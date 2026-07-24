Where Dedication Pays: Jobs With the Biggest Earning Upside

Some occupations offer substantial earning potential for workers who perform at an exceptional level and prioritize career advancement. In these fields, top earners may make several times more than the median worker, creating wide differences in compensation within the same occupation. For ambitious workers willing to build experience, sustain high performance and remain geographically mobile, these occupations may offer financial rewards far greater than those available to the typical earner.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 700 U.S. occupations and identified 20 in which 90th-percentile earners make at least twice as much as median workers in the same occupation. The analysis highlights jobs where compensation varies most sharply between typical workers and those at the top of the earnings distribution.

Key Findings

Financial advisors and talent agents have the biggest earning upside among growing occupations. Demand is growing for both, and top performers in each field earn more than triple the median. Financial advisors at the 90th percentile earn at least $357,020, 240% more than median-earning advisors. Talent agents at the 90th percentile earn at least $284,570, 243% more than median-earning talent agents.

Demand is growing for both, and top performers in each field earn more than triple the median. Financial advisors at the 90th percentile earn at least $357,020, 240% more than median-earning advisors. Talent agents at the 90th percentile earn at least $284,570, 243% more than median-earning talent agents. A college degree is not required for every high-upside occupation. Top earners among commercial divers and flight attendants make six-figure salaries, well above the median for their occupations. Both jobs require significant training, but a college degree is not typically required.

Top earners among commercial divers and flight attendants make six-figure salaries, well above the median for their occupations. Both jobs require significant training, but a college degree is not typically required. Perform well at the bar and you could cash in. Bartenders at the 90th percentile earn a minimum of 115% more than median-earning bartenders. Lawyers work at a different kind of bar, but the earnings gap is similar: 90th-percentile lawyers earn at least 120% more than the median attorney.

Bartenders at the 90th percentile earn a minimum of 115% more than median-earning bartenders. Lawyers work at a different kind of bar, but the earnings gap is similar: 90th-percentile lawyers earn at least 120% more than the median attorney. High-earning upside does not always mean strong prospects for new workers. Some high-upside occupations are in declining professions, making them less attractive for workers entering the field. Advertising sales agents and credit analysts are two examples: top performers can earn substantially more than the median, but AI and automation have reduced openings in both occupations.

Occupations with the Biggest Earning Upsides

Acupuncturist

• Top earners: $161,470 and up

• Median earners: $76,040

• Total positions in U.S.: 7,830

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A master’s or doctoral degree in acupuncture or Oriental medicine plus supervised clinical training is customarily needed.

Ad Sales Agent

• Top earners: $146,010 and up

• Median earners: $64,820

• Total positions in U.S.: 91,700

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma may be sufficient, but a bachelor’s degree is commonly preferred.

Barber

• Top earners: $76,460 and up

• Median earners: $38,210

• Total positions in U.S.: 15,000

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: Completion of a state-approved barbering program and hands-on practical training is customarily needed.

Bartender

• Top earners: $73,770 and up

• Median earners: $34,340

• Total positions in U.S.: 756,390

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: Short-term on-the-job training is customary, though some workers complete bartending school or alcohol-service training.

Commercial Diver

• Top earners: $157,790 and up

• Median earners: $72,990

• Total positions in U.S.: 3,450

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A commercial diving certificate from a postsecondary diving school, plus safety and technical dive training, is customarily required.

Commercial Pilot

• Top earners: $266,620 and up

• Median earners: $123,220

• Total positions in U.S.: 47,630

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: Extensive flight training and a commercial pilot certificate are needed, and many employers prefer college coursework or a degree.

Composer

• Top earners: $165,760 and up

• Median earners: $73,710

• Total positions in U.S.: 12,540

• Demand for occupation: Stable

• Typical training / education: Formal music training, often through a bachelor’s degree in music or composition, plus a portfolio of work is common.

Costume Attendant

• Top earners: $109,520 and up

• Median earners: $50,400

• Total positions in U.S.: 6,510

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma and on-the-job training are common, with theater, costume or wardrobe experience often preferred.

Credit Analyst

• Top earners: $169,230 and up

• Median earners: $83,510

• Total positions in U.S.: 64,390

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: A bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, economics or business is generally necessary.

Financial Advisor

• Top earners: $357,020 and up

• Median earners: $105,070

• Total positions in U.S.: 266,800

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A bachelor’s degree is common, and securities registration is usually necessary. Top-earning financial advisors may hold advanced professional credentials, such as CFP® certification.

Flight Attendant

• Top earners: $136,430 and up

• Median earners: $63,580

• Total positions in U.S.: 131,650

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma or equivalent is typically needed, while airline-provided training and FAA certification are required. Prior customer-service experience is commonly preferred.

Gambling Dealer

• Top earners: $77,090 and up

• Median earners: $34,320

• Total positions in U.S.: 83,910

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma and dealer training, often through a casino training program or vocational school, are customary.

Hoist and Winch Operator

• Top earners: $118,210 and up

• Median earners: $56,450

• Total positions in U.S.: 2,600

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma followed by on-the-job training, sometimes through apprenticeship or equipment-specific instruction, is usual.

Insurance Agent

• Top earners: $138,140 and up

• Median earners: $62,280

• Total positions in U.S.: 479,100

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A high school diploma is the baseline, but college coursework or a bachelor’s degree in business or finance plus licensing is commonly preferred.

Journalist

• Top earners: $144,140 and up

• Median earners: $62,200

• Total positions in U.S.: 39,250

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: A bachelor’s degree is typically needed, and internships or newsroom experience are commonly expected.

Lawyer

• Top earners: $351,600 and up

• Median earners: $159,670

• Total positions in U.S.: 754,500

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A bachelor’s degree, a Juris Doctor degree and a license to practice law are needed.

Photographer

• Top earners: $91,810 and up

• Median earners: $44,660

• Total positions in U.S.: 51,760

• Demand for occupation: Stable

• Typical training / education: Technical photography training, a portfolio and practical experience are customarily needed; some roles prefer an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Radio DJ

• Top earners: $138,440 and up

• Median earners: $47,340

• Total positions in U.S.: 21,240

• Demand for occupation: Declining

• Typical training / education: Radio station or production experience is customarily required.

Real Estate Agent

• Top earners: $123,590 and up

• Median earners: $52,830

• Total positions in U.S.: 193,370

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: State-approved prelicensing coursework and a real estate license are customarily needed, with sales training often developed on the job.

Talent Agent

• Top earners: $284,570 and up

• Median earners: $82,890

• Total positions in U.S.: 12,620

• Demand for occupation: Increasing

• Typical training / education: A bachelor’s degree is common but not required. Industry experience is typically needed, and talent agency licensing may be required depending on the state.

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data for May 2025, the most recent period available, was analyzed to identify occupations in which annual wages for 90th percentile earners were at least twice as high as median annual wages for the same occupation. BLS employment projections were used to assign demand descriptions. In some cases, occupation titles were modified from BLS Standard Occupational Classification titles for presentation purposes; the underlying occupation definitions and codes were unchanged. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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