2026 Paycheck Power Rankings 

The power of a paycheck depends on more than the dollar value printed on it. In some areas, higher salaries are offset by steep costs for housing and food. In others, modest earnings can stretch considerably further. The balance between income and expenses determines how much workers have left to save, invest or spend after covering everyday needs.



SmartAsset evaluated the living wage — the earnings required for life’s basic necessities — in the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. Each metro’s living wage was then compared with the area’s median income to identify where the typical worker spends the largest percentage of their paycheck just to survive. The study also calculated how much the median worker in each metro has left over after paying for basic necessities to invest for retirement or spend on leisure activities.

Key Findings

Austin boasts the strongest paycheck power. The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area ranked No. 1 overall. There, estimated median earnings are $76,322, with about 65% needed to pay for basic necessities. That leaves the median Austin worker with $27,005 for discretionary spending and retirement savings.

The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area ranked No. 1 overall. There, estimated median earnings are $76,322, with about 65% needed to pay for basic necessities. That leaves the median Austin worker with $27,005 for discretionary spending and retirement savings. Honolulu has the weakest paycheck power. In Honolulu, the median worker spends 99% of their income on basic necessities, leaving just $729 for discretionary spending and retirement savings. It’s followed by Miami, Florida.

In Honolulu, the median worker spends 99% of their income on basic necessities, leaving just $729 for discretionary spending and retirement savings. It’s followed by Miami, Florida. Some expensive metros boast high paycheck power. While places like San Francisco and Seattle are known for their high costs of living, those costs are offset to a degree by atypically high median incomes. Both metros rank among the top 15 for paycheck power.

While places like San Francisco and Seattle are known for their high costs of living, those costs are offset to a degree by atypically high median incomes. Both metros rank among the top 15 for paycheck power. Half of the worst-ranked metros are in California. Of the 10 metros ranking lowest for paycheck power, five are in California: Bakersfield-Delano, Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Fresno, Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim.

Questions and Answers

Where does a paycheck go furthest? The Austin-Round Rock metro area ranks No. 1 in SmartAsset’s Paycheck Power Rankings, which evaluates the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. There, the median worker should have about 35% of their earnings left over after paying for the essentials of living, such as housing, food, transportation and other common expenses.



Is Honolulu an expensive place to live? In Honolulu, it can take 98.9% of the median worker’s income to afford the essentials of living, such as housing, food, transportation and other common expenses. This leaves $729 per year for retirement saving and discretionary spending.



What is the living wage? The living wage is the earnings required to afford a minimum but adequate lifestyle, including food prepared and consumed at home, transportation, clothing, basic personal care products, cleaning supplies, various miscellaneous expenses and housing — calculated as the 40th-percentile gross rent for a studio apartment for single people with no children. It excludes things like vacations, dining out, investing for retirement and building emergency savings.

What is the salary needed to live comfortably? An area’s salary needed to live comfortably is the earnings required to live using the “50/30/20 rule.” Under the rule, 50% of income goes to necessities like housing and utilities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to savings for retirement and emergencies.



Metros Ranked

1. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX Living wage: $49,317

Estimated median earnings: $76,322

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 64.6% (63.4% to 65.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $27,005 (pre-tax) 2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC Living wage: $60,341

Estimated median earnings: $92,391

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 65.3% (64.1% to 66.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $32,050 (pre-tax) 3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Living wage: $51,272

Estimated median earnings: $76,923

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.7% (64.7% to 68.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $25,651 (pre-tax) 4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Living wage: $60,757

Estimated median earnings: $91,052

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.7% (65.8% to 67.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $30,295 (pre-tax) 5. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN Living wage: $50,898

Estimated median earnings: $76,198

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.8% (66.2% to 67.4% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $25,300 (pre-tax) 6. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA Living wage: $70,117

Estimated median earnings: $104,912

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 66.8% (65.5% to 68.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $34,795 (pre-tax) 7. Toledo, OH Living wage: $41,475

Estimated median earnings: $61,913

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.0% (64.3% to 69.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,438 (pre-tax) 8. Cincinnati, OH Living wage: $44,262

Estimated median earnings: $65,993

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.1% (65.6% to 68.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,731 (pre-tax) 9. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Living wage: $52,291

Estimated median earnings: $77,917

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.1% (64.8% to 69.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $25,626 (pre-tax) 10. Pittsburgh, PA Living wage: $46,280

Estimated median earnings: $68,624

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 67.4% (66.4% to 68.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $22,344 (pre-tax) 11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Living wage: $46,114

Estimated median earnings: $67,863

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.0% (66.2% to 69.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,749 (pre-tax) 12. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Living wage: $45,802

