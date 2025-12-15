Remote RIAs by State: Where Financial Advisors Work From Home Most – 2025 Study

Working remotely can offer both potential opportunities and challenges for financial advisors. For remote advisors, commute and prep times may be slashed in favor of other productive tasks, and the geographic scope of potential new clients may widen. But working face to face with clients and teammates may also have lots of benefits, including access to the pool of potential clientele and teams which operate in-person, and a wider array of experiences and communication to derive insights and financial guidance from. Ultimately, the efficacy of this work format may depend on your personality, clients, location, team and other factors.
With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated Form ADV data for December 2025 to determine where firms are working remotely, the size of their teams and the average number of clients – including high-net worth clients.
Key Findings
- Nevada, New York among states with the most advisors working from home. While Hawaii and Alaska have the first- and third-highest rates of advisors working from home at 18.2% and 14.3% respectively, Nevada and New York have the highest rates of remote advisors among the continental states. In Nevada, 17.0% of firms work from home, with an average remote team size of 10 spread across 10 firms. In New York, 14.0% of firms work from home, with an average team size of 2.3 people among 61 remote firms.
- The average remote team sizes range from 2 to 16. States with the smallest remote teams include Iowa and Alaska, with an average of two people per team, followed by South Carolina, Michigan, and New York with an average team size of 2.3 people. On the other end, the largest remote teams are in Alabama at 16 people and Arkansas at 12. Nevada (10.0); Florida (8.5); and Kansas (7.0) follow for large remote teams. Across remote teams nationwide, the average team size is 4.4 people, including 3.3 advisors and 1.1 additional staff.
- For the 57 remote advisors in North Carolina, 82% of clients are high net worth. These advisors are spread across 12 firms and are supported by 10 non-advisor staff members. Remote firms in Nebraska (68.6%); New Hampshire (67.4%); California (51.9%); and Wisconsin (50.7%) also maintain some of the highest rates of high net worth clients.
- There are no fully remote firms listed in seven states. While teams and individuals might have their own policies, none of 130 firms across seven states are based out of a home residence. These firms are spread across Kentucky, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.
Remote RIAs, Team Size, and Clients by State
States are ranked based on the percentage of firms where the main office is listed as a private residence with the SEC as of December 2025.
- Hawaii
- Percent of firms working from home: 18.18%
- Firms based from home: 2
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.5
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.5
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 175
- Clients that are high net worth: 6.29%
- Nevada
- Percent of firms working from home: 16.95%
- Firms based from home: 10
- Average remote team size, all employees: 10.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 9.3
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.7
- Average clients per remote team: 220
- Clients that are high net worth: 27.39%
- Alaska
- Percent of firms working from home: 14.29%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.0
- Average clients per remote team: 113
- Clients that are high net worth: 20.35%
- New York
- Percent of firms working from home: 13.96%
- Firms based from home: 61
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3
- Average advisors per remote team: 1.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.4
- Average clients per remote team: 81
- Clients that are high net worth: 30.14%
- Washington
- Percent of firms working from home: 13.37%
- Firms based from home: 25
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.6
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.6
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 165
- Clients that are high net worth: 42.73%
- New Hampshire
- Percent of firms working from home: 11.32%
- Firms based from home: 6
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.8
- Average clients per remote team: 105
- Clients that are high net worth: 67.36%
- Wyoming
- Percent of firms working from home: 10.26%
- Firms based from home: 4
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.5
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.5
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 63
- Clients that are high net worth: 31.20%
- California
- Percent of firms working from home: 9.62%
- Firms based from home: 74
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.6
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.6
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.1
- Average clients per remote team: 116
- Clients that are high net worth: 51.91%
- Florida
- Percent of firms working from home: 9.57%
- Firms based from home: 38
- Average remote team size, all employees: 8.5
- Average advisors per remote team: 5.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 2.7
- Average clients per remote team: 412
- Clients that are high net worth: 17.47%
- Texas
- Percent of firms working from home: 9.51%
- Firms based from home: 41
- Average remote team size, all employees: 4.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.1
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.7
- Average clients per remote team: 144
- Clients that are high net worth: 31.85%
- South Dakota
- Percent of firms working from home: 9.09%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 101
- Clients that are high net worth: 0.99%
- Colorado
- Percent of firms working from home: 8.91%
- Firms based from home: 18
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.6
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.2
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.4
- Average clients per remote team: 119
- Clients that are high net worth: 35.34%
- New Jersey
- Percent of firms working from home: 8.38%
- Firms based from home: 14
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.4
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.1
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.2
- Average clients per remote team: 187
- Clients that are high net worth: 50.13%
- Maryland
- Percent of firms working from home: 8.13%
- Firms based from home: 10
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.4
- Average advisors per remote team: 1.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.6
- Average clients per remote team: 98
- Clients that are high net worth: 43.34%
- Tennessee
- Percent of firms working from home: 8.04%
- Firms based from home: 9
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.7
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.1
- Average clients per remote team: 80
- Clients that are high net worth: 42.04%
- Illinois
- Percent of firms working from home: 8.02%
- Firms based from home: 19
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.6
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.4
- Average clients per remote team: 138
- Clients that are high net worth: 35.09%
- Virginia
- Percent of firms working from home: 7.65%
- Firms based from home: 13
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.4
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.4
- Average clients per remote team: 316
- Clients that are high net worth: 17.92%
- Utah
- Percent of firms working from home: 7.50%
- Firms based from home: 6
- Average remote team size, all employees: 5.5
- Average advisors per remote team: 4.2
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.3
- Average clients per remote team: 214
- Clients that are high net worth: 24.49%
- Delaware
- Percent of firms working from home: 7.31%
