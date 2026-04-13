AI Attitudes, Adoption, and Benefits by State – 2026 Study

AI continues to accelerate its presence in politics, the economy, and personal lives, transforming everything from autonomous vehicles to medical discoveries to military operations and a myriad of other workflows and personal use cases. In turn, investors eagerly listen in to company earnings’ calls to understand the implications of this developing suite of technologies in different sectors.

On average, 18.1% of American workers have adopted AI in their jobs, with a varying amount of personal use and AI-related jobs created to support demand. State-level data reflects different attitudes and capacities for current technologies across workforces and populations, as AI adoption and job generation significantly.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on factors reflecting their attitudes and speed to adoption with AI technology, including implementation at work, ChatGPT daily usage rates, and jobs directly created to support AI infrastructure.

Key Findings

Washington is most bullish on AI. The Evergreen State ranks among the top 10 for each individual category of AI adoption, ultimately earning it the place as the number one AI adopter. It is first in the nation for AI and data center jobs per capita at 289.8 jobs per 100,000 residents. At work, 22.4% of employees use AI technologies, and residents in general have the eighth highest rate of messages to ChatGPT per day per person.

The Evergreen State ranks among the top 10 for each individual category of AI adoption, ultimately earning it the place as the number one AI adopter. It is first in the nation for AI and data center jobs per capita at 289.8 jobs per 100,000 residents. At work, 22.4% of employees use AI technologies, and residents in general have the eighth highest rate of messages to ChatGPT per day per person. Wyoming workers use AI the most, despite few AI-related jobs and little personal interest. The dichotomy in Wyoming’s data shows a divergence between the workforce’s acceptance and personal or institutional acceptance. 27.4% of workers use AI to do their job in some capacity – the highest reported level nationwide. Meanwhile, the state offers the fewest AI and data center jobs at just 36.4 jobs per 100,000 residents, and those who use ChatGPT send the second-fewest inquiries per day.

The dichotomy in Wyoming’s data shows a divergence between the workforce’s acceptance and personal or institutional acceptance. 27.4% of workers use AI to do their job in some capacity – the highest reported level nationwide. Meanwhile, the state offers the fewest AI and data center jobs at just 36.4 jobs per 100,000 residents, and those who use ChatGPT send the second-fewest inquiries per day. ChatGPT is most popular in these states. The states with the most messages to ChatGPT per day per person include Virginia, New York, California, Florida, and Utah, respectively. When included, Washington D.C.’s daily usage per person would outrank all of them.. On the other hand, ChatGPT has the lowest rate of use per person in West Virginia, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Maine.

The states with the most messages to ChatGPT per day per person include Virginia, New York, California, Florida, and Utah, respectively. When included, Washington D.C.’s daily usage per person would outrank all of them.. On the other hand, ChatGPT has the lowest rate of use per person in West Virginia, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Maine. New Jersey is among the states with the lowest AI use at work. Currently, New Jersey has the 10th largest state-level GDP in the country. While all its other high-contributing counterparts have been quickest to adopt AI at work, New Jersey has the third-lowest adoption rate with just 12.1% of workers using AI to improve their productivity, with only Hawaii (8.4%) and Louisiana (11.0%) reporting slower adoption rates.

AI Adoption and Preferences by State

States are ranked based on a combination of AI adoption metrics including adoption at the workplace, in personal lives, and the job market.

Washington

Workers using AI: 22.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 8

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 289.8

Colorado

Workers using AI: 24.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 12

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 219

Utah

Workers using AI: 19.7%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 6

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 228.3

Georgia

Workers using AI: 22.1%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 9

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 211.5

Virginia

Workers using AI: 17.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 2

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 228

California

Workers using AI: 20.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 4

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 204.5

Missouri

Workers using AI: 25.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 24

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 229.7

Oregon

Workers using AI: 24.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 11

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 177.6

Arizona

Workers using AI: 25.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 15

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 140.2

Florida

Workers using AI: 20.7%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 5

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 118

Texas

Workers using AI: 20.5%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 14

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 148.2

New York

Workers using AI: 15.8%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 3

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 138.4

Massachusetts

Workers using AI: 16.9%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 10

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 139.2

Nevada

Workers using AI: 19.2%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 7

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 90.3

Minnesota

Workers using AI: 24.3%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 27

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 124.5

Illinois

Workers using AI: 17.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 13

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 129.4

North Carolina

Workers using AI: 20.2%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 19

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 109.3

Connecticut

Workers using AI: 17.7%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 18

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 117.9

Ohio

Workers using AI: 22.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 31

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 108.5

Kansas

Workers using AI: 22.3%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 29

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 84.3

New Jersey

Workers using AI: 12.1%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 20

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 164.7

Maryland

Workers using AI: 16.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 17

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 86.4

Pennsylvania

Workers using AI: 17.3%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 23

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 98.9

Michigan

Workers using AI: 16.9%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 25

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 99.6

Tennessee

Workers using AI: 15.8%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 26

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 107.2

New Hampshire

Workers using AI: 15.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 36

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 149.6

Nebraska

Workers using AI: 15.3%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 30

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 108.1

Delaware

Workers using AI: 16.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 22

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 47.6

Wisconsin

Workers using AI: 16.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 40

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 139.1

Wyoming

Workers using AI: 27.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 49

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 36.4

Vermont

Workers using AI: 16.1%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 28

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 74.7

Indiana

Workers using AI: 19.7%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 35

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 56.1

Kentucky

Workers using AI: 19.2%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 39

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 79

Alabama

Workers using AI: 17.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 34

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 72.4

Iowa

Workers using AI: 18.2%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 44

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 107.8

Idaho

Workers using AI: 16.8%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 37

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 61.6

New Mexico

Workers using AI: 19.8%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 42

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 46.5

Oklahoma

Workers using AI: 16.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 32

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 39.7

Arkansas

Workers using AI: 14.1%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 45

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 129.5

South Carolina

Workers using AI: 14.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 38

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 70.8

North Dakota

Workers using AI: 16.7%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 41

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 38.6

Louisiana

Workers using AI: 11.0%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 33

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 70

Hawaii

Workers using AI: 8.4%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 21

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 36.7

Maine

Workers using AI: 16.9%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 47

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 57.1

Montana

Workers using AI: 18.9%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 50

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 44.9

West Virginia

Workers using AI: 13.6%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 51

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 67.6

Mississippi

Workers using AI: 12.9%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 46

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 38.5

South Dakota

Workers using AI: 13.1%

Rank for ChatGPT queries per capita: 48

Data center and AI jobs per 100k population: 43.1

Data and Methodology

States are ranked based on AI adoption factors including AI use at work, ChatGPT use, and data center and AI-related jobs.

For AI use at work, data comes from the United States Census Bureau Business Trends and Outlook Survey as of April 5, 2026.

For ChatGPT use, data is published by OpenAI in the Signals Data report from February 20, 2026. Note that only rankings of messages per capita per day were published versus other states; actual messages per capita per day spent was not made available. Note that while full study data was not available for Rhode Island and Alaska, their respective standings for ChatGPT use were still considered when ranking other states.

For data center and AI-related jobs, data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2025, as processed by Visual Capitalist.

State-level GDP data comes from Trading Economics for July 2025.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

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