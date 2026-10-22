Referrals can bring in new clients but most advisors need a diverse marketing approach to help their businesses grow. Some of the most common marketing mistakes financial advisors should avoid include generic messaging, content that isn’t tailored to a specific audience and working without a defined plan or strategy. An understanding of what works and what not to do can increase the likelihood of success when prospecting to reach new clients.

Are you ready to expand the marketing of your financial advisor practice? Try SmartAsset AMP, a holistic client prospecting and marketing automation platform.

Marketing Mistakes That Can Be Costly for Advisors

Marketing isn’t a single activity. It involves a range of strategies and tactics. It involves the application of strategies and tactics that are designed to get the attention of the ideal clients you want to work with. With that in mind, here are some of the most common marketing missteps to avoid as an advisor.

1. Marketing With No Clear Target

Effective marketing requires a defined audience and a defined message. Advisors who approach marketing without first understanding who they’re speaking to and what message they want to broadcast may be setting their campaigns up for failure.

Consider this: 87% of top-performing RIA firms have a documented ideal client persona and client value proposition. Sixty-nine percent of top-performing firms, meanwhile, have a documented marketing plan, according to Schwab’s 2026 RIA Benchmarking Study.

If you don’t have a marketing plan yet, start with this question: Who is your ideal client? Create a detailed profile of who they are demographically and financially. Consider their current life stage, assets and income, financial concerns and goals.

Then, outline your value proposition and how you’re uniquely equipped to meet your ideal clients’ needs. Understanding their pain points and how you provide solutions should be the foundation of your marketing plan.

2. Relying Solely on Referrals

Referrals consistently rank as advisors’ number one marketing tool, as 88% of advisors say they rely on them for growth, according to the 2026 Kitces report, “How Financial Planners Actually Market Their Services.”

The benefit of referrals is that advisors can drive them through indirect marketing. Rather than launching a full-scale campaign, you can encourage referrals from existing clients by providing superior service or simply asking. Centers of influence (COIs) can also become a valuable referral source if you’re cultivating relationships with estate planning experts, tax preparers, attorneys, bankers and insurance agents.

However, it’s a mistake to develop tunnel vision and only look to referrals to provide a steady influx of new prospects. In a 2026 Ficomm Partners survey, 43% of investors with investable assets between $500,000 and $999,999 found an advisor with no referral. Among investors with $5M+ in assets, the number jumped to 49%.

If your client acquisition strategy is primarily reliant on referrals, consider where you might add new marketing channels. Some of the most effective marketing channels included seminars, video and search engine optimization (SEO), according to the Kitces report. You might consider adding these options, along with email marketing, social media and direct mail to fill gaps in your plan.

3. Failing to Leverage Tools

An advisor’s ability to market effectively often hinges on the amount of time and financial resources they have available. On average, RIAs allocate 5% of their total budgets to marketing; only 14% use a dedicated marketing resource, according to a 2026 Cerulli Edge Report.

Finding affordable solutions to automate or outsource marketing processes could lead to better results. That may include working with a third-party marketing agency, outsourcing certain marketing tasks to a virtual assistant or freelancer, investing in marketing automation software or using an all-in-one marketing platform to spread your message.

For example, SmartAsset Advisor Marketing Platform uses a holistic approach to connect advisors with high-intent prospects. Schedule a demo to learn how you can source leads and get automated tools to nurture relationships via text and email.

4. Prioritizing Quantity Over Quality

More leads does not necessarily translate to more new clients. In fact, chasing lead quantity over lead quality in your marketing could result in disappointment if you’re wasting time and money connecting with prospects who don’t align with what you offer.

Kitces asked advisors to rate marketing tactics based on lead quantity, lead quality and overall satisfaction. The table below shows the 10 tactics with the highest overall satisfaction ratings.

Tactic Lead Quantity Lead Quality Overall Satisfaction Client referrals 6.2 7.3 7.3 In-person seminars 5.5 6.1 5.8 Centers of influence 4.5 6.4 5.7 Custodial referrals 6.5 6.0 5.7 Traditional solicitors 5.5 6.3 5.6 Book writing 3.7 5.5 5.3 Answer engine optimization (AEO) 4.3 5.5 5.1 Client events 3.8 5.8 5.0 Digital solicitors 6.5 4.8 4.7 In-person networking 4.1 5.2 4.6

If you feel unsatisfied with the quality of leads you’re getting from the marketing channels you use, the problem could be too much focus on the number of leads generated.

Targeting fewer prospects with messaging tailored to their needs could produce higher-quality leads and reduce time spent pursuing clients who aren’t a good fit. Niching down can shrink the pool of prospective clients who may be attracted to your firm, but those prospects may be more inclined to pay attention to what you have to say.

5. Failing to Follow Up

A common marketing mistake advisors make is assuming that once a prospect is in their sales funnel, the hard part is done. The reality is that prospects still require nurturing and frequent contact to keep them interested.

For perspective, the average number of touchpoints required to close a sale in financial services is 36.89, according to Focus Digital. That’s nearly 37 different interactions before a prospect becomes a client.

If you’re not consistently following up, you could be losing opportunities to convert. Follow-ups via email, phone and text can establish trust and build rapport. Developing a follow-up system, which may include using templated emails and tracking touchpoints in your CRM, can help you be more consistent with this aspect of your marketing.

SmartAsset AMP helps advisors automate prospect follow-up through customizable email and text campaigns. The platform even includes a tool that allows advisors to automate email newsletter campaigns on a wide range of topics.

Client Acquisition Simplified: For RIAs Ideal for RIAs looking to scale.

Validated referrals to help build your pipeline efficiently.

Save time + optimize your close rate with high-touch, pre-built campaigns. CFP®, CEO Joe Anderson Pure Financial Advisors We have seen a remarkable return on investment and comparatively low client acquisition costs even as we’ve multiplied our spend over the years. Pure Financial Advisors reports $1B in new AUM from SmartAsset investor referrals. Target New Clients This Year I am a registered fiduciary* Book Your Free Demo Not sure? Learn more about AMP.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Biggest Marketing Mistake Advisors Make? Some of the biggest marketing mistakes advisors make are not having a defined marketing plan and not understanding who they want to promote their services to. Without a plan, advisors may waste time and money on strategies that don’t work or don’t align with their business model. They may also miss the mark with prospects if they’re delivering a generic or uninspiring message that doesn’t define their value.

Should Advisors Buy Leads? Buying leads can offer near-instant access to a broader prospecting pool, but there are some drawbacks to consider. Some lead generation platforms are more diligent than others in vetting leads, which can affect the quality of the information you receive. If lead contact details are old or outdated, purchasing them could be a waste of money. Before using lead gen services for financial advisors, consider how they source their information and what you’ll pay for leads.

Outsource Your RIA Marketing Automate your marketing with a proven system. Automated outreach, nurture campaigns and more. Get Started

Bottom Line

Marketing is an imperfect science that requires a willingness to study, research and experiment. You may get things wrong from time to time, but that can be a learning experience for what to improve going forward. Knowing the most common marketing mistakes advisors should avoid can prevent you from wasting resources on tactics that lead to a dead end.

Tips for Advisor Marketing

Becoming compliant with these marketing rules is necessary but it also can be time-consuming. You might want to find some help when it comes to bringing in new leads to save yourself time. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Marketing can be a challenge, even for established firms. Working with a third-party marketing agency may provide some new insights or perspective that could help you elevate your visibility. Consider a marketing agency that specializes in working with financial services professionals and has a strong grasp of digital marketing strategies.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Jirapong Manustrong, ©iStock.com/SmileStudioAP