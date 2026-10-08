Where Americans Are Hustling — 2026 Study

As the cost of living rises, one job is no longer enough for some workers to keep up with household expenses. As of 2026, 8.6 million Americans, or 5.3% of employed workers, hold multiple jobs. But multiple jobholding varies by region. In some states, second jobs remain relatively uncommon, while in others, workers are holding two or more jobs at rates approaching double digits.

SmartAsset analyzed state-level data to identify where full-time workers are most likely to hold a second job. The study also examined the number of workers holding multiple jobs and the average time they spend working at a second job. Together, these measures reveal where working more than one job is most prevalent — and where it requires the greatest time commitment.

Key Findings

Kansans are hustling. Kansas leads the nation in the share of full-time workers holding second jobs, at 8.8%. It also has the highest share of all employed workers holding multiple jobs, at 9.4%.

Kansas leads the nation in the share of full-time workers holding second jobs, at 8.8%. It also has the highest share of all employed workers holding multiple jobs, at 9.4%. Louisiana workers put in the longest hours at second jobs. Multiple-job holders in Louisiana average 19.7 hours per week at their secondary jobs, the most nationwide.

Multiple-job holders in Louisiana average 19.7 hours per week at their secondary jobs, the most nationwide. Nebraska workers spend the least time at their second jobs. Multiple-job holders in Nebraska work an average of just 7.5 hours per week at their secondary jobs, the lowest in the study.

Multiple-job holders in Nebraska work an average of just 7.5 hours per week at their secondary jobs, the lowest in the study. Alabama and Washington have the lowest rates of multiple-job holding. Alabama has the smallest share among all employed workers, at 3.8%, while Washington ranks lowest among full-time workers, at 3%.

Expert Insight

“Multiple-job holders should pay attention to Social Security withholding. Because each employer calculates withholding independently, workers with two or more jobs may have excess Social Security tax withheld if their combined wages exceed the 2026 annual wage base of $184,500. That excess can generally be claimed as a credit on their federal income tax return.”

— Chris Thompson, senior managing editor at SmartAsset

Questions and Answers

In which state does the largest share of full-time workers hold second jobs? Kansas. Approximately 8.8% of the state’s full-time workers ages 20 to 64 hold a second job.

In which state does the smallest share of full-time workers hold second jobs? Washington. Approximately 3% of the state’s full-time workers ages 20 to 64 hold a second job.

In which state do workers with multiple jobs spend the most time at their secondary jobs?

Louisiana. Among the 41 states for which data is available, workers ages 20 to 64 with multiple jobs in Louisiana spend the most time at their secondary employment, averaging about 19.7 hours per week. This includes full-time workers with second jobs as well as workers who hold multiple part-time jobs.

What are the tax implications of holding multiple jobs?

Because each employer calculates Social Security withholding independently, workers with multiple jobs may have excess Social Security tax withheld if their combined wages exceed the annual wage base ($184,500 in 2026). The excess can generally be claimed as a credit on their federal income tax return.

Methodology

Data from the 2025 Current Population Survey (CPS) and 2021-2025 American Time Use Survey (ATUS) was analyzed using IPUMS to measure multiple-job holding among workers ages 20 to 64 in each state and the District of Columbia. Metrics include the share of employed workers holding multiple jobs, the share of full-time workers (persons who usually work 35 hours or more per week at their primary job) holding second jobs, and average weekly hours worked at secondary jobs. ATUS estimates were pooled to improve reliability, and nine states were excluded from the hours analysis because of small sample sizes. Results are survey-weighted estimates subject to sampling variability, and other sources may report different figures because definitions of secondary work vary. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

Sarah Flood, Miriam King, Renae Rodgers, Steven Ruggles, J. Robert Warren, Daniel Backman, Etienne Breton, Grace Cooper, Julia A. Rivera Drew, Stephanie Richards, David Van Riper. Integrated Public Use Microdata Series, Current Population Survey: Version 13.0 [dataset]. Minneapolis, MN: IPUMS, 2025. https://doi.org/10.18128/D030.V13.0

Sarah M. Flood, Liana C. Sayer, Daniel Backman and Etienne Breton. American Time Use Survey Data Extract Builder: Version 3.4 [dataset]. College Park, MD: University of Maryland and Minneapolis, MN: IPUMS, 2026. https://doi.org/10.18128/D060.V3.4

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