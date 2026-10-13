2026 Paycheck Power Rankings 

The power of a paycheck depends on more than the dollar value printed on it. In some areas, higher salaries are offset by steep costs for housing and food. In others, modest earnings can stretch considerably further. The balance between income and expenses determines how much workers have left to save, invest or spend after covering everyday needs.
SmartAsset evaluated the living wage — the earnings required for life’s basic necessities — in the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. Each metro’s living wage was then compared with the area’s median income to identify where the typical worker spends the largest percentage of their paycheck just to survive. The study also calculated how much the median worker in each metro has left over after paying for basic necessities to invest for retirement or spend on leisure activities.
Key Findings
- Austin boasts the strongest paycheck power. The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area ranked No. 1 overall. There, estimated median earnings are $76,322, with about 65% needed to pay for basic necessities. That leaves the median Austin worker with $27,005 for discretionary spending and retirement savings.
- Honolulu has the weakest paycheck power. In Honolulu, the median worker spends 99% of their income on basic necessities, leaving just $729 for discretionary spending and retirement savings. It’s followed by Miami, Florida.
- Some expensive metros boast high paycheck power. While places like San Francisco and Seattle are known for their high costs of living, those costs are offset to a degree by atypically high median incomes. Both metros rank among the top 15 for paycheck power.
- Half of the worst-ranked metros are in California. Of the 10 metros ranking lowest for paycheck power, five are in California: Bakersfield-Delano, Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Fresno, Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim.
Questions and Answers
Where does a paycheck go furthest?
The Austin-Round Rock metro area ranks No. 1 in SmartAsset’s Paycheck Power Rankings, which evaluates the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. There, the median worker should have about 35% of their earnings left over after paying for the essentials of living, such as housing, food, transportation and other common expenses.
Is Honolulu an expensive place to live?
In Honolulu, it can take 98.9% of the median worker’s income to afford the essentials of living, such as housing, food, transportation and other common expenses. This leaves $729 per year for retirement saving and discretionary spending.
What is the living wage?
The living wage is the earnings required to afford a minimum but adequate lifestyle, including food prepared and consumed at home, transportation, clothing, basic personal care products, cleaning supplies, various miscellaneous expenses and housing — calculated as the 40th-percentile gross rent for a studio apartment for single people with no children. It excludes things like vacations, dining out, investing for retirement and building emergency savings.
What is the salary needed to live comfortably?
An area’s salary needed to live comfortably is the earnings required to live using the “50/30/20 rule.” Under the rule, 50% of income goes to necessities like housing and utilities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to savings for retirement and emergencies.
Metros Ranked
1. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
- Living wage: $49,317
- Estimated median earnings: $76,322
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 64.6% (63.4% to 65.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $27,005 (pre-tax)
2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC
- Living wage: $60,341
- Estimated median earnings: $92,391
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 65.3% (64.1% to 66.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $32,050 (pre-tax)
3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Living wage: $51,272
- Estimated median earnings: $76,923
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.7% (64.7% to 68.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $25,651 (pre-tax)
4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Living wage: $60,757
- Estimated median earnings: $91,052
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.7% (65.8% to 67.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $30,295 (pre-tax)
5. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN
- Living wage: $50,898
- Estimated median earnings: $76,198
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.8% (66.2% to 67.4% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $25,300 (pre-tax)
6. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
- Living wage: $70,117
- Estimated median earnings: $104,912
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.8% (65.5% to 68.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $34,795 (pre-tax)
7. Toledo, OH
- Living wage: $41,475
- Estimated median earnings: $61,913
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.0% (64.3% to 69.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,438 (pre-tax)
8. Cincinnati, OH
- Living wage: $44,262
- Estimated median earnings: $65,993
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.1% (65.6% to 68.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,731 (pre-tax)
9. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
- Living wage: $52,291
- Estimated median earnings: $77,917
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.1% (64.8% to 69.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $25,626 (pre-tax)
10. Pittsburgh, PA
- Living wage: $46,280
- Estimated median earnings: $68,624
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.4% (66.4% to 68.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $22,344 (pre-tax)
11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Living wage: $46,114
- Estimated median earnings: $67,863
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.0% (66.2% to 69.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,749 (pre-tax)
12. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
- Living wage: $45,802
- Estimated median earnings: $67,330
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.0% (66.1% to 70.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,528 (pre-tax)
13. Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH
- Living wage: $43,389
- Estimated median earnings: $63,750
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.1% (66.7% to 69.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,361 (pre-tax)
14. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Living wage: $51,064
- Estimated median earnings: $74,955
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.1% (67.2% to 69.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $23,891 (pre-tax)
15. Columbus, OH
- Living wage: $46,634
- Estimated median earnings: $68,389
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.2% (66.8% to 69.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,755 (pre-tax)
