Where the Down Payment Burden Has Grown Most

Saving for a home down payment has become a moving target. As rising home prices outstrip wage growth, the amount of time buyers may need to set aside enough money has changed sharply in many parts of the country. In some states, rising incomes have helped offset higher home values. In others, buyers may face a substantially longer path to ownership than they did just one decade ago.

SmartAsset analyzed typical home values in each state in 2016 and 2026 and compared them with median household income to estimate how many years of savings would be required to afford a 20% down payment, assuming households set aside 10% of annual income. It also evaluates how long a minimum-wage earner would need to save for a down payment in 2026, based on each state’s minimum wage. The estimate is a point-in-time affordability measure and does not model income growth, home-price changes or investment returns during the saving period. This approach allows for a consistent state-by-state comparison of how current home values and incomes affect the relative burden of saving for a down payment.

Key Findings

Idaho had the largest increase in time needed to save for a down payment. Median-income households in the Gem State now need 11.2 years to save enough for a home, up three years and four months from 2016.

Median-income households in the Gem State now need 11.2 years to save enough for a home, up three years and four months from 2016. Pricey coastal states still require the most time to save for a down payment. In three coastal states, median-income households need at least 12 years to save enough for a home: Hawaii (15.6 years), California (14.7 years) and Massachusetts (12 years).

In three coastal states, median-income households need at least 12 years to save enough for a home: Hawaii (15.6 years), California (14.7 years) and Massachusetts (12 years). In three states, median-income households can save for a down payment faster than they could in 2016. In Mississippi, North Dakota and Louisiana, income growth outpaced home-price growth. As a result, it now takes less time to save for a down payment in Mississippi (two months less), North Dakota (six months less) and Louisiana (17 months less).

In Mississippi, North Dakota and Louisiana, income growth outpaced home-price growth. As a result, it now takes less time to save for a down payment in Mississippi (two months less), North Dakota (six months less) and Louisiana (17 months less). Saving for a down payment on a minimum-wage income alone is essentially impossible in every state. Even in Missouri, the most favorable state, a minimum-wage earner would need 17 years to save enough for a home down payment. In Utah, that timeline exceeds 70 years…





1. Idaho

April 2016 typical home value: $203,447

April 2026 typical home value: $477,506

Median household income 2016 median household income: $51,807 2026 median household income: $85,592 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 40 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 63.3 years



2. Rhode Island

April 2016 typical home value: $248,509

April 2026 typical home value: $504,793

Median household income 2016 median household income: $60,596 2026 median household income: $88,088 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.5 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 39 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.3 years



3. New Hampshire

April 2016 typical home value: $239,022

April 2026 typical home value: $510,709

Median household income 2016 median household income: $70,936 2026 median household income: $105,248 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 36 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 67.7 years



4. Maine

April 2016 typical home value: $195,978

April 2026 typical home value: $412,608

Median household income 2016 median household income: $53,079 2026 median household income: $80,600 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 34 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,408 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.3 years



5. Utah

April 2016 typical home value: $261,055

April 2026 typical home value: $540,993

Median household income 2016 median household income: $65,977 2026 median household income: $101,920 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 32 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 71.7 years



6. Montana

April 2016 typical home value: $227,136

April 2026 typical home value: $467,919

Median household income 2016 median household income: $50,027 2026 median household income: $79,456 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 32 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $22,568 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 41.5 years



7. Washington

April 2016 typical home value: $307,616

April 2026 typical home value: $604,087

Median household income 2016 median household income: $67,106 2026 median household income: $104,832 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.5 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 28 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,630 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 33.9 years



8. New Jersey

April 2016 typical home value: $309,556

April 2026 typical home value: $571,373

Median household income 2016 median household income: $76,126 2026 median household income: $109,980 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.4 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,678 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 36.1 years



9. New York

April 2016 typical home value: $283,872

April 2026 typical home value: $510,449

Median household income 2016 median household income: $62,909 2026 median household income: $90,532 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.3 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.7 years



10. Massachusetts

April 2016 typical home value: $366,592

April 2026 typical home value: $661,755

Median household income 2016 median household income: $75,297 2026 median household income: $110,552 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 12 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 42.4 years



11. Nevada

April 2016 typical home value: $227,181

April 2026 typical home value: $447,225

Median household income 2016 median household income: $55,180 2026 median household income: $85,592 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.5 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,960 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 35.8 years



