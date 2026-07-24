12 AI Productivity Solutions for Financial Advisors

Artificial intelligence is increasingly making inroads in the financial services space. Among advisors, 70% say they use at least one AI tool in their practice, according to an April 2026 Pulse Survey conducted by InspereX. Technology can help you run your business more efficiently, and there are a variety of options to choose from. Some of the leading AI solutions for advisor productivity can help you manage the back end, improve the client experience and enhance your marketing strategy.

Add new clients and AUM at your desired pace with SmartAsset’s Advisor Marketing Platform. Sign up for a free demo today.

AI Client Management and Support Tools for Advisors

Improving the client experience can encourage retention and potentially bring more referrals your way. The following AI tools can assist with client management in a variety of ways:

Tool Category Pricing Jump AI assistant $60 to $120 per advisor, per month (monthly billing) $50 to $100 per advisor, per month (annual billing) Wealthbox Customer relationship management (CRM) platform $59 per user, per month to $99 per user, per month Agentforce AI agent $2 per conversation, or $500 per 100,000 credits

Jump

Jump is an AI-powered assistant for financial advisors that’s designed to streamline daily administrative tasks. For example, you can use Jump to complete meeting prep tasks and capture client conversations with an AI note-taker. The note-taker generates meeting notes and provides follow-up email templates to share with clients.

You can also use Jump to analyze client conversations to identify potentially hidden needs. Jump is also equipped to help advisors find assets held away, which is another opportunity to grow wallet share.

Wealthbox

Wealthbox is a highly rated CRM that enables advisors to track and manage prospects and client accounts through a secure dashboard. In terms of how Wealthbox uses AI to increase advisor productivity, features include:

AI note-taking

Conversation analysis

Context-aware task suggestions

Actionable insight generation

You might consider Wealthbox if you’re looking for a new CRM or a more comprehensive client management solution. While some of the note-taking features overlap with Jump, Jump is an operating system, not a standalone CRM.

Agentforce

Agentforce is part of the Salesforce ecosystem and may be of interest if you’re looking for agentic AI services to handle client support. AI agents can act autonomously, meaning they may field client questions or address concerns with limited human involvement. Agentforce provides proactive 24/7 support for financial advisors, as well as banking, wealth management and insurance professionals.

You may consider this tool if you’re already a Salesforce user. Agentforce uses your existing Salesforce data and workflows to develop custom support responses. You can easily test and adjust Agentforce behavior through your Salesforce dashboard to ensure that client and prospect support needs are met.

Client Acquisition Simplified: For RIAs Ideal for RIAs looking to scale.

Validated referrals to help build your pipeline efficiently.

Save time + optimize your close rate with high-touch, pre-built campaigns. CFP®, CEO Joe Anderson Pure Financial Advisors We have seen a remarkable return on investment and comparatively low client acquisition costs even as we’ve multiplied our spend over the years. Pure Financial Advisors reports $1B in new AUM from SmartAsset investor referrals. Target New Clients This Year I am a registered fiduciary* Book Your Free Demo Not sure? Learn more about AMP.

AI Investment Analysis and Financial Planning Tools

Research and analysis can be one of the most time-consuming aspects of running an advisory practice. AI tools can handle the heavy lifting of collecting, compiling and analyzing data so that you can make more informed decisions when formulating client financial plans.

Tool Category Pricing Nitrogen Analytics $395 to $450/month, billed annually Stratifi Wealth management $5,995 to $39,995 annually Quinn Financial planning Contact for pricing

Nitrogen

Nitrogen, formerly Riskalyze, offers a connected suite of AI-powered products for financial advisors. For example, the Nitrogen Research Center uses proprietary analytics to help advisors screen investments, run stress tests and model scenarios as they build client portfolios. The Risk Center, meanwhile, provides solutions to help advisors refine client risk profiles.

In October 2025, Nitrogen announced an expansion of its AI capabilities to include tax planning. The Tax Center uses AI insights to help advisors and wealth managers identify opportunities for tax optimization.

Stratifi

Stratifi is an AI tool that’s designed to save wealth managers valuable hours each week. For example, AI-generated insights can reduce the amount of time spent on client account reviews, while modeling tools can help you build compelling proposals more quickly, without sacrificing quality.

Continuous AI risk monitoring allows you to track all clients simultaneously, while automated goal monitoring encourages engagement without requiring you to be hands-on. Compared to other leading AI productivity solutions for advisors, this one is a bit more expensive, but the cost may be easier to justify if the tool helps free up time for growth-related tasks.

Quinn

Quinn is a financial planning tool for RIAs and wealth managers who want to scale more efficiently while deepening client relationships. This tool enables advisors to automate repetitive tasks and expand their capacity, without having to add members to the team or spend less time serving clients.