16. Madison, WI
- Living wage: $50,024
- Estimated median earnings: $72,853
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.7% (66.3% to 71.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $22,829 (pre-tax)
17. Cleveland, OH
- Living wage: $43,971
- Estimated median earnings: $64,007
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.7% (68.1% to 69.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,036 (pre-tax)
18. St. Louis, MO
- Living wage: $45,323
- Estimated median earnings: $65,774
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.9% (68.3% to 69.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,451 (pre-tax)
19. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
- Living wage: $46,197
- Estimated median earnings: $66,576
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.4% (67.0% to 72.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,379 (pre-tax)
20. Akron, OH
- Living wage: $43,742
- Estimated median earnings: $62,878
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.6% (66.8% to 72.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $19,136 (pre-tax)
21. Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
- Living wage: $57,013
- Estimated median earnings: $81,575
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.9% (68.8% to 71.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $24,562 (pre-tax)
22. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT
- Living wage: $59,717
- Estimated median earnings: $85,442
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.9% (68.8% to 71.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $25,725 (pre-tax)
23. Syracuse, NY
- Living wage: $47,237
- Estimated median earnings: $67,334
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.2% (67.5% to 73.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,097 (pre-tax)
24. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Living wage: $49,878
- Estimated median earnings: $71,060
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.2% (67.0% to 73.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,182 (pre-tax)
25. Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Living wage: $53,664
- Estimated median earnings: $76,295
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.3% (69.0% to 71.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $22,631 (pre-tax)
26. New Haven, CT
- Living wage: $52,666
- Estimated median earnings: $74,692
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.5% (68.3% to 72.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $22,026 (pre-tax)
27. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY
- Living wage: $44,387
- Estimated median earnings: $62,562
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.9% (69.1% to 72.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $18,175 (pre-tax)
28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA
- Living wage: $52,790
- Estimated median earnings: $74,392
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 71.0% (70.4% to 71.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $21,602 (pre-tax)
29. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
- Living wage: $47,424
- Estimated median earnings: $66,709
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 71.1% (68.7% to 73.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $19,285 (pre-tax)
30. Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
- Living wage: $46,155
- Estimated median earnings: $63,885
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.2% (71.7% to 72.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $17,730 (pre-tax)
31. Wichita, KS
- Living wage: $43,222
- Estimated median earnings: $59,812
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.3% (70.6% to 74.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,590 (pre-tax)
32. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Living wage: $78,894
- Estimated median earnings: $108,841
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (70.4% to 74.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $29,947 (pre-tax)
33. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- Living wage: $47,694
- Estimated median earnings: $65,786
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (71.1% to 74.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $18,092 (pre-tax)
34. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL
- Living wage: $53,664
- Estimated median earnings: $73,979
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (72.0% to 73.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $20,315 (pre-tax)
35. Kansas City, MO
- Living wage: $47,778
- Estimated median earnings: $65,528
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.9% (72.3% to 73.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $17,750 (pre-tax)
36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
- Living wage: $47,736
- Estimated median earnings: $65,140
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.3% (72.5% to 74.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $17,404 (pre-tax)
37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Living wage: $42,286
- Estimated median earnings: $57,495
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.5% (71.7% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,209 (pre-tax)
38. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC
- Living wage: $46,488
- Estimated median earnings: $63,115
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.7% (71.1% to 76.4% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,627 (pre-tax)
39. Worcester, MA
- Living wage: $56,056
- Estimated median earnings: $75,941
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.8% (72.4% to 75.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $19,885 (pre-tax)
40. Omaha, NE
- Living wage: $47,736
- Estimated median earnings: $64,464
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.1% (73.2% to 74.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,728 (pre-tax)
41. Providence-Warwick, RI
- Living wage: $52,229
- Estimated median earnings: $70,407
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.2% (73.1% to 75.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $18,178 (pre-tax)
42. Rochester, NY
- Living wage: $48,734
- Estimated median earnings: $65,626
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.3% (73.1% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,892 (pre-tax)
43. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
- Living wage: $47,882
- Estimated median earnings: $64,459
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.3% (73.1% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,577 (pre-tax)
44. Birmingham, AL
- Living wage: $46,176
- Estimated median earnings: $61,984
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.5% (71.4% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,808 (pre-tax)
45. Lancaster, PA
- Living wage: $49,504
- Estimated median earnings: $66,394
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (72.3% to 77.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,890 (pre-tax)
46. Winston-Salem, NC
- Living wage: $42,973
- Estimated median earnings: $57,613
