Tech tools can make your life as a financial advisor easier, helping you run your practice more efficiently. Building a tech stack begins with identifying your organization’s needs. Client management software (CMS) for financial advisors can help centralize client data and pinpoint growth opportunities. And comparing software options can help you decide which program is right for your business.

Client Management Software vs. Customer Relationship Management

Client management software can fall under the umbrella of a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, but they are not the same. While advisors can benefit from having both tools, they differ in scope and function.

Client management software is primarily concerned with measuring the client experience. A CMS program can track your interactions with clients, store client documents and enable client communications through integrations with your email or text messaging tools.

Customer relationship management platforms can do the same things that a CMS does, but their applications go even further. For instance, your CRM may include tools that allow you to manage and track leads throughout each phase of your sales pipeline, generate content for marketing campaigns, plan seminars and webinars to attract your ideal clients, manage your calendar, and keep track of important dates and milestones associated with client accounts.

Many leading CRMs include client management software as part of their framework, eliminating the need for a separate software program.

Examples of Client Management Software for Financial Advisors

If you’re ready to expand your tech stack or replace some of your existing tools, it may be helpful to know what other advisors are using. The 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Survey sheds some light on which software programs prove most popular among RIAs, wealth managers and advisors. We’ve profiled the five most-used CRMs included in the survey.

1. Redtail

Redtail had a market share of 26.32%, according to the T3/Inside Information survey, down from 46% in 2024. Still, it remains the most-used CRM overall.

Key highlights include:

Centralized client and household data organization and management

Automated workflows for client onboarding, client communications, and account reviews

Built-in calendar tools to assist with scheduling and tracking client meetings

Compliant note-taking to record advisor-client interactions

Client list segmentation so you can identify opportunities to follow up

Redtail integrates with more than 100 technology tools advisors use, and dedicated onboarding support is available to help you learn your way around this CRM. A free trial period is available if you’d like to test Redtail’s features before you commit.

2. Wealthbox

Wealthbox is a CRM and AI workspace for financial advisors who want to stay connected with current clients while engaging new prospects. In the T3/Inside Information survey, Wealthbox was just behind Redtail, with 21.62% market share.

Key highlights include:

Contact management tools that allow you to see clients’ contact and financial information in one place

Compliant recordkeeping for client communications

Customizable tags that allow you to easily segment your client list based on the attributes you find most important

Access controls, so you can manage which members of your time can view client data

Integration with more than 100 applications and software programs, including wealth management software, email marketing tools, and client meeting management tools

Wealthbox works with broker-dealers, wealth managers and enterprise firms, so there are solutions for advisors across different career stages. You can schedule a free trial of Wealthbox or book a demo to learn more about how its features work.

3. Advyzon

Advyzon is the third most-used CRM in the T3/Inside Information survey, with a market share of 11.84% Advyzon is designed to be an all-in-one client management solution for advisors who are ready to scale.

Key highlights include:

Comprehensive views of all client interactions, performance and portfolio data through a single secure dashboard

Client alerts that help you stay cued in to key milestones or life events

Automated onboarding and client task management

Integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace for more efficient, streamlined communication with members of your team

Secure client portal and mobile app that allows your clients to stay connected to their money at all times

In addition to client management, Advyzon offers other solutions for advisors. Quantum, for example, is Advyzon’s rebalancing tool that you can use to drive portfolio performance. A demo is available if you’d like to explore Advyzon’s features in more detail.

4. Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is an AI-powered CRM for advisors who are interested in an agentic approach to client management. This CRM has a 6.63% market share, according to the T3/Inside Information survey.

Key highlights include:

Agentic AI that automates client meeting preparation

Actionable relationship center that synthesizes client data in one location so you can find areas of opportunity

Targeted contact lists that make it easier to determine which client segments to prioritize for engagement

Streamlined onboarding and client document collection, with intelligent financial discovery practices

Self-service capabilities that encourage clients to engage and stay connected with their financial plans

If you’re at all interested in embracing artificial intelligence as a growth tool, Salesforce is an innovator in that area. You can watch a demo of how the Financial Services Cloud works online, or book a free trial.

5. AdvisorEngine CRM

AdvisorEngine is designed to help advisors spend less time managing data and more time serving the needs of their clients. This CRM uses a human-centered approach to help you offer a personalized, more meaningful experience to each client you work with.

Key highlights include:

Automated workflows and tasks that leave you free to focus on more than just the back office

Dashboard visualizations that you can use to drive results for your business

Centralized client data collection and organization

Growth tools that can help you to collect more AUM for your business, either from existing clients or by drawing in new prospects

Optimized contact management across all client segments

AdvisorEngine’s other solutions include portfolio management, business intelligence tools and a secure client portal. You can book a general demo or schedule a personalized demonstration that reflects your firm’s needs.

Choosing a Client Management Software

Evaluating client management software for financial advisors starts with understanding what your needs are, and how you expect a software program to meet them. Beyond that, it’s important to consider:

Features and functionality

Integrations with other parts of your tech stack

Onboarding help and ongoing support

Ease of use

Compliance features

Cost

You may also want to give some thought to how comfortable you are with using AI tools. Numerous studies and surveys indicate that more advisors are embracing AI’s possibilities. Advisor 360’s 2025 Connected Wealth Report, for example, found that 85% of advisors view generative AI as a help for their practice.

If you’re not ready for a CMS or CRM that’s fully AI-powered just yet, that’s important to know before you choose a platform. You may consider easing into the AI pool by using individual tools, such as an AI note-taker, to record and summarize client meetings.

Bottom Line

Client management software, or any other software tools you use, should help your business, not make it more difficult to run. It may take some trial and error to find the right program, but it can be well worth it in the long term if clients are more satisfied and your business is running smoothly.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

AI tools can help to streamline your marketing efforts online, in addition to the other resources you might be using. For instance, you might use ChatGPT or similar AI technology to generate social media content or email newsletters. Meanwhile, AI scheduling tools can make it easier to feed your social media followers a steady diet of content, without having to be perpetually online.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/nathaphat, ©iStock.com/af_istocker, ©iStock.com/Handsome Bob