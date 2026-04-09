Where Home Prices Increased Most – 2026 Study

Home values can reflect cost of living trends in an area, giving hopeful homebuyers as well as existing homeowners a pulse on the momentum in their local market. Between 2025 and 2026, the typical home value in large U.S. cities actually declined by 1.04%, with values dropping in 70% of cities. But the full range of changes from market to market ran the gamut from -9.1% to +5.01%, putting both hopeful buyers and homeowners in starkly different environments across the nation.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the one-year change in the typical local home value. Changes over the last five years and from pre-pandemic times are also reported.

Key Findings

These midwestern cities contend with San Francisco, NYC for increasing home values. Toledo, OH ranked number one for highest home value increase at 5.6% year over year, with a resulting typical home value of $126,270. Lincoln, NE ranked second with a 4.1% increase putting homes at a typical $285,359. San Francisco and New York City – among some of the priciest housing markets nationwide at a typical value of $1.3 million and $800k respectively – ranked third and fourth for price growth at 4.0% each.

Toledo, OH ranked number one for highest home value increase at 5.6% year over year, with a resulting typical home value of $126,270. Lincoln, NE ranked second with a 4.1% increase putting homes at a typical $285,359. San Francisco and New York City – among some of the priciest housing markets nationwide at a typical value of $1.3 million and $800k respectively – ranked third and fourth for price growth at 4.0% each. Typical homes cost over $1.5 million in Irvine, CA. Of large U.S. cities, Irvine has the most expensive homes this year at a typical value of $1,541,925. Despite a -0.62% change in values year over year, Irvine maintains the largest five-year value increase at 70.1%. San Jose, CA, which has the second highest home value in 2026 at $1,435,993, experienced a larger year-over-year decline of 2.68%.

Of large U.S. cities, Irvine has the most expensive homes this year at a typical value of $1,541,925. Despite a -0.62% change in values year over year, Irvine maintains the largest five-year value increase at 70.1%. San Jose, CA, which has the second highest home value in 2026 at $1,435,993, experienced a larger year-over-year decline of 2.68%. Home values fall more than 9% in this Bay Area city. Oakland, CA experienced the steepest decline in home values at -9.1% in just one year, dropping from $770,708 to $700,829. It is also the only large city where home values declined since 2019 (-6.7%). Over the past year, home values in St. Petersburg, FL (-7.5%); Naples, FL (-6.4%); Austin, TX (-6.0%); and Plano, TX (-5.1%) follow Oakland with some of the steepest declines.

Oakland, CA experienced the steepest decline in home values at -9.1% in just one year, dropping from $770,708 to $700,829. It is also the only large city where home values declined since 2019 (-6.7%). Over the past year, home values in St. Petersburg, FL (-7.5%); Naples, FL (-6.4%); Austin, TX (-6.0%); and Plano, TX (-5.1%) follow Oakland with some of the steepest declines. Since pre-pandemic, home values increased most in Knoxville, TN. Over the last seven years, the typical home value in Knoxville increased 94.0%, nearly doubling from $187,490 to $363,688 today. On average, home values in big cities have increased 48.6% over this time period.

Top 10 Cities Where Home Values Increased Most

Toledo, OH

One year change: 5.60%

Typical home value in 2026: $126,270

Typical home value in 2025: $119,577

Five year change: 41.75%

Change since pre-pandemic: 79.48%

Lincoln, NE

One year change: 4.11%

Typical home value in 2026: $285,359

Typical home value in 2025: $274,091

Five year change: 34.15%

Change since pre-pandemic: 53.44%

San Francisco, CA

One year change: 4.04%

Typical home value in 2026: $1,299,230

Typical home value in 2025: $1,248,791

Five year change: -1.46%

Change since pre-pandemic: 2.25%

New York, NY

One year change: 3.97%

Typical home value in 2026: $812,534

Typical home value in 2025: $781,476

Five year change: 10.29%

Change since pre-pandemic: 14.53%

Milwaukee, WI

One year change: 3.69%

Typical home value in 2026: $216,278

Typical home value in 2025: $208,590

Five year change: 45.08%

Change since pre-pandemic: 83.14%

Buffalo, NY

One year change: 3.65%

Typical home value in 2026: $232,351

Typical home value in 2025: $224,159

Five year change: 42.51%

Change since pre-pandemic: 82.79%

Lexington, KY

One year change: 3.12%

Typical home value in 2026: $322,743

Typical home value in 2025: $312,974

Five year change: 41.15%

Change since pre-pandemic: 64.61%

Tulsa, OK

One year change: 2.86%

Typical home value in 2026: $212,757

Typical home value in 2025: $206,846

Five year change: 37.10%

Change since pre-pandemic: 72.06%

Louisville, KY

One year change: 2.50%

Typical home value in 2026: $259,139

Typical home value in 2025: $252,809

Five year change: 28.50%

Change since pre-pandemic: 49.20%

Virginia Beach, VA

One year change: 2.50%

Typical home value in 2026: $418,508

Typical home value in 2025: $408,317

Five year change: 30.83%

Change since pre-pandemic: 50.24%

Top 10 Cities Where Home Values Decreased Most

Oakland, CA

One year change: -9.07%

Typical home value in 2026: $700,829

Typical home value in 2025: $770,708

Five year change: -15.52%

Change since pre-pandemic: -6.65%

Saint Petersburg, FL

One year change: -7.47%

Typical home value in 2026: $345,243

Typical home value in 2025: $373,112

Five year change: 28.01%

Change since pre-pandemic: 56.47%

Naples, FL

One year change: -6.35%

Typical home value in 2026: $548,175

Typical home value in 2025: $585,350

Five year change: 43.98%

Change since pre-pandemic: 55.48%

Austin, TX

One year change: -5.93%

Typical home value in 2026: $500,627

Typical home value in 2025: $532,202

Five year change: 6.88%

Change since pre-pandemic: 32.41%

Plano, TX

One year change: -5.10%

Typical home value in 2026: $501,564

Typical home value in 2025: $528,510

Five year change: 32.43%

Change since pre-pandemic: 44.13%

Aurora, CO

One year change: -4.43%

Typical home value in 2026: $458,953

Typical home value in 2025: $480,216

Five year change: 15.40%

Change since pre-pandemic: 31.61%

Denver, CO

One year change: -4.32%

Typical home value in 2026: $530,920

Typical home value in 2025: $554,868

Five year change: 10.98%

Change since pre-pandemic: 24.67%

Atlanta, GA

One year change: -3.95%

Typical home value in 2026: $381,549

Typical home value in 2025: $397,252

Five year change: 11.15%

Change since pre-pandemic: 22.57%

Stockton, CA

One year change: -3.95%

Typical home value in 2026: $426,138

Typical home value in 2025: $443,665

Five year change: 17.14%

Change since pre-pandemic: 39.30%

Tampa, FL

One year change: -3.93%

Typical home value in 2026: $369,079

Typical home value in 2025: $384,167

Five year change: 36.35%

Change since pre-pandemic: 65.02%

Data and Methodology

This study examined home sale data for 100 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. to determine one-year and five-year price growth. Data for February, 2026, 2025 and 2021 comes from Zillow’s Home Value Index for single-family homes, condos and co-ops.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

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