AI Lead Gen Tools and Software for Financial Advisors

Lead generation plays a vital role in growing your practice, and you can employ a variety of techniques to attract new clients to your business, such as artificial intelligence (AI). AI could help you to streamline your lead gen efforts so they’re more efficient and generate better results. Comparing lead gen AI tools based on features, functionality and cost can help you decide which ones may be a good addition to your tech stack.

Lead Gen AI Tools for Financial Advisors

AI tools can assist with various stages of the lead generation process. As you compare options, think carefully about how you plan to utilize AI tools in your business and what you’d like them to do for you.

Below, we’ve highlighted some lead gen AI tools you might consider. While they are not recommendations, they may give you some valuable insight into the options available, as well as how you could use AI tools to generate new leads.

1. Catchlight

Catchlight is an AI prospecting and marketing tool that aims to help advisors do three specific things :

Increase efficiency and save time with prospecting and outreach

Improve conversion rates to scale your business

Grow assets under management (AUM) while expanding the client base

Data drives Catchlight’s functionality, and its AI models are trained on over 200,000 client-advisor interactions. This tool uses predictive analysis to identify leads that are most likely to convert.

Catchlight’s data analysis capabilities are designed to help you build more effective campaigns. The platform offers AI-generated copy suggestions that you can use during the outreach process to capture and hold prospects’ attention. Catchlight integrates with many of the customer relationship management (CRM) tools advisors use, including Wealthbox, Salesforce and Redtail.

Pricing is based on your firm’s size, with plans available for smaller firms as well as enterprise solutions. If you’d like to explore Catchlight’s features in more detail, you can book a demo online.

2. Wealthfeed

Wealthfeed, a spinoff of Catalyze, uses a multi-faceted approach to help advisors connect with leads . That approach includes:

Big data analysis spanning hundreds of millions of data points

Event-driven analysis to assess how specific triggers may influence prospect behavior

Predictive analysis that relies on multiple data sources to predict how likely a prospect is to use specific advisory services

Advisors who use Wealthfeed can set search criteria to identify ideal client prospects and get alerts when new local prospects meet those criteria. For example, you may filter by catalyst events, age, net worth, gender or income range. You have access to automated notes that you can personalize for outreach and monitor which prospects interact with them to identify follow-up opportunities.

Wealthfeed also alerts you when one of your existing clients experiences a “money in motion” event. For example, a catalyst event like inheriting a considerable sum of money could prompt a portfolio review. That may also present an opportunity for you to bring assets held away into the fold.

In terms of pricing, Wealthfeed uses a subscription model that allows you to only pay for what you need. A demo is available if you’d like to try out the tool’s AI features before committing.

3. KapitalWise

KapitalWise dubs itself a “marketplace for high-intent investor prospects,” and advisory firms of all sizes use it to connect with leads . The platform provides organic, high-intent leads, along with automated outreach tools. Its AI features are focused on four actions:

Matching advisors with prospects, based on compatibility, not just proximity

Prioritizing leads that are most likely to convert, based on historical performance data

Identifying high-value opportunities

Improving future matching processes by learning from advisor-prospect interactions

This platform is geared toward advisors who want to do one of two things: source pre-qualified leads at a fixed cost, or build engagement with a data-driven approach. For example, you can elevate your marketing strategy with lead-generation widgets and automation templates. Other built-in features include note-taking for client meetings and automated reach-outs.

KapitalWise integrates with hundreds of applications and tools, including HubSpot, Zapier and Redtail. Monthly and yearly billing plans are available. Essential plans are geared toward advisors who are still growing their practices, while Enterprise plans are intended for larger firms. You can schedule a demo or take advantage of a no-cost 60-day trial.

4. Fintello

Fintello is a one-stop shop for advisors who are looking for digital and social media marketing solutions . Lead gen features include:

Centralized lead management that allows you to manage leads across multiple social media platforms

Multi-channel communication capabilities to stay connected with leads via different platforms

Automated outbound lead generation with LinkedIn

Inbound lead generation with Facebook ads

The platform utilizes AI to help you analyze large data sets quickly, so you can identify areas for improving your marketing and lead gen campaigns. Fintello’s target market includes a variety of financial professionals, including financial advisors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA aggregators, wealth management firms and broker-dealers.

If you’re interested in a broader marketing solution, Fintello offers inhouse marketing support or fully managed marketing services. With managed services, you can get done-for-you campaigns that Finello will implement, monitor and optimize for maximum results. In-house services let you build your plan with Fintello’s expert guidance and support.

Advisors can choose from monthly or yearly pricing plans, and there are three tiers that are designed for diverse needs. If you’re specifically interested in lead generation, you would need to choose a Level 2 or Level 3 plan. You can book a demo to try Fintello’s features for yourself.

5. SmartAsset AMP

SmartAsset AMP is an advisor marketing platform that provides automated lead generation and nurturing for growth-focused RIAs. It doesn’t use AI, but is designed to work alongside AI tools to help you connect with qualified leads who are ready to commit to a professional partnership.

The platform’s advantages include:

Referrals to high-intent investors, with the option to target prospects based on geographic location and/or investable assets

Live phone introductions with referrals via the SmartAsset concierge team

Fully compliant mobile and SMS outreach to help you stay in touch with prospects at any time, from anywhere

Automated email campaigns for nurturing prospect relationships

Compliant automated phone and text outreach, with CRM integration through Salesforce, Redtail and other platforms

Dedicated account management

Some of the AI-based tools SmartAsset integrates with include Salesforce, Wealthbox, Redtail and HubSpot. That can give you an advantage when tracking prospects as they move through the pipeline or improving your marketing efforts.

For example, leads you receive through SmartAsset AMP are sent automatically to Wealthbox’s CRM. You can then use the AI tools built into the Wealthbox platform to segment leads, monitor your interactions with them and identify which leads offer the most potential to convert.

There are three pricing plans: Discover, Accelerate and Scale. Each plan gives you access to a different number of prospects per year. Enterprise plans are also available for larger firms. You can schedule a free demo to learn more about how SmartAsset AMP could help you grow your business.

Bottom Line

Lead gen AI tools help you leverage data to target the right prospects for your business. Thoroughly researching different tools and developing a set of best practices for their use can help you yield the biggest reward for your firm.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

