Remote RIAs by State: Where Financial Advisors Work From Home Most – 2025 Study

Working remotely can offer both potential opportunities and challenges for financial advisors. For remote advisors, commute and prep times may be slashed in favor of other productive tasks, and the geographic scope of potential new clients may widen. But working face to face with clients and teammates may also have lots of benefits, including access to the pool of potential clientele and teams which operate in-person, and a wider array of experiences and communication to derive insights and financial guidance from. Ultimately, the efficacy of this work format may depend on your personality, clients, location, team and other factors.

With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated Form ADV data for December 2025 to determine where firms are working remotely, the size of their teams and the average number of clients – including high-net worth clients.

Key Findings

Nevada, New York among states with the most advisors working from home. While Hawaii and Alaska have the first- and third-highest rates of advisors working from home at 18.2% and 14.3% respectively, Nevada and New York have the highest rates of remote advisors among the continental states. In Nevada, 17.0% of firms work from home, with an average remote team size of 10 spread across 10 firms. In New York, 14.0% of firms work from home, with an average team size of 2.3 people among 61 remote firms.

While Hawaii and Alaska have the first- and third-highest rates of advisors working from home at 18.2% and 14.3% respectively, Nevada and New York have the highest rates of remote advisors among the continental states. In Nevada, 17.0% of firms work from home, with an average remote team size of 10 spread across 10 firms. In New York, 14.0% of firms work from home, with an average team size of 2.3 people among 61 remote firms. The average remote team sizes range from 2 to 16. States with the smallest remote teams include Iowa and Alaska, with an average of two people per team, followed by South Carolina, Michigan, and New York with an average team size of 2.3 people. On the other end, the largest remote teams are in Alabama at 16 people and Arkansas at 12. Nevada (10.0); Florida (8.5); and Kansas (7.0) follow for large remote teams. Across remote teams nationwide, the average team size is 4.4 people, including 3.3 advisors and 1.1 additional staff.

States with the smallest remote teams include Iowa and Alaska, with an average of two people per team, followed by South Carolina, Michigan, and New York with an average team size of 2.3 people. On the other end, the largest remote teams are in Alabama at 16 people and Arkansas at 12. Nevada (10.0); Florida (8.5); and Kansas (7.0) follow for large remote teams. Across remote teams nationwide, the average team size is 4.4 people, including 3.3 advisors and 1.1 additional staff. For the 57 remote advisors in North Carolina, 82% of clients are high net worth. These advisors are spread across 12 firms and are supported by 10 non-advisor staff members. Remote firms in Nebraska (68.6%); New Hampshire (67.4%); California (51.9%); and Wisconsin (50.7%) also maintain some of the highest rates of high net worth clients.

These advisors are spread across 12 firms and are supported by 10 non-advisor staff members. Remote firms in Nebraska (68.6%); New Hampshire (67.4%); California (51.9%); and Wisconsin (50.7%) also maintain some of the highest rates of high net worth clients. There are no fully remote firms listed in seven states. While teams and individuals might have their own policies, none of 130 firms across seven states are based out of a home residence. These firms are spread across Kentucky, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Remote RIAs, Team Size, and Clients by State

States are ranked based on the percentage of firms where the main office is listed as a private residence with the SEC as of December 2025.

Hawaii

Percent of firms working from home: 18.18%

Firms based from home: 2

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.5

Average advisors per remote team: 2.5

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 175

Clients that are high net worth: 6.29%

Nevada

Percent of firms working from home: 16.95%

Firms based from home: 10

Average remote team size, all employees: 10.0

Average advisors per remote team: 9.3

Average support staff per remote team: 0.7

Average clients per remote team: 220

Clients that are high net worth: 27.39%

Alaska

Percent of firms working from home: 14.29%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.0

Average clients per remote team: 113

Clients that are high net worth: 20.35%

New York

Percent of firms working from home: 13.96%

Firms based from home: 61

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3

Average advisors per remote team: 1.8

Average support staff per remote team: 0.4

Average clients per remote team: 81

Clients that are high net worth: 30.14%

Washington

Percent of firms working from home: 13.37%

Firms based from home: 25

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.6

Average advisors per remote team: 2.6

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 165

Clients that are high net worth: 42.73%

New Hampshire

Percent of firms working from home: 11.32%

Firms based from home: 6

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8

Average advisors per remote team: 3.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.8