12. Wisconsin

April 2016 typical home value: $170,732

April 2026 typical home value: $333,909

Median household income 2016 median household income: $56,811 2026 median household income: $81,744 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 26 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.3 years



13. Connecticut

April 2016 typical home value: $243,732

April 2026 typical home value: $441,466

Median household income 2016 median household income: $73,433 2026 median household income: $101,296 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 25 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,235 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.1 years



14. Tennessee

April 2016 typical home value: $163,763

April 2026 typical home value: $334,075

Median household income 2016 median household income: $48,547 2026 median household income: $75,920 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 25 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.3 years



15. North Carolina

April 2016 typical home value: $171,688

April 2026 typical home value: $337,273

Median household income 2016 median household income: $50,584 2026 median household income: $78,000 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 22 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.7 years



16. Indiana

April 2016 typical home value: $128,398

April 2026 typical home value: $256,584

Median household income 2016 median household income: $52,314 2026 median household income: $75,868 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 22 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34 years



17. Michigan

April 2016 typical home value: $136,024

April 2026 typical home value: $263,590

Median household income 2016 median household income: $52,491 2026 median household income: $76,336 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 21 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $28,558 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 18.5 years



18. Georgia

April 2016 typical home value: $166,473

April 2026 typical home value: $333,559

Median household income 2016 median household income: $53,559 2026 median household income: $84,344 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 20 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.2 years



19. Arizona

April 2016 typical home value: $219,358

April 2026 typical home value: $423,746

Median household income 2016 median household income: $53,558 2026 median household income: $85,956 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 20 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,512 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.9 years



20. Nebraska

April 2016 typical home value: $151,338

April 2026 typical home value: $279,080

Median household income 2016 median household income: $56,927 2026 median household income: $80,548 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 19 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 17.9 years



21. Ohio

April 2016 typical home value: $127,813

April 2026 typical home value: $244,844

Median household income 2016 median household income: $52,344 2026 median household income: $76,180 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.4 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 19 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 32.5 years



22. California

April 2016 typical home value: $446,711

April 2026 typical home value: $776,233

Median household income 2016 median household income: $67,739 2026 median household income: $105,612 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 14.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 18 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,152 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.2 years



23. Missouri

April 2016 typical home value: $142,907

April 2026 typical home value: $265,398

Median household income 2016 median household income: $51,746 2026 median household income: $75,504 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 18 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 17 years



24. Kentucky

April 2016 typical home value: $125,569

April 2026 typical home value: $232,231

Median household income 2016 median household income: $46,659 2026 median household income: $68,068 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.8 years



25. Florida

April 2016 typical home value: $196,979

April 2026 typical home value: $376,504

Median household income 2016 median household income: $50,860 2026 median household income: $82,004 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,120 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.9 years



26. New Mexico

April 2016 typical home value: $174,734

April 2026 typical home value: $317,474

Median household income 2016 median household income: $46,748 2026 median household income: $71,500 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,960 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.4 years



27. Wyoming

April 2016 typical home value: $232,073

April 2026 typical home value: $363,685

Median household income 2016 median household income: $59,882 2026 median household income: $79,664 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.1 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 48.2 years



28. South Carolina

April 2016 typical home value: $163,923

April 2026 typical home value: $305,174

Median household income 2016 median household income: $49,501 2026 median household income: $76,284 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 40.5 years



29. South Dakota

April 2016 typical home value: $178,715

April 2026 typical home value: $319,255

Median household income 2016 median household income: $54,467 2026 median household income: $81,068 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,648 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.9 years



30. Hawaii

April 2016 typical home value: $533,475

April 2026 typical home value: $830,219

Median household income 2016 median household income: $74,511 2026 median household income: $106,236 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 15.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 49.9 years



31. Kansas

April 2016 typical home value: $134,162

April 2026 typical home value: $246,369

Median household income 2016 median household income: $54,935 2026 median household income: $79,664 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 32.7 years



32. Minnesota

April 2016 typical home value: $208,251

April 2026 typical home value: $350,891

Median household income 2016 median household income: $65,599 2026 median household income: $91,884 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 15 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $23,733 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 29.6 years



33. Virginia

April 2016 typical home value: $248,601

April 2026 typical home value: $414,320

Median household income 2016 median household income: $68,114 2026 median household income: $97,136 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.5 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 15 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $26,562 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.2 years



