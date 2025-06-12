20+ AI Tools Financial Advisors and Planners Could Leverage

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its mark on the financial services industry. From content creation to portfolio management, there are an abundance of AI tools for financial advisors that you can consider. If you’re ready to explore the possibilities of AI for your practice, you can start by researching which tools you might consider adding to your tech stack.

20+ Promising AI Tools for Financial Advisors

AI can assist with a variety of tasks, and the range of choices can be overwhelming. Asking yourself what you’d like to use AI to help you with can make it easier to narrow down which tools may be right for you and your firm.

Since there are so many options to choose from, we’ll look at five distinct categories of AI tools for financial advisors you might consider, with more information on a few specific tools.

AI Tools for Content Creation

Content marketing and creation are integral parts of brand development. The messages you share across social media, on your website and in your email marketing communications can help you attract the attention of prospects and convert them to clients. Creating a steady flow of content can be time-consuming, but AI can make the process more efficient, whether you need help generating ideas, developing outlines or creating a first draft.

Popular AI tools for generating written content include:

ChatGPT

Jasper AI

Hootsuite

Frase

HubSpot

If you want to create visual content, such as images, charts or graphs, Canva and Adobe are two examples of design programs that have incorporated AI into their software. Beautiful.ai, meanwhile, can assist with creating slide decks and presentations.

AI Tools for Scheduling, Meeting and Client Support

AI tools are also available in the scheduling space, which is a plus for advisors who need help managing their busy routines. Apps like Calendly and OnceHub, for example, allow you to create a shareable link to your calendar, allowing clients and prospects to book meeting slots.

Once a meeting is on your calendar, you might use some of these AI tools to help facilitate it:

Zocks is a fully compliant meeting assistant tool that’s designed for financial services professionals and is both Zoom and Microsoft Teams compatible.

Jump AI is an AI note-taking tool that integrates with popular CRM platforms, including Wealthbox and Redtail.

Fireflies features AI-driven sentiment analysis tools and is built for collaboration, so you can easily share meeting notes with members of your team.

You can also use AI to provide client support when you’re not available to answer questions. Chatbots and virtual assistant tools can automate certain support tasks so that your clients get the help they need right away. Some chatbot tools can even provide financial advice that’s personalized based on client queries or responses. Clinc and Kasisto are two AI-powered support platforms you might consider.

AI Tools for Analysis and Management

Portfolio analysis and investment management are central to what you do, and AI can help you conduct research in less time. Some of the tools you might turn to for analytics include:

Sentieo

QuantConnect

Kensho

Igenius

Nitrogen

On the planning side, you might also consider a platform like HighPeak. HighPeak offers advisors access to predictive insights that can be personalized to a client’s needs, goals and risk tolerance.

AI Tools for Financial Advisor Marketing

Marketing can take up a significant amount of time, but it’s not something you can afford to neglect if you want to increase brand visibility and grow your client base. AI tools can help you save time, allowing you to focus more on your clients.

Here are a few AI tools that could assist with your marketing efforts:

Sybill uses AI to analyze video calls, record notes and create follow-up emails, all of which you may find appealing if you regularly meet with prospects via Zoom.

Catchlight is an organic growth platform for wealth management firms. This AI tool can help you predict which leads are most likely to convert.

AdvisorStream uses generative AI to help you draft personalized newsletters to send to your email list and gain insights into what topics prospects most want to learn about.

While AI tools can be powerful on their own, pairing them with a broader marketing platform can give your outreach efforts even greater scale and impact.

AI Tools for Financial Advisor Compliance

Compliance is something every advisor must take seriously, and AI can help you automate key tasks and create workflows to minimize the risk of violations. Some of the best AI tools for compliance serve multiple functions.

Jump AI, for instance, is more than just a note-taking tool. It also helps you create compliant records of client communications. Saifr, meanwhile, is an AI-powered platform that’s capable of:

Producing compliant marketing materials

Detecting and monitoring threats related to anti-money laundering (AML) and know your client (KYC) rules

Monitoring communications to identify potential risks

Compliance.ai is another solution you might consider. This tool uses machine learning models to monitor the regulatory environment and identify potential misalignments or gaps with your firm’s policies and procedures.

Should Financial Advisors Use AI Tools?

Whether you make use of AI in your business is entirely your decision. You may also want to weight the pros and cons.

In terms of the advantages, AI can help you save time and increase efficiency. You can streamline your business with automated workflows and redirect more of your focus to prospecting and serving clients. Using AI tools to perform certain tasks may be more cost-efficient than hiring another team member or outsourcing to a third party.

The biggest drawback of AI is that it’s an imperfect technology. It’s just as capable of making mistakes as a human is. While AI may simplify certain aspects of your business, like content creation, a human touch is still needed to ensure accuracy.

If you’re on the fence about using AI tools, consider picking just one area of your business where you’d be comfortable implementing this technology. Starting small, with just one or two tools, can help you discover what you like (or don’t like) about AI, and whether broader scale adoption makes sense.

Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence isn’t likely to replace human advisors entirely, but it can assist with certain tasks and help save time. You can stay ahead of the curve by harnessing its possibilities to support your business. Comparing the features, functionality and cost of different AI tools for financial advisors can help you decide which ones may be right for your firm.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

Review your current tech stack to see if you already have access to AI tools. Your CRM or email marketing software, for example, may already include some AI capabilities that are waiting to be unlocked.