How Financial Advisors Weigh Lead Quality vs. Lead Quantity

Many advisors subscribe to the idea that more leads naturally translate to more growth. However, volume alone doesn’t guarantee results if you fail to convert leads into clients. Balancing lead quality vs. lead quantity could help you scale more efficiently if you’re connecting with prospects who align with your ideal client profile.

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Lead Quality vs. Lead Quantity: Key Differences

Lead quality measures how well a prospect fits your target client criteria and how interested they are in the services you offer. A quality lead is not just someone who is interested in financial advice; it is someone whose needs, assets, goals and readiness align with the type of clients your practice is built to serve. They may signal their intent to find an advisor by visiting your website, joining your email newsletter or engaging with your social media content.

Lead quantity refers to the total number of leads your marketing campaign generates. The emphasis is on numbers only, and how effective your messaging is at reaching a larger audience versus who that message attracts.

Here are some of the most notable differences between lead quality vs. lead quantity.

Characteristic Lead Quality Lead Quantity Focus Alignment and how well a prospect fits your ideal client profile Number of leads generated Goal Maximize marketing budgets and connect with leads who want to work with you Cast the widest marketing net possible to bring in the highest volume of leads Benefits Targeted marketing campaigns that attract quality leads may prove more cost-effective and generate a better ROI.



Prospects may be primed to commit to working with an advisor, ensuring higher conversion rates and a shorter sales cycle. Focusing on lead quantity enables advisors to build a larger pool of potential clients to draw from.



Data gathered from this pool may prove useful in shaping marketing campaigns and testing different messaging strategies to learn which is most effective. Drawbacks Too narrow of a focus could leave you with too few viable leads to sustain your growth.



Client acquisition costs (CAC) may be higher for targeted marketing campaigns. You may clog your sales funnel with prospects who are a total mismatch.



Marketing budgets may become inflated or money may be wasted on campaigns that don’t convert.

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Balancing Lead Quality vs. Lead Quantity

Lead quality certainly matters for advisors, as you don’t want to waste time or money marketing to prospects who will never convert. However, you can’t neglect quantity, as that could leave you with too few leads to choose from. Either scenario could lead to a growth plateau for your business.

Advisors can balance lead quality with quantity by developing a marketing strategy that speaks to both. You may design your sales funnel to capture a broad range of leads initially, then narrow the pool down over time at different gateways or checkpoints.

For example, you might offer a lead magnet, such as a retirement planning checklist, on your website and promote it through social media to bring prospective clients to your site. When visitors download the resource, they join your email list. From there, you can begin evaluating which leads are most likely to become clients.

That includes evaluating the leads based on demographics, such as their age range, income and net worth, to see how they align with your ideal client profile. Beyond that, you can also screen for intent to determine which leads may be most or least inclined to work with an advisor. Sending a short questionnaire or survey to new subscribers that asks these kinds of questions can help you filter out the leads with the most potential.

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Where to Find Quality Leads for Your Advisory Business

Getting higher-quality leads starts with understanding your ideal clients, their needs, goals and online habits. Specifically, it’s important to know where these prospects spend their time online and the type of marketing content they may be most receptive to before you begin developing campaigns.

Here are some marketing strategies that may prove effective in collecting quality leads without sacrificing quantity.

1. Centers of Influence

A center of influence is another professional who refers potential clients to you. For example, you may get referrals from a local CPA or estate planning attorney who works with clients similar to the ones you serve.

Centers of influence can be a valuable source of quality leads, especially when they already have credibility with the prospects they refer. They can also help warm up those introductions by explaining who you are and why your services may be relevant. These relationships should be mutually beneficial, so be prepared to share referrals as well as receive them.

Networking can help you connect with centers of influence locally and online. Attending local meetups, participating in community business events, volunteering as a pro bono advisor, reaching out via LinkedIn and attending financial advisor conferences are some of the ways you might expand your network.

2. Lead Generation Platforms

Lead generation services can bring in a steady monthly flow of vetted leads. Paying for leads can be a cost-effective way to balance quality vs. quantity if you’re using a reliable and reputable service.

SmartAsset’s Advisor Marketing Platform brings qualified leads to you and gives you tools to nurture new relationships with prospects. For example, you can set up automated text and email drip campaigns to stay connected and follow up in a timely manner. Schedule a free demo to learn more about how this lead generation tool works.

3. Referrals

You may be getting referrals from centers of influence, but consider how you can cast your net even wider. Your current clients, for example, may be one of the best referral sources you have at your disposal.

How do you get referrals from clients? Delivering a superior service experience can help you generate referrals organically from clients who are enthusiastic about working with you. Client events could spur more referrals if you’re showing your appreciation in a genuine way.

You could also ask clients for referrals directly, or incentivize them through a referral program that rewards them for each new prospect they bring to you. Keep in mind that if you plan to pay clients for referrals, your program will need to adhere to compliance guidelines.

4. Seminars

Seminar marketing can help you find quality leads if you’re sharing knowledge that’s relevant to your ideal clients and speaks to critical pain points. You might host a virtual seminar or schedule an in-person event to engage with prospective clients face-to-face.

A seminar is most effective when it’s a learning experience focused on a single topic, rather than a direct sales pitch. If you’re segmenting your list, you may have all the information you need to brainstorm seminar ideas that will draw an interested audience.

Once you choose an idea, you can create an email drip or blast campaign to market it to those prospects. You can also promote the seminar on social media and your website if you’d like to draw more sign-ups that you could add to your sales funnel.

Bottom Line

Weighing lead quality vs. lead quantity is important if you want to grow while avoiding marketing pitfalls that could hold your business back. Both quality and quantity matter, as you need a sufficient number of leads regularly coming in that match your target audience. Developing buyer personas and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) for marketing campaigns can help you refine your approach and maximize resources.

Tips for Advisor Marketing

If you’re looking for new ways to scale your business, consider investing in your lead generation and marketing efforts. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

If you need help developing a marketing strategy to attract quality leads, you may consider partnering with a professional agency. A third-party marketing firm can evaluate your branding and messaging to develop campaigns that connect with the right audience. You might also consider outsourcing marketing if you’d like to have more time to focus on serving your current clients.

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