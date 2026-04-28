What Is the Future of AI in Wealth Management Marketing?

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools present advisors and wealth managers with opportunities to streamline business operations, including marketing. From content creation to automation to data analytics, AI has the potential to transform how you promote your business and attract new clients. Several notable trends are shaping the future of AI in wealth management marketing as this technology continues to evolve.

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AI Use-Cases for Wealth Management Marketing

Marketing is a critical building block in any wealth management firm’s success plan. If you’ve struggled to find your marketing groove or are simply interested in exploring new approaches, AI could prove useful in a variety of ways.

How Wealth Managers Use AI for Marketing Content Generation Generative AI tools can assist with content generation, including social media content, email newsletters and blog posts with just a few clicks. Prospecting and Lead Generation AI models have the ability to analyze large volumes of data in seconds, enabling you to identify high-potential leads using information from your customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Personalization Prospects and clients want personalized content from their advisors. AI marketing tools can create content that’s tailored to the unique interests, challenges and concerns of your target client base. Prospect and Client Engagement Agentic AI services can provide support services for prospects and clients alike to answer questions or route queries, freeing you up to focus on other marketing actions that move the needle. Efficiency and Productivity Marketing can be time-consuming, and AI tools can help with streamlining and automating repetitive tasks, so that you and your team are free to serve your clients.

Determining whether to use AI for wealth management marketing depends on your comfort level with the technology, the tasks you’d like it to perform and your understanding of the risks.

For example, AI can lift much of the burden of marketing off your shoulders, but these tools still require human oversight to ensure accuracy and adherence to your firm’s brand standards.

Compliance is also a consideration, particularly in light of the SEC’s recently updated marketing rule. The marketing rule prohibits registered investment advisors (RIAs) from including false or misleading statements in their marketing materials and requires certain disclosures when using third-party reviews or testimonials in advertisements.

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Charting the Future of AI in Wealth Management Marketing

AI is prompting many advisors and wealth managers to consider how it could be leveraged to drive long-term growth. To understand what the future might hold for AI in wealth management marketing, it’s helpful to consider the state of the industry at present and the trends that are shaping its use.

AI Adoption

Two-thirds (70%) of asset managers use AI for front office tasks, which include marketing, according to a 2026 SimCorp/InvestOps report. That’s a significant jump from the 10% adoption rate reported in the previous year’s study. Fifty-three percent of asset managers polled reported successful implementation of AI tools and plan to expand their use in the front office.

What prompted the shift? Fifty-five percent of asset managers cited a desire to differentiate themselves from the competition through innovation as a reason for using AI. Forty-nine percent said improving the client experience was a driver of their decision-making.

AI as a Collaborative Tool

Wealth managers are using AI for marketing, though it’s not an even distribution. A 2025 report from Grant Thornton and ThoughtLab found that:

30% of wealth managers exclusively use AI for marketing

37% assign all marketing tasks to a human

33% use a combination of AI and human input to implement their marketing plans

That split suggests that more wealth managers are becoming comfortable with using AI to some degree in their marketing efforts. However, only a third are willing to let AI do all of the work. Looking ahead, that number may grow as AI technology advances and becomes more sophisticated. However, many wealth managers will likely continue to view AI as a collaborative marketing tool, rather than as a replacement for human input.

Agentic AI Expansion

Agentic AI services are designed to manage support tasks and streamline them for increased efficiency. Compared to generative AI, agentic AI is projected to grow at a faster pace, with a five-year combined annual growth rate of 175% versus 90%. In the context of wealth management marketing, agentic AI offers a number of possibilities that exceed the scope of what gen AI can do.

For example, a generative AI tool like Claude can help you pump out marketing content quickly, but agentic AI can analyze your prospect list to identify which type of content leads are most likely to respond to. AI agents can automate and manage marketing campaigns, analyze what’s working in real-time and offer suggestions on how to modify campaigns based on changes in prospect behavior.

One-third (33%) of wealth managers say they’re extremely or moderately familiar with agentic AI, and 40% of wealth management firms plan to implement it within the next six months, according to a 2025 EY report. That suggests that there’s plenty of room for wealth managers to make a transition from relying solely on gen AI to integrating agentic AI for marketing and other business tasks.

Reconciling AI and Authenticity

Will AI replace human advisors? More investors are exploring AI to get financial advice, but the need for human wealth managers likely won’t disappear. A 2025 Gallup poll found that 41% of adults turn to financial planners or advisors, second only to friends and family (43%), when looking for answers to financial questions.

A critical challenge for wealth managers who adopt AI for marketing is retaining authenticity and a human touch. Advances in AI have made it possible to create content, images and videos that are increasingly difficult to distinguish from those produced by humans. However, prospects and clients want to know that if they decide to reach out to a wealth manager based on their marketing, they’ll be getting advice from a real human.

Storyselling is a way to infuse AI-generated marketing materials with your personality and make genuine connections with your target audience. Storyselling uses emotional touchpoints to build trust and rapport without making prospects feel like they’re being subjected to an impersonal hard sell. Applying this strategy, along with human reviews for brand voice, can help ensure that any AI marketing content you create still sounds like you and reflects the value you offer to clients.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI used in wealth management marketing? Wealth managers and asset managers can use AI as a marketing tool in various ways. For example, you might use generative AI to brainstorm ideas for your next email newsletter or create blog content for your advisor website. AI can also be helpful for data analysis to identify potential leads, track engagement and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

What should wealth managers know about compliance for AI marketing? Wealth managers should be aware of compliance concerns surrounding AI use for marketing. That includes adhering to the SEC’s marketing rule, if applicable, and following other regulations and guidelines established by FINRA and the Federal Trade Commission. Adding guidelines regarding AI use for marketing and other business tasks to your firm’s compliance policy could help minimize the risk of potential violations.

Will AI replace human advisors? AI likely won’t replace human advisors, as clients continue to demonstrate a preference for human advice when managing their financial plans. However, more advisors may opt to use AI to manage front, middle and back office functions for their businesses, including marketing, in order to improve efficiency and productivity.

Bottom Line

Forecasting the future of AI in wealth management marketing is not an exact science, but it’s logical to assume that artificial intelligence will continue to grow its footprint in the financial services industry. If your firm isn’t using AI for marketing or other purposes yet, you may consider how you could implement it and whether doing so aligns with your long-term vision and goals.

Tips to Elevate Your Marketing Strategy

Using an advisor marketing platform like SmartAsset AMP makes it easier to bring in a steady stream of new leads while keeping your primary focus on serving your current clients. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Marketing is just one possibility for putting AI to work for your business. For example, you might use an AI note-taking tool to record client meetings so you can stay focused on what your clients are saying. AI note-takers can summarize the meeting for you and draft follow-up messages to share with clients virtually instantly.

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