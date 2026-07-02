MAGI for a Roth IRA: Income Limits and Calculation Examples

A Roth IRA can be one of the most powerful retirement savings tools available, offering the potential for decades of tax-free growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals. But not everyone is eligible to contribute directly. The key decider is your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). This tax calculation determines whether you can make a full Roth IRA contribution, a reduced contribution or none at all. Understanding how MAGI works, and what options are available if your income exceeds the limits, can help you make the most of your retirement savings strategy.

A financial advisor can help you determine how Roth accounts fit alongside your 401(k), traditional IRA and other investments to support your long-term financial goals.

What Is MAGI, and Why Does It Matter for a Roth IRA?

Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is a tax calculation the IRS uses to determine whether you can contribute directly to a Roth IRA and, if so, how much you can contribute. MAGI starts with your adjusted gross income (AGI). From there, it adds back in certain deductions and exclusions that may have reduced your taxable income. As a result, your MAGI can be higher than your AGI.

Unlike traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs have income limits that restrict who can contribute. If your MAGI falls below the IRS threshold for your tax filing status, you can generally make the full annual contribution. As your income rises into a phaseout range, the amount you can contribute gradually decreases. Once your MAGI exceeds the upper limit, you can no longer make direct Roth IRA contributions for that year.

Because Roth IRA contributions are made with after-tax dollars, qualified withdrawals in retirement are generally tax-free. For this reason, Roth IRAs can be especially attractive to investors who expect to be in the same or a higher tax bracket later in life.

Next Steps: Planning for retirement can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How to Calculate MAGI for a Roth IRA Step by Step

To calculate MAGI for a Roth IRA, begin with your adjusted gross income, which appears on your federal income tax return. AGI includes wages, salaries, business income, taxable interest, dividends, capital gains and other taxable income, minus certain adjustments. This number is the foundation for determining Roth IRA eligibility.

Next, add back specific deductions that the IRS requires you to include for Roth IRA purposes. These may include deductions for student loan interest, tuition and fees, foreign earned income exclusions, foreign housing exclusions, excluded savings bond interest and certain adoption benefits. Not every taxpayer will have these items, so for many, MAGI may be the same as AGI.

Note that Roth IRA MAGI is not always identical to MAGI used for other tax benefits. For example, the calculation can differ from the MAGI used to determine eligibility for education credits, health insurance premium tax credits or Medicare-related rules. That’s why it is important to use the Roth IRA-specific calculation rather than relying on a general MAGI estimate.

Once you have calculated your MAGI, compare it with the Roth IRA income limits for your filing status. The IRS sets separate phaseout ranges for single filers, married couples filing jointly and married individuals filing separately. If your MAGI is below the lower end of the range, you may be able to make the full contribution.

2026 Roth IRA Income Limits and Phase-Out Ranges

Your modified adjusted gross income determines whether you can make a full Roth IRA contribution, a reduced contribution or no direct contribution at all. For 2026, the IRS increased the income thresholds, allowing some higher-income taxpayers to remain eligible for Roth IRA contributions. The following table shows the MAGI ranges that apply based on filing status.

Filing Status Full Contribution Partial Contribution (Phase-Out Range) No Direct Roth IRA Contribution Single or Head of Household Less than $153,000 $153,000 to less than $168,000 $168,000 or more Married Filing Jointly Less than $242,000 $242,000 to less than $252,000 $252,000 or more Married Filing Separately (lived with spouse at any time during the year) N/A Less than $10,000 $10,000 or more

Taxpayers whose MAGI falls within a phase-out range can still contribute to a Roth IRA. However, the amount they are allowed to contribute is reduced based on IRS formulas. Those whose income exceeds the upper limit may consider alternatives, such as a backdoor Roth IRA strategy.

When MAGI Exceeds the Limit: The Backdoor Roth IRA

If your MAGI exceeds the Roth IRA income limits, you generally cannot make a direct Roth IRA contribution. However, many higher-income investors use a strategy known as a backdoor Roth IRA to gain access to Roth IRA benefits. This approach involves making a non-deductible contribution to a traditional IRA and then converting those funds to a Roth IRA.

The backdoor Roth process typically consists of two steps. First, you contribute after-tax dollars to a traditional IRA. Then, you convert those assets into a Roth IRA. Because the original contribution was made with after-tax money, you may owe little or no tax on the conversion if no investment gains have accumulated before the transfer takes place.

While the strategy can be effective, it is not always tax-free. Investors who already own pre-tax assets in traditional, SEP or SIMPLE IRAs may be subject to the IRS pro rata rule. Under this rule, Roth conversions are treated as coming from both pre-tax and after-tax funds, which can create an unexpected tax bill.

Still, for investors who are ineligible for direct Roth IRA contributions, a backdoor Roth can provide access to tax-free growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals in retirement. It may also offer greater flexibility for retirement income planning. That’s because Roth IRAs are not subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) during the original owner’s lifetime.

Bottom Line

Modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, plays a central role in determining whether you can contribute directly to a Roth IRA and how much you can contribute each year. Understanding how to calculate MAGI, where the annual income limits apply and what options are available if your income exceeds those thresholds can help you make more informed retirement planning decisions. Whether you qualify for a direct Roth IRA contribution or need to consider a backdoor Roth strategy, knowing your MAGI can help you maximize tax-advantaged savings and build long-term retirement wealth.

Retirement Planning Tips

Whether you contribute to a Roth IRA or another type of account, a financial advisor can help you save and plan for retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Converting a pre-tax account into a Roth IRA not only offers the potential for tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals, but it also means your money won’t be subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs). However, be cognizant of the five-year rule, which stipulates that you can’t withdraw money tax-free from a Roth IRA until five years after your first contribution was made.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen, ©iStock.com/Richard Stephen