Estate Planning for Married Couples: Services and Examples

Marriage is a partnership in life, and it should be a partnership when it comes to planning for the future, too. A lot of couples assume everything will automatically go to the surviving spouse, but estate laws and beneficiary rules don’t always work that way. Without a clear plan, your family could end up dealing with delays, taxes, or legal issues that could have been avoided. Estate planning helps married couples protect each other, provide for their families, and make sure their wishes are carried out the way they intended.

A financial advisor can help you and your spouse put a plan together that covers both and keeps things simple for your family.

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What Married Couples Need to Do for Estate Planning

Estate planning as a married couple means getting your assets, wishes, and protections lined up so that both of you are covered if something unexpected happens. Taking a proactive approach can help protect your shared wealth and give your family clear direction.

Each spouse should have a will that spells out how they want their assets distributed and names guardians for any minor children. Many couples also set up revocable living trusts to help manage assets and potentially avoid probate. Powers of attorney and healthcare directives matter just as much, since they allow each spouse to step in and make financial or medical decisions if the other becomes incapacitated.

It’s also important to look at how your assets are titled and who’s listed as a beneficiary on accounts like retirement plans and life insurance. Those designations override whatever your will says, so if they’re outdated or don’t match your overall plan, your assets may not end up where you intended.

Married couples should also think about taxes and long-term financial goals. The unlimited marital deduction lets spouses transfer assets to each other without triggering federal estate tax, but that alone may not be enough. Depending on the size of your estate, additional planning may be needed to reduce future tax exposure.

Questions You and Your Spouse Need to Answer for Your Estate Plan

Estate planning as a married couple starts with honest conversations. Before you draft or update any documents, sit down with your spouse and make sure you’re on the same page about the big financial and personal decisions. These questions can help you get there:

How do we want our assets distributed if one or both of us pass away? Should everything transfer outright to the surviving spouse, or would you like to reserve a portion for children or other beneficiaries? Discussing this helps determine whether simple wills are sufficient or if trusts may be more appropriate.

Should everything transfer outright to the surviving spouse, or would you like to reserve a portion for children or other beneficiaries? Discussing this helps determine whether simple wills are sufficient or if trusts may be more appropriate. Who will make financial and medical decisions if one of us becomes incapacitated? Most spouses name each other as primary agents under powers of attorney and healthcare directives. However, it’s equally important to select backup decision-makers in case both of you are unable to serve.

Most spouses name each other as primary agents under powers of attorney and healthcare directives. However, it’s equally important to select backup decision-makers in case both of you are unable to serve. Who would serve as guardian for our minor children? Naming a guardian is one of the most critical decisions for parents. Consider values, parenting style, location and financial stability when making this choice.

Naming a guardian is one of the most critical decisions for parents. Consider values, parenting style, location and financial stability when making this choice. How and when should our children or other beneficiaries receive their inheritance? Would you prefer a lump-sum distribution at a certain age, or staggered payments over time? Structuring distributions thoughtfully can provide financial protection and encourage responsible use of inherited assets.

Would you prefer a lump-sum distribution at a certain age, or staggered payments over time? Structuring distributions thoughtfully can provide financial protection and encourage responsible use of inherited assets. Are we concerned about estate taxes or interested in charitable giving? Larger estates may require advanced planning to preserve tax exemptions for heirs. You may also want to include charitable organizations as part of your legacy.

Larger estates may require advanced planning to preserve tax exemptions for heirs. You may also want to include charitable organizations as part of your legacy. How often will we review and update our estate plan? Major life events such as buying a home, starting a business or having additional children can affect your planning needs. Committing to periodic reviews ensures your documents remain current and effective.

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Estate Planning Documents You May Need as a Married Couple

Marriage creates shared financial responsibilities and legal rights, but it doesn’t automatically take the place of a formal estate plan. Even couples who plan to leave everything to each other benefit from having clear, legally binding instructions in place. The right documents can protect both of you while you’re alive and make sure assets transfer smoothly when one of you passes.

A will is usually the starting point. Each spouse should have one that lays out how they want their individual and shared assets distributed and names guardians for any minor children. A will also lets you choose an executor to manage the estate and carry out your final wishes.

A lot of married couples also set up a revocable living trust. This lets you move assets into the trust while you’re still alive and name a successor trustee to manage them if you become incapacitated or pass away. A living trust can help your family avoid probate and gives you more control over how and when beneficiaries receive assets.

Durable powers of attorney are just as important. These allow one spouse to handle financial decisions for the other if they’re unable to do so themselves. Naming backup agents is a smart move in case both spouses are unable to act at the same time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does an inheritance count as a marital asset?

Whether an inheritance counts as a marital asset generally depends on state law and the handling of the inheritance. Many states view inheritances that one spouse receives as separate property, meaning they are not automatically subject to division in a divorce. However, if inherited funds are commingled with joint accounts, used to purchase shared property or otherwise blended with marital assets, they may lose their separate status.

Do married couples need separate wills?

Married couples typically need separate wills, even if their wishes are similar. A will is an individual legal document that outlines how a person’s assets should be distributed and who will manage their estate. As such, each spouse must have their own. While couples often coordinate their plans and may leave assets to each other, separate wills ensure that each person’s intentions are clearly documented and legally enforceable.

Should married couples have their own financial advisor?

Whether married couples should have their own financial advisor depends on their financial complexity and communication style. Many couples benefit from working with a shared advisor. A single advisor can help coordinate joint goals, retirement planning, tax strategies and estate decisions within one cohesive strategy. However, in some situations, such as blended families, significant separate assets or differing financial priorities, individual guidance may also be appropriate.

Bottom Line

Estate planning for married couples goes beyond dividing assets. It’s about protecting each other, providing for your family, and making sure everyone knows what you want for the future. From setting up wills and trusts to naming guardians and making sure your beneficiary designations match your plan, getting everything in order now saves your family from confusion later. Talking openly with your spouse about these decisions matters, and so does updating your documents as life changes.

Estate Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you and your spouse build a plan that covers both of you and adjust it as your lives evolve. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Before you plan your estate on your own, watch out for these common DIY pitfalls that could cost your family more than you save.

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