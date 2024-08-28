Best Community Colleges in the U.S. – 2024 Study

Associate degrees offer students flexibility to achieve different educational and vocational goals. They usually take half the time of a bachelor’s degree and could help you meet the academic requirements for many entry positions into a career. Community colleges that offer associate’s degrees are often a more affordable option for students. However, education can still be a hefty cost at any level, so it’s important to choose a school and degree program that will help you attain the knowledge and skills needed to advance your career.

With this in mind, SmartAsset compared 616 two-year schools that offer associate degrees – and have at least 500 full-time enrollees – based on their retention rates, student-to-faculty ratio, and tuition and fees to determine the best community colleges in the U.S.

Key Findings

The best community college in the U.S. is located in Wisconsin. Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI, claimed the top spot out of 616 schools included in this study. It has a full-time retention rate of 81%, a student-faculty ratio of eight, and $4,766 in tuition and fees for in-state students.

65% of the top 20 community colleges are in North Carolina. North Carolina schools tend to have the best balance of retention, personal attention and affordability. Randolph Community College, based in Asheboro, was the number one community college in the state (second place overall), with Durham Technical Community College (third) and Wayne Community College (fourth).

California has the most affordable community colleges. Despite its reputation for high costs in other categories, California schools occupy all of the top 50 least expensive schools. Each school of those 50 charges full-time, in-state students less than $1,500 annually for tuition and fees. Barstow Community College in Barstow, CA has the lowest tuition and fees at $1,104, but only holds the record by a few dollars.

These southern schools have the highest retention rates. City College in Gainesville, FL reported a 100% retention rate for first-year students moving into their second year during the 2022-2023 school year. Emory University-Oxford College in Oxford, GA had a 95% retention rate, and the State Technical College of Missouri had the third-highest retention rate studywide.

There is a faculty member for every four students at this community college. Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, PA has the lowest student-faculty ratio studywide. The median student-faculty ratio across 616 community colleges was 17, while the maximum was 39.

Top 20 Community Colleges in the U.S.

Gateway Technical College

Location: Kenosha, WI

Full-time retention rate: 81.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Tuition & fees: $4,766

Randolph Community College

Location: Asheboro, NC

Full-time retention rate: 76.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

Tuition & fees: $2,416

Durham Technical Community College

Location: Durham, NC

Full-time retention rate: 66.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 6

Tuition & fees: $2,229

Wayne Community College

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Full-time retention rate: 80.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Tuition & fees: $2,524

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas

Location: Helena, AR

Full-time retention rate: 76.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Tuition & fees: $3,500

Edgecombe Community College

Location: Tarboro, NC

Full-time retention rate: 74.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Tuition & fees: $2,640

Wilkes Community College

Location: Wilkesboro, NC

Full-time retention rate: 66.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 7

Tuition & fees: $2,572

North Central Kansas Technical College

Location: Beloit, KS

Full-time retention rate: 83.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Tuition & fees: $8,492

Carteret Community College

Location: Morehead City, NC

Full-time retention rate: 71.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Tuition & fees: $2,610

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Location: Minden, LA

Full-time retention rate: 78.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Tuition & fees: $4,109

James Sprunt Community College

Location: Kenansville, NC

Full-time retention rate: 75.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Tuition & fees: $2,570

Southeastern Community College

Location: Whiteville, NC

Full-time retention rate: 67.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

Tuition & fees: $2,600

Sandhills Community College

Location: Pinehurst, NC

Full-time retention rate: 74.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Tuition & fees: $2,764

Lee College

Location: Baytown, TX

Full-time retention rate: 78.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Tuition & fees: $3,882

Arkansas State University Mid-South

Location: West Memphis, AR

Full-time retention rate: 72.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Tuition & fees: $3,346

McDowell Technical Community College

Location: Marion, NC

Full-time retention rate: 59.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 7

Tuition & fees: $1,958

Isothermal Community College

Location: Spindale, NC

Full-time retention rate: 69.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Tuition & fees: $2,030

Beaufort County Community College

Location: Washington, NC

Full-time retention rate: 67.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Tuition & fees: $2,518