- Firms based from home: 82
- Average remote team size, all employees: 5.1
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.3
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.8
- Average clients per remote team: 123
- Clients that are high net worth: 36.66%
- Massachusetts
- Percent of firms working from home: 6.60%
- Firms based from home: 13
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.1
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.9
- Average clients per remote team: 123
- Clients that are high net worth: 43.15%
- South Carolina
- Percent of firms working from home: 6.56%
- Firms based from home: 4
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3
- Average advisors per remote team: 1.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.5
- Average clients per remote team: 102
- Clients that are high net worth: 34.15%
- Georgia
- Percent of firms working from home: 6.52%
- Firms based from home: 12
- Average remote team size, all employees: 5.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 4.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.8
- Average clients per remote team: 136
- Clients that are high net worth: 43.10%
- North Carolina
- Percent of firms working from home: 6.35%
- Firms based from home: 12
- Average remote team size, all employees: 5.6
- Average advisors per remote team: 4.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.8
- Average clients per remote team: 310
- Clients that are high net worth: 82.21%
- Connecticut
- Percent of firms working from home: 6.19%
- Firms based from home: 6
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.3
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.3
- Average clients per remote team: 172
- Clients that are high net worth: 39.92%
- Michigan
- Percent of firms working from home: 5.80%
- Firms based from home: 12
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.3
- Average clients per remote team: 148
- Clients that are high net worth: 29.59%
- Oregon
- Percent of firms working from home: 5.79%
- Firms based from home: 7
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.7
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.4
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.3
- Average clients per remote team: 129
- Clients that are high net worth: 30.20%
- Indiana
- Percent of firms working from home: 5.66%
- Firms based from home: 6
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 288
- Clients that are high net worth: 20.09%
- Ohio
- Percent of firms working from home: 5.45%
- Firms based from home: 14
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.5
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.5
- Average clients per remote team: 245
- Clients that are high net worth: 23.28%
- Pennsylvania
- Percent of firms working from home: 5.15%
- Firms based from home: 14
- Average remote team size, all employees: 4.6
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.5
- Average support staff per remote team: 2.1
- Average clients per remote team: 745
- Clients that are high net worth: 8.47%
- Mississippi
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.35%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 136
- Clients that are high net worth: 27.21%
- Minnesota
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.32%
- Firms based from home: 7
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.4
- Average advisors per remote team: 1.7
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.7
- Average clients per remote team: 111
- Clients that are high net worth: 48.26%
- Wisconsin
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.31%
- Firms based from home: 5
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.2
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.2
- Average clients per remote team: 126
- Clients that are high net worth: 50.72%
- Rhode Island
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.17%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 4.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 2.0
- Average clients per remote team: 157
- Clients that are high net worth: 25.48%
- Louisiana
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.17%
- Firms based from home: 2
- Average remote team size, all employees: 4.5
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.5
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 92
- Clients that are high net worth: 41.30%
- Oklahoma
- Percent of firms working from home: 4.08%
- Firms based from home: 2
- Average remote team size, all employees: 4.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 93
- Clients that are high net worth: 30.27%
- Arizona
- Percent of firms working from home: 3.91%
- Firms based from home: 5
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.8
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 127
- Clients that are high net worth: 43.55%
- Idaho
- Percent of firms working from home: 3.03%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 5.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 5.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.0
- Average clients per remote team: 1,152
- Clients that are high net worth: 0.87%
- Missouri
- Percent of firms working from home: 2.73%
- Firms based from home: 3
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 76
- Clients that are high net worth: 35.81%
- Arkansas
- Percent of firms working from home: 2.70%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 12.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 10.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 2.0
- Average clients per remote team: 0
- Clients that are high net worth: 0.00%
- Alabama
- Percent of firms working from home: 2.44%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 16.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 10.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 6.0
- Average clients per remote team: 862
- Clients that are high net worth: 43.97%
- Nebraska
- Percent of firms working from home: 2.08%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 3.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.0
- Average clients per remote team: 70
- Clients that are high net worth: 68.57%
- Iowa
- Percent of firms working from home: 1.61%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 2.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 2.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 0.0
- Average clients per remote team: 63
- Clients that are high net worth: 39.68%
- Kansas
- Percent of firms working from home: 1.25%
- Firms based from home: 1
- Average remote team size, all employees: 7.0
- Average advisors per remote team: 6.0
- Average support staff per remote team: 1.0
- Average clients per remote team: 0
- Clients that are high net worth: 0.00%
- Kentucky
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- Maine
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- Montana
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- New Mexico
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- North Dakota
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- Vermont
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
- West Virginia
- Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%
- Firms based from home: 0
- Average remote team size, all employees: N/A
- Average advisors per remote team: N/A
- Average support staff per remote team: N/A
- Average clients per remote team: N/A
- Clients that are high net worth: N/A
Data and Methodology
States are ranked based on the percentage of active firms that offer financial planning services with their main office registered as a private residence with the December 2025 Form ADV filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for registered investment advisors. The average remote team size, including splits between financial advisors and support staff, is reported, as well as the average number of clients across remote teams, including a breakdown for high net worth clients as defined by the SEC.
Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/SDI Productions