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (71.6% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,640 (pre-tax)
47. Augusta-Richmond County, GA
- Living wage: $43,722
- Estimated median earnings: $58,570
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (71.5% to 78.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,848 (pre-tax)
48. Colorado Springs, CO
- Living wage: $50,190
- Estimated median earnings: $66,708
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.2% (72.5% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $16,518 (pre-tax)
49. Oklahoma City, OK
- Living wage: $44,179
- Estimated median earnings: $58,671
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.3% (74.0% to 76.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,492 (pre-tax)
50. Baton Rouge, LA
- Living wage: $45,490
- Estimated median earnings: $60,353
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.4% (72.5% to 78.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,863 (pre-tax)
51. Knoxville, TN
- Living wage: $45,427
- Estimated median earnings: $59,749
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.0% (74.6% to 77.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,322 (pre-tax)
52. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Living wage: $44,720
- Estimated median earnings: $58,811
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.0% (74.0% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,091 (pre-tax)
53. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL
- Living wage: $48,693
- Estimated median earnings: $63,839
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.3% (74.9% to 77.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,146 (pre-tax)
54. Albuquerque, NM
- Living wage: $46,405
- Estimated median earnings: $60,801
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.3% (72.8% to 80.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,396 (pre-tax)
55. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC
- Living wage: $50,315
- Estimated median earnings: $65,887
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.4% (75.0% to 77.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,572 (pre-tax)
56. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Living wage: $50,211
- Estimated median earnings: $65,744
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.4% (76.0% to 76.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,533 (pre-tax)
57. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
- Living wage: $44,075
- Estimated median earnings: $57,207
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.0% (74.4% to 79.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $13,132 (pre-tax)
58. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR
- Living wage: $58,594
- Estimated median earnings: $76,024
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.1% (76.3% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $17,430 (pre-tax)
59. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA
- Living wage: $49,670
- Estimated median earnings: $64,420
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.1% (75.9% to 78.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,750 (pre-tax)
60. Chattanooga, TN
- Living wage: $46,925
- Estimated median earnings: $60,619
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (74.4% to 80.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $13,694 (pre-tax)
61. Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
- Living wage: $49,462
- Estimated median earnings: $63,880
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (76.7% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,418 (pre-tax)
62. Salt Lake City-Murray, UT
- Living wage: $51,251
- Estimated median earnings: $66,181
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (75.3% to 79.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,930 (pre-tax)
63. Jacksonville, FL
- Living wage: $48,027
- Estimated median earnings: $62,001
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.5% (74.3% to 80.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $13,974 (pre-tax)
64. Provo-Orem-Lehi, UT
- Living wage: $53,040
- Estimated median earnings: $68,069
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.9% (74.1% to 82.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,029 (pre-tax)
65. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA
- Living wage: $67,517
- Estimated median earnings: $86,585
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.0% (77.5% to 78.4% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $19,068 (pre-tax)
66. Memphis, TN
- Living wage: $43,909
- Estimated median earnings: $56,163
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.2% (75.3% to 81.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $12,254 (pre-tax)
67. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Living wage: $51,085
- Estimated median earnings: $65,326
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.2% (77.5% to 78.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,241 (pre-tax)
68. Tucson, AZ
- Living wage: $44,450
- Estimated median earnings: $56,737
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.3% (75.7% to 81.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $12,287 (pre-tax)
69. Boise City, ID
- Living wage: $50,856
- Estimated median earnings: $64,906
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.4% (77.1% to 79.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,050 (pre-tax)
70. Tulsa, OK
- Living wage: $44,262
- Estimated median earnings: $56,312
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.6% (77.0% to 80.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $12,050 (pre-tax)
71. Richmond, VA
- Living wage: $51,958
- Estimated median earnings: $65,924
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.8% (77.1% to 80.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $13,966 (pre-tax)
72. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Living wage: $60,091
- Estimated median earnings: $75,703
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 79.4% (78.5% to 80.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $15,612 (pre-tax)
73. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Living wage: $46,738
- Estimated median earnings: $58,194
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.3% (76.6% to 84.4% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $11,456 (pre-tax)
74. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Living wage: $54,829
- Estimated median earnings: $68,206
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.4% (79.1% to 81.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $13,377 (pre-tax)
75. Columbia, SC
- Living wage: $44,533
- Estimated median earnings: $55,385
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.4% (78.3% to 82.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $10,852 (pre-tax)
76. Greensboro-High Point, NC
- Living wage: $45,386
- Estimated median earnings: $56,330
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.6% (76.6% to 85.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $10,944 (pre-tax)
77. El Paso, TX
- Living wage: $38,563
- Estimated median earnings: $47,562
