How Much Do You Need to Earn to Be in the Top 1% in Your State in 2026?

Fewer than two million American households rank among the top 1% of earners. When examined by state, the income needed to join this group varies dramatically. In some places, households can enter the top 1% at income levels that fall well below the threshold elsewhere, reflecting an uneven landscape of wages and wealth.

SmartAsset analyzed IRS tax return data by state for 2022, the most recent year available. Values were adjusted using personal income growth data to estimate the thresholds needed to enter the top 1%, 5% and 10% by state in 2026. These state-by-state estimates show how the definition of top-tier earnings changes across the country.

Key Findings

D.C. and Connecticut lead. In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million.

In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million. Only two states have top 1% thresholds above $1 million. In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income.

In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income. West Virginia has the lowest threshold for entering the top 1%. In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674.

In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674. Mississippi has the lowest threshold for entering the top 10%. In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%.

In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%. Millions of tax filers rank among the top 10%. While the top 1% represents a relatively small share of earners in the U.S., more than an estimated 23 million tax filers rank among the top 10%.

Questions and Answers

In which states does it take more than $1 million in adjusted gross income to join the top 1% of tax filers? Connecticut and Massachusetts each require more than $1 million in adjusted gross income (AGI) to join the top 1% of tax filers in their states. The District of Columbia also has a $1 million AGI threshold for joining the top 1%.

In which state does it take the least adjusted gross income to join the top 1% of tax filers? West Virginia. Households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S.

About how many U.S. tax filers are among the top 10% of earners? More than an estimated 23 million tax filers rank among the top 10%.

What is considered a “high-income earner”? The IRS defines a high-income earner as any taxpayer who reports $200,000 in adjusted gross income (AGI) or $250,000 in total positive income (TPI) on their tax return. Total positive income is the sum of all positive amounts shown for different courses of income reported on an individual tax return.

States Ordered by Top 1% Threshold

District of Columbia Total number of top 1% filers: 3,355*

Top 1% threshold: $1,156,664

Top 5% threshold: $444,318

Top 10% threshold: $294,501 Connecticut Total number of top 1% filers: 16,917*

Top 1% threshold: $1,147,898

Top 5% threshold: $393,418

Top 10% threshold: $257,312 Massachusetts Total number of top 1% filers: 32,795*

Top 1% threshold: $1,006,921

Top 5% threshold: $394,804

Top 10% threshold: $263,230 California Total number of top 1% filers: 175,045*

Top 1% threshold: $987,325

Top 5% threshold: $385,023

Top 10% threshold: $251,417 New Jersey Total number of top 1% filers: 43,042*

Top 1% threshold: $969,976

Top 5% threshold: $395,176

Top 10% threshold: $264,706 New York Total number of top 1% filers: 91,840*

Top 1% threshold: $959,562

Top 5% threshold: $331,196

Top 10% threshold: $220,737 Florida Total number of top 1% filers: 105,101*

Top 1% threshold: $956,449

Top 5% threshold: $313,641

Top 10% threshold: $205,567 Washington Total number of top 1% filers: 35,597*

Top 1% threshold: $903,303

Top 5% threshold: $392,339

Top 10% threshold: $264,137 Colorado Total number of top 1% filers: 27,685*

Top 1% threshold: $828,772

Top 5% threshold: $341,655

Top 10% threshold: $234,601 Wyoming Total number of top 1% filers: 2,611*

Top 1% threshold: $819,014

Top 5% threshold: $271,090

Top 10% threshold: $192,282 Texas Total number of top 1% filers: 128,130*

Top 1% threshold: $817,158

Top 5% threshold: $312,671

Top 10% threshold: $210,609 New Hampshire Total number of top 1% filers: 6,796*

Top 1% threshold: $787,677

Top 5% threshold: $333,275

Top 10% threshold: $234,391 Nevada Total number of top 1% filers: 14,754*

Top 1% threshold: $779,102

Top 5% threshold: $275,387

Top 10% threshold: $190,948 Illinois Total number of top 1% filers: 56,794*

Top 1% threshold: $774,921

Top 5% threshold: $310,232

Top 10% threshold: $214,480 Utah Total number of top 1% filers: 13,991*

Top 1% threshold: $758,582

Top 5% threshold: $297,309

Top 10% threshold: $208,697 Virginia Total number of top 1% filers: 39,103*

Top 1% threshold: $753,520

Top 5% threshold: $337,888

Top 10% threshold: $239,451 South Dakota Total number of top 1% filers: 4,062*

Top 1% threshold: $753,105

Top 5% threshold: $280,392

Top 10% threshold: $195,067 Montana Total number of top 1% filers: 5,101*

Top 1% threshold: $723,921

Top 5% threshold: $277,491

Top 10% threshold: $192,383 Maryland Total number of top 1% filers: 29,040*

Top 1% threshold: $721,949

Top 5% threshold: $324,191

Top 10% threshold: $233,906 Minnesota Total number of top 1% filers: 26,423*

Top 1% threshold: $718,773

Top 5% threshold: $305,755

Top 10% threshold: $215,612 North Dakota Total number of top 1% filers: 3,431*

Top 1% threshold: $717,271

Top 5% threshold: $281,188

Top 10% threshold: $198,217 North Carolina Total number of top 1% filers: 46,525*

