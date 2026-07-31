Where Wage Inequality Is Increasing and Decreasing – 2026 Study

Wage equality helps define how workers share in economic growth. When top earners pull far ahead of median workers, rising high-end pay concentrates gains among a relatively small group. According to the Economic Policy Institute, earnings inequality has “redistributed wages away from most workers” and stifled “broader-based wage growth.” However, wider wage gaps may also reflect stronger rewards for specialized skills and experience, factors that can help drive productivity and economic expansion.

SmartAsset analyzed 90th-percentile wage thresholds — the wage level at which workers enter the top 10% of earners — in each of the 50 states over the preceding two years. The study calculated how much that threshold exceeded the median wage, expressed as a percentage, and measured the year-over-year change in the disparity.

Key Findings

California and New York have the highest rates of wage inequality. The two states’ high concentrations of executive roles, finance jobs, and large technology sectors may explain their outsized wage inequality. In New York, the top 10% of workers earn at least 164% more than the median worker; in California, that figure is 173%.

The two states’ high concentrations of executive roles, finance jobs, and large technology sectors may explain their outsized wage inequality. In New York, the top 10% of workers earn at least 164% more than the median worker; in California, that figure is 173%. Pennsylvania and North Carolina had the largest year-over-year increases in wage inequality. In both states, the wage threshold for entering the top 10% rose 11 percentage points farther above the median wage, as top-end wages increased faster than wages in the middle.

In both states, the wage threshold for entering the top 10% rose 11 percentage points farther above the median wage, as top-end wages increased faster than wages in the middle. In half of states, wage inequality narrowed. Twenty-five states saw the gap between the threshold for entering the top 10% and the median wage decrease, led by Oregon with an 11-percentage-point decline.

Twenty-five states saw the gap between the threshold for entering the top 10% and the median wage decrease, led by Oregon with an 11-percentage-point decline. North Dakota has the narrowest wage disparity. The Roughrider State is the only state where the median wage is at least half the wage threshold for entering the top 10%.

State-by-State Wage Disparity

Alabama

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,250

• 2025 median wage: $45,670

• 2025 wage disparity: 122%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,810

• 2024 median wage: $43,830

• 2024 wage disparity: 125%

Alaska

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $128,720

• 2025 median wage: $61,000

• 2025 wage disparity: 111%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $126,680

• 2024 median wage: $59,400

• 2024 wage disparity: 113%

Arizona

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $120,180

• 2025 median wage: $50,060

• 2025 wage disparity: 140%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $113,320

• 2024 median wage: $48,810

• 2024 wage disparity: 132%

Arkansas

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,740

• 2025 median wage: $43,630

• 2025 wage disparity: 117%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $89,460

• 2024 median wage: $41,020

• 2024 wage disparity: 118%

California

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $159,080

• 2025 median wage: $58,240

• 2025 wage disparity: 173%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,210

• 2024 median wage: $56,940

• 2024 wage disparity: 176%

Colorado

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $136,330

• 2025 median wage: $59,800

• 2025 wage disparity: 128%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $134,050

• 2024 median wage: $58,210

• 2024 wage disparity: 130%

Connecticut

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $135,790

• 2025 median wage: $59,690

• 2025 wage disparity: 127%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $133,860

• 2024 median wage: $58,400

• 2024 wage disparity: 129%

Delaware

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,690

• 2025 median wage: $52,190

• 2025 wage disparity: 145%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $124,260

• 2024 median wage: $51,030

• 2024 wage disparity: 144%

Florida

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $114,550

• 2025 median wage: $47,880

• 2025 wage disparity: 139%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $109,730

• 2024 median wage: $46,860

• 2024 wage disparity: 134%

Georgia

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $122,470

• 2025 median wage: $48,170

• 2025 wage disparity: 154%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $117,380

• 2024 median wage: $47,020

• 2024 wage disparity: 150%

Hawaii

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $123,660

• 2025 median wage: $56,320

• 2025 wage disparity: 120%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,830