Average clients per remote team: 105

Clients that are high net worth: 67.36%

Wyoming

Percent of firms working from home: 10.26%

Firms based from home: 4

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.5

Average advisors per remote team: 2.5

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 63

Clients that are high net worth: 31.20%

California

Percent of firms working from home: 9.62%

Firms based from home: 74

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.6

Average advisors per remote team: 2.6

Average support staff per remote team: 1.1

Average clients per remote team: 116

Clients that are high net worth: 51.91%

Florida

Percent of firms working from home: 9.57%

Firms based from home: 38

Average remote team size, all employees: 8.5

Average advisors per remote team: 5.8

Average support staff per remote team: 2.7

Average clients per remote team: 412

Clients that are high net worth: 17.47%

Texas

Percent of firms working from home: 9.51%

Firms based from home: 41

Average remote team size, all employees: 4.8

Average advisors per remote team: 3.1

Average support staff per remote team: 1.7

Average clients per remote team: 144

Clients that are high net worth: 31.85%

South Dakota

Percent of firms working from home: 9.09%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 101

Clients that are high net worth: 0.99%

Colorado

Percent of firms working from home: 8.91%

Firms based from home: 18

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.6

Average advisors per remote team: 2.2

Average support staff per remote team: 0.4

Average clients per remote team: 119

Clients that are high net worth: 35.34%

New Jersey

Percent of firms working from home: 8.38%

Firms based from home: 14

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.4

Average advisors per remote team: 2.1

Average support staff per remote team: 1.2

Average clients per remote team: 187

Clients that are high net worth: 50.13%

Maryland

Percent of firms working from home: 8.13%

Firms based from home: 10

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.4

Average advisors per remote team: 1.8

Average support staff per remote team: 0.6

Average clients per remote team: 98

Clients that are high net worth: 43.34%

Tennessee

Percent of firms working from home: 8.04%

Firms based from home: 9

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8

Average advisors per remote team: 2.7

Average support staff per remote team: 1.1

Average clients per remote team: 80

Clients that are high net worth: 42.04%

Illinois

Percent of firms working from home: 8.02%

Firms based from home: 19

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.6

Average support staff per remote team: 0.4

Average clients per remote team: 138

Clients that are high net worth: 35.09%

Virginia

Percent of firms working from home: 7.65%

Firms based from home: 13

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8

Average advisors per remote team: 3.4

Average support staff per remote team: 0.4

Average clients per remote team: 316

Clients that are high net worth: 17.92%

Utah

Percent of firms working from home: 7.50%

Firms based from home: 6

Average remote team size, all employees: 5.5

Average advisors per remote team: 4.2

Average support staff per remote team: 1.3

Average clients per remote team: 214

Clients that are high net worth: 24.49%

Delaware

Percent of firms working from home: 7.31%

Firms based from home: 82

Average remote team size, all employees: 5.1

Average advisors per remote team: 3.3

Average support staff per remote team: 1.8

Average clients per remote team: 123

Clients that are high net worth: 36.66%

Massachusetts

Percent of firms working from home: 6.60%

Firms based from home: 13

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.1

Average support staff per remote team: 0.9

Average clients per remote team: 123

Clients that are high net worth: 43.15%

South Carolina

Percent of firms working from home: 6.56%

Firms based from home: 4

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3

Average advisors per remote team: 1.8

Average support staff per remote team: 0.5

Average clients per remote team: 102

Clients that are high net worth: 34.15%

Georgia

Percent of firms working from home: 6.52%

Firms based from home: 12

Average remote team size, all employees: 5.8

Average advisors per remote team: 4.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.8

