. Sacramento, California

Change in household income: 6.35%

  • Household income, 2024: $91,387
  • Household income, 2023: $85,928
  • Change in senior income: 14.55%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $73,949
  • Senior household income, 2023: $64,555
  • Change in family income: -3.62%
  • Family household income, 2024: $96,061
  • Family household income, 2023: $99,673

21. Jacksonville, Florida

Change in household income: 6.35%

  • Household income, 2024: $72,389
  • Household income, 2023: $68,069
  • Change in senior income: 9.30%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $54,209
  • Senior household income, 2023: $49,598
  • Change in family income: 7.16%
  • Family household income, 2024: $75,212
  • Family household income, 2023: $70,185

22. Portland, Oregon

Change in household income: 6.30%

  • Household income, 2024: $91,478
  • Household income, 2023: $86,057
  • Change in senior income: -5.28%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $62,083
  • Senior household income, 2023: $65,542
  • Change in family income: 15.80%
  • Family household income, 2024: $134,839
  • Family household income, 2023: $116,439

23. San Antonio, Texas

Change in household income: 6.18%

  • Household income, 2024: $66,176
  • Household income, 2023: $62,322
  • Change in senior income: 13.56%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,008
  • Senior household income, 2023: $49,319
  • Change in family income: 1.40%
  • Family household income, 2024: $69,906
  • Family household income, 2023: $68,939

24. New York, New York

Change in household income: 6.07%

  • Household income, 2024: $81,228
  • Household income, 2023: $76,577
  • Change in senior income: 7.35%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $49,768
  • Senior household income, 2023: $46,359
  • Change in family income: 4.60%
  • Family household income, 2024: $84,234
  • Family household income, 2023: $80,530

25. Dallas, Texas

Change in household income: 5.99%

  • Household income, 2024: $74,323
  • Household income, 2023: $70,121
  • Change in senior income: 6.38%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $57,100
  • Senior household income, 2023: $53,676
  • Change in family income: 11.16%
  • Family household income, 2024: $76,837
  • Family household income, 2023: $69,124

26. Oakland, California

Change in household income: 5.58%

  • Household income, 2024: $102,235
  • Household income, 2023: $96,828
  • Change in senior income: 12.72%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $68,626
  • Senior household income, 2023: $60,881
  • Change in family income: -7.93%
  • Family household income, 2024: $111,624
  • Family household income, 2023: $121,238

27. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Change in household income: 5.28%

  • Household income, 2024: $71,494
  • Household income, 2023: $67,907
  • Change in senior income: 3.90%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $57,180
  • Senior household income, 2023: $55,034
  • Change in family income: 30.42%
  • Family household income, 2024: $87,464
  • Family household income, 2023: $67,061

28. San Diego, California

Change in household income: 4.97%

  • Household income, 2024: $111,032
  • Household income, 2023: $105,780
  • Change in senior income: 5.80%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $80,906
  • Senior household income, 2023: $76,472
  • Change in family income: 5.39%
  • Family household income, 2024: $139,852
  • Family household income, 2023: $132,705

29. El Paso, Texas

Change in household income: 4.56%

  • Household income, 2024: $59,932
  • Household income, 2023: $57,317
  • Change in senior income: -9.93%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $37,527
  • Senior household income, 2023: $41,664
  • Change in family income: 21.07%
  • Family household income, 2024: $73,513
  • Family household income, 2023: $60,721

30. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Change in household income: 4.51%

  • Household income, 2024: $70,040
  • Household income, 2023: $67,015
  • Change in senior income: -0.10%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,261
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,320
  • Change in family income: -0.16%
  • Family household income, 2024: $81,803
  • Family household income, 2023: $81,935

31. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Change in household income: 3.77%

  • Household income, 2024: $94,579
  • Household income, 2023: $91,141
  • Change in senior income: 4.81%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $75,762
  • Senior household income, 2023: $72,286
  • Change in family income: -0.81%
  • Family household income, 2024: $100,035
  • Family household income, 2023: $100,848

32. Bakersfield, California

Change in household income: 3.45%

  • Household income, 2024: $82,093
  • Household income, 2023: $79,355
  • Change in senior income: -14.25%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,714
  • Senior household income, 2023: $66,136
  • Change in family income: 12.90%
  • Family household income, 2024: $80,902
  • Family household income, 2023: $71,660

33. Los Angeles, California

Change in household income: 3.21%

  • Household income, 2024: $82,263
  • Household income, 2023: $79,701
  • Change in senior income: 3.72%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $58,312
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,219
  • Change in family income: 2.34%
  • Family household income, 2024: $82,776
  • Family household income, 2023: $80,886

34. Detroit, Michigan

Change in household income: 2.96%

  • Household income, 2024: $39,209
  • Household income, 2023: $38,080
  • Change in senior income: 7.91%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $38,666
  • Senior household income, 2023: $35,831
  • Change in family income: 0.39%
  • Family household income, 2024: $37,407
  • Family household income, 2023: $37,262

35. Houston, Texas

Change in household income: 2.75%

  • Household income, 2024: $64,361
  • Household income, 2023: $62,637
  • Change in senior income: -0.76%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $48,574
  • Senior household income, 2023: $48,945
  • Change in family income: -4.43%
  • Family household income, 2024: $60,027
  • Family household income, 2023: $62,808