Top 1% threshold: $716,423

Top 5% threshold: $300,452

Top 10% threshold: $206,036 Georgia Total number of top 1% filers: 46,220*

Top 1% threshold: $714,243

Top 5% threshold: $288,746

Top 10% threshold: $196,438 Tennessee Total number of top 1% filers: 30,531*

Top 1% threshold: $706,040

Top 5% threshold: $274,059

Top 10% threshold: $189,419 Arizona Total number of top 1% filers: 31,872*

Top 1% threshold: $705,747

Top 5% threshold: $287,644

Top 10% threshold: $199,573 Pennsylvania Total number of top 1% filers: 58,541*

Top 1% threshold: $695,889

Top 5% threshold: $288,848

Top 10% threshold: $201,279 Idaho Total number of top 1% filers: 8,145*

Top 1% threshold: $688,149

Top 5% threshold: $273,414

Top 10% threshold: $191,796 Nebraska Total number of top 1% filers: 8,660*

Top 1% threshold: $657,293

Top 5% threshold: $273,344

Top 10% threshold: $196,316 Rhode Island Total number of top 1% filers: 5,224*

Top 1% threshold: $653,932

Top 5% threshold: $280,017

Top 10% threshold: $201,394 Oregon Total number of top 1% filers: 19,053*

Top 1% threshold: $650,746

Top 5% threshold: $292,323

Top 10% threshold: $206,732 South Carolina Total number of top 1% filers: 23,203*

Top 1% threshold: $649,117

Top 5% threshold: $270,035

Top 10% threshold: $189,868 Kansas Total number of top 1% filers: 12,643*

Top 1% threshold: $648,255

Top 5% threshold: $269,777

Top 10% threshold: $191,545 Alaska Total number of top 1% filers: 3,223*

Top 1% threshold: $625,926

Top 5% threshold: $284,471

Top 10% threshold: $211,048 Vermont Total number of top 1% filers: 3,123*

Top 1% threshold: $620,224

Top 5% threshold: $265,634

Top 10% threshold: $189,257 Wisconsin Total number of top 1% filers: 27,293*

Top 1% threshold: $606,926

Top 5% threshold: $259,244

Top 10% threshold: $188,443 Delaware Total number of top 1% filers: 4,726*

Top 1% threshold: $604,432

Top 5% threshold: $272,439

Top 10% threshold: $197,995 Michigan Total number of top 1% filers: 45,218*

Top 1% threshold: $602,265

Top 5% threshold: $258,892

Top 10% threshold: $186,008 Missouri Total number of top 1% filers: 26,898*

Top 1% threshold: $602,032

Top 5% threshold: $255,721

Top 10% threshold: $182,770 Hawaii Total number of top 1% filers: 6,472*

Top 1% threshold: $601,551

Top 5% threshold: $267,839

Top 10% threshold: $195,562 Maine Total number of top 1% filers: 6,618*

Top 1% threshold: $601,038

Top 5% threshold: $257,831

Top 10% threshold: $184,546 Louisiana Total number of top 1% filers: 18,593*

Top 1% threshold: $593,101

Top 5% threshold: $242,862

Top 10% threshold: $174,298 Ohio Total number of top 1% filers: 53,103*

Top 1% threshold: $591,894

Top 5% threshold: $249,555

Top 10% threshold: $177,376 Oklahoma Total number of top 1% filers: 16,106*

Top 1% threshold: $591,698

Top 5% threshold: $243,416

Top 10% threshold: $174,169 Iowa Total number of top 1% filers: 13,821*

Top 1% threshold: $578,240

Top 5% threshold: $252,141

Top 10% threshold: $183,841 Alabama Total number of top 1% filers: 20,185*

Top 1% threshold: $574,000

Top 5% threshold: $244,251

Top 10% threshold: $176,453 Indiana Total number of top 1% filers: 30,120*

Top 1% threshold: $561,871

Top 5% threshold: $240,150

Top 10% threshold: $175,086 Arkansas Total number of top 1% filers: 12,198*

Top 1% threshold: $558,009

Top 5% threshold: $233,963

Top 10% threshold: $165,871 Kentucky Total number of top 1% filers: 18,395*

Top 1% threshold: $540,116

Top 5% threshold: $234,204

Top 10% threshold: $170,309 New Mexico Total number of top 1% filers: 9,310*

Top 1% threshold: $492,703

Top 5% threshold: $230,294

Top 10% threshold: $166,682 Mississippi Total number of top 1% filers: 11,731*

Top 1% threshold: $471,504

Top 5% threshold: $209,394

Top 10% threshold: $153,067 West Virginia Total number of top 1% filers: 7,316*

Top 1% threshold: $445,892

Top 5% threshold: $210,286

Top 10% threshold: $158,674 *Total number of filers is a 2022 figure. All other values use 2022 data forward-adjusted to 2026 using BEA personal income growth estimates.

Methodology

IRS tax return data for 2022, the most recent year available, was segregated by state and adjusted using state-level personal income growth from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to estimate the income thresholds needed to rank among the top 1%, 5% and 10% of earners in each state in 2026. Values for the top 1%, 5% and 10% reflect individual tax return filers, not individual people or households. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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