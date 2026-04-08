Understanding Client Acquisition Cost and How Financial Advisors Can Lower It

Tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) is one way to measure how well your firm is doing and where there’s room for improvement. Client acquisition cost (CAC) is a key performance metric that measures your cost to bring a new client into the fold. This number encompasses what you spend on marketing, sales and other expenses to acquire new clients. Reducing CAC can increase profits and help fuel steady growth.

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Understanding Client Acquisition Cost for Financial Advisors

Client acquisition cost or customer acquisition cost reflects the average amount a business spends to convert a prospect into a client. CAC is measured using this formula:

Total Sales and Marketing Costs / Number of New Clients Acquired = Client Acquisition Cost

Now, what’s included in sales and marketing costs? Every advisor’s budget is different but the total number should cover anything you spend money on to attract new clients, including:

Digital ad campaigns

Website maintenance and search engine optimization (SEO)

Website and social media content creation if you outsource those tasks

Salaries or fees paid to in-house marketing staff and/or third-party marketing agencies

Public relations outreach

Seminars, webinars and workshops

Direct mail campaigns

Fees paid to graphic designers to create brochures, flyers and other branded marketing materials

Production costs for video content if you outsource this marketing task

Subscription fees paid for marketing tools, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) system, an email marketing service or a lead generation platform

Fees paid to participate in marketing events, such as conferences or trade shows

How to Calculate Your CAC

Calculating your firm’s client acquisition cost is relatively simple.

First, add up all of sales and marketing expenses that are related to client acquisition over a set time period. (You wouldn’t include anything spent on client retention here.) Then, determine how many clients you acquired over that same period. Finally, divide your costs by the number of clients to get your firm’s CAC.

For example, assume that you spend $100,000 on marketing annually. Over the course of one year, you acquire 50 new clients. If you apply the formula and divide $100,000 by 50, you will arrive at a client acquisition cost of $2,000 per client.

What is a “good” client acquisition cost? There isn’t a single number advisors should aim for; most industries apply a 3:1 or 4:1 ratio instead. So, for every $1 you spend to acquire a client, they generate $3 to $4 in revenue. If you’re interested in how much the typical advisor spends on client acquisition, the average was $3,800 in 2024, according to Kitces.

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How to Reduce Client Acquisition Costs for Your Advisory Business

Lowering your cost to acquire clients can increase profit margins for those clients, which can help strengthen your firm’s financial health. Here are some of the most effective ways to reduce costs when adding new clients to your book of business.

1. Lean In to Referrals

Referrals are a powerful way to bring in new clients without having to spend a dime on marketing. Offering a superior experience to your current clients can encourage referrals organically. You may also ask clients for referrals directly if you feel comfortable having that conversation.

If you have room in your marketing budget, you might consider introducing a paid referral program that incentivizes clients to tell their friends, family members or coworkers about you. Building a referral network that includes attorneys, tax professionals and other advisors is another opportunity to generate more leads without spending money on marketing.

2. Target Your Marketing

Focusing on a specific niche can help lower client acquisition costs by enabling more targeted marketing campaigns. If you’re promoting your firm across multiple channels, you may be wasting both money and time if your messaging goes unheard. Focusing on a niche market requires you to tailor your campaigns to the channels and messaging that are most likely to resonate with your ideal clients.

3. Refine Your Sales Funnel

The longer a prospective client spends in your sales funnel, the more you may have to spend on marketing to gain their business. Building funnels that are designed to convert in less time can reduce your client acquisition costs and create a better experience for the client.

For example, sending follow-up emails promptly and consistently may be the nudge a prospect needs to reconnect. Your CRM may include tools to help you draft, schedule and send these emails automatically, so you can focus on other marketing efforts.

4. Leverage Your Knowledge

An ad campaign can put your brand in spaces where your target clients circulate, but in order for it to be effective, it has to create curiosity or hint at value. Sharing your knowledge directly, on the other hand, could be a more impactful way to attract prospects while reducing your client acquisition cost.

For example, you might host a free livestream on social media where you discuss a topic that’s relevant to your target audience, or simply answer their questions. Or you may set up a virtual seminar or workshop and invite prospects to register for free using their email address. You can showcase your expertise and share a little of your personality, and you get the benefit of being able to add attendees to your email list.

Seminars may be more expensive to host but they could yield more revenue per client than other digital marketing strategies, like SEO or blogging. According to Kitces, the aggregate CAC for seminars is $19,097 vs. $23,688 for SEO. The average revenue per new client is $7,679 for seminars and $6,667 for SEO.

5. Consider a Lead Gen Service

Lead generation services can connect you with prospects who are ready to buy. The cost may be far less than what you’d spend on other marketing efforts, while your ROI may be greater. The same report from Kitces found that the average CAC for online advisor listings is $634, with an average revenue per new client of $4,000.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many new clients does an advisor get per year? The number of new clients an advisor adds to their book of business per year depends on several factors. Your firm’s size, the niche you target, your fee structure, marketing plan and geographic location all influence how many clients you attract annually. For example, boutique firms in mid-sized markets may add fewer clients, but generate higher revenue per client if they’re in a high-net-worth niche.

How many new clients should an advisor acquire per year to grow? A general rule of thumb for advisors who want to grow is to increase their book of business by 10% each year. So, if you start the year with 100 clients, you would aim to end it with 110 clients. Evaluating your capacity and ability to serve a larger client base can help you determine how many clients you should be attempting to acquire each year.

Which marketing strategies are most effective for client acquisition? Some marketing tactics may work better than others for improving client acquisition. According to Kitces, success rates are highest for referrals and networking through centers of influence, followed by cold-calling and online advisor listing services. Reviewing your marketing budget and understanding your ideal client can help you determine which channels to target.

Bottom Line

Client acquisition cost is a meaningful metric for determining how effectively your firm allocates its marketing and sales budget. If your CAC is higher than you’d like it to be, making some shifts in how you approach marketing could help bring it into a more comfortable range.

Tips for Scaling Your Business Consistently

Automating some of your marketing efforts can help you spend more time implementing other marketing strategies. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

If you’re trying to keep your marketing budget lean, consider a review of your tech stack. You may be paying for marketing tools that you’re not using, or overlooking tools that are built in to other programs. For example, you may be paying for an email newsletter service but have email marketing features in your CRM. Canceling services or tools that you don’t need is another relatively simple fix to reduce your client acquisition cost.

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