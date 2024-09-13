10 Toys That Could Make a Good Investment

Collecting toys can be both a hobby and an investment strategy. When choosing toys to collect for an investment, look for items that have shown value growth over time. Vintage action figures, limited edition dolls and rare LEGO sets often increase in value, especially when kept in original packaging. Toys tied to popular franchises or cultural trends can also attract more collectors. Consulting a financial advisor can help if you’re looking to diversify your portfolio with collectibles. Here are 10 popular collectibles that you may consider as investments.

Vintage Action Figures

Action figures from popular franchises such as Star Wars, G.I. Joe, and Transformers have a long history of increasing in value. For example, in 2019, a mint-condition Boba Fett action figure with a rocket-firing backpack sold for $185,850 at auction, illustrating the immense value of rare collectibles with unopened packaging.

LEGOs

LEGO sets consistently appreciate in value. For example, a mint, unopened LEGO Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon once sold for over $15,000 on the resale market. There is also a significant resale market for individual pieces which can generate smaller but steadier streams of income.

Retro Video Games and Consoles

A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 set a record in 2021 when it sold for $1.56 million at auction. Early consoles, like the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) or Sega Genesis, along with rare or limited-edition games in original packaging, can fetch high prices.

Barbie Dolls

Barbie dolls, particularly those from the early years of production or special editions, have long been a popular type of collectible investment. A 1959 original Barbie, known as “No. 1 Barbie,” sold for $27,450 at auction in 2006. Vintage Barbies, particularly those from the 1960s, can fetch thousands of dollars when they’re in mint condition. Special edition Barbies, such as holiday-themed or celebrity collaborations, also tend to appreciate.

Comic Books

Comic book action figures tied to major characters like Batman, Spider-Man and the X-Men have become increasingly valuable. Figures from limited runs or special editions often attract higher resale values, as do rare imports and hard-to-find accessories. For example, a Japanese wind-up Batmobile tin toy from 1966 was sold by Heritage Auctions for $150,000 in 2023.

Sports Toys and Memorabilia

Sports-related toys and memorabilia, particularly items like bobbleheads and action figures of famous athletes, are increasingly popular with collectors. Action figures of sports legends such as Michael Jordan, especially those produced in the 1990s, can command high prices in the resale market, with figures in mint condition selling for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The most valuable Bobbleheads are from the 1960s. These franchise bobbleheads aren’t modeled after individual players, but superfans will pay tens of thousands for them. A 1961 Yankees promotional bobblehead sold for $59,750 in 2015.

Board Games and Puzzle Sets

A rare early edition of Monopoly once sold for $146,500 at auction. Collectors also seek out rare puzzle sets, especially those related to art or history, with unique themes and designs driving demand.

Plush Toys and Stuffed Animals

Plush toys and stuffed animals, particularly limited-edition items from Disney, have experienced significant spikes in value. Beanie Babies, though volatile in their pricing trends, have also seen some rare examples fetch extraordinary sums. The Princess Diana Beanie Baby, released in 1997, once sold for $500,000 during the “Beanie Bubble” in the late 90s, but a September 2024 eBay listing sold one for significantly less.

Hot Wheels and Die-Cast Cars

Early models, rare color variations or limited-edition runs from brands like Hot Wheels or Matchbox often increase in value over time. With new Hot Wheels releases each year, discerning investors can identify potential future classics.

Collectible Card Games

The rare Pikachu Illustrator card from Pokémon sold for a staggering $5.275 million in 2021, setting a record in the trading card market. Certain early-edition Magic: The Gathering cards from the Alpha and Beta sets have also sold for six-figure sums. The rarity and condition of these cards are critical in determining their value, and holding onto rare cards in mint condition can yield a strong return on investment.

Bottom Line

As demand for nostalgic and limited-edition items grows, collectors who keep their toys in excellent condition may see significant returns over time. Investing in toys takes patience and attention to future trends, but it can be rewarding for those who research the best items to collect.