Estimated median earnings: $67,330

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.0% (66.1% to 70.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,528 (pre-tax) 13. Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH Living wage: $43,389

Estimated median earnings: $63,750

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.1% (66.7% to 69.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,361 (pre-tax) 14. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Living wage: $51,064

Estimated median earnings: $74,955

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.1% (67.2% to 69.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $23,891 (pre-tax) 15. Columbus, OH Living wage: $46,634

Estimated median earnings: $68,389

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.2% (66.8% to 69.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,755 (pre-tax) 16. Madison, WI Living wage: $50,024

Estimated median earnings: $72,853

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.7% (66.3% to 71.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $22,829 (pre-tax) 17. Cleveland, OH Living wage: $43,971

Estimated median earnings: $64,007

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.7% (68.1% to 69.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,036 (pre-tax) 18. St. Louis, MO Living wage: $45,323

Estimated median earnings: $65,774

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 68.9% (68.3% to 69.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,451 (pre-tax) 19. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Living wage: $46,197

Estimated median earnings: $66,576

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.4% (67.0% to 72.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,379 (pre-tax) 20. Akron, OH Living wage: $43,742

Estimated median earnings: $62,878

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.6% (66.8% to 72.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $19,136 (pre-tax) 21. Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO Living wage: $57,013

Estimated median earnings: $81,575

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.9% (68.8% to 71.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $24,562 (pre-tax) 22. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT Living wage: $59,717

Estimated median earnings: $85,442

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 69.9% (68.8% to 71.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $25,725 (pre-tax) 23. Syracuse, NY Living wage: $47,237

Estimated median earnings: $67,334

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.2% (67.5% to 73.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,097 (pre-tax) 24. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Living wage: $49,878

Estimated median earnings: $71,060

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.2% (67.0% to 73.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,182 (pre-tax) 25. Raleigh-Cary, NC Living wage: $53,664

Estimated median earnings: $76,295

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.3% (69.0% to 71.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $22,631 (pre-tax) 26. New Haven, CT Living wage: $52,666

Estimated median earnings: $74,692

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.5% (68.3% to 72.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $22,026 (pre-tax) 27. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY Living wage: $44,387

Estimated median earnings: $62,562

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 70.9% (69.1% to 72.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $18,175 (pre-tax) 28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA Living wage: $52,790

Estimated median earnings: $74,392

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 71.0% (70.4% to 71.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $21,602 (pre-tax) 29. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Living wage: $47,424

Estimated median earnings: $66,709

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 71.1% (68.7% to 73.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $19,285 (pre-tax) 30. Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX Living wage: $46,155

Estimated median earnings: $63,885

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.2% (71.7% to 72.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $17,730 (pre-tax) 31. Wichita, KS Living wage: $43,222

Estimated median earnings: $59,812

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.3% (70.6% to 74.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,590 (pre-tax) 32. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Living wage: $78,894

Estimated median earnings: $108,841

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (70.4% to 74.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $29,947 (pre-tax) 33. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Living wage: $47,694

Estimated median earnings: $65,786

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (71.1% to 74.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $18,092 (pre-tax) 34. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL Living wage: $53,664

Estimated median earnings: $73,979

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.5% (72.0% to 73.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $20,315 (pre-tax) 35. Kansas City, MO Living wage: $47,778

Estimated median earnings: $65,528

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 72.9% (72.3% to 73.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $17,750 (pre-tax) 36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN Living wage: $47,736

Estimated median earnings: $65,140

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.3% (72.5% to 74.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $17,404 (pre-tax) 37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Living wage: $42,286

Estimated median earnings: $57,495

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.5% (71.7% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,209 (pre-tax) 38. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC Living wage: $46,488

Estimated median earnings: $63,115

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.7% (71.1% to 76.4% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,627 (pre-tax) 39. Worcester, MA Living wage: $56,056

Estimated median earnings: $75,941

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 73.8% (72.4% to 75.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $19,885 (pre-tax) 40. Omaha, NE Living wage: $47,736

Estimated median earnings: $64,464

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.1% (73.2% to 74.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,728 (pre-tax) 41. Providence-Warwick, RI Living wage: $52,229

Estimated median earnings: $70,407

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.2% (73.1% to 75.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $18,178 (pre-tax) 42. Rochester, NY Living wage: $48,734

Estimated median earnings: $65,626

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.3% (73.1% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,892 (pre-tax) 43. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Living wage: $47,882

Estimated median earnings: $64,459

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.3% (73.1% to 75.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,577 (pre-tax) 44. Birmingham, AL Living wage: $46,176

Estimated median earnings: $61,984

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.5% (71.4% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,808 (pre-tax) 45. Lancaster, PA Living wage: $49,504