34. Oklahoma

April 2016 typical home value: $126,963

April 2026 typical home value: $221,765

Median household income 2016 median household income: $49,176 2026 median household income: $69,784 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.4 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 14 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 29.4 years



35. Pennsylvania

April 2016 typical home value: $167,302

April 2026 typical home value: $286,387

Median household income 2016 median household income: $56,907 2026 median household income: $81,796 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 13 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 38 years



36. Oregon

April 2016 typical home value: $291,792

April 2026 typical home value: $501,661

Median household income 2016 median household income: $57,532 2026 median household income: $89,856 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 12 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,224 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34.3 years



37. Vermont

April 2016 typical home value: $232,440

April 2026 typical home value: $394,227

Median household income 2016 median household income: $57,677 2026 median household income: $87,256 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 12 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,994 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.3 years



38. Illinois

April 2016 typical home value: $173,121

April 2026 typical home value: $290,210

Median household income 2016 median household income: $60,960 2026 median household income: $87,776 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 11 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 18.6 years



39. Iowa

April 2016 typical home value: $141,866

April 2026 typical home value: $234,891

Median household income 2016 median household income: $56,247 2026 median household income: $79,612 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 5.9 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 10 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.2 years



40. Colorado

April 2016 typical home value: $321,332

April 2026 typical home value: $543,271

Median household income 2016 median household income: $65,685 2026 median household income: $102,440 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.6 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 10 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,533 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34.5 years



41. Texas

April 2016 typical home value: $181,155

April 2026 typical home value: $302,187

Median household income 2016 median household income: $56,565 2026 median household income: $84,084 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 40.1 years



42. Delaware

April 2016 typical home value: $248,044

April 2026 typical home value: $405,836

Median household income 2016 median household income: $61,757 2026 median household income: $92,300 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26 years



43. Maryland

April 2016 typical home value: $284,871

April 2026 typical home value: $431,934

Median household income 2016 median household income: $78,945 2026 median household income: $108,524 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 27.7 years



44. Arkansas

April 2016 typical home value: $134,157

April 2026 typical home value: $222,300

Median household income 2016 median household income: $44,334 2026 median household income: $65,520 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $22,880 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 19.4 years



45. Alabama

April 2016 typical home value: $141,213

April 2026 typical home value: $236,705

Median household income 2016 median household income: $46,257 2026 median household income: $70,304 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 8 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.4 years



46. Alaska

April 2016 typical home value: $280,295

April 2026 typical home value: $390,107

Median household income 2016 median household income: $76,440 2026 median household income: $100,880 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 5 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $27,040 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 28.9 years



47. West Virginia

April 2016 typical home value: $112,167

April 2026 typical home value: $174,876

Median household income 2016 median household income: $43,385 2026 median household income: $64,116 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 5.5 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 3 months longer

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $18,200 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 19.2 years



48. Mississippi

April 2016 typical home value: $133,508

April 2026 typical home value: $194,242

Median household income 2016 median household income: $41,754 2026 median household income: $62,348 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.2 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 2 months less

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.8 years



49. North Dakota

April 2016 typical home value: $227,816

April 2026 typical home value: $286,406

Median household income 2016 median household income: $60,656 2026 median household income: $82,108 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 6 months less

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 38 years



50. Louisiana

April 2016 typical home value: $183,116

April 2026 typical home value: $214,727

Median household income 2016 median household income: $45,146 2026 median household income: $64,324 Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.7 years Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months less

Minimum wage 2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080 Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 28.5 years



* States are ranked by the change in time needed to save for a home down payment at median household income.

Methodology

The typical home value in each state in April 2016 and April 2026 was sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index for all homes. Median household income for each state in 2016 was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-year estimates. For 2026, median household income was estimated by adjusting each state’s 2024 ACS 1-year median household income by national growth in the Employment Cost Index for private-industry wages and salaries from the 2024 annual average through the first quarter of 2026. Time needed to save for a home down payment was calculated as a point-in-time affordability estimate, using the typical home value and estimated household income in each respective year. The calculation assumes a 20% down payment and annual savings equal to 10% of income, and does not model changes in income, home values or accumulated savings over the course of a household’s saving period. For minimum wage workers, annual income was calculated using each state’s 2026 minimum wage, as recorded by the U.S. Department of Labor, multiplied by 2,080 hours. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.