Tax Planning Software Options for Financial Advisors

Tax planning software can help you create a more holistic view of your clients’ financial plans, making it easier to identify opportunities for optimization. With so many different tools on the market, some research is necessary to choose a suitable option for your needs. As you compare tax planning software for financial advisors, consider the range of features, integrations with your existing tech stack and cost.

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Tax Planning Software for Financial Advisors

The “best” tax planning software for advisors is subjective, as every advisor’s practice, clients and needs are different. Comparing the most frequently used tax software programs may offer a more helpful perspective on which ones advisors favor the most, based on their respective features.

With that in mind, we’re highlighting some of the most popular tax planning software options, according to the 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey. The following is for informational purposes only and is not considered an endorsement or recommendation.

Holistiplan ranked as the No. 1 choice among advisors for tax planning software, with a market share of 38.92%, according to T3/Inside Information. This award-winning software simplifies and scales tax planning, allowing advisors to deliver more value to clients.

Who’s It For? Certified public accountants (CPAs), financial advisors, financial planners, enrolled agents (EAs) Key Features Complete suite of planning tools that includes tax planning, insurance planning and estate planning; algorithm-driven tax optimization delivered in seconds; near-instant report generation; integrations with popular CRMs, including Redtail and Wealthbox Pricing Basic plans starting at $799 per year; Premium plans starting at $1,499 per year Demo/Free Trial Available Yes

TaxStatus ranked second after Holistiplan, with a 9.22% market share. It’s the only platform that delivers 100% verified, IRS-sourced data to financial advisors and tax professionals instantly, without requiring clients to track down any key documents.

Who’s It For? Registered investment advisors (RIAs), CPAs, wealth management firms Key Features Direct data verification; comprehensive account overviews, including all assets held away; detailed income breakdowns; proactive alerts to notify you of IRS actions, including audits, liens and penalties; bespoke, multi-strategy tax planning; streamlined new client onboarding Pricing N/A (contact company directly) Demo/Free Trial Available Yes

Third on the T3/Inside Information list with a 4.62% market share, FP Alpha uses an AI-driven approach to streamline client tax planning and management. This software uses AI technology to “read” client tax returns and estate planning documents, and then deliver summaries of key data near instantly.

Who’s It For? RIAs, financial advisors, wealth management firms Key Features Comprehensive reporting with separate tax and estate planning snapshots; tax optimization strategies at the click of a button; integrations with popular CRMs, including Orion, Salesforce and others; dedicated customer success resource to assist advisors and answer questions Pricing Tax planning plans begin at $1,125 per year Demo/Free Trial Available Yes

The T3/Inside Information Software Survey groups ProConnect and ProSeries together, with a market share of 2.86%. However, these are two different tax planning software options advisors might consider to manage client accounts. Advisors may use either option if they’re authorized to prepare and file tax returns as CPAs or enrolled agents.

Who’s It For? CPAs, enrolled agents, accounting firms, financial advisors Key Features ProConnect is a cloud-based software that features AI-assisted reviews; ProSeries is primarily desktop-based and uses a more traditional input format, but cloud hosting is available; ProConnect includes Intuit Tax Advisor; ProSeries comes with a secure Intuit client portal Pricing ProConnect bundle pricing begins at $3,842 per year; ProSeries basic pricing begins at $729 per year Demo/Free Trial Available Yes

An estimated 2.17% of advisors use the Drake Tax Planner, according to the T3/Inside Information survey. This software is available online or for desktop use, with multiple pricing options that are designed to meet diverse needs.

Who’s It For? CPAs, enrolled agents, tax preparers, financial advisors Key Features Comprehensive accuracy check to verify against IRS information; secure, encrypted client document management; tax planning tools for scenario optimization; multi-state return capabilities; robust onboarding and optimized workflows Pricing Pricing begins at $299 per year; add-on bundles are available Demo/Free Trial Available Yes

Other Frequently Used Tax Planning Software Programs for Advisors

In total, 13 tax planning software programs were named as the most-used by advisors in the T3/Inside Information Software Survey. If you’re interested in exploring more options, here are the remaining programs, listed by market share.

BNA Income Tax Planner 1.79% Lacerte Tax Planner 1.20% RightCapital Module 0.96% CFS Tax Tools 0.89% CCH ProSystem 0.86% Covisum Tax Clarity 0.58% Planner CS 0.55% Tax Planner Pro 0.31%

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Choosing a Tax Planning Software for Financial Advisors

Financial advisors who offer tax planning and guidance may opt to use tax software to keep track of client data. As you compare options, consider what you need a tax planning software to do for you.

This can largely depend on the type of clients you serve and their planning needs. For example, you may be interested in software that’s equipped to track tax-advantaged retirement accounts, charitable giving and estate planning if you primarily serve high-net-worth clients. If your niche is entrepreneurs, then you may need a software solution that considers the tax needs of business owners.

Apart from these considerations, it’s helpful to explore the features and integrations that a tax planning software has to offer. If you’re interested in leveraging AI for business growth, for instance, then you may prefer a software program that incorporates artificial intelligence. Or you may lean toward software that can seamlessly integrate with your CRM and the other components of your tech stack so you don’t have to worry about manually entering client data across applications.

Finally, review pricing and what other customers have to say about any software you’re thinking of using. Look at how pricing is structured, what it includes and whether you’re required to upgrade to a higher-tier plan to get the full benefits of a particular software. Checking reviews from other advisors who use the software can give you an idea of what they find most or least appealing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can financial advisors offer tax advice? Financial advisors can offer tax planning assistance, though there are restrictions on what they can and can’t do. For example, an advisor can help clients reduce their overall tax burden through optimization strategies, but they cannot prepare and sign tax returns unless they’re also credentialed as CPAs or enrolled agents.

How to attract tax planning clients? Attracting tax planning clients requires a marketing plan that conveys what problems you can solve for clients, and who your services are designed for. For example, if your niche audience is young professionals, you may consider marketing your services on LinkedIn. If you’re hoping to attract retirees, on the other hand, a Facebook ad campaign may prove more effective.

How can advisors develop a new service offering around tax planning? Developing a new service offering around tax planning begins with understanding what needs you can fill or what problems you can solve for your current clients. For example, if you serve a wealthy or affluent client base who is interested in philanthropy, your new offering may include advice on donor-advised funds (DAFs). Creating buyer personas can help you better understand what your clients need help with most as you decide what services to offer.

Bottom Line

Tax planning software can simplify the way you advise clients on tax strategies, potentially freeing up more time you can spend on other business activities. The software options highlighted here are just a few possibilities you might consider, though it’s always helpful to do your own research. Talking to other advisors in your network about the tax software programs they use can offer additional insight into which tools may be right for your needs.

Tips for Expanding Your Client Base

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A good marketing plan can help you attract tax planning clients if you’re branching out services to include this area of financial planning. Search engine optimization (SEO), digital ads, social media and email newsletters are just a few of the tools you might use to attract new clients. You may also consider direct mail marketing, lead generation services or asking your current clients for referrals to help you grow your business.

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