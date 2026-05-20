What Is the Kitces Advisor Services Map?

The Kitces Advisor Services Map is a comprehensive list of financial advisor outsourcing and service providers. The map is a collaborative effort between Michael Kitces and Joe Moss of Advisor Tech Book. If you’ve considered outsourcing operations for your advisory firm, you may find this tool helpful as you research service providers.

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Understanding the Kitces Advisor Services Map

Finding reputable service providers for your advisory firm can be challenging as you need to consider the range of services offered, cost and compliance. The Kitces Advisor Services Map is designed to be a resource for advisors who are interested in outsourcing, but don’t know where to look for providers.

The map is organized by function and broken into nine categories, which are further divided into 45 subcategories. Each subcategory contains at least one link to a vetted service provider. The map can be accessed as a PDF and all links are clickable.

Here is how service providers are currently grouped in the 2026 version of the map.

Category Subcategory Marketing/Business Development All-In-One Marketing, Brand Design, Website Design, SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Video Marketing, Client Event Planning, Seminar Planning Business & Practice Improvement Business Coaching, Sales/Marketing Coaching, Leadership Executive Coaching, Practice Management Consulting Financial Planning Outsourced Paraplanning/Plan Preparation, Outsourced Tax Prep, Outsourced Trustee/Fiduciary, Outsourced Estate Document Preparation, Outsourced Life Insurance/Annuities, Outsourced Medicare/Health Insurance Solutions, Other Financial Planning-Related Investment Management Turnkey Asset Management Programs, Outsourced CIO, Outsourced Trading, Alternatives Marketplace, Other Investing Related Operations Support Virtual Assistant, Outsourced Client Service, Outsourced IT/Managed Services, Cybersecurity, Operations Consulting, Technology Consulting, Workflow Automation, CRM Consulting, Fractional CFO Legal & Regulatory Compliance Consulting, RIA Legal Counsel People & Talent Recruiting, HR Consulting, Compensation Planning, Advisory Team Training Transitions & Success Transition Consulting, M&A/Succession Planning, Business Valuation Turnkey RIA Operations Independent RIA Support, Corporate RIA

Advisors can submit recommendations for outsourcing providers to include in the map. The latest version of the map is always available on the Kitces website.

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How to Use the Kitces Advisor Services Map

If you’re interested in the benefits of outsourcing for your advisory business, the Kitces Advisor Services Map is easy to use. All you’ll do is open the map, find the category and subcategory of services you’re searching for and click on the logo of the provider you want to learn more about.

For example, say you’d like to update your website design. You’d navigate to the Marketing/Business Development category, then to the Website Design subcategory and choose a provider. Clicking the Aryze logo, for example, takes you to the Aryze Design website. From there, you can explore the website design packages and services Aryze offers.

Be aware that clicking links inside the PDF window on the Kitces website will open the links in the same window. If you’d like to keep the map open as you research outsourcing providers, just right-click on the provider’s logo to open the link in a new tab, new window or in split view if your browser offers that capability.

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Benefits of Outsourcing for Financial Advisors

Outsourcing can yield numerous benefits for advisors who may find themselves stretched thin time-wise or who simply want to delegate certain operational tasks to someone with more expertise.

Here are some of the reasons to consider outsourcing as an advisor.

Time Savings

Outsourcing can leave you more time to focus on high-value tasks that drive revenue and grow your book of business. You may also find it easier to maintain work/life balance if you have more hours back in your day.

Cost Efficiency

Working with an outsourcing provider may prove more cost effective than hiring someone in-house, either part-time or full-time, to handle operational tasks. You can pick and choose which tasks to outsource based on cost and the expected ROI.

Client Experience

Outsourcing can lead to a better client experience when you have more time to focus on financial planning and relationship-building. That could lead to more referrals and better retention rates for your business.

Risk Management

Working with a trusted outsourcing provider can reduce risk if you’re assured that your firm’s and your clients’ information is properly managed. Compliance outsourcing may also help keep your firm aligned with all state and federal regulatory guidelines.

How to Choose Outsourcing Providers for Advisory Services

Whether you’re using the Kitces Advisor Services Map to find outsourcing providers, relying on members of your network or conducting your own research, it’s helpful to know how to evaluate any companies you’re considering. Developing a set of criteria you’d like a provider to meet can help you narrow down the field.

Here are some factors to weigh and questions you might ask when comparing providers.

Goals: First, define your needs and goals. What do you want an outsourcing provider to do for you? What outcomes are you looking for?

First, define your needs and goals. What do you want an outsourcing provider to do for you? What outcomes are you looking for? Expertise: Next, consider a provider’s expertise and history. Do they have a demonstrable track record of helping advisory firms like yours achieve results? How do their methods and processes align with the way your business operates?

Next, consider a provider’s expertise and history. Do they have a demonstrable track record of helping advisory firms like yours achieve results? How do their methods and processes align with the way your business operates? Communication: Communication matters, as you don’t want to be left out of the loop. How often will you be in touch with your outsourcing provider? Who can you go to if you have questions?

Communication matters, as you don’t want to be left out of the loop. How often will you be in touch with your outsourcing provider? Who can you go to if you have questions? Compliance: Compliance is always top of mind for advisors and the use of third-party providers is a key exam priority for the SEC currently. What security protocols does the provider use to protect client data? Are there contingency plans to manage a data breach?

Compliance is always top of mind for advisors and the use of third-party providers is a key exam priority for the SEC currently. What security protocols does the provider use to protect client data? Are there contingency plans to manage a data breach? Cost: Outsourcing services is an investment and you want reassurance that it will be worth it in the long run. How does the provider price their services and are you locked into a specific contract period? How does the provider’s fee structure compare to another’s?

You may also want to weigh the provider’s tech capabilities and use of AI if that’s something you’re in favor of (or against). The provider’s brand reputation can also make a difference in your decision-making. You might search for customer testimonials or reviews, or ask people you know who have used a particular provider to gauge how people feel about the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Kitces Advisor Services Map free to use? Yes, the Kitces Advisor Services Map is free and easily accessible online. You can find the map on the Kitces website and browse the various providers listed within each category and subcategory.

Can the Kitces Advisor Services Map help with lead generation? Lead generation is not listed as a category or subcategory on the Kitces Advisor Services Map. If you’re looking for a service provider that can help you gain more leads, consider SmartAsset’s Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP). AMP connects growth-focused advisors with leads and equips them with the tools to nurture relationships automatically via email and text. Schedule a free demo to learn more.

Does the Kitces Advisor Services Map rank or recommend providers? No. The map is a curated directory, not a ranking system. Providers are grouped by category and subcategory so advisors can identify firms that offer a specific service, but the map does not score providers, compare pricing or identify which firm is best for a particular advisory practice.

Bottom Line

Outsourcing can be a smart strategic move for some advisors, and the Kitces Advisor Services Map offers a helpful starting point if you don’t know where to begin looking for providers. Before you commit to any outsourcing relationship, take time to research the provider and review the terms of any service contracts you’re asked to sign so you understand what you’re agreeing to and what you can expect to receive.

Tips for Marketing Your Advisory Business

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You may find outsourcing particularly helpful if you’re hoping to start an RIA. For example, you may outsource CCO or CIO services, or work with an RIA consultant to help you navigate the registration and startup process. Having an expert or a team of experts readily available to offer assistance and answer questions can help you build a foundation of success for your new venture.

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