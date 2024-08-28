Best Community Colleges in the U.S. – 2024 Study

Associate degrees offer students flexibility to achieve different educational and vocational goals. They usually take half the time of a bachelor’s degree and could help you meet the academic requirements for many entry positions into a career. Community colleges that offer associate’s degrees are often a more affordable option for students. However, education can still be a hefty cost at any level, so it’s important to choose a school and degree program that will help you attain the knowledge and skills needed to advance your career.
With this in mind, SmartAsset compared 616 two-year schools that offer associate degrees – and have at least 500 full-time enrollees – based on their retention rates, student-to-faculty ratio, and tuition and fees to determine the best community colleges in the U.S.
Key Findings
- The best community college in the U.S. is located in Wisconsin. Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI, claimed the top spot out of 616 schools included in this study. It has a full-time retention rate of 81%, a student-faculty ratio of eight, and $4,766 in tuition and fees for in-state students.
- 65% of the top 20 community colleges are in North Carolina. North Carolina schools tend to have the best balance of retention, personal attention and affordability. Randolph Community College, based in Asheboro, was the number one community college in the state (second place overall), with Durham Technical Community College (third) and Wayne Community College (fourth).
- California has the most affordable community colleges. Despite its reputation for high costs in other categories, California schools occupy all of the top 50 least expensive schools. Each school of those 50 charges full-time, in-state students less than $1,500 annually for tuition and fees. Barstow Community College in Barstow, CA has the lowest tuition and fees at $1,104, but only holds the record by a few dollars.
- These southern schools have the highest retention rates. City College in Gainesville, FL reported a 100% retention rate for first-year students moving into their second year during the 2022-2023 school year. Emory University-Oxford College in Oxford, GA had a 95% retention rate, and the State Technical College of Missouri had the third-highest retention rate studywide.
- There is a faculty member for every four students at this community college. Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, PA has the lowest student-faculty ratio studywide. The median student-faculty ratio across 616 community colleges was 17, while the maximum was 39.
Top 20 Community Colleges in the U.S.
- Gateway Technical College
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Full-time retention rate: 81.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8
- Tuition & fees: $4,766
- Randolph Community College
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 76.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 9
- Tuition & fees: $2,416
- Durham Technical Community College
- Location: Durham, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 66.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 6
- Tuition & fees: $2,229
- Wayne Community College
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 80.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- Tuition & fees: $2,524
- Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
- Location: Helena, AR
- Full-time retention rate: 76.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- Tuition & fees: $3,500
- Edgecombe Community College
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 74.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- Tuition & fees: $2,640
- Wilkes Community College
- Location: Wilkesboro, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 66.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7
- Tuition & fees: $2,572
- North Central Kansas Technical College
- Location: Beloit, KS
- Full-time retention rate: 83.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- Tuition & fees: $8,492
- Carteret Community College
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 71.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- Tuition & fees: $2,610
- Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College
- Location: Minden, LA
- Full-time retention rate: 78.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- Tuition & fees: $4,109
- James Sprunt Community College
- Location: Kenansville, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 75.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- Tuition & fees: $2,570
- Southeastern Community College
- Location: Whiteville, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 67.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 9
- Tuition & fees: $2,600
- Sandhills Community College
- Location: Pinehurst, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 74.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- Tuition & fees: $2,764
- Lee College
- Location: Baytown, TX
- Full-time retention rate: 78.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- Tuition & fees: $3,882
- Arkansas State University Mid-South