Mid-Plains Community College

Location: North Platte, NE

Full-time retention rate: 71.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Tuition & fees: $3,480

Wilson Community College

Location: Wilson, NC

Full-time retention rate: 62.0%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Tuition & fees: $2,920

Best Community College by State

Alabama: Bevill State Community College

City: Jasper, AL

Rank across the U.S.: 80

Full-time retention rate: 66%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $5,278

Arizona: Paradise Valley Community College

City: Phoenix, AZ

Rank across the U.S.: 30

Full-time retention rate: 65%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $2,070

Arkansas: Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas

City: Helena, AR

Rank across the U.S.: 5

Full-time retention rate: 76%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

In-state tuition & fees: $3,500

California: Cabrillo College

City: Aptos, CA

Rank across the U.S.: 37

Full-time retention rate: 74%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 16

In-state tuition & fees: $1,262

Colorado: Community College of Aurora

City: Aurora, CO

Rank across the U.S.: 113

Full-time retention rate: 61%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $4,030

Connecticut: Asnuntuck Community College

City: Enfield, CT

Rank across the U.S.: 78

Full-time retention rate: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

In-state tuition & fees: $4,772

Florida: City College-Gainesville

City: Gainesville, FL

Rank across the U.S.: 32

Full-time retention rate: 100%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 15

In-state tuition & fees: $18,240

Georgia: Georgia State University-Perimeter College

City: Atlanta, GA

Rank across the U.S.: 253

Full-time retention rate: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 20

In-state tuition & fees: $2,960

Hawaii: Kauai Community College

City: Lihue, HI

Rank across the U.S.: 26

Full-time retention rate: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $3,252

Idaho: College of Eastern Idaho

City: Idaho Falls, ID

Rank across the U.S.: 306

Full-time retention rate: 50%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $4,390

Illinois: Highland Community College

City: Freeport, IL

Rank across the U.S.: 59

Full-time retention rate: 66%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $6,904

Indiana: Ivy Tech Community College

City: Indianapolis, IN

Rank across the U.S.: 530

Full-time retention rate: 59%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 23

In-state tuition & fees: $4,637

Iowa: Southeastern Community College

City: West Burlington, IA

Rank across the U.S.: 54

Full-time retention rate: 69%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

In-state tuition & fees: $6,210

Kansas: North Central Kansas Technical College

City: Beloit, KS

Rank across the U.S.: 8

Full-time retention rate: 83%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

In-state tuition & fees: $8,492

Kentucky: Hopkinsville Community College

City: Hopkinsville, KY

Rank across the U.S.: 246

Full-time retention rate: 63%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 17

In-state tuition & fees: $4,560

Louisiana: Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

City: Minden, LA

Rank across the U.S.: 10

Full-time retention rate: 78%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

In-state tuition & fees: $4,109

Maine: Kennebec Valley Community College

City: Fairfield, ME

Rank across the U.S.: 291

Full-time retention rate: 52%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

In-state tuition & fees: $3,687

Maryland: Cecil College

City: North East, MD

Rank across the U.S.: 74

Full-time retention rate: 69%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

In-state tuition & fees: $8,310

Massachusetts: Greenfield Community College

City: Greenfield, MA

Rank across the U.S.: 50

Full-time retention rate: 66%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $5,642

Michigan: Lake Michigan College

City: Benton Harbor, MI

Rank across the U.S.: 28

Full-time retention rate: 79%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $7,148

Minnesota: North Hennepin Community College

City: Brooklyn Park, MN

Rank across the U.S.: 476

Full-time retention rate: 61%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 21

In-state tuition & fees: $5,050

Mississippi: East Central Community College

City: Decatur, MS

Rank across the U.S.: 194

Full-time retention rate: 64%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 17

In-state tuition & fees: $3,565

Missouri: State Technical College of Missouri

City: Linn, MO

Rank across the U.S.: 45

Full-time retention rate: 88%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 18

In-state tuition & fees: $7,440

Montana: Flathead Valley Community College

City: Kalispell, MT

Rank across the U.S.: 150

Full-time retention rate: 54%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

