Financial advisors can work in a variety of environments, serving a diverse range of clients. Bank financial advisor jobs may appeal to you if you’re interested in pivoting away from the traditional RIA model or you’d like to gain experience that could help you launch a career in wealth management. It’s helpful to understand the requirements to get a financial advisor job at a bank, and what you can expect regarding your responsibilities, duties and salary.

Why Do Banks Hire Financial Advisors?

Banks hire financial advisors to fill key roles in various departments, including credit and lending, relationship management, and business development. Advisors may work with consumer, small business or commercial banking clients to find solutions for their lending and money management needs.

Banking financial advisor roles may involve working one-on-one with clients or as part of a team. The types of clients you work with will depend largely on the customer base the bank serves. For instance, working as a financial advisor for an established private bank may bring you into regular contact with high-net-worth or ultra-high-net-worth clients. A smaller regional bank, on the other hand, may cater services toward the mass affluent or middle-income earners.

Bank Financial Advisor Jobs: Requirements and Responsibilities

Financial advisor jobs in banking tend to have many of the same requirements and responsibilities as advisory jobs in other arenas. Reviewing job listings for bank financial advisor positions can offer a better idea of what’s expected in terms of your education, experience, training, and credentials.

The typical duties of a financial advisor in a banking setting may include:

Assisting clients with financial planning and/or wealth management to help them achieve their goals

Utilizing proprietary financial planning tools, tactics, and strategies to direct client advice

Developing and implementing marketing strategies to generate new leads and increase referrals

Delivering personalized solutions to meet client needs

Ensuring adherence to all required compliance guidelines, including Know Your Client (KYC) rules and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations

As far as the qualifications you must meet to land a financial advisor job at a bank, it will depend on the position and what the bank is looking for. Below is a list of sample requirements you may expect to see on a job listing for an experienced financial advisor.

Bachelor’s degree or higher

FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses (or Series 63 and Series 65 in lieu of Series 66)

5+ years of experience offering financial advisory services to clients

One or more professional designations, such as a CFP® mark or a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential

Proven success with lead generation

Excellent hard and soft skills, including technical skills and communication skills

Senior advisory positions may expect you to have at least a master’s degree and 10+ years of experience, while the requirements for entry-level roles may be less stringent. For example, you may be able to get hired with just one year of experience in financial services, and a professional designation may be desired, but not required.

How Much Do Bank Financial Advisor Jobs Pay?

Financial advisors earned a median salary of $102,140 in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS doesn’t distinguish between financial advisors who work at banks versus working in other financial settings.

ZipRecruiter provides estimates on what bank financial advisor jobs might pay:

The average annual salary for a bank financial advisor in the U.S. was $84,737, as of February 2026.

The median wage is $77,100 annually, with salaries overall ranging from $40,500 to $140,500.

The majority of bank advisor salaries range from $61,000 to $95,500.

Salaries tend to be highest in a handful of states: Alaska, California and Wyoming.

In a nutshell, bank financial advisor jobs have the potential to pay six figures based on your experience and location. A typical position is full-time, though it’s possible to find part-time financial advisor jobs at banks.

How to Become a Bank Financial Advisor

If you’re interested in a career shift or you’re just getting started in advisory services, working in a banking environment may appeal to you. The path to getting a job in advisory services at a bank may involve the following.

Earn a degree: Do you need a degree to be a financial advisor? Not necessarily. But if you’d like to get an advisory job at a bank, you may need to have one to have a shot at getting hired.

Do you need a degree to be a financial advisor? Not necessarily. But if you’d like to get an advisory job at a bank, you may need to have one to have a shot at getting hired. Obtain a securities license: Securities licenses enable you to offer investment advice for a fee, and some permit you to trade securities on behalf of clients. At a minimum, you may need to have a Series 65 license to work in a banking setting, though some banks may prefer candidates with a Series 7 and Series 66 instead.

Securities licenses enable you to offer investment advice for a fee, and some permit you to trade securities on behalf of clients. At a minimum, you may need to have a Series 65 license to work in a banking setting, though some banks may prefer candidates with a Series 7 and Series 66 instead. Get credentialed: Professional designations may be optional for certain financial advisor jobs, but having one may help you stand out in a competitive field of candidates. For instance, the CFA designation demonstrates expertise in analyzing client portfolios and financial statements.

Professional designations may be optional for certain financial advisor jobs, but having one may help you stand out in a competitive field of candidates. For instance, the CFA designation demonstrates expertise in analyzing client portfolios and financial statements. Gain experience: You’ll typically need at least a year of experience working in financial services to be considered for an advisory job at a bank. You may be able to get the necessary experience by working in an entry-level financial planning position or taking on a role as a paraplanner.

You’ll typically need at least a year of experience working in financial services to be considered for an advisory job at a bank. You may be able to get the necessary experience by working in an entry-level financial planning position or taking on a role as a paraplanner. Network: It’s never too early in your career (or too late) to make connections with other advisors and related professionals, such as estate planning attorneys or CPAs. Your network can be a valuable resource for finding a mentor to work with as you navigate your career path, facilitating introductions to hiring managers in the banking community and gaining referrals for new clients.

Bottom Line

Do banks hire financial advisors? Yes, and this type of role may be on your radar if you’re interested in working with wealth management clients or individuals who need holistic financial planning services. There are different paths you might take to become a financial advisor at a bank, but a solid grounding in what this type of role involves can help smooth the way.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

If you're interested in obtaining a CFP® credential, take time to familiarize yourself with the requirements. As of February 2026, you'll still need at least a bachelor's degree to sit for the CFP® exam, though that could change in the future. You'll also need to have a minimum number of experience hours and agree to follow the CFP Board's code of ethics. Investing in CFP® exam prep or CFP® review courses can help increase the likelihood of passing the test on your first try.

If you’re interested in obtaining a CFP® credential, take time to familiarize yourself with the requirements. As of February 2026, you’ll still need at least a bachelor’s degree to sit for the CFP® exam, though that could change in the future. You’ll also need to have a minimum number of experience hours and agree to follow the CFP Board’s code of ethics. Investing in CFP® exam prep or CFP® review courses can help increase the likelihood of passing the test on your first try.

