What Financial Advisors Spend to Acquire Clients Across Marketing Channels

Attracting new clients comes with costs that aren’t always visible in a marketing budget. According to the 2026 Kitces Advisor Marketing Study, the typical financial advisory practice spent $0.70 to generate $1 in new annual client revenue when both direct expenses and the value of advisor and staff time were considered. However, acquisition costs vary substantially across marketing channels, from client referrals and online listings to SEO and social media. Understanding these differences can help financial advisors evaluate their marketing strategies and make more informed decisions about where to invest their resources.

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How to Measure Acquisition Costs for Financial Advisors

Financial advisors can measure acquisition costs in two ways: by calculating how much they spend to attract each new client and how much they spend relative to the revenue those clients generate. Both calculations should account for direct marketing expenses, such as advertising and software, as well as the value of advisor and staff time spent prospecting.

Client acquisition cost (CAC): Total acquisition expenses divided by the number of new clients acquired.

Total acquisition expenses divided by the number of new clients acquired. Revenue acquisition cost (RAC): Total acquisition expenses divided by the new annual client revenue generated. This measures how much a firm spends to acquire each additional dollar of annual revenue, as outlined in the Kitces research.

For example, suppose an advisory firm spends $10,000 on marketing, including staff time, and acquires five clients expected to generate $20,000 in annual revenue. Its CAC would be $2,000 per client, while its RAC would be $0.50 for every $1 of new annual revenue.

Tracking both metrics by marketing channel can help advisors identify where their spending produces new business and where adjustments may be warranted.

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How Revenue Acquisition Costs Compare Across Marketing Channels

Revenue acquisition costs vary considerably depending on how financial advisors attract new clients. The Kitces study compared 26 marketing tactics, finding that online advisor listings, client referrals and search engine optimization (SEO) had some of the lowest acquisition costs among the channels studied.

The table below shows selected marketing channels and their aggregate revenue acquisition costs, including direct expenses and the value of time spent marketing. Unlike client acquisition cost, these figures measure marketing spending relative to the annual revenue generated by new clients, rather than the cost of acquiring each individual client.

Marketing Channel Cost Per $1 of New Annual Revenue Online advisor listings $0.28 Client referrals $0.34 Search engine optimization (SEO) $0.45 Third-party review sites $0.67 Centers of influence $0.72 Podcasts $0.82 Sponsorships and paid advertising $1.31 In-person networking $1.45 Blogging $1.64 Seminars $1.76 Client appreciation events $4.54 Social media $4.88 Source: Kitces Research, 2026

Client referrals and online listings had relatively low revenue acquisition costs, while activities such as social media and client appreciation events were considerably more expensive. These differences illustrate how time commitments and marketing expenditures can affect the cost of generating new business.

However, these figures are industry benchmarks, not guaranteed results. A financial advisor’s actual acquisition costs will depend on factors that include their target market, marketing execution and revenue generated by new clients. Comparing these benchmarks with their own results can help advisors identify where their marketing spending may warrant closer attention.

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Why Lower Acquisition Costs Don’t Always Mean More Growth

A lower revenue acquisition cost doesn’t necessarily make a marketing channel the right choice for every advisory firm. Client referrals, for example, may require relatively little additional spending, but advisors cannot always control how many introductions they receive or whether those prospects fit their ideal client profile.

Referrals remain a major source of new business. According to Cerulli Associates’ 2026 research, referrals from clients, friends and family accounted for 54.2% of new advisory clients, while centers of influence, such as CPAs and attorneys, accounted for another 13.9%.

For firms looking to grow beyond their existing networks, channels with higher revenue acquisition costs may still make financial sense if they generate a consistent flow of qualified prospects. Conversely, a channel that produces inexpensive leads may offer limited value if few prospects become clients or those clients generate relatively little revenue.

Before reallocating their marketing budgets, advisors should compare acquisition costs with lead volume and lead quality, as well as conversion rates and revenue generated by new clients. The goal isn’t necessarily to minimize spending, but to identify channels that can generate profitable client relationships and support the firm’s growth objectives.

5 Ways Financial Advisors Can Improve Marketing Efficiency

Reducing acquisition costs doesn’t always require cutting marketing spending. Financial advisors can also improve efficiency by focusing on qualified prospects, increasing conversion rates and making better use of their time. The following strategies can help firms evaluate and refine their marketing efforts.

1. Track Acquisition Costs by Marketing Channel

Start by tracking the expenses, staff hours, prospect inquiries and new client revenue associated with each marketing channel. Use a CRM or spreadsheet to calculate revenue acquisition cost and compare results across channels over a consistent period.

According to Schwab’s 2026 RIA Benchmarking Study, 85% of top-performing firms tracked the source of prospect inquiries, compared with 71% of other firms. Tracking these sources can help advisors identify which channels generate new business and where spending may warrant adjustment.

2. Improve Your Prospect-to-Client Conversion Rate

Improving conversion rates can help advisors generate more revenue without increasing their marketing spending. Dimensional’s 2025 Global Advisor Study found that high-performing firms converted an average of 63% of prospects into clients, compared with 56% among other firms. Advisors can improve their prospecting processes by responding promptly to inquiries, qualifying leads and maintaining consistent follow-up.

Financial advisors looking to expand their prospecting efforts can also incorporate a lead generation platform into their marketing strategy. SmartAsset’s Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP) connects advisors with prospective clients based on their target investable assets and geographic location.

The platform also offers concierge phone introductions and automated nurturing tools to help advisors build relationships with prospects and manage follow-up communications.

3. Build a Consistent Client Referral Process

Rather than waiting for referrals to happen organically, develop a repeatable process for requesting introductions from satisfied clients. Advisors can also cultivate relationships with CPAs, estate planning attorneys and other professionals who serve similar clients.

Track which referral sources produce qualified prospects and new business. Establish procedures for following up on introductions and addressing any applicable disclosure or compensation requirements.

4. Focus Marketing on Your Ideal Client

Define the types of clients your firm wants to attract based on characteristics such as investable assets, life stage and financial planning needs. Then concentrate marketing efforts on channels where those prospects are likely to be found.

For example, an advisor targeting business owners might prioritize professional networking and relationships with business attorneys or accountants. Tailoring messaging to a specific audience can also help attract prospects whose needs align with the firm’s services.

5. Reevaluate How Much Time You Spend on Marketing

Marketing activities that require little direct spending can still carry substantial labor costs. Track the hours devoted to networking, creating content, managing social media and following up with prospects.

Look for opportunities to automate repetitive tasks or delegate administrative work. Comparing the time invested in each channel with the new revenue it generates can help advisors determine where their efforts are producing results.

Bottom Line

The cost of attracting new clients tells only part of the story. While research can provide useful benchmarks, each advisory firm needs to determine which marketing activities produce worthwhile results for its business. A strategy that combines established referral relationships with other sources of prospective clients can help advisors expand their reach while keeping acquisition spending aligned with their growth goals.

Tips for Growing Your Financial Advisory Business

Expanding your marketing strategy beyond referrals can help you reach prospective clients outside your existing network. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Consider refining your client onboarding process to make it more efficient. Standardize how your firm collects client information, prepares account paperwork and communicates next steps. A streamlined onboarding process can reduce administrative work and make it easier to accommodate new clients as your practice grows.

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