With Quinn, you can get a unified view of client data and behavior across accounts and generate financial plans in real time. Quinn aggregates this data from your CRM and other elements of your tech stack, and it can assist with delegating tasks to members of your team, including paraplanners or other individuals you outsource tasks to.

Build a Better RIA Drive growth with automation, not headcount using the all-in-one advisor marketing platform. Get Started

AI Marketing and Lead Generation Tools for Advisors

Marketing and lead generation can play a major role in your business’s growth, but they don’t have to eat up your days. AI-powered tools can help you identify prospects, connect with leads and convert them to clients.

Tool Category Pricing Catchlight Lead generation $2,500 per year for small firms Enterprise pricing available FMG Suite Marketing $99 to $895 per month for marketing services Snappy Kraken Website and email $298 to $999 per month

Catchlight

Catchlight is an organic growth platform that utilizes AI to help financial professionals organize and transform lead data into predictive insights. Instead of a scattered approach to lead generation, Catchlight makes it easier to find target prospects faster and automate lead research to save time.

AI-driven insights can direct you to prospects who may align with the services you offer, which can help focus your outreach efforts. Catchlight integrates with CRM tools like Salesforce and Redtail, as well as other AI-powered marketing tools.

FMG Suite

FMG Suite offers all-in-one marketing solutions for financial services professionals, including advisors who run smaller, boutique firms and large-scale RIAs. AI is built into every aspect of the FMG Suite platform, allowing you to create compliant marketing content at a faster pace.

Compliance oversight is delivered in real time, helping to ensure that any marketing content you create is aligned with FINRA and SEC standards. There’s also an AI assistant you can lean on when you have questions or need marketing advice.

Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an AI marketing platform for financial advisors and professionals who need help with things like email marketing and website development. The platform runs on AI automation technology that helps advisors identify high-value opportunities, foster engagement with prospects and nurture leads, all with minimal manual effort.

You can choose from standalone website or marketing services, or select a bundled option. All bundles include access to Snappy Kraken’s AI email builder and a website to market your advisory business. Upper-tier packages also include access to SEO tools, campaign content and onboarding support.

Compliance and Security

Compliance regulations, including rules regarding cybersecurity and data protection, are constantly evolving. AI solutions can help you stay up to date and minimize noncompliance risks.

Tool Category Pricing Saifr Communications Contact for pricing Smartria Compliance Contact for pricing CrowdStrike Cybersecurity $7.99 to $19.99 per device, billed monthly;

$59.99 to $184.99 per device, billed annually

Saifr

Saifr offers several AI-powered compliance solutions for advisors, including communications monitoring. The platform uses large language model (LLM) technology to monitor a variety of communication types, including emails, chats and video calls, for noncompliant language.

Advisors can also use Saifr to run compliance checks for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Client (KYC) rules. Saifr’s multi-layered agentic AI approach can help you identify risks while minimizing the risk of triggering false positives.

Smartria

Smartria is a compliance software program for RIAs that’s pre-configured for SEC and FINRA regulatory rules. The program covers several categories of compliance requirements for advisors, including:

Daily compliance

Marketing

Employee attestations

Vendor management

Trade monitoring

Smartria is designed to fit advisors of all sizes, from RIAs who are just getting started to enterprise firms. The software’s core goal is to help you regain time each week while maintaining compliance across the board.

CrowdStrike

Cybersecurity is a priority concern for advisors who want to ensure client data is secure, while following relevant compliance guidelines. CrowdStrike is an AI-native cybersecurity platform that can monitor and identify risk events for you, potentially lowering your IT security costs in the process.

Secure endpoints can help safeguard against data breaches that could compromise clients’ personally identifiable information and financial details. Continuous threat monitoring, powered by AI, can help identify potential threats before they escalate. Having this type of tool in your tech stack could help support SEC compliance audit preparation.

Bottom Line

You want to get more done each day, and tech tools make it easier to accomplish your mission. Researching AI solutions for advisor productivity can help you identify tools that may support your workflow, client service and business development efforts.

Tips for Financial Advisor Marketing

If you’re ready to put these strategies into action and scale your outreach, a comprehensive platform can help you do it more efficiently. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

AI tools can help improve productivity, but you may also consider outsourcing your most time-consuming tasks or duties. For example, a paraplanner could take certain items off your plate, leaving you more time to spend with clients. You might outsource CIO or CCO services to a third party. Or you may turn to a marketing agency for help with branding and promotion. As you weigh outsourcing, consider which options are likely to offer the best ROI.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/AndreyPopov, ©iStock.com/Dacharlie