Estimated median earnings: $66,394

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (72.3% to 77.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,890 (pre-tax) 46. Winston-Salem, NC Living wage: $42,973

Estimated median earnings: $57,613

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (71.6% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,640 (pre-tax) 47. Augusta-Richmond County, GA Living wage: $43,722

Estimated median earnings: $58,570

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 74.6% (71.5% to 78.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,848 (pre-tax) 48. Colorado Springs, CO Living wage: $50,190

Estimated median earnings: $66,708

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.2% (72.5% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $16,518 (pre-tax) 49. Oklahoma City, OK Living wage: $44,179

Estimated median earnings: $58,671

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.3% (74.0% to 76.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,492 (pre-tax) 50. Baton Rouge, LA Living wage: $45,490

Estimated median earnings: $60,353

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 75.4% (72.5% to 78.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,863 (pre-tax) 51. Knoxville, TN Living wage: $45,427

Estimated median earnings: $59,749

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.0% (74.6% to 77.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,322 (pre-tax) 52. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Living wage: $44,720

Estimated median earnings: $58,811

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.0% (74.0% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,091 (pre-tax) 53. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL Living wage: $48,693

Estimated median earnings: $63,839

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.3% (74.9% to 77.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,146 (pre-tax) 54. Albuquerque, NM Living wage: $46,405

Estimated median earnings: $60,801

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.3% (72.8% to 80.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,396 (pre-tax) 55. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC Living wage: $50,315

Estimated median earnings: $65,887

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.4% (75.0% to 77.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,572 (pre-tax) 56. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Living wage: $50,211

Estimated median earnings: $65,744

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 76.4% (76.0% to 76.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,533 (pre-tax) 57. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Living wage: $44,075

Estimated median earnings: $57,207

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.0% (74.4% to 79.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $13,132 (pre-tax) 58. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR Living wage: $58,594

Estimated median earnings: $76,024

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.1% (76.3% to 77.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $17,430 (pre-tax) 59. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA Living wage: $49,670

Estimated median earnings: $64,420

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.1% (75.9% to 78.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,750 (pre-tax) 60. Chattanooga, TN Living wage: $46,925

Estimated median earnings: $60,619

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (74.4% to 80.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $13,694 (pre-tax) 61. Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI Living wage: $49,462

Estimated median earnings: $63,880

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (76.7% to 78.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,418 (pre-tax) 62. Salt Lake City-Murray, UT Living wage: $51,251

Estimated median earnings: $66,181

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.4% (75.3% to 79.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,930 (pre-tax) 63. Jacksonville, FL Living wage: $48,027

Estimated median earnings: $62,001

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.5% (74.3% to 80.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $13,974 (pre-tax) 64. Provo-Orem-Lehi, UT Living wage: $53,040

Estimated median earnings: $68,069

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 77.9% (74.1% to 82.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,029 (pre-tax) 65. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA Living wage: $67,517

Estimated median earnings: $86,585

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.0% (77.5% to 78.4% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $19,068 (pre-tax) 66. Memphis, TN Living wage: $43,909

Estimated median earnings: $56,163

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.2% (75.3% to 81.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $12,254 (pre-tax) 67. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Living wage: $51,085

Estimated median earnings: $65,326

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.2% (77.5% to 78.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,241 (pre-tax) 68. Tucson, AZ Living wage: $44,450

Estimated median earnings: $56,737

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.3% (75.7% to 81.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $12,287 (pre-tax) 69. Boise City, ID Living wage: $50,856

Estimated median earnings: $64,906

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.4% (77.1% to 79.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,050 (pre-tax) 70. Tulsa, OK Living wage: $44,262

Estimated median earnings: $56,312

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.6% (77.0% to 80.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $12,050 (pre-tax) 71. Richmond, VA Living wage: $51,958

Estimated median earnings: $65,924

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 78.8% (77.1% to 80.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $13,966 (pre-tax) 72. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Living wage: $60,091

Estimated median earnings: $75,703

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 79.4% (78.5% to 80.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $15,612 (pre-tax) 73. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Living wage: $46,738

Estimated median earnings: $58,194

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.3% (76.6% to 84.4% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $11,456 (pre-tax) 74. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Living wage: $54,829

Estimated median earnings: $68,206

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.4% (79.1% to 81.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $13,377 (pre-tax) 75. Columbia, SC Living wage: $44,533

Estimated median earnings: $55,385

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.4% (78.3% to 82.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $10,852 (pre-tax) 76. Greensboro-High Point, NC Living wage: $45,386

Estimated median earnings: $56,330

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 80.6% (76.6% to 85.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $10,944 (pre-tax) 77. El Paso, TX Living wage: $38,563

