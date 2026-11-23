A comprehensive retirement plan lead generation strategy incorporates client referrals, referrals from centers of influence and targeted marketing that’s designed to attract the attention of your ideal clients. You may also weigh the benefits of using a referral or lead generation service to connect with prospects who need help managing their retirement plan assets. When choosing a lead gen strategy, consider focusing on quality vs. quantity.

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Retirement Plan Lead Generation for Advisors

Retirement plan participants want financial advice, but many of them do not work with an advisor. A 2025 Cerulli Associates report found that 63% of active 401(k) plan participants are not professionally advised. More than half (52%) of mass-affluent 401(k) participants who do not work with an advisor rely on their retirement account provider as a primary source of retirement planning and financial advice.

The numbers suggest that opportunities abound to add new retirement planning clients to your book of business. Here are some common strategies you may consider to generate retirement plan leads:

1. Time Outreach Around Life Events

Timing can make a difference in how responsive prospects are to your lead gen efforts. Investors who are transitioning to a different company or small business owners who are beginning to think about succession planning, for example, may be primed to talk to an advisor about what those changes mean for their savings plans.

Artificial intelligence tools can assist with tracking life events or triggers that could make a prospect receptive to outreach. Salesforce CRM, for instance, includes AI-powered milestone tracking that detects both life events and business milestones. This feature suggests proactive actions you might take, based on detected changes to a prospect’s profile.

For example, if a prospect’s profile indicates a job change, that could be an excellent opportunity to send a brief message of congratulations, along with an invitation to chat about their options for managing their old employer’s 401(k).

2. Form Strategic Partnerships

Your network may yield prime opportunities to generate retirement plan leads if you’re in touch with estate planning or business attorneys, tax professionals and bankers. These individuals may be open to referring their clients to you if you have the ability to solve problems or tackle challenges they lack the capacity for.

For example, a CPA who works with small business owners to manage their tax situation could be a source of referrals if clients also need help with overseeing retirement plans for themselves or their employees. Likewise, an estate planning attorney might provide referrals for wealthy clients who are interested in more complex retirement plan strategies, such as a self-directed IRA.

Forming partnerships requires active networking, either in person or virtually. Attending RIA and financial advisor conferences, getting involved in local business organizations and reaching out to financial professionals through LinkedIn and other social media sites can help you build valuable centers of influence.

3. Tailor Your Content to Retirement Plan Challenges

Content marketing can enable you to demonstrate your expertise and knowledge of retirement plans and the typical challenges your ideal clients face. Tailored content that addresses specific problems could help bring in more leads if you’re sharing it across the right channels.

The types of content you might create include:

Short- and long-form videos

Blog posts

Podcasts

Thought leadership articles

Whitepapers

Case studies

Email and direct mail newsletters

Educational seminars and webinars

Which marketing strategies are most effective? According to a 2026 Kitces report on how financial planners market their services, advisors reported the highest content marketing success rates for videos (59%), podcasts (53%), writing for third-party platforms (48%), blogging (35%) and newsletters (26%). Your ideal clients’ preferences for consuming content, and how comfortable you feel with content creation, may dictate the formats you choose.

As you develop a content plan, consider creating a content calendar for keeping track of what’s being published and where. Also, consider how you might repurpose content into multiple formats to use across different platforms. That can save you time and keep your message consistent, regardless of where prospects encounter it.

Keep in mind that with any content you create, there should be a strong call to action that directs a prospect toward a next step. For example, if you’re posting on YouTube, then you might add a CTA in the video and description box that directs viewers to visit your website to download a free retirement plan resource you’ve created. All they have to do to get the resource is enter their email address and agree to join your newsletter. You’ve shared more helpful content and added a new lead to your subscriber list, which gives you an opening to continue building rapport.

4. Consider Lead Gen and Referral Platforms

Lead generation and referral platforms may offer the most direct path to more retirement plan leads for your practice. These platforms handle the information gathering and provide you with a list of names and contact details for prospective clients. It’s then up to you to decide who to include in your cold outreach efforts.

Paying for leads or referrals has pros and cons. The biggest drawback is that not all platforms are created equal, and they don’t all vet prospects the same way. You might pay for a list of leads that turn out to be worthless if the platform you use doesn’t take time to verify whether the information shared is accurate and up-to-date.

SmartAsset Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP) only provides advisors with high-intent leads and offers a concierge introduction to help break the ice. Advisors who use AMP get access to email and text tools they can use to build custom campaigns and nurture relationships automatically. Schedule a demo today to learn more.

5. Refine Your SEO Strategy

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to tactics that help boost website visibility in search engines. Its latest iteration is answer engine optimization (AEO), which involves optimizing content to raise its rankings in AI-generated search responses. According to Kitces, advisors reported 52% and 48% success rates with SEO and AEO, respectively.

Improving SEO in the age of AI combines old tactics with new ones. For example, incorporating SEO keywords into your website is a tried-and-true strategy, but consider how you might tailor your content to be more attractive to AI language models and local search queries.

Instead of using short keywords like ‘financial advisor’ in your content, you might choose phrases like ‘how to find a retirement plan advisor in [your city]’ or ‘retirement plan advisor near me: where to look for advice.’ These reflect the types of queries an investor who needs help with retirement planning might use to conduct their search.

Your Google Business profile is another optimal location for including SEO keywords. This free profile identifies key details about your business, including where you’re located, your business hours, contact information and the services you offer. Weaving in keywords that would be relevant to someone searching locally could help raise your business’s rankings.

You may also encourage current retirement plan clients to leave reviews on your profile. Before asking clients for reviews or testimonials, consider applicable compliance requirements. The SEC’s Marketing Rule prohibits misleading advertising and imposes certain requirements on the use of testimonials and third-party ratings. Consider adopting a consistent approach to requesting reviews, rather than selectively soliciting positive feedback from satisfied clients. Avoid offering incentives for Google reviews or attempting to influence what clients write.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Can Advisors Get More Retirement Plan Clients? Advisors can get more retirement planning clients by cultivating centers of influence, tailoring their marketing campaigns to reflect the needs of retirement plan investors and asking current clients for referrals. Paid lead generation and referral platforms could also bring in more retirement plan leads, though it’s important to research the platform’s quality and vetting process before using them.

What Types of Retirement Plans Can Advisors Advise Clients On? Advisors may offer advice on a range of retirement plans for individual investors and business owners, including employer-sponsored 401(k)s, solo 401(k)s, 403(b) plans, 457 plans, Thrift Savings Plans (TSPs), defined benefit pension plans, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs. An advisor’s ideal client profile might determine which types of plans they offer advice on most often.

How Can Advisors Ask Clients for Retirement Plan Referrals? Asking clients for referrals could result in more solid leads for your business, but your approach matters. You might make the ask directly, one-on-one, or develop a referral program that incentivizes clients to consider sharing referrals with you. If you choose to pay for referrals, consider the SEC’s compliance rules for doing so.

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Bottom Line

Retirement plan lead generation requires an understanding of who you want to reach and how you can address the pain points they face. For any strategy you implement, develop some key metrics for tracking performance. Client acquisition cost, revenue per new client and overall conversion rate, for instance, can shed light on which lead gen tactics are most effective for your business.

Advisor Marketing Tips

SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Earning a retirement planning certification can enhance your credibility and potentially make you more attractive to prospective clients. Some of the retirement plan certifications advisors might consider include CPFA® (Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor), CRPS® (Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist), RICP® (Retirement Income Certified Professional) or the RMA® (Retirement Management Advisor). Before earning a professional credential, consider the education, experience, exam and ethics requirements, as well as what it will qualify you to do.

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