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Full-time retention rate: 72.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- Tuition & fees: $3,346
- McDowell Technical Community College
- Location: Marion, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 59.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7
- Tuition & fees: $1,958
- Isothermal Community College
- Location: Spindale, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 69.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- Tuition & fees: $2,030
- Beaufort County Community College
- Location: Washington, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 67.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- Tuition & fees: $2,518
- Mid-Plains Community College
- Location: North Platte, NE
- Full-time retention rate: 71.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- Tuition & fees: $3,480
- Wilson Community College
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Full-time retention rate: 62.0%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8
- Tuition & fees: $2,920
Best Community College by State
Alabama: Bevill State Community College
- City: Jasper, AL
- Rank across the U.S.: 80
- Full-time retention rate: 66%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $5,278
Arizona: Paradise Valley Community College
- City: Phoenix, AZ
- Rank across the U.S.: 30
- Full-time retention rate: 65%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $2,070
Arkansas: Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
- City: Helena, AR
- Rank across the U.S.: 5
- Full-time retention rate: 76%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,500
California: Cabrillo College
- City: Aptos, CA
- Rank across the U.S.: 37
- Full-time retention rate: 74%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16
- In-state tuition & fees: $1,262
Colorado: Community College of Aurora
- City: Aurora, CO
- Rank across the U.S.: 113
- Full-time retention rate: 61%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,030
Connecticut: Asnuntuck Community College
- City: Enfield, CT
- Rank across the U.S.: 78
- Full-time retention rate: 68%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,772
Florida: City College-Gainesville
- City: Gainesville, FL
- Rank across the U.S.: 32
- Full-time retention rate: 100%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 15
- In-state tuition & fees: $18,240
Georgia: Georgia State University-Perimeter College
- City: Atlanta, GA
- Rank across the U.S.: 253
- Full-time retention rate: 68%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 20
- In-state tuition & fees: $2,960
Hawaii: Kauai Community College
- City: Lihue, HI
- Rank across the U.S.: 26
- Full-time retention rate: 68%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,252
Idaho: College of Eastern Idaho
- City: Idaho Falls, ID
- Rank across the U.S.: 306
- Full-time retention rate: 50%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,390
Illinois: Highland Community College
- City: Freeport, IL
- Rank across the U.S.: 59
- Full-time retention rate: 66%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,904
Indiana: Ivy Tech Community College
- City: Indianapolis, IN
- Rank across the U.S.: 530
- Full-time retention rate: 59%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 23
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,637
Iowa: Southeastern Community College
- City: West Burlington, IA
- Rank across the U.S.: 54
- Full-time retention rate: 69%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,210
Kansas: North Central Kansas Technical College
- City: Beloit, KS
- Rank across the U.S.: 8
- Full-time retention rate: 83%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- In-state tuition & fees: $8,492
Kentucky: Hopkinsville Community College
- City: Hopkinsville, KY
- Rank across the U.S.: 246
- Full-time retention rate: 63%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 17
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,560
Louisiana: Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College
- City: Minden, LA
- Rank across the U.S.: 10
- Full-time retention rate: 78%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,109
Maine: Kennebec Valley Community College
- City: Fairfield, ME
- Rank across the U.S.: 291
- Full-time retention rate: 52%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,687
Maryland: Cecil College
- City: North East, MD
- Rank across the U.S.: 74
- Full-time retention rate: 69%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12
- In-state tuition & fees: $8,310
Massachusetts: Greenfield Community College
- City: Greenfield, MA
- Rank across the U.S.: 50
- Full-time retention rate: 66%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $5,642
Michigan: Lake Michigan College
- City: Benton Harbor, MI
- Rank across the U.S.: 28
- Full-time retention rate: 79%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $7,148
Minnesota: North Hennepin Community College
- City: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Rank across the U.S.: 476
- Full-time retention rate: 61%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 21
- In-state tuition & fees: $5,050
Mississippi: East Central Community College
- City: Decatur, MS
- Rank across the U.S.: 194
- Full-time retention rate: 64%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 17
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,565
