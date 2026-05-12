Do Financial Advisors Need Annuity Suitability Training?

Annuities may prove a valuable addition to a client’s portfolio if they’re interested in guaranteed income for retirement. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) requires insurers and agents who recommend annuities to consumers to ensure that they’re aligned with client needs. Annuity suitability training, or equivalent best interest training, is required in every state for financial advisors who sell annuity products.

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Understanding Annuity Suitability Training

The NAIC introduced the Suitability in Annuity Transactions Model Regulation in 2003, as part of the organization’s mission to inform and protect consumers who purchase annuities. The model has been revised several times.

In 2020, the NAIC revised the suitability model to incorporate a “best interest” standard. This change requires that any annuity recommendations made to clients must be in their best interest, rather than just being “suitable” for their needs. Additionally, the client’s interests must always be prioritized over any financial interests an insurance agent or carrier may have in the transaction.

Both the original and revised NAIC models impose a four-credit training requirement on insurance agents, brokers and other individuals who sell annuities. The difference between the two models lies in the ethical standard that’s applied: suitability vs. best interest. Both current and new agents and brokers are required to complete an approved best interest training course.

For a limited time, agents who had already completed annuity suitability training had the option to complete a one-credit best interest training course to meet the revised requirements. However, the deadline to do so expired in most states between 2021 and 2025.

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Who Needs Annuity Suitability Training?

If you’re licensed to sell annuities and other insurance products, you’ve likely already completed suitability training. However, you may still need to complete best interest training, depending on when your state adopted NAIC rules. Generally, annuity suitability and best interest training are required for: Life insurance agents

Annuity producers

Licensed insurance producers

Financial services representatives

Retirement planning specialists

Independent insurance agents

Life/annuity insurance brokers

Financial advisors

Wealth management advisors

Registered insurance representatives

To recap, do advisors need annuity suitability training? Under the old standard, they would have needed to complete the training if they were licensed to sell annuities. The new rules require advisors who are licensed insurance agents to complete best interest training to satisfy the NAIC’s revised regulations.

Annuity Suitability Training Requirements by State

All 50 states have adopted the NAIC’s revised best interest standard of conduct, though they didn’t do so all at once. Most states allow reciprocity, meaning that if you’re licensed to sell annuities in multiple states, you can complete the training under one state’s standards and have it apply to all of them.

California is unique in that it does not allow reciprocity. Additionally, the state Department of Insurance imposes an eight-credit training requirement instead of four, along with an additional four-credit continuing education (CE) requirement every two years.

In terms of what annuity best interest training covers, it extends to:

Types of annuities and their classifications

Identification of the parties of an annuity

Annuity contract features that are product-specific and what they mean to purchasers

Annuity taxation (for both qualified and non-qualified annuities)

Common uses for annuities

Best practices and standards of conduct for selling annuities

Again, the purpose of this training is to ensure that anyone who sells annuities does so with the best interests of their customers or clients in mind. Keep in mind that the best interest standard imposed by the NAIC does not equate to a fiduciary status. If you’re a registered investment advisor (RIA), then you must follow a fiduciary standard and act in the best interests of your clients at all times.

Where to Find Annuity Suitability Training

If you need to complete best interest training to satisfy NAIC requirements, your state’s Department of Insurance should be able to tell you which companies are approved where you hold your license. To make your search easier, here are a few companies you may consider to complete the required training.

Provider Features Cost Kaplan Interactive CE tracking



CE submission to your state DOI



365 days of access to course materials



Immediate results with instant scoring $19 360Training 100% online and available 24/7



Self-paced course



Downloadable certificate of completion



Bulk discounts when you buy multiple courses $40 QuestCE State DOI-approved



Build your CE package with multiple courses



Earn dual credit for state insurance training



Fast submission upon completion $17.95 WebCE 12-month access period



Self-paced, online course



Unlimited retakes



Multi-credit discounts when you bundle courses $19.95

Before purchasing a training course, verify that it’s approved in your state. Consider how long you’ll have access to the study materials, how many times you can retake any required tests and the cost. As you can see from the options shared above, the training isn’t overly expensive and many providers offer discounts if you purchase multiple CE courses together.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is annuity suitability training? Annuity suitability training is a four-credit hour training requirement that producers who sell annuities must complete. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners mandates this training and the requirements were updated in 2020 to reflect a best interest standard.

What happens if an advisor fails to complete annuity suitability training? If you do not complete the NAIC’s mandated training several things could happen. First, you may be barred from selling or negotiating annuity products. Your carrier may not accept any annuity applications from you until the training is complete. And you may face regulatory action from your state’s Department of Insurance.

What’s the next step after completing annuity suitability training? Once you complete the required best interest training you’ll need to provide a certificate of completion to your carrier and/or Department of Insurance. Some training course providers will submit your certificate of completion through the proper channels for you, though it’s a good idea to follow up and make sure it’s been reported.

Bottom Line

Annuity suitability training is a requirement for advisors who want to sell annuities to clients. Under the 2020 revised rules, the focus of this training is now on following a best interest standard when recommending and selling annuity products. If you’re considering an insurance agent license to sell annuities, take time to research training providers authorized in your state so you can complete the coursework promptly.

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What does it take to get an insurance license? State requirements vary, but generally, you’ll need to complete approved licensing education, pass a state licensing exam and successfully complete a background check. The process can take one to two months to complete with dedicated study, and you may consider it a worthwhile investment if you’d like to expand your service offerings to include insurance and annuity products.

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