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.1% (77.3% to 85.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $8,999 (pre-tax)
78. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Living wage: $45,635
- Estimated median earnings: $56,183
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.2% (77.9% to 84.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $10,548 (pre-tax)
79. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Living wage: $52,978
- Estimated median earnings: $65,030
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.5% (81.0% to 82.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $12,052 (pre-tax)
80. Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA
- Living wage: $52,062
- Estimated median earnings: $63,806
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.6% (80.7% to 82.5% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $11,744 (pre-tax)
81. Modesto, CA
- Living wage: $52,416
- Estimated median earnings: $63,912
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.0% (80.3% to 83.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $11,496 (pre-tax)
82. Stockton-Lodi, CA
- Living wage: $54,142
- Estimated median earnings: $65,834
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.2% (78.9% to 85.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $11,692 (pre-tax)
83. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY
- Living wage: $65,520
- Estimated median earnings: $79,624
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.3% (81.8% to 82.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $14,104 (pre-tax)
84. Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Living wage: $54,142
- Estimated median earnings: $65,235
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 83.0% (81.7% to 84.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $11,093 (pre-tax)
85. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Living wage: $50,606
- Estimated median earnings: $60,570
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 83.6% (81.9% to 85.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $9,964 (pre-tax)
86. Port St. Lucie, FL
- Living wage: $49,962
- Estimated median earnings: $59,323
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 84.2% (81.0% to 87.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $9,361 (pre-tax)
87. Jackson, MS
- Living wage: $46,114
- Estimated median earnings: $53,807
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 85.7% (84.0% to 87.4% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $7,693 (pre-tax)
88. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Living wage: $46,093
- Estimated median earnings: $53,456
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 86.2% (84.3% to 88.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $7,363 (pre-tax)
89. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Living wage: $68,390
- Estimated median earnings: $77,087
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.7% (86.8% to 90.7% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $8,697 (pre-tax)
90. Bakersfield-Delano, CA
- Living wage: $50,066
- Estimated median earnings: $56,315
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.9% (83.8% to 94.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $6,249 (pre-tax)
91. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
- Living wage: $38,293
- Estimated median earnings: $43,056
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.9% (87.1% to 90.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,763 (pre-tax)
92. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Living wage: $65,333
- Estimated median earnings: $72,161
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 90.5% (86.5% to 95.0% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $6,828 (pre-tax)
93. Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
- Living wage: $50,336
- Estimated median earnings: $55,202
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 91.2% (90.1% to 92.3% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,866 (pre-tax)
94. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Living wage: $52,333
- Estimated median earnings: $57,298
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 91.3% (89.1% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,965 (pre-tax)
95. Fresno, CA
- Living wage: $52,686
- Estimated median earnings: $57,175
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.1% (87.0% to 97.9% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,489 (pre-tax)
96. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Living wage: $58,781
- Estimated median earnings: $63,544
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.5% (91.4% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,763 (pre-tax)
97. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Living wage: $64,043
- Estimated median earnings: $69,009
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.8% (92.1% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $4,966 (pre-tax)
98. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Living wage: $52,520
- Estimated median earnings: $55,082
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 95.3% (93.6% to 97.2% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $2,562 (pre-tax)
99. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
- Living wage: $53,789
- Estimated median earnings: $55,233
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 97.4% (96.7% to 98.1% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $1,444 (pre-tax)
100. Urban Honolulu, HI
- Living wage: $64,126
- Estimated median earnings: $64,855
- Share of earnings needed for necessities: 98.9% (98.0% to 99.8% at 90% confidence)
- Left over after necessities: $729 (pre-tax)
Methodology
The 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas were scored. Each score is the MIT Living Wage Calculator value published in February 2026 for a single adult with no children divided by adjusted median earnings; a lower percentage means pay goes further. Because MIT’s living wage estimate is a published cost-of-living benchmark rather than a single-month observed wage measure, median earnings were modeled forward to the first quarter of 2026 to approximate the closest available wage-period comparison. Pay is the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year median earnings for full-time, year-round workers, modeled to the first quarter of 2026 using national wage growth in the Employment Cost Index for private-sector workers (referred to here as “estimated median earnings”). All figures are gross (pre-tax). ACS figures are sample estimates. To gauge uncertainty, 1,000 random medians were drawn per metro, scaled to its 90% margin of error. All 100 metros were re-ranked with each draw, holding the living wage fixed. A metro’s 90% rank range is the 5th to 95th percentile of its simulated ranks. Metros ranked close together are statistically similar. For 58 metros the range is 15 places or fewer; for 29 it exceeds 20. Top and bottom ranks are firmer: Austin (No. 1) ranges 1 to 3, Miami (No. 99) 98 to 99. Mid-table ranks are softer: Spokane (No. 19) ranges from 9 to 30. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.
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