Missouri: State Technical College of Missouri
- City: Linn, MO
- Rank across the U.S.: 45
- Full-time retention rate: 88%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 18
- In-state tuition & fees: $7,440
Montana: Flathead Valley Community College
- City: Kalispell, MT
- Rank across the U.S.: 150
- Full-time retention rate: 54%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,798
Nebraska: Mid-Plains Community College
- City: North Platte, NE
- Rank across the U.S.: 19
- Full-time retention rate: 71%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,480
New Hampshire: Manchester Community College
- City: Manchester, NH
- Rank across the U.S.: 143
- Full-time retention rate: 58%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $7,090
New Jersey: Salem Community College
- City: Carneys Point, NJ
- Rank across the U.S.: 87
- Full-time retention rate: 73%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 15
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,930
New Mexico: Santa Fe Community College
- City: Santa Fe, NM
- Rank across the U.S.: 67
- Full-time retention rate: 58%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $2,505
New York: SUNY Adirondack
- City: Queensbury, NY
- Rank across the U.S.: 190
- Full-time retention rate: 63%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 15
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,088
North Carolina: Randolph Community College
- City: Asheboro, NC
- Rank across the U.S.: 2
- Full-time retention rate: 76%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 9
- In-state tuition & fees: $2,416
North Dakota: Dakota College at Bottineau
- City: Bottineau, ND
- Rank across the U.S.: 76
- Full-time retention rate: 59%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- In-state tuition & fees: $5,347
Ohio: Lakeland Community College
- City: Kirtland, OH
- Rank across the U.S.: 83
- Full-time retention rate: 57%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,477
Oklahoma: Northern Oklahoma College
- City: Tonkawa, OK
- Rank across the U.S.: 211
- Full-time retention rate: 65%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 17
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,857
Oregon: Klamath Community College
- City: Klamath Falls, OR
- Rank across the U.S.: 124
- Full-time retention rate: 64%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,713
Pennsylvania: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- City: Lancaster, PA
- Rank across the U.S.: 39
- Full-time retention rate: 85%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16
- In-state tuition & fees: $8,450
South Carolina: Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College
- City: Orangeburg, SC
- Rank across the U.S.: 72
- Full-time retention rate: 68%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $5,954
South Dakota: Mitchell Technical College
- City: Mitchell, SD
- Rank across the U.S.: 24
- Full-time retention rate: 81%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $7,524
Tennessee: Chattanooga State Community College
- City: Chattanooga, TN
- Rank across the U.S.: 230
- Full-time retention rate: 53%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,430
Texas: Lee College
- City: Baytown, TX
- Rank across the U.S.: 14
- Full-time retention rate: 78%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,882
Utah: Salt Lake Community College
- City: Salt Lake City, UT
- Rank across the U.S.: 294
- Full-time retention rate: 58%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,257
Vermont: Community College of Vermont
- City: Montpelier, VT
- Rank across the U.S.: 540
- Full-time retention rate: 55%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 21
- In-state tuition & fees: $6,920
Virginia: Centura College-Virginia Beach
- City: Virginia Beach, VA
- Rank across the U.S.: 168
- Full-time retention rate: 71%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11
- In-state tuition & fees: $16,637
Washington: Shoreline Community College
- City: Shoreline, WA
- Rank across the U.S.: 269
- Full-time retention rate: 54%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,256
West Virginia: Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
- City: Martinsburg, WV
- Rank across the U.S.: 117
- Full-time retention rate: 61%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,128
Wisconsin: Gateway Technical College
- City: Kenosha, WI
- Rank across the U.S.: 1
- Full-time retention rate: 81%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8
- In-state tuition & fees: $4,766
Wyoming: Casper College
- City: Casper, WY
- Rank across the U.S.: 41
- Full-time retention rate: 72%
- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14
- In-state tuition & fees: $3,528
Data and Methodology
Data for 616 two-year colleges that offer associate degrees and have at least 500 full-time enrollees were ranked based on the following metrics from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) for the 2022-2023 school year:
- Retention rate. This is the percentage of first-time students who return to the institution to continue their studies the following fall.
- Cost of tuition and fees. This is the cost of tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework.
- Student-to-faculty ratio. This is the number of students for every faculty member. This metric was given a half weight.
