Where to Find a Series 65 Practice Exam

Taking one or more Series 65 practice exams can help you prepare for the real thing by testing your securities knowledge. There are two general ways to find a Series 65 practice exam: search for free options online, or purchase a study prep package that includes full mock exams. If you’re preparing to sit for the exam to earn your securities license, read on to learn where you can access practice exams, quizzes and questions.

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Find a Series 65 Practice Exam

Several websites offer Series 65 mock exams for free. You may need to create an account to log in, but otherwise, you don’t need to pay anything to view and answer questions, and check your score. Free tests may be full-length or shorter, timed or untimed.

Exam prep packages typically include one or more full-length practice exams, along with quizzes, stand-alone questions, flashcards and other study materials. You might start your studies with free options, then consider a comprehensive study package to strengthen your weak areas.

With that in mind, here are some of the options you might consider using when you’re ready to take a Series 65 practice exam:

The Securities Institute of America offers a short, 10-question Series 65 practice test. You’ll have 15 minutes to complete the test, which is scored instantly. You’ll get an answer explanation for each question and no credit card is required to take the practice exam.

Study packages are available for a fee. You can choose from a comprehensive course that includes 4,000+ practice questions and real exam simulation, a standalone Series 65 textbook and question bank or a video course and practice exam package.

Mometrix is an exam prep provider that offers access to a free Series 65 test. The mock test includes 39 questions and you can answer in order or skip around. You’ll be able to track answered and unanswered questions as you complete the test.

Once finished, you can review the number of correct and incorrect questions, as well as any questions left unanswered. You can also see how long it took you to complete the practice test.

There are no limits on how often you can take the practice test. If you’d like to continue your study plan with Mometrix, a full Series 65 exam prep package is available that includes 550+ sample questions and four full-length practice tests.

Achievable offers a full-length Series 65 practice exam that includes 130 multiple-choice questions and has a three-hour time limit. Questions are designed to mirror the content of the Series 65 exam, and once you answer, your response is locked. Progress is saved automatically if you need to pause the test and resume it later.

You don’t need to register or create an account to complete the practice exam. When you answer a question, you’ll automatically learn if your response is correct. Achievable also provides a detailed explanation of each answer as you respond.

Achievable also offers a full Series 65 exam prep package that includes 1,300+ quizzes and 20+ practice exams. Sample questions follow the same weighting standards that FINRA uses so you can better gauge where you may need to concentrate more study hours.

CertFuel offers a free Series 65 practice test with 130 scored questions. You can take the full exam or view practice questions for each of the four exam sections individually. All questions include a detailed explanation of the answer once you choose a response.

You can create a free account to log in and track your study progress. Creating an account gives you access to additional study materials and resources, including practice quizzes and flashcards. CertFuel also offers tips on how to prepare for the Series 65 test to improve your odds of passing on the first attempt.

FreeFellow offers free access to the complete NASAA Series 65 question bank. Formula sheets are also available at no charge. If you’d like to take a full mock exam, you’ll need to sign up for a paid account. You’ll receive access to timed practice tests, flashcards, a personalized study plan and performance analytics to assess which topics are your most or least difficult.

Kaplan does not offer a full Series 65 practice exam for free, but you can answer one sample test question for free each day. If you’re interested in studying for the exam with Kaplan, there are several prep packages to choose from, including a Premium option that features both on-demand and live instruction. All of Kaplan’s study packages include checkpoint exams, a midterm exam and a practice exam.

PassPerfect offers access to Series 65 practice questions and quizzes when you purchase a study prep package. You can choose a self-study package, a plan with instructor support and on-demand review or a comprehensive package that includes everything PassPerfect offers. All plans include AI learning tools, a personalized study plan and an easy-to-use dashboard.

Pass Masters offers paid Series 65 study prep packages that include more than 2,300 practice questions. Each question includes instructor-recorded audio explanations and 20+ hours of instructor-led video training. Note that once you purchase this course, you’ll have 120 days to access the materials; extending access requires an additional fee.

You can also watch walkthroughs of exam question explanations on the Pass Masters YouTube channel.

Exam Ready HQ is another YouTube channel that’s focused on helping exam takers prepare. There’s a Series 65 exam prep playlist that breaks down answers to some of the most challenging questions. YouTube isn’t a replacement for taking a full-length practice exam, but you might find it a helpful addition to your study plan.

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Series 65 Exam Study Tips

The Series 65 exam is notoriously difficult; unofficial estimates put the pass rate at around 70%. In addition to taking practice exams, you might use these common tips and strategies to prepare:

Review the Exam Content and Format

The Series 65 exam features 130 scored multiple-choice questions, plus 10 unscored questions. Exam material covers four core areas, which are weighted differently for scoring:

Economic Factors and Business Information: 20 questions (15%)

20 questions (15%) Investment Vehicle Characteristics: 32 questions (25%)

32 questions (25%) Client Investment Recommendations and Strategies: 39 questions (30%)

39 questions (30%) Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines (including Unethical Practices): 39 questions (30%)

Reviewing what’s covered in each section can help you build your study plan. The NASAA offers both an exam content outline and a study guide free for test takers.

Complete Full Practice Exams

You might complete quizzes or individual questions to study for the Series 65 exam, but that doesn’t replicate the experience of test day. Taking full exams that are timed can help you better understand what to expect and how to manage your time before you sit for the test.

Does it matter if full-length exams are free or paid? Not really. What’s most important is taking mock exams that reflect the content and format of the real thing.

Taking multiple exams can help you track your progress. A passing score works out to roughly 70%, or 92 of 130 questions correct. You might consider yourself ready for test day if you achieve a 70% score or higher on three or more practice exams.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the Series 65 Exam Difficult? Generally, securities exams are difficult and the Series 65 test is no exception. It’s not unusual for test takers to fail on the first try. Developing a detailed study plan, taking practice exams and quizzes and considering a paid prep course could help raise your odds of passing the first time around.

Can You Retake the Series 65 Exam? Yes, you can retake the Series 65 exam if necessary. Effective January 1, 2027, the retake policy requires a waiting period of 30 days after the first attempt, 30 days after the second attempt and 60 days for third and subsequent failures. You’ll need to pay the exam fee each time you register for a retake.

Is It Worth It to Purchase Series 65 Exam Prep? It may be worth it to purchase Series 65 exam prep if you don’t feel comfortable or knowledgeable enough to develop a study plan on your own. Exam prep packages can offer everything you need to study for the Series 65 test, either via an online self-paced curriculum or through live instruction. As you compare packages, consider the features included, the level of support provided, how long you’ll have access to the course and the cost.

Bottom Line

It’s not difficult to find a Series 65 practice exam, as they’re readily available from multiple sources online. Whether you take free exams or pay for mock tests as part of a study package, pay attention to where you’re most and least knowledgeable. Review answer explanations carefully and take notes so you can review those topics and concepts if necessary. Give yourself adequate time to study so you can feel confident and ready once your exam date arrives.

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The Series 65 license is just one professional credential you might need to earn. You may also consider optional certifications, such as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation or a CFP® mark. These designations also require exams, along with other prerequisites, which may affect your Series 65 study plans.

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