• 2024 median wage: $53,260

• 2024 wage disparity: 125%

Idaho

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,240

• 2025 median wage: $47,970

• 2025 wage disparity: 115%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,220

• 2024 median wage: $46,470

• 2024 wage disparity: 116%

Illinois

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,770

• 2025 median wage: $51,960

• 2025 wage disparity: 146%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $124,560

• 2024 median wage: $50,000

• 2024 wage disparity: 149%

Indiana

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,160

• 2025 median wage: $47,860

• 2025 wage disparity: 111%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,520

• 2024 median wage: $46,930

• 2024 wage disparity: 110%

Iowa

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,630

• 2025 median wage: $48,540

• 2025 wage disparity: 105%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,870

• 2024 median wage: $47,670

• 2024 wage disparity: 105%

Kansas

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,250

• 2025 median wage: $48,010

• 2025 wage disparity: 115%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,270

• 2024 median wage: $46,850

• 2024 wage disparity: 114%

Kentucky

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,380

• 2025 median wage: $46,920

• 2025 wage disparity: 110%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,610

• 2024 median wage: $45,740

• 2024 wage disparity: 107%

Louisiana

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,110

• 2025 median wage: $45,520

• 2025 wage disparity: 120%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,180

• 2024 median wage: $43,770

• 2024 wage disparity: 124%

Maine

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $105,510

• 2025 median wage: $51,430

• 2025 wage disparity: 105%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $102,480

• 2024 median wage: $49,440

• 2024 wage disparity: 107%

Maryland

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $145,410

• 2025 median wage: $59,510

• 2025 wage disparity: 144%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $142,600

• 2024 median wage: $58,050

• 2024 wage disparity: 146%

Massachusetts

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $163,010

• 2025 median wage: $63,590

• 2025 wage disparity: 156%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,220

• 2024 median wage: $62,270

• 2024 wage disparity: 152%

Michigan

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $110,650

• 2025 median wage: $49,270

• 2025 wage disparity: 125%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,450

• 2024 median wage: $48,300

• 2024 wage disparity: 120%

Minnesota

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $125,730

• 2025 median wage: $56,920

• 2025 wage disparity: 121%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,500

• 2024 median wage: $53,810

• 2024 wage disparity: 126%

Mississippi

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $84,500

• 2025 median wage: $40,120

• 2025 wage disparity: 111%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $83,400

• 2024 median wage: $39,070

• 2024 wage disparity: 113%

Missouri

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,320

• 2025 median wage: $47,800

• 2025 wage disparity: 118%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,290

• 2024 median wage: $46,390

• 2024 wage disparity: 118%

Montana

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,610

• 2025 median wage: $48,740

• 2025 wage disparity: 106%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,510

• 2024 median wage: $47,360

• 2024 wage disparity: 106%

Nebraska

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,110

• 2025 median wage: $48,980

• 2025 wage disparity: 111%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,840

• 2024 median wage: $47,990

• 2024 wage disparity: 110%

Nevada

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,080

• 2025 median wage: $47,660

• 2025 wage disparity: 123%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,620

• 2024 median wage: $46,440

• 2024 wage disparity: 123%

New Hampshire

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $126,930

• 2025 median wage: $55,880

• 2025 wage disparity: 127%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,360

• 2024 median wage: $52,610

• 2024 wage disparity: 131%

New Jersey

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $142,750

• 2025 median wage: $58,570

• 2025 wage disparity: 144%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $137,680

• 2024 median wage: $57,230

• 2024 wage disparity: 141%

New Mexico

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $110,070

• 2025 median wage: $47,210

• 2025 wage disparity: 133%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,690

• 2024 median wage: $45,870

• 2024 wage disparity: 133%

New York

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,500

• 2025 median wage: $59,670

• 2025 wage disparity: 164%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $150,690

• 2024 median wage: $58,560

• 2024 wage disparity: 157%

North Carolina

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,640

• 2025 median wage: $47,970

• 2025 wage disparity: 149%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $112,040

• 2024 median wage: $46,950

• 2024 wage disparity: 139%

North Dakota

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,160

• 2025 median wage: $52,480

• 2025 wage disparity: 97%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,820