Estimated median earnings: $47,562

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.1% (77.3% to 85.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $8,999 (pre-tax) 78. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Living wage: $45,635

Estimated median earnings: $56,183

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.2% (77.9% to 84.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $10,548 (pre-tax) 79. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Living wage: $52,978

Estimated median earnings: $65,030

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.5% (81.0% to 82.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $12,052 (pre-tax) 80. Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA Living wage: $52,062

Estimated median earnings: $63,806

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 81.6% (80.7% to 82.5% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $11,744 (pre-tax) 81. Modesto, CA Living wage: $52,416

Estimated median earnings: $63,912

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.0% (80.3% to 83.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $11,496 (pre-tax) 82. Stockton-Lodi, CA Living wage: $54,142

Estimated median earnings: $65,834

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.2% (78.9% to 85.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $11,692 (pre-tax) 83. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY Living wage: $65,520

Estimated median earnings: $79,624

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 82.3% (81.8% to 82.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $14,104 (pre-tax) 84. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Living wage: $54,142

Estimated median earnings: $65,235

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 83.0% (81.7% to 84.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $11,093 (pre-tax) 85. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Living wage: $50,606

Estimated median earnings: $60,570

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 83.6% (81.9% to 85.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $9,964 (pre-tax) 86. Port St. Lucie, FL Living wage: $49,962

Estimated median earnings: $59,323

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 84.2% (81.0% to 87.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $9,361 (pre-tax) 87. Jackson, MS Living wage: $46,114

Estimated median earnings: $53,807

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 85.7% (84.0% to 87.4% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $7,693 (pre-tax) 88. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Living wage: $46,093

Estimated median earnings: $53,456

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 86.2% (84.3% to 88.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $7,363 (pre-tax) 89. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Living wage: $68,390

Estimated median earnings: $77,087

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.7% (86.8% to 90.7% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $8,697 (pre-tax) 90. Bakersfield-Delano, CA Living wage: $50,066

Estimated median earnings: $56,315

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.9% (83.8% to 94.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $6,249 (pre-tax) 91. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Living wage: $38,293

Estimated median earnings: $43,056

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 88.9% (87.1% to 90.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,763 (pre-tax) 92. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Living wage: $65,333

Estimated median earnings: $72,161

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 90.5% (86.5% to 95.0% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $6,828 (pre-tax) 93. Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV Living wage: $50,336

Estimated median earnings: $55,202

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 91.2% (90.1% to 92.3% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,866 (pre-tax) 94. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Living wage: $52,333

Estimated median earnings: $57,298

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 91.3% (89.1% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,965 (pre-tax) 95. Fresno, CA Living wage: $52,686

Estimated median earnings: $57,175

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.1% (87.0% to 97.9% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,489 (pre-tax) 96. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Living wage: $58,781

Estimated median earnings: $63,544

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.5% (91.4% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,763 (pre-tax) 97. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Living wage: $64,043

Estimated median earnings: $69,009

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 92.8% (92.1% to 93.6% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $4,966 (pre-tax) 98. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Living wage: $52,520

Estimated median earnings: $55,082

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 95.3% (93.6% to 97.2% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $2,562 (pre-tax) 99. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Living wage: $53,789

Estimated median earnings: $55,233

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 97.4% (96.7% to 98.1% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $1,444 (pre-tax) 100. Urban Honolulu, HI Living wage: $64,126

Estimated median earnings: $64,855

Share of earnings needed for necessities: 98.9% (98.0% to 99.8% at 90% confidence)

Left over after necessities: $729 (pre-tax)

Methodology

The 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas were scored. Each score is the MIT Living Wage Calculator value published in February 2026 for a single adult with no children divided by adjusted median earnings; a lower percentage means pay goes further. Because MIT’s living wage estimate is a published cost-of-living benchmark rather than a single-month observed wage measure, median earnings were modeled forward to the first quarter of 2026 to approximate the closest available wage-period comparison. Pay is the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year median earnings for full-time, year-round workers, modeled to the first quarter of 2026 using national wage growth in the Employment Cost Index for private-sector workers (referred to here as “estimated median earnings”). All figures are gross (pre-tax). ACS figures are sample estimates. To gauge uncertainty, 1,000 random medians were drawn per metro, scaled to its 90% margin of error. All 100 metros were re-ranked with each draw, holding the living wage fixed. A metro’s 90% rank range is the 5th to 95th percentile of its simulated ranks. Metros ranked close together are statistically similar. For 58 metros the range is 15 places or fewer; for 29 it exceeds 20. Top and bottom ranks are firmer: Austin (No. 1) ranges 1 to 3, Miami (No. 99) 98 to 99. Mid-table ranks are softer: Spokane (No. 19) ranges from 9 to 30. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.



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