Average clients per remote team: 136

Clients that are high net worth: 43.10%

North Carolina

Percent of firms working from home: 6.35%

Firms based from home: 12

Average remote team size, all employees: 5.6

Average advisors per remote team: 4.8

Average support staff per remote team: 0.8

Average clients per remote team: 310

Clients that are high net worth: 82.21%

Connecticut

Percent of firms working from home: 6.19%

Firms based from home: 6

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.3

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.3

Average clients per remote team: 172

Clients that are high net worth: 39.92%

Michigan

Percent of firms working from home: 5.80%

Firms based from home: 12

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.3

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.3

Average clients per remote team: 148

Clients that are high net worth: 29.59%

Oregon

Percent of firms working from home: 5.79%

Firms based from home: 7

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.7

Average advisors per remote team: 2.4

Average support staff per remote team: 0.3

Average clients per remote team: 129

Clients that are high net worth: 30.20%

Indiana

Percent of firms working from home: 5.66%

Firms based from home: 6

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8

Average advisors per remote team: 2.8

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 288

Clients that are high net worth: 20.09%

Ohio

Percent of firms working from home: 5.45%

Firms based from home: 14

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.5

Average support staff per remote team: 0.5

Average clients per remote team: 245

Clients that are high net worth: 23.28%

Pennsylvania

Percent of firms working from home: 5.15%

Firms based from home: 14

Average remote team size, all employees: 4.6

Average advisors per remote team: 2.5

Average support staff per remote team: 2.1

Average clients per remote team: 745

Clients that are high net worth: 8.47%

Mississippi

Percent of firms working from home: 4.35%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 136

Clients that are high net worth: 27.21%

Minnesota

Percent of firms working from home: 4.32%

Firms based from home: 7

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.4

Average advisors per remote team: 1.7

Average support staff per remote team: 0.7

Average clients per remote team: 111

Clients that are high net worth: 48.26%

Wisconsin

Percent of firms working from home: 4.31%

Firms based from home: 5

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.2

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.2

Average clients per remote team: 126

Clients that are high net worth: 50.72%

Rhode Island

Percent of firms working from home: 4.17%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 4.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 2.0

Average clients per remote team: 157

Clients that are high net worth: 25.48%

Louisiana

Percent of firms working from home: 4.17%

Firms based from home: 2

Average remote team size, all employees: 4.5

Average advisors per remote team: 3.5

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 92

Clients that are high net worth: 41.30%

Oklahoma

Percent of firms working from home: 4.08%

Firms based from home: 2

Average remote team size, all employees: 4.0

Average advisors per remote team: 3.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 93

Clients that are high net worth: 30.27%

Arizona

Percent of firms working from home: 3.91%

Firms based from home: 5

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.8

Average advisors per remote team: 2.8

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 127

Clients that are high net worth: 43.55%

Idaho

Percent of firms working from home: 3.03%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 5.0

Average advisors per remote team: 5.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.0

Average clients per remote team: 1,152

Clients that are high net worth: 0.87%

Missouri

Percent of firms working from home: 2.73%

Firms based from home: 3

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 76

Clients that are high net worth: 35.81%

Arkansas

Percent of firms working from home: 2.70%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 12.0

Average advisors per remote team: 10.0

Average support staff per remote team: 2.0

Average clients per remote team: 0

Clients that are high net worth: 0.00%

Alabama

Percent of firms working from home: 2.44%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 16.0

Average advisors per remote team: 10.0

Average support staff per remote team: 6.0

Average clients per remote team: 862

Clients that are high net worth: 43.97%

Nebraska

Percent of firms working from home: 2.08%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 3.0

Average advisors per remote team: 3.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.0

Average clients per remote team: 70

Clients that are high net worth: 68.57%

Iowa

Percent of firms working from home: 1.61%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 2.0

Average advisors per remote team: 2.0

Average support staff per remote team: 0.0

Average clients per remote team: 63

Clients that are high net worth: 39.68%

Kansas

Percent of firms working from home: 1.25%

Firms based from home: 1

Average remote team size, all employees: 7.0

Average advisors per remote team: 6.0

Average support staff per remote team: 1.0

Average clients per remote team: 0

Clients that are high net worth: 0.00%

Kentucky

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

Maine

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

Montana

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

New Mexico

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

North Dakota

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

Vermont

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

West Virginia

Percent of firms working from home: 0.00%

Firms based from home: 0

Average remote team size, all employees: N/A

Average advisors per remote team: N/A

Average support staff per remote team: N/A

Average clients per remote team: N/A

Clients that are high net worth: N/A

Data and Methodology

States are ranked based on the percentage of active firms that offer financial planning services with their main office registered as a private residence with the December 2025 Form ADV filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for registered investment advisors. The average remote team size, including splits between financial advisors and support staff, is reported, as well as the average number of clients across remote teams, including a breakdown for high net worth clients as defined by the SEC.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/SDI Productions