• 2024 median wage: $50,320

• 2024 wage disparity: 98%

Ohio

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,800

• 2025 median wage: $49,380

• 2025 wage disparity: 116%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,800

• 2024 median wage: $48,060

• 2024 wage disparity: 116%

Oklahoma

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,690

• 2025 median wage: $45,600

• 2025 wage disparity: 121%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,680

• 2024 median wage: $43,950

• 2024 wage disparity: 122%

Oregon

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $129,520

• 2025 median wage: $57,000

• 2025 wage disparity: 127%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,140

• 2024 median wage: $53,390

• 2024 wage disparity: 138%

Pennsylvania

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $117,860

• 2025 median wage: $49,690

• 2025 wage disparity: 137%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $109,710

• 2024 median wage: $48,550

• 2024 wage disparity: 126%

Rhode Island

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $128,120

• 2025 median wage: $56,780

• 2025 wage disparity: 126%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $123,300

• 2024 median wage: $54,040

• 2024 wage disparity: 128%

South Carolina

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,010

• 2025 median wage: $46,490

• 2025 wage disparity: 122%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,990

• 2024 median wage: $44,760

• 2024 wage disparity: 123%

South Dakota

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,900

• 2025 median wage: $47,080

• 2025 wage disparity: 102%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $89,190

• 2024 median wage: $45,620

• 2024 wage disparity: 96%

Tennessee

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,130

• 2025 median wage: $47,380

• 2025 wage disparity: 118%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,860

• 2024 median wage: $46,120

• 2024 wage disparity: 119%

Texas

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $125,220

• 2025 median wage: $48,620

• 2025 wage disparity: 158%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,180

• 2024 median wage: $47,500

• 2024 wage disparity: 155%

Utah

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,990

• 2025 median wage: $50,110

• 2025 wage disparity: 139%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $111,640

• 2024 median wage: $48,600

• 2024 wage disparity: 130%

Vermont

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $111,480

• 2025 median wage: $56,390

• 2025 wage disparity: 98%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $107,920

• 2024 median wage: $52,410

• 2024 wage disparity: 106%

Virginia

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $139,010

• 2025 median wage: $55,690

• 2025 wage disparity: 150%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $135,740

• 2024 median wage: $53,020

• 2024 wage disparity: 156%

Washington

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $153,630

• 2025 median wage: $62,990

• 2025 wage disparity: 144%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $145,620

• 2024 median wage: $61,590

• 2024 wage disparity: 136%

West Virginia

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,220

• 2025 median wage: $45,300

• 2025 wage disparity: 117%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $96,240

• 2024 median wage: $43,320

• 2024 wage disparity: 122%

Wisconsin

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,990

• 2025 median wage: $50,270

• 2025 wage disparity: 109%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,970

• 2024 median wage: $48,930

• 2024 wage disparity: 108%

Wyoming

• 2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,190

• 2025 median wage: $50,270

• 2025 wage disparity: 107%

• 2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $102,210

• 2024 median wage: $49,160

• 2024 wage disparity: 108%

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) data for May 2024 and May 2025, the two most recent years for which data are available, were analyzed using statewide annual median wage estimates and 90th-percentile wage thresholds for all occupations. For many occupations, OEWS annual wage estimates are calculated by multiplying hourly wages by 2,080 hours and therefore may not reflect workers’ actual annual earnings. Wage disparity was calculated as the percentage by which the 90th-percentile threshold exceeded the median wage, and states were ranked by the percentage-point change in that disparity from 2024 to 2025. OEWS figures are survey-based estimates and may be subject to sampling and nonsampling error. OEWS excludes self-employed workers and does not cover certain agricultural workers, private household workers or military-specific occupations. Year-over-year shifts, particularly smaller movements, should be interpreted as estimates rather than exact changes. Accordingly, rankings based on small one- or two-percentage-point changes should be interpreted cautiously. This measure captures disparity between the middle and upper end of the wage distribution; it is not a comprehensive measure of inequality across all workers. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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