In-state tuition & fees: $6,798

Nebraska: Mid-Plains Community College

City: North Platte, NE

Rank across the U.S.: 19

Full-time retention rate: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $3,480

New Hampshire: Manchester Community College

City: Manchester, NH

Rank across the U.S.: 143

Full-time retention rate: 58%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $7,090

New Jersey: Salem Community College

City: Carneys Point, NJ

Rank across the U.S.: 87

Full-time retention rate: 73%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 15

In-state tuition & fees: $6,930

New Mexico: Santa Fe Community College

City: Santa Fe, NM

Rank across the U.S.: 67

Full-time retention rate: 58%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $2,505

New York: SUNY Adirondack

City: Queensbury, NY

Rank across the U.S.: 190

Full-time retention rate: 63%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 15

In-state tuition & fees: $6,088

North Carolina: Randolph Community College

City: Asheboro, NC

Rank across the U.S.: 2

Full-time retention rate: 76%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

In-state tuition & fees: $2,416

North Dakota: Dakota College at Bottineau

City: Bottineau, ND

Rank across the U.S.: 76

Full-time retention rate: 59%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

In-state tuition & fees: $5,347

Ohio: Lakeland Community College

City: Kirtland, OH

Rank across the U.S.: 83

Full-time retention rate: 57%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

In-state tuition & fees: $4,477

Oklahoma: Northern Oklahoma College

City: Tonkawa, OK

Rank across the U.S.: 211

Full-time retention rate: 65%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 17

In-state tuition & fees: $4,857

Oregon: Klamath Community College

City: Klamath Falls, OR

Rank across the U.S.: 124

Full-time retention rate: 64%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

In-state tuition & fees: $4,713

Pennsylvania: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

City: Lancaster, PA

Rank across the U.S.: 39

Full-time retention rate: 85%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 16

In-state tuition & fees: $8,450

South Carolina: Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College

City: Orangeburg, SC

Rank across the U.S.: 72

Full-time retention rate: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $5,954

South Dakota: Mitchell Technical College

City: Mitchell, SD

Rank across the U.S.: 24

Full-time retention rate: 81%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $7,524

Tennessee: Chattanooga State Community College

City: Chattanooga, TN

Rank across the U.S.: 230

Full-time retention rate: 53%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $4,430

Texas: Lee College

City: Baytown, TX

Rank across the U.S.: 14

Full-time retention rate: 78%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $3,882

Utah: Salt Lake Community College

City: Salt Lake City, UT

Rank across the U.S.: 294

Full-time retention rate: 58%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 16

In-state tuition & fees: $4,257

Vermont: Community College of Vermont

City: Montpelier, VT

Rank across the U.S.: 540

Full-time retention rate: 55%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 21

In-state tuition & fees: $6,920

Virginia: Centura College-Virginia Beach

City: Virginia Beach, VA

Rank across the U.S.: 168

Full-time retention rate: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

In-state tuition & fees: $16,637

Washington: Shoreline Community College

City: Shoreline, WA

Rank across the U.S.: 269

Full-time retention rate: 54%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

In-state tuition & fees: $4,256

West Virginia: Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

City: Martinsburg, WV

Rank across the U.S.: 117

Full-time retention rate: 61%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

In-state tuition & fees: $4,128

Wisconsin: Gateway Technical College

City: Kenosha, WI

Rank across the U.S.: 1

Full-time retention rate: 81%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

In-state tuition & fees: $4,766

Wyoming: Casper College

City: Casper, WY

Rank across the U.S.: 41

Full-time retention rate: 72%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

In-state tuition & fees: $3,528

Data and Methodology

Data for 616 two-year colleges that offer associate degrees and have at least 500 full-time enrollees were ranked based on the following metrics from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) for the 2022-2023 school year:

Retention rate. This is the percentage of first-time students who return to the institution to continue their studies the following fall.

This is the percentage of first-time students who return to the institution to continue their studies the following fall. Cost of tuition and fees. This is the cost of tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework.

This is the cost of tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework. Student-to-faculty ratio. This is the number of students for every faculty member. This metric was given a half weight.