36. Atlanta, Georgia

Change in household income: 2.66%

  • Household income, 2024: $88,165
  • Household income, 2023: $85,880
  • Change in senior income: 7.89%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $49,338
  • Senior household income, 2023: $45,731
  • Change in family income: -15.59%
  • Family household income, 2024: $120,231
  • Family household income, 2023: $142,435

37. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in household income: 2.49%

  • Household income, 2024: $52,679
  • Household income, 2023: $51,399
  • Change in senior income: 0.31%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $44,558
  • Senior household income, 2023: $44,419
  • Change in family income: 15.08%
  • Family household income, 2024: $51,015
  • Family household income, 2023: $44,331

38. Washington, District of Columbia

Change in household income: 1.38%

  • Household income, 2024: $109,707
  • Household income, 2023: $108,210
  • Change in senior income: 7.18%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $70,668
  • Senior household income, 2023: $65,937
  • Change in family income: -20.97%
  • Family household income, 2024: $128,948
  • Family household income, 2023: $163,171

39. Boston, Massachusetts

Change in household income: 0.89%

  • Household income, 2024: $97,791
  • Household income, 2023: $96,931
  • Change in senior income: 10.29%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $50,467
  • Senior household income, 2023: $45,757
  • Change in family income: 2.45%
  • Family household income, 2024: $94,119
  • Family household income, 2023: $91,868

40. Omaha, Nebraska

Change in household income: 0.56%

  • Household income, 2024: $71,640
  • Household income, 2023: $71,238
  • Change in senior income: 1.05%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $56,769
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,178
  • Change in family income: 1.85%
  • Family household income, 2024: $94,358
  • Family household income, 2023: $92,644

41. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Change in household income: 0.55%

  • Household income, 2024: $83,672
  • Household income, 2023: $83,215
  • Change in senior income: -5.07%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $64,246
  • Senior household income, 2023: $67,677
  • Change in family income: 0.24%
  • Family household income, 2024: $101,688
  • Family household income, 2023: $101,444

42. Indianapolis, Indiana

Change in household income: 0.41%

  • Household income, 2024: $66,900
  • Household income, 2023: $66,629
  • Change in senior income: -2.16%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $49,277
  • Senior household income, 2023: $50,364
  • Change in family income: 1.46%
  • Family household income, 2024: $71,925
  • Family household income, 2023: $70,887

43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Change in household income: 0.36%

  • Household income, 2024: $60,521
  • Household income, 2023: $60,302
  • Change in senior income: 13.62%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $40,740
  • Senior household income, 2023: $35,855
  • Change in family income: 3.54%
  • Family household income, 2024: $62,456
  • Family household income, 2023: $60,318

44. Nashville, Tennessee

Change in household income: -0.16%

  • Household income, 2024: $80,090
  • Household income, 2023: $80,217
  • Change in senior income: -2.29%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $58,258
  • Senior household income, 2023: $59,621
  • Change in family income: -0.23%
  • Family household income, 2024: $86,759
  • Family household income, 2023: $86,963

45. Austin, Texas

Change in household income: -1.17%

  • Household income, 2024: $90,430
  • Household income, 2023: $91,501
  • Change in senior income: -5.15%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $71,308
  • Senior household income, 2023: $75,183
  • Change in family income: -10.68%
  • Family household income, 2024: $125,672
  • Family household income, 2023: $140,691

46. Raleigh, North Carolina

Change in household income: -1.45%

  • Household income, 2024: $85,060
  • Household income, 2023: $86,309
  • Change in senior income: 18.25%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $69,882
  • Senior household income, 2023: $59,098
  • Change in family income: -17.51%
  • Family household income, 2024: $101,417
  • Family household income, 2023: $122,950

47. Seattle, Washington

Change in household income: -1.54%

  • Household income, 2024: $118,745
  • Household income, 2023: $120,608
  • Change in senior income: 24.13%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $80,550
  • Senior household income, 2023: $64,894
  • Change in family income: 6.95%
  • Family household income, 2024: $221,579
  • Family household income, 2023: $207,188

48. Denver, Colorado

Change in household income: -1.76%

  • Household income, 2024: $92,504
  • Household income, 2023: $94,157
  • Change in senior income: 3.79%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $59,002
  • Senior household income, 2023: $56,846
  • Change in family income: 12.84%
  • Family household income, 2024: $138,547
  • Family household income, 2023: $122,787

49. Miami, Florida

Change in household income: -3.35%

  • Household income, 2024: $66,337
  • Household income, 2023: $68,635
  • Change in senior income: 3.01%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $27,353
  • Senior household income, 2023: $26,554
  • Change in family income: 24.46%
  • Family household income, 2024: $69,030
  • Family household income, 2023: $55,462

50. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Change in household income: -4.04%

  • Household income, 2024: $77,732
  • Household income, 2023: $81,001
  • Change in senior income: 6.75%
  • Senior household income, 2024: $59,322
  • Senior household income, 2023: $55,573
  • Change in family income: -19.40%
  • Family household income, 2024: $102,424
  • Family household income, 2023: $127,078

Data and Methodology

This study considers the 50 largest U.S. cities by population with available data. Population and income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and 2023. Cities are ranked based on the one-year change in median household income. Median household income for seniors and families with children under age 18 are also examined.